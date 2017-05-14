Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, Pune May 14, 2017

Pune rout Kings XI for 73 to book second place

The Report by Alagappan Muthu
106

Rising Pune Supergiant 78 for 1 (Rahane 34*) beat Kings XI Punjab 73 (Thakur 3-19, Christian 2-10, Unadkat 2-12) by nine wickets
Rising Pune Supergiant stormed into the playoffs, earning at least two more matches, and the opportunity for an IPL title before signing out of franchise cricket. They demolished Kings XI Punjab in a knockout match at home to book a spot in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Kings Paupers XI

Steven Smith made a mention of the moisture in the Pune pitch, and his bowlers made excellent use of it with cross-seamers that tempted the on-the-up drive. On a bare surface, those deliveries come on nicely and batsmen can hit through the line. On this one, offering more purchase, such shots were ill-advised. The ball zipped through or bounced extra, and Kings XI were 32 for 5 in the Powerplay. They were then all out for their lowest total in the IPL - 73.

The surprise strike-force

Jaydev Unadkat started it all, having the big-hitting Martin Guptill caught at short cover off the first ball of the game. He ran out Eoin Morgan with a direct hit from mid-on. A little later, he pulled off a smart, diving catch at short fine leg. Finally, he finished with 2 for 12, only four wickets behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the most successful bowler in IPL 2017, having played three fewer matches. Unadkat's strike-rate of 10.8 is the second-highest among anyone that has taken 10 wickets in the tournament.

The partner-in-crime

"My palms were sweating when I was in the bus," Shardul Thakur admitted in a mid-innings interview. But once he took a look at his workplace, he quickly perked up. "When we started, it [the ball] was sticking [in the pitch] a bit, and the cross-seamers worked."

He had Shaun Marsh spooning a drive to mid-off in his second over, forced Rahul Tewatia to top-edge a pull to the wicketkeeper, and finally had Glenn Maxwell flicking a leg-stump half-volley into the hands of long leg. The Kings XI captain, who had pushed himself down to No. 6, finished IPL 2017 having played only 18 balls in the Powerplay and lost his wicket thrice.

A little batting practice

Prior to Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane averaged 19.07, his lowest in a season since 2008, when he played only two matches. A target of 74, whilst being too little for a batsman to sink his teeth into, can still give him the opportunity to spend time at the crease. Rahane made sure to last the entirety of the chase, and hit the winning runs too, a six over long-on. Pune will want as many of their gun players in form to fill the hole that will be left by Ben Stokes - 316 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches - who leaves for England tonight.

Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • jimmyvida on May 15, 2017, 17:09 GMT

    O! OH! Now Smith has to end the IPL series and with Warner deal with Cricket Australia, on money matters??

  • cooljack_143 on May 15, 2017, 14:43 GMT

    @acricketlover..according to your logic, you are saying that msds luck kicks in at crucial stages of tournament . who cares, when he is winning games for you. I am sure if u r Indian fan u rejoiced that day when he single handedly won the final game , with his so called luck by you and gave wc to Ind fans to rejoice. I am again saying single handedly, this might hurt many fans and they can pounce on me, I am saying this as that day no one in the team had enough temperament and confidence like mahendersingh dhoni, that they can chase this target esp after sehwag and srt were out before 10 overs were being bowled by srilanka. I am sure many fans out there including you probably didn't believe that Ind will win except for the captain. who not only believed but also made it happen.

  • cooljack_143 on May 15, 2017, 14:25 GMT

    @drifttunrnandbounce..mate, if all our predictions were to come out true we would be ambanis by now. chill out dude.Its just franchise based cricket. many cricket pundits predicted the same like I did. I thought KXIP were doing RCB 2016, punching beyond their weight. what would I know they would chicken out like this. Even viru is surprised. Everyone wants underdog without big names to win and I am one of them,

  • ramli on May 15, 2017, 13:01 GMT

    last time second from last ... this time reversed ... RPS is one team in this IPL that showed team effort ... no single man continued to flourish ... RPS has found men put up their hands whenever needed ... hence, BS will be missed but may not hurt them very badly ... from now on, it is upping the ante ... all the best RPS

  • MURALIVANKADARI on May 15, 2017, 7:33 GMT

    Losing Ben stokes is a big blow for RPS. Ian Bothem-Andrew Flintoff-Ben Stokes are true alrounders. With their consistency they are the match winners. Losing Ben will do no good for RPS and it is very difficult for them and we have to wait how RPS will perform without Ben.

  • DriftTurnAndBounce on May 15, 2017, 6:36 GMT

    COOLJACK_143: What happened with your predictions that KXIP will 'thrash' the RPS? What happened to the 'weakest bowling attack in IPL 2017'? What happened to the foolproof plan you had chalked out that KXIP were supposed to follow to defeat the 'weak RPS team'?

    And after all that, you are still making predictions, eh? I wouldn't do that if I were you; they seem to be turning out woefully wrong.

  • sunilvaidya on May 15, 2017, 5:10 GMT

    @ CRICKETLOVER#17....thank you....

  •   #msd on May 15, 2017, 4:45 GMT

    S.smith best young captain..and fresh blood 27 years.......L FERGUSON IS THE BEST REPLACEMENT FOR BEN STOKES..

  • DurgaraoAdari on May 15, 2017, 3:04 GMT

    When every Captain, player and spectator are saying loss of toss is loss of match, does anyone have stats of IPL 2017 showing how many teams won toss and match?

  • PG65 on May 15, 2017, 2:27 GMT

    I am going to stick my neck out

