Pune rout Kings XI for 73 to book second place
Rising Pune Supergiant 78 for 1 (Rahane 34*) beat Kings XI Punjab 73 (Thakur 3-19, Christian 2-10, Unadkat 2-12) by nine wickets
Rising Pune Supergiant stormed into the playoffs, earning at least two more matches, and the opportunity for an IPL title before signing out of franchise cricket. They demolished Kings XI Punjab in a knockout match at home to book a spot in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The
Kings Paupers XI
Steven Smith made a mention of the moisture in the Pune pitch, and his bowlers made excellent use of it with cross-seamers that tempted the on-the-up drive. On a bare surface, those deliveries come on nicely and batsmen can hit through the line. On this one, offering more purchase, such shots were ill-advised. The ball zipped through or bounced extra, and Kings XI were 32 for 5 in the Powerplay. They were then all out for their lowest total in the IPL - 73.
The surprise strike-force
Jaydev Unadkat started it all, having the big-hitting Martin Guptill caught at short cover off the first ball of the game. He ran out Eoin Morgan with a direct hit from mid-on. A little later, he pulled off a smart, diving catch at short fine leg. Finally, he finished with 2 for 12, only four wickets behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the most successful bowler in IPL 2017, having played three fewer matches. Unadkat's strike-rate of 10.8 is the second-highest among anyone that has taken 10 wickets in the tournament.
The partner-in-crime
"My palms were sweating when I was in the bus," Shardul Thakur admitted in a mid-innings interview. But once he took a look at his workplace, he quickly perked up. "When we started, it [the ball] was sticking [in the pitch] a bit, and the cross-seamers worked."
He had Shaun Marsh spooning a drive to mid-off in his second over, forced Rahul Tewatia to top-edge a pull to the wicketkeeper, and finally had Glenn Maxwell flicking a leg-stump half-volley into the hands of long leg. The Kings XI captain, who had pushed himself down to No. 6, finished IPL 2017 having played only 18 balls in the Powerplay and lost his wicket thrice.
A little batting practice
Prior to Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane averaged 19.07, his lowest in a season since 2008, when he played only two matches. A target of 74, whilst being too little for a batsman to sink his teeth into, can still give him the opportunity to spend time at the crease. Rahane made sure to last the entirety of the chase, and hit the winning runs too, a six over long-on. Pune will want as many of their gun players in form to fill the hole that will be left by Ben Stokes - 316 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches - who leaves for England tonight.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
O! OH! Now Smith has to end the IPL series and with Warner deal with Cricket Australia, on money matters??
@acricketlover..according to your logic, you are saying that msds luck kicks in at crucial stages of tournament . who cares, when he is winning games for you. I am sure if u r Indian fan u rejoiced that day when he single handedly won the final game , with his so called luck by you and gave wc to Ind fans to rejoice. I am again saying single handedly, this might hurt many fans and they can pounce on me, I am saying this as that day no one in the team had enough temperament and confidence like mahendersingh dhoni, that they can chase this target esp after sehwag and srt were out before 10 overs were being bowled by srilanka. I am sure many fans out there including you probably didn't believe that Ind will win except for the captain. who not only believed but also made it happen.
@drifttunrnandbounce..mate, if all our predictions were to come out true we would be ambanis by now. chill out dude.Its just franchise based cricket. many cricket pundits predicted the same like I did. I thought KXIP were doing RCB 2016, punching beyond their weight. what would I know they would chicken out like this. Even viru is surprised. Everyone wants underdog without big names to win and I am one of them,
last time second from last ... this time reversed ... RPS is one team in this IPL that showed team effort ... no single man continued to flourish ... RPS has found men put up their hands whenever needed ... hence, BS will be missed but may not hurt them very badly ... from now on, it is upping the ante ... all the best RPS
Losing Ben stokes is a big blow for RPS. Ian Bothem-Andrew Flintoff-Ben Stokes are true alrounders. With their consistency they are the match winners. Losing Ben will do no good for RPS and it is very difficult for them and we have to wait how RPS will perform without Ben.
