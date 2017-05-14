RCB end disappointing season with consolation win
Royal Challengers Bangalore 161 for 6 (Kohli 58, Gayle 48, Cummins 2-21) beat Delhi Daredevils 151 (Pant 45, Harshal 3-43, Avesh 1-23) by 10 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
They might have had heady highs and lowly lows in between but Delhi Daredevils ended their season as they began it: let down by their mercurial batsmen after the bowlers kept Royal Challengers Bangalore down to a middling total. In their first fixture, Daredevils failed to chase down 158; here they came short going after 162. On both occasions, Rishabh Pant was left without any support from the other end, out for 45 off 34 in the 17th over. Like in Bangalore, Pawan Negi bowled the last over to take out Daredevil's last hope, Mohammed Shami, who had scored 21 off nine balls.
Winning their first match in their last eight attempts, Royal Challengers managed to get off just three wins, which would the joint second-worst return for any team in any IPL. They did have their usual failings, though. On a pitch that Virat Kohli expected to offer a lot of turn, he and Chris Gayle laid a platform, but both fell for middling strike rates of 128.88 and 126.31. The rest didn't contribute much as Pat Cummins, Zaheer Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem pulled things back.
In response, though, Daredevils' batsmen made more mistakes. Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer got themselves in on a pitch that lived up partially to Kohli's expectations but got themselves out before they could pay the team back for the 22 and 30 balls they faced for a strike rate of 118.18 and 106.67. The soft dismissals left Pant with all to do, which once again proved too much.
The Gayle and Kohli encore, sort of
Given one final chance to entertain, Gayle put on 66 with Kohli for the second wicket. The pitch was not as alarming as Kohli expected it to be, but there were signs of its slowing down. Gayle hit just one boundary in the last 17 balls he faced, and Kohli scored just 17 off the last 15 balls that came his way. Take out the 19 runs he scored off nine balls from his favourite bowler, Amit Mishra, and Kohli scored 39 off 36 balls.
It will also leave Daredevils' tactics to question. Kohli v Mishra has been the second-most one-sided contest in the ten years of IPL, but they still went with Mishra before Shahbaz Nadeem, presumably because of the presence of Gayle. Kohli just loved it, extending his dominance over the veteran legspinner, who has got into the bad habit of firing balls in whenever a batsman starts to attack him.
Nadeem starts the turnaround
Daredevils might have looked to shield Nadeem from Gayle, but the bowler unleashed his legbreaks to keep the left-hand batsman quiet. With the first ball of the 14th over, another legbreak, he got rid of Gayle. This began a slide. Travis Head was run out responding to an optimistic call for a second from Kohli. Kohli himself holed out to Zaheer's bowling. Kedar Jadhav was dopey with his running. Cummins then ended superbly with yorkers as the ball reversed, which points to a dry square as Kohli mentioned earlier.
Negi, the 20th-over fox
Before he got his chance to end with the ball, though, Negi found himself batting in the 20th over. Daredevils gambled, looking for wickets in the earlier overs, and were now left to choose between Corey Anderson and one of the spinners for the last over. They went with Anderson, who bowled a fourth over for the first time this season, and 16 came off it, thanks to three fours hit by Negi.
Daredevils' three amigos
Sanju Samson, Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer, Daredevils' three main batsmen before Pant's power kicks in, have shown flashes of brilliance, but their final match this season was a reminder that disappointment has been the more dominant feeling with them. Avesh Khan, former Under-19 star and making his T20 debut, surprised Samson with bounce first ball of the chase, but Samson responded with a limp front-foot pull to get out second ball. Nair and Iyer played longer innings, but they hit innocuous-looking deliveries straight to fielders to make it 87 for 3 in the 12th over.
Harshal's highs
Harshal Patel is not a regular for Royal Challengers, but he struck regularly on the night to keep dragging Daredevils back. He had sussed the pitch, and kept banging the ball into the surface with fingers rolled on it. Iyer fell to that followed by a big offbreak to Marlon Samuels first up. Corey Anderson survived the hat-trick ball, but his innings of three off nine made it really difficult for Pant.
Pant didn't give up, though, swatting Harshal for a six first up when he came back for the 17th over, with 49 required off the last four. Harshal, though corrected, himself immediately and bowled three straight slower ones to get rid of Pant.
Shami then swung hard and benefited on a small ground, but Negi gave him no pace to work with and secured the win at his first-class home ground.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
This IPL has brought great success to less known Indian batsmen and fast and spin bowlers. But I did not understand the logic of Gujarat Lions persisting with opening with Ishant Kishen when they had a proven, devastating successful pair of D. Smith and Brendon McCullum. They had a very thin bowling talent. If you look at the scores of DD batsmen like Pant and Iyer, their hitting has been against the hapless bowling of GL. So they need to have their top four batsmen to set the tone for either setting up totals or chasing totals. With Ishant consuming more balls to get settled, the momentum is lost. Strategically they have given the advantage to the bowling team when you start batting like a test match.