COOLJACK_143: What happened with your predictions that KXIP will 'thrash' the RPS? What happened to the 'weakest bowling attack in IPL 2017'? What happened to the foolproof plan you had chalked out that KXIP were supposed to follow to defeat the 'weak RPS team'?
And after all that, you are still making predictions, eh? I wouldn't do that if I were you; they seem to be turning out woefully wrong.
@ CRICKETLOVER#17....thank you....
S.smith best young captain..and fresh blood 27 years.......L FERGUSON IS THE BEST REPLACEMENT FOR BEN STOKES..
When every Captain, player and spectator are saying loss of toss is loss of match, does anyone have stats of IPL 2017 showing how many teams won toss and match?
Thank god IPL is almost over and we can get back to proper cricket
Pune has turned this season around and now are within touching distance to lift the trophy. Started the season with low in confidence followed by controversial tweets and then somehow got the combination right. I think tripathi and unadkat are main reasons why pune are in the playoffs
@SunilVaidya, spot on mate.
Expected result, but greatly disappointed with the low score. Never thought Kings X1 would play this low in a must win game and concede defeat without any fight. Except RPS the other 3 teams have won 2 times each. Can RPS break the pattern? Playing against MI at their fortress is an acid test. Smith and Co should give their best to stand a chance there. If Smith wins the toss the chances are more brighter or they must score 200 plus like Kings X1 if they bat first. I would love to see one of these happen. PS: I am not a MI fan.
This is the true ability of Kings XI. I am perplexed why teams like KKR and MI allowed them to win the previous 2 matches.
cooljack nobody cares whether you mind which team wins IPL , and all teams are deserving whoever wins the tournament its not a fluke to win IPL
Punjab had sealed their fate when they hired Shewag as the coach. Get someone more competent next season mate.
acricklover....yes i am the great rediffmail cricket critic, the one and only sunil vaidya...:) who stands by his views and mentions them under his real name...:)
and what is your rediffmail id may i ask?
Pune has surprised many, including me. Never thought they would play so well this year. Considering the fact that they were the weakest team in this IPL specially in terms of their bowling, they have used their resources superbly well. Congrats to Fleming and Smith for finding the right team.
Look at RCB. They had a batting unit that can score 200 every day but they failed to score even 100 many times. They missed using a talented bowler like Avesh Khan.
Delhi had good young team but they failed to send their right batsmen at the right time. They did not utilize the batting power of Morris and Anderson at times.
They made the right decision to take their never dependable Dinda with ever dependable Unadkat after couple of matches. Removed Mayank to replace Tripathi. These are some critical decisions that turned the course of their team strength.
It is now vital how they play without Stokes who has been brilliant in batting, bowling and fielding.
Sehwag writes as if when he was playing india never had batting collapse that he was part of. A cricketer knows that it can happen.
@SUNILVAIDYA, LOL !!! So this humble @Acricklover finally caught the attention of the great rediffmail cricket critic, the one and only @Sunil Vaidya!!!
Yes, Sunial Vaidya, you are right, I am not a dhoni fan (not at all) - and believe it or not, it is the only reason i want pune team to win this time. I am such a big fan of Emperor Viral Kohli, but since RCB is already out of contention, and also considering I am totally against the view that dhoni is any better captain than sachin or dravid or ganguly or kohli etc (rather I feel dhoni is just more lucky than any of these captains) - so in view of all these reasons (gospel truths according to me) - so I am obliviously yearning for pune team to win
But I know players like dhoni's luck staggeringly peaks during crucial games so I know I cannot celebrate it yet, because it is possible dhoni will have some eye-catching performances in the next matches of this IPL, but I had at least this much fun this IPL !!
Don't compare Dhoni with Kirmani's and Farook's. The playing conditions, the oppositions, the effectiveness of Indian bowlers, the number of matches they had played in a year vary drastically. We don't have bowlers who can bowl quick until Javagal Srinath came into the picture. With the change in size of the grounds, pitches, rules of playing the cricket, field restrictions you just can't compare generations of players which are at least one generation apart. It is true that after Nayan Mongia no keeper was as safe as Dhoni behind the stumps. With his batting ability he stands hands and shoulders above the rest. You can compare him with W.Saha but Saha is yet to keep and bat in overseas conditions where the ball swings and bounces. Its good on Dhoni that he has just retired from test cricket before the start of the home season allowing W.Saha to establish himself in the team. And last but not least he was the Captain of the team. The pressure on him to perform is UNIMAGINABLE.
Punjab team needs to stop this obsession with Sharmas, atleast Ishant and Mohit. Team decision cant be taken in favor of players because they are from certain regions. Varun Aaron, 6 M 7 W, Avg 23, Eco 8.15, M Sharma 14 M, 13 W Avg 31.6, Eco 9, I Sharma well 6 Matches 0 Wickets. Sehwag improved KXIP performance, rightfully got rid of Vohra, once in a blue moon slogger but he needs to do more, get rid of incompetant Mohitt and give chances to deserving youngsters .
Well everyone is obsessed with greatness of dhoni, they actually forgot to groom another young WK batsman n never gave chance to anyone. Earlier he was captain so he was permanent now they say we dnt have back up so cannot drop dhoni.. To summarize, being a young WK in India at present is just to wait till he retires himself n that too after 2019 WC.. Bitter but truth.. Dnt b blind n face reality
Regarding Smith's captaincy, he has had a mixed record since he took the mantle. Defeat vs SA in LOIs in SA and tests at home. Won in NZ, won against PAK at home. Lost test series in SL and India, leading Pune magnificently. He isn't that prolific a captain until now. Has lots to prove.
Well Dhoni did cut off high flying diving in last stages of his wicketkeeper career in Tests. LOIs don't offer much of these chances anyway. But he did add some innovative approaches to his wicketkeeping skills, especially in LOIs. In Tests, he was a steady keeper. How many acrobatic catches are taken/offered in normal Test series when you see other wicketkeepers? Barely one or two. I have never seen Dhoni dropping catches in Tests. Saha for all his expertise, was dropping some simple catches in NZ series when all the commentators started vouching for Parthiv as a permanent keeper (due to his brisk scores, even when he dropped some simple catches as well). Every wicketkeeper drops some simple/acrobatic catches and miss some in his career. Singling out Dhoni makes one look bitter.
Lol, Shewag should take some responsibility as well. As the coach of the team, he was barely adequate.
acricklover...if you don want to compare dhoni with kirmani and engineer ....how about comparing dhoni stats with the (supposedly) best indian wicket keeper now....saha ...so surely you wont bring your argument about the difference in wicket taking bowlers of kirmani engineer time and today...
International cricket.... dhoni ...90 tests 294 wickets (256 catches 38 stumpings) nearly 3.26 wickets per test...
saha...25 tests 56 wickets (48 catches 8 stumpings) 2.24 wickets per test.. .and dont forget saha has only played under kohli captaincy who has so many test wins and no test series loss as yet!
Domestic cricket... in first class cricket---
dhoni ...131 matches 421 wickets (364 catches 57 stumpings ) 3.21 wickets per match
saha 97 matches 264 wickets (233 catches 31 stumpings) 2.72 wickets per match...
so dhoni scores over saha in wicket keeping everywhere in domestic cricket and international cricket ..
Smith has been a brilliant captain. This RPS team isnt as strong as it looks player wise but Smith carried it along. Dhoni though best WK batsmen India produced, was never that good a captain. CSK has Ashwin, Raina, Jadeja, M Sharma, Dhoni i.e. 5 of top 11 Indian T20 players. Rest 7 teams combined had 6 players. As soon as he was asked to captain with a weaker set of players , he failed miserably.
Ishant Sharma, runs given 180, economy rate 10, wickets 0.
Mi vs RPS wankhede- RPS without stokes for the entire playoffs . Home advantage home crowd , Winner -MI SRh vs KKR-Bangaluru- KKR continue to bat Narine at top of the order outfoxed by Sunrisers bowlers, Flynn GG very important again they win toss chose to chase, SRh if they get these two cheaply no one stands up for the team, SRh winners . RPS vs SRH -Bangaluru. RPS again Stokes factor, SRh experience of playing same venue and by now would have sorted out of why they lost last encounter at home to RPS. SRh winners Final MI vs SRh- home crowd home advantage . Sunrisers champions -2017 IPL .(if they can get Simmons early and Krunal or Rana can't make contributions). I don't mind either of the team winning as both are worth the title. Both deserve it . Some huge wan contributions from everyone. Sunrisers used to be one many army but this season have proved that's not the case though . Starting from Henriques ,Shankar,Yv, Kane, Nabi ,Rashid, everyone had contributed .