Travis Head is not much of a crowd pleaser, too nuggety
This win of RCB is a gift from Zaheer Khan & Co. 10 runs in that pitch was not something too big. Why DD played Samuels. He is not a good performer now. They should have given that chance to some Indian batsman who could have made atleast 20-25 runs easily. Samson, S. Iyer, K. Nair all throw their wickets by trying unnecessary shots. Iyer was reprieved in the same over for a similar short and how foolish he is to play that pull shot for the short ball bouncer thrown by Harshad Pate. Rishab Pant is playing absent minded. He is not thinking that he is out of his crease and it was not the first time. Those guys gave away the consolation win to RCB.
DD should get Manoj Tiwari next year auction and make him captain.He is a good skipper.If D Kok is available then it will be strong team.DKok,Pant,Samson,Shreays,Manoj(c),Karun,Anderson,Morris,Cummins/Rabada,Khaleel,Nadeem will make a good balance team for next year
I think people here are forgetting something. Even with the likes of Arvind and Binny, RCB's bowling has been good the entire season, especially the Indian players. The likes of Mills, Watson were pathetic in their bowling. It's their batting which has caused their downfall. Getting bowled for paltry totals and not chasing even 130s. Having said that, the raw pacers to the like of Avesh Khan must have been tried early.
Hope BCCI stick to its decision which they made in 2008 & no player is retained in upcoming auctions.
For RCB, 1. RCB finally got their combination & balance right with Negi at 8. 2. Where did RCB hide Avesh Khan all the season who can bowl 140+ kph & trouble the batsman ? They continuously played Aravinds & Anikets. 3. RCB should have played Harpreet. 4. Next year with all due respect to Vettori, a change of coach is required. For DD, 1. Carlos should have played for Mishra. 2. Samuels who is inconsistent was a bad purchase. Rather DD should have gone for Mohammad Shahzad or Michael Kilnger or Colin Munro. 3. Next year with all due respect to Dravid & Upton, please don't involve them in making strategies. Same is applied for them for RR. Dravid can continue only as batting coach.
Two excellent fast bowling talents for India in the future are Mohd Siraj
Rcb missed their chances in this ipl edition and the last one.. next year ipl csk will b back to show rest teams their true place
Delhi always never uses their players , according to their potential. Samuels was not a good replacement. They should have replaced with a good middle order batsman. Samuels is good when he play at no 3 only.
This IPL has brought great success to less known Indian batsmen and fast and spin bowlers. But I did not understand the logic of Gujarat Lions persisting with opening with Ishant Kishen when they had a proven, devastating successful pair of D. Smith and Brendon McCullum. They had a very thin bowling talent. If you look at the scores of DD batsmen like Pant and Iyer, their hitting has been against the hapless bowling of GL. So they need to have their top four batsmen to set the tone for either setting up totals or chasing totals. With Ishant consuming more balls to get settled, the momentum is lost. Strategically they have given the advantage to the bowling team when you start batting like a test match.
Travis Head is not much of a crowd pleaser, too nuggety
This win of RCB is a gift from Zaheer Khan & Co. 10 runs in that pitch was not something too big. Why DD played Samuels. He is not a good performer now. They should have given that chance to some Indian batsman who could have made atleast 20-25 runs easily. Samson, S. Iyer, K. Nair all throw their wickets by trying unnecessary shots. Iyer was reprieved in the same over for a similar short and how foolish he is to play that pull shot for the short ball bouncer thrown by Harshad Pate. Rishab Pant is playing absent minded. He is not thinking that he is out of his crease and it was not the first time. Those guys gave away the consolation win to RCB.
DD should get Manoj Tiwari next year auction and make him captain.He is a good skipper.If D Kok is available then it will be strong team.DKok,Pant,Samson,Shreays,Manoj(c),Karun,Anderson,Morris,Cummins/Rabada,Khaleel,Nadeem will make a good balance team for next year
I think people here are forgetting something. Even with the likes of Arvind and Binny, RCB's bowling has been good the entire season, especially the Indian players. The likes of Mills, Watson were pathetic in their bowling. It's their batting which has caused their downfall. Getting bowled for paltry totals and not chasing even 130s. Having said that, the raw pacers to the like of Avesh Khan must have been tried early.
Hope BCCI stick to its decision which they made in 2008 & no player is retained in upcoming auctions.
For RCB, 1. RCB finally got their combination & balance right with Negi at 8. 2. Where did RCB hide Avesh Khan all the season who can bowl 140+ kph & trouble the batsman ? They continuously played Aravinds & Anikets. 3. RCB should have played Harpreet. 4. Next year with all due respect to Vettori, a change of coach is required. For DD, 1. Carlos should have played for Mishra. 2. Samuels who is inconsistent was a bad purchase. Rather DD should have gone for Mohammad Shahzad or Michael Kilnger or Colin Munro. 3. Next year with all due respect to Dravid & Upton, please don't involve them in making strategies. Same is applied for them for RR. Dravid can continue only as batting coach.
Two excellent fast bowling talents for India in the future are Mohd Siraj
Rcb missed their chances in this ipl edition and the last one.. next year ipl csk will b back to show rest teams their true place
Delhi always never uses their players , according to their potential. Samuels was not a good replacement. They should have replaced with a good middle order batsman. Samuels is good when he play at no 3 only.