KXIP misread the pitch......it was a 170 pitch but they were aiming for 200
ACRICKLOVER...if thats what you think then forget kirmani and engineer and compare dhoni with parthiv patel dinhesh karthick saha (supposedly the best wicket keeper around)....
i have given saha's test record too and he played all his matches against such a successful captain kohli who has so far not lost a single series....right? so why such big difference in dhoni and saha (the best wicket keeper(??)) stats?
I can forsee this Punjab team being totally dismantled for next season judging from the words of Virender Sehwag. They need to get a more inspiring leader, Maxwell is not the answer with his erratic type of play. Sehwag was absolutely correct in his criticism of the foreign players, batting is their strength and they did not take the time to assess the wicket. Why did Eoin Morgan return from England? He is a very overrated player...Amla was definitely missed!
acricklover....i am a big dhoni fan...and i wish that rps win this year's ipl...
btw are you trying to claim that it is dhoni haters who want rps to win this time?
Well, at least Liverpool's win in EPL has given me some solace after KXIP's show.
whatever dhoni bashers may say dhoni is in the team because of his good performances....everybody has his share of luck but to say dhoni is 100% lucky/mostly because of luck is stretching it too much....dhoni has played in all 3 formats in 3 capacities and excelled in all...
it is his fantastic fitness and equanimity of mind that made this possible...any other player who had to do 3 duties in 3 formats for so long would have broken down much sooner...look at abd who tried to do that...look at sangakkara...nobody else but dhoni could bear such huge burden...we see specialist bowlers or batsmen go down with injury so often but inspite of such workload and responsibilities dhoni has rarely missed a match because of fitness problem..
he is india's greatest cricketer till date...
if any other cricketer had to do all 3 duties in all formats of the game for so long he would have broken down sooner...see the number of players missing matches even though they may be only a bowler or a batsman...dhoni did all 3 jobs in all formats and rarely broke down...see what happened to abd...he is no longer interested in doing all 3 jobs in all formats...his body cannot take all the workload and responsibilities....same for sangakkara and anybody and everybody else.. so while commenting on his keeping one also has to consider his work load and responsibilities and the amount of cricket he has to play...and inspite of all this he has very good record in all formats and in all 3 capacity...
Sehwag must ask Ishant what he did to deserve that kind off Money.
Amla/Max and Marsh did not discredit themselves.
while commenting on dhoni's wicket keeping one must not forget that he was captain wicket keeper and batsman in all formats....he plays all games in all formats in three capacities as a batsman wicket keeper and captain....considering the load and responsibility he has no surprise that it affected his batting and keeping...when he was only wicket keeper and not captain he too used to go for all the catches and diving and all that stuff that he later had to cut out because of the workload...once he became captain naturally his strike rate as a batsman also went down as he had to bat with more responsibility unlike the carefree hitting he could do when he was not captain...the workload was the reason he stopped going to first slip and other diving/acrobatic business..
The reason for so many catches by dhoni is we are having many wicket taking bowlers in the past few years, see how many matches we have been winning because such effective bowlers like Bhuvi, Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja etc etc, and during kirmani and engineer's times we used to have just one effective bowlers and the rest were just useless and the confidence of indian bowlers was also not high during those times because india used to lose so many matches, but now a days we have so many confident and wicket taking bowlers and this helps dhoni to take catches ans stumping because more effective bowlers means more action by the wicket keepers
So RPS chased the target very slowly because they didn't have net run rate pressure like a warmup before playoffs.
Saha and Pant have never dropped a catch. They have also won more matches for their team than has Dhoni. The quickness of Saha's and Pant's stumpings and innovative run outs are unparalleled. Further, they have match awareness and skill that outshines Dhoni's. These are alternative truths and I stand by them.
@CRICFAN3674232874: I am also an MSD fan but the best wicket keeper batsmen that India has produced would be either farookh engineer or Syed Kirmani..
ACRICKLOVER: Dude. The single biggest factor that has led RPS to the playoffs has been Stokes. Smith captaincy has had nothing to do with it. They would have produced the same, if not better results without him at the helm.
Good captains demand the players they want from the selectors or from the auction as in here. MS always did that for Chennai and India. Now, Smith has done now by asking for Stokes. ST and RD left it to coach, selection panel, etc. And any day, I would have lucky captains who win than those who are great and lose thirteen finals, win toss and bowl in finals, open with Robin asking ST to bat at four, etc.
hadeslogic...yes the aggregate stats may sometimes not show the whole picture....yes the non dives and dropped catches are not recorded...but that goes for all wicket keepers ...other keepers non dives and fumbles and dropped catches also cannot be seen....
dhoni --90 tests 294 wickets (256 catches 36 stumpings) close to 3.3 wickets per test...
kirmani--88 tests 198 wickets (160 catches 38 stumpings) a little over 2 wickets per test
saha---25 tests 56 wickets (48 catches 8 stumpings) a little over 2 wickets per test
Engineer--46 tests 82 wickets (66 catches 16 stupings) less than 2 wickets per test
i repeat hadeslogic...yes we cannot see dhoni's non dives and dropped catches...but neither do we see kirmani saha and engineers' non drives fumbles missed catches and stumpings... and if the others dive left right and center to take catches affect stumpings etc. why dont they show in their stats?
@HadesLogic So if the Dhoni is not the best wicketkeeper batsmen India has produced.Please name the best wicketkeeper batsmen from India.
I expected Amla and Guptill to be a success for KXIP. But Guptill turned out be a flop. I expected Morgan to be a failure and I was right.
@ACrickLover One bad year and everybody starts criticising Dhoni.Remember for 8 consective years his team qualified for playoffs.I think you started watchin IPL only from last year.Check the numbers and speak about him.
Said it before, saying it again... Since the toss ( & chasing eventually) has become so decisive in t20, there should not be any toss in home/away fixture. Home team decides whether to bat or field first. kkr qualified thanks to number of toss they won (& chased) kudos to punjab for coming so far despite losing most tosses and batting first
@ACRICKLOVER If a team has huge talent / win does not necessarily imply a great captain & a team with low talent / big loss does not imply a poor captain. Captain must make contributions in role as a player, in wins, in losses, stand up in tough situations & facilitate to beat better teams with regularity & in big tournaments. MSD has done just that MSD transformed IND cricket & took it to great heights with focus on team goals, fielding, fitness etc. MSD has leapfrogged as the best ever captain in all forms of world cricket in history of the game. Despite skipping easy 40+ ODIs, 180+ international wins with No.1 ranking in test cricket, 3 world titles (could have been 6 with a bit of luck), 80 wins in IPL(2 IPL 2 CPL titles) by MSD as captain remain unmatched. These victories have been achieved with better teams like AUS/SA/ENG as competitors. Missed opportunities of test series wins in SA /NZ / ENG/AUS would have made the victory ensemble perfect but for reasons other than Captaincy
Ben Stokes is leaving Pune to undertake England duty, so he would be absent from the IPL playoff. If WI IPL players were of this mindset that international duty gets priority over club duty, perhaps WI would not be in this difficulty that they are against Pakistan at Roseau.
I agree with HADESLOGIC. Dhoni as a Wicket Keeper has got a lot of problems which you are not considering. He is not the best one when it comes to diving catches.
I never understood one thing in Cricket, why it is so important of winning a toss but not playing a good cricket? Aren't players suppose to focus on their skills and ability to play the game rather than focusing on the factors that they really cannot control. I do not doubt the Smith's ability to change the game, but RPS is not one of those teams that should be in play offs even though I support RPS and want RPS to win the title.
All those who were desperately hoping pune would lose and would not be able to reach the next stage of the game will be crying with agony now. Who desperately wanted smith and pune team to lose? Any suspense in that? It is the easiest question to answer. Guys the answer is dhoni's fans, his fans were desperately wishing and praying god that smith & pune team would lose so that they can eulogize doni's captaincy, and also attack sanjiv goekna - the owner of RPS team
So far smith and goenka had the last laught, but i cannot rule out some good performance by dhoni in the next matches because his luck kicks-in maximum during crucial matches like knock out stage games, final games, or must win games etc, so I will keep my fingers crossed, but so far so good and it was really great fun to watch the myth of great captaincy of dhoni was finally busted
The simple truth is sachin, ganguly, dravid were great captains too but they were so unlucky, especially sachin who was destined to lose.
Some people will never accept the truth which even theri favouite cricketers have openly accepted.Best captain-Dhoni,Best finisher-Dhoni,Best WK-Dhoni
Steve Smith com on our Aussie captain!! Prove them Why u r the king of Jungle!!! U r the best captain in present now..no one can match ur captaincy.... If So called dhoni captains the team then no young players like tripaty,Unadkat,W.sundar etc can get enough chances for sure..Being an Aussie player u r neutral and that's why everyone gets enough chances.. For it u r the best captain as well batsman in cricket now and that's why despite u r an Aussie, pune franchise gives u the captaincy of RPS.....Really proud of u Smithy!! U had overshadowed both Indian Vice Captain and So called MSD in every prospect!!! Proud to be an Aussie fan!!!
Pathetic batting performance by KXI. They should have thought of the moisture content in the pitch and batted carefully rather than throwing out their wickets for trying big hits.
Great work by RPS . The absence of two of their impact players Imran Tahir and Stokes is going to hurt RPS and I wonder whether they have the right replacements. I'll be happy to see RPS in the final with another great effort against MI . After all , RPS was the only team to beat MI and SRH twice in the league stage . My best wishes to RPS .
India - A country to cherish. A place where a former World Cup winning captain receives flak for not performing well in a lowly T20 tournament which is of no importance whatsoever.
Agree completely with hadeslogic. It is an obvious fact that dhoni was a better batsman than a wicketkeeper and has always been reluctant to dive. It was his batting that ensured him a place in the team (and also won matches for India, which was then attributed to dhoni's so called brilliant captaincy). And yes, dhoini might have held a few other catches but that a few routine catches and an occassional run out due to streetsmart cricket doesnt hide the fact that he has always been an average wicketkeeper (who was always reluctant to dive).
From a complete management perspective, it wasn't a fault on the behalf of Sehwag and Co.; Morgan (captain of England who led them to World T20 finals last year ), Guptill , Saha, Maxwell are all match winners on their day. Its just one of those days where they attempted the big shots and failed miserably though definitely not ideal for Kings XI.
Pune did bowl well and their batting gave no room for any minimal chance of defending such a total for Punjab. A level of professionalism from Smith, Dhoni and co.
@EVERYONE WHO REPLIED, I don't have anything against Dhoni. I agree he has been the BEST wicketkeeper batsmen Ind has ever produced. His contributions to Ind cricket and its growth are immense. BUT one cannot be blind to the obvious. He has NEVER been the best WICKETKEEPER (and he will say so himself) that Ind has produced. Take away his batting and the glove work is above average but most certainly not the best. Just comparing aggregate numbers does not show this picture. No Ind keeper has played as much cricket as Dhoni and the drops / non dives are not recorded. The commentary I quoted was very clear that he has never gone for those catches ever. Again, don't compare smart stumpings that happen once in 10 LOI with a regulation catch for keeper. When combined with his declining returns with the bat, it is obvious that his time is up. But then again, there is no arguing with those who don't see facts but only anecdotes....
So, Smith has done much much better than dhoni as a captain so all the myths about the great captaincy of dhoni is busted now
Such a pathetic captaincy previous year by dhoni and smith this time took the team to the knock out stage!!
To those who is thinking doni might have helped smith as a captain during the matches the truth is whenever doni helped smith the very next ball was hit to four or sixer by the batsmen of the opposition team, i have not seen a single wicket falling when dhoni spoke to the bowlers or fielders of pune team, so the contribution of dono to smith's success is zero as a captain. As a wicket keeper and batsmen Pant or Samson etc can do equal or better job than doni, so nothing special from that perspective too.
RPS played very well today...Credit goes to Smith's captaincy...Everyone knew that what was RPS place in last year IPL...
So Morgan flew all the way back from London to Pune just to contribute a mere 4 runs today for his team. Would have saved a lot of money to stay back home in England. Lol
Still waiting, because this is a crucial match and the luck of lucky players like dhoni will surge immensely during the crucial games like must win games, finals, knock out stage games etc
Holding 3 catches is not at all special for a wicket keepers, so nothing spectacular so far now. The score is 60 for 1 wicket now, about 14 more runs to score to win, this is the time wickets suddenly collapse to bring the lucky dhoni to the crease so that he can hit the last runs and then take some of the credit of the hard work done by the bowlers of pune team today.
As i finish this post it is 67 runs now about 7 more to win, still do not rule out the possibility of couple of quick wickets fall and that lucky person coming to bat and hitting the final run to finish the game and take some credit for that great 5 ball 4 runs innings - four dot balls + one boundary
LOL
Looks like Punjab are saving their Worst performance for the last game. To be fair, Kings would have won this too if they had won the toss.
This match as basically been Rising Pune Supergiant vs Axar Patel..... :P
UPPI2PKC You can support a team but you cannot be filthy against other teams. Just as you were saying before the tournament has started how lucky SRH to win IPL Trophy last year. A team can ride on luck up to play offs but to win three on a trot and that too against GL which finished on top, against KKR which has been prolific last season and against RCB with the likes of Kohli, AB, Gayle and in form Rahul at their home ground and making 200 above in a final for a team which is termed as bowling heavy, I don't think its luck. Making it to playoffs in consecutive years is definitely not "LUCK" You predicted RCB would win the trophy this year and SRH would not make it to playoffs this year with the team and support staff they had. Guess your predictions have gone wrong. You can be sad that your team has not been into playoffs, but you should not have hatred to other teams which were playing well.
Take out the proper cricket players like Amla and it returns to the hit and miss and giggle show!
IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR, spot on. Some KXIP fans were moaning about "Test batsman Amla has no place in T20" and how, even when he scored 60-ball centuries, he was still holding the side back. I wonder what they'd have given for an Amla century or even a fifty today...
King Ishant Sharma will be of paramount importance in defending this petty total.
Everyone told Sunrisers is a one many army team, thin on batting ,yet it never got out for less than 110.There might be talent in the side, but what's the use if they play brainless cricket like this. Today KXIP 73, other days RCB(49 vs KKR) DD (66 vs mi,67 vs kxip),KKR (67 vs MI). What can be called these teams ? Champions? Lol
With KXIP going out today. I would love to see an IPL winner from either MI or RPS.
sewang is a blunder.isanth sharma then this happens.t.natarajan can bowl yorkers but punjab seldom gave him support.if nataran gog support like basil thampi then he would have been a find of the season.punjab wasted.they deserve this
The magical effort from ms dhoni. What a player he is.
You are right Simar Varaich... From KXIP fan
CRICFAN57594910 SRH filled with arrogance says a KKR supporter. .
Allow Ishant to bowl atleast 2 overs , we might see the game finished within the power play
Hey cricfan dont say anything about SRH.... You would get busted with hyd missiles from the experts supporting SRH.... Kidding bro.... You have all the rights to pin any team down.... Honestly would love to see pune win the cup and I get a feel they would it.... Looks like this IPL winners would be like the ones of 2010/11... Except for the coveted trophy .... They just did not have anyone in the orange /purple cup....Pure team effort won them the trophy.... Mumbai/pune/KKR are almost in the same mould.... Gotta wait n watch!!!!
Most ridiculous match ever seen in an IPL that too when needed for qualification. Zero intent shown . Shame they are going down like this . Morgan run out , was that single really needed at that time ? KXIP got their selection wrong dropped Vohra when they really needed him to stick around for team . Picking Ishant is sin again . This match should be finished in 6 overs for RPS.
With just a simple win being enough to reach no:2 , RPS have all the 20 overs and 10 wkts to score 74 runs . Mumbai have lost twice to RPS in the league stage and they would have started planning how to counter RPS .
Hadeslogic- Is there any issue between you & MSD? Actually who cares...
so hadeslogic how many catches have dhoni taken in this match? .....3!
how many in the previous match? did you see the split second stumping? the catch before that stumping?
hadeslogic dhoni is india's best keeper till date...check the records of all keepers played for india so far with dhoni's record...engineer kirmani more parhiv patel dinesh karthick saha or whoever you want....
do you know how many catches and stumpings dhoni has in how many tests? will you compare them with number of catches and stumpings that saha has so far in tests?
dhoni's stats are miles ahead of any other wicket keeper's stats in india...
even in international cricket dhoni is one of the best...in the world only boucher with 999 catches in international cricket and gilchrist 905 catches in international cricket are ahead of dhoni 622 catches in international cricket...
@ Hadeslogic...9.2 Christian to Saha, OUT, Dhoni dives to his right, and takes it now! These cross seamers are working for Rising Pune on this track. Full and outside off, Saha pushes away from the body and nicks it behind. Dhoni and Christian clean up the mess themselves WP Saha c †Dhoni b Christian 13 (17b 0x4 1x6) SR: 76.47 Christian and Dhoni were the parties involved in the last two missed catches, with the keeper not diving probably because of the presence of Christian at slip. So now Christian has bowled, and Dhoni has finally dived Swapnil
9.3 Christian to Swapnil Singh, 1 run, back of a length and outside off, guided to third man 9.4 Christian to Patel, 1 run, shortish and outside off, flat-bats a cut to sweeper Hassin: "The best wicket-keeper in India takes the catch of the best wicket-keeper in India!"
Not the result I was hoping for. Now MS Dhoni gets a free ride in the National tram for another two years. Thus blocking youngsters for some more time.
But I don't know whats with this season. Too many below 100 scores by the teams. Probably the only season where so many teams have crumbled under 100. RCB, DD, KXIP.
Thanks Punjab for surrendering today. RPS charge on the Mumbai Indians now. We need to get to the finals. RPS are the Rajasthan Royals of season 1. Underdogs and prettymuch everyone contributing. Hope bowlers bowl well in the finals in the absence of Stokes. Also I hope they won't get imbalanced without Stokes. Come on RPS, win the IPL 2017.
Wow. Much to my wish, RPS might win today. I only can further wish that RPS and KKR go in to the finals. I hate MI and SRH, they are a bunch filled with arrogance.
Tournament has gone on too long. Everyone leaving at business end and everyone looks over it and on the plane home
HADESLOGIC Well he just finished 100 dismissals.
KXIP should learn a lesson.Why the degraded Manan Vohra who nearly won a match single handed?
So punjab fans who didnt like amla in the team must have realized why such kind of players are of paramount importance even in t20 sides. Guptill will give you start in 50-50 probability and amla 90-10.
Never seen someone as useless as Ishant Sharma but Morgan has proven me wrong. seriously can you believe this guy is England's captain. No wonder how England lost both t20s and odi.
What a dead rubber. The next is probably worse than dead rubber.
HADESLOGIC Yes this is the first time a wicket-keeper has dropped a catch this IPL.
Morgan is as useless in IPL as Ishant Sharma.
MS fans and Msk Prasad who proclaimed him as the 'best wicketkeeper in the world', hope you got the answer today. Ball 2.1: " edged and dropped by Dhoni diving to his right. Reluctant dive. He has ALWAYS BEEN RELUCTANT TO DIVE. Bursts out of the right glove. Dhoni was late to react. Full and angling away outside off - seam-up - Saha reaches out with hard hands for a drive and nicks it. Dhoni can't cling on." This has ALWAYS been the case with him, never even going for catches that normal keepers are expected to take. One canny stumping / run out in 10 matches does not mask this obvious flaw that costs much more.
Being a Kings XI supporter is incredibly hard
flat track bully Maxwell came one down vs Mumbai because of that flat pitch he is hiding today
Great start from Pune as expected. Kings will choke after few wins. No offense but it's their nature.
Wrong selection by KXIP. They will pay the price.
Let's do this RPS.......