CRICFAN8311707657, ah well, at the going rates of these players, if Mumbai do end up buying them, there will be no funds to even fill XI spots in the team. So cannot expect all of them to go to Mumbai.
More on this - If Virat goes into the auction, his superstar status ensures that he will be highest paid cricketer in the IPL. However, it will be bad for him since his team will be left with a lack of funds to go for other quality players, and he will be left stuck with a substandard team most of the time. Difficult to see Virat winning the IPL due to this.
Moreover cannot imagine Rohit, Warner, Gambhir etc playing for other teams. Important for IPL to have a retention clause to protect some of its brand image.
Kohli was too much dependent on Aravind and he disappointed in all matches. Avesh/Harshal Patel should've been given chance. didn't know about Avesh, but Harshal was good in last IPL and strange that he didn't given chance. Hope RCB retains Virat so that my favourite team doesn't change
hope Mr dravid goes unsold in mentor catagory. main spoiler of DD this too much and chopping leads to this knock out
I think RCB missed the bus by not utilising Avesh Khan, he could have helped them a bit if not more, man believe me he is the guy for the future, he was the best in U19 WC and it is an irony in India that batsmen hog all the limelight where as the bowlers struggle to get the notice and encouragement they need and deserve. And also i feel RCB missed Sarfraz in the lower middle order too very badly. There was another fast bowler in india's U19 WC squad and also a very good leg spinner who need to be groomed for the future and India never had a decent leggie since Kumble. I see there are a few decent pacers who should get a look into and to be groomed for the future like Siraj,Thampi, Nathu, Sran, Sangwan, Avesh and a few others. If India can have a pool of 10-15 pace bowlers of different styles that will hold good for the future and similarly a pool of 10-15 spinners of different styles who should be able to step in whenever needed.
How can someone select Amit Mishra so consistently in an XI? Do they even realize why he was released from DD, then DC, then SRH and why he is back again at DD? His fielding is an absolutely liability. And he costs more sixes than taking wickets.
Really excited about Avesh khan. Nice height, hit the deck, nice lines. Seems to be an intelligent, aggressive bowler. Only concern is his action and use of shoulders to produce pace and bounce . It's prone to injuries. But he's only 20 and can gain from strength to shoulders and body in the coming years. That depends on how he's looked after. A real talent for India
As i always said that avesh khan is a guy to look out for the future & wil be the future of indian bowling & his awesome bowling performance showed y i rate him so highly with his quick pace of 140+ & quick deadly bouncers that can damage any batsman's head. Why din't RCB play avesh before he could have been very deadly especially on the eden gardens pitch in which RCB got bowled out for 49. Had he played before avesh could have won them more matches. The mistake of playing the overrated trundler arvind for majority of matches instead of avesh was the reason for RCB bad performance dis year.
Kohli said they look to retain 3-5 players. My guess- KL Rahul, Chahal, Negi, AB/Gayle/Head, Choudhury/Avesh...Kohli is always there...Starc is unreliable in terms of his availability...hard to imagine both Gayle and AB being retained, especially Gayle given his age, form and fitness...AB is very likely to continue but he has to step-up...almost zero contribution from him this season! Hope he still has 3-5 years in him.
Why is the Avesh Khan not to be get in chance in challengers bengaluru royal team before today. He was the bowling nice pace and very gud line to batting and troubling batting. He be play better than yuseless bowling like aravind and aniket. This being mistake from kohlibhai. Kedarbhai must be improve his running before champion trophies in England, he getting out run out too much time in vivo ipl.
harshal Patel a hidden talent with his bowling. He got his chance and did not disappoint.
Hope there is retention of some players in next IPL. Some players are synonymous to the franchise. You can't see Kohli, Rohit, Gambhir, Warner play for some other team.
WHOA.....West Indians generally did poorly in this .They are ove Badree GIPLegedle,DSmith,Pollard, Narine,Carlos rememberthename,Samuels,.......Simmonds was a half show but did a bit while Sammy and Bravos were good bench warmers.. Same for kiwis Guptill and others...Aussie Watson......just overpriced
Got no idea why Harpreet Singh did not play even the last game. Good player.
Carlos dropped cost the match...pant is a gud opener but DD management waste his talent in using middle overs..
For a change, there was only one left arm bowler in an RCB XI and that too is a spinner. This was always their problem. No variety. Or didn't use the available variety.
My young indian team from this ipl; Tripathy,ishan,pant,iyer,samson,hardik,axar,sandeep,bumrah,siraj and chahal. Reserve:rana,sundar and thampi
Indian Team ipl 2017: Tripathy,dhawan,raina,uttapa,rohit(c),pant,hardik,bhuvi,harbhajan,sandeep and bumrah
Oversease X1 2017: Warner(C),Lynn,williamson,maxwell,butler,stokes,morris,mcgleghnan,Tye,nariane and tahir
Why did Avesh not get even one game earlier? He clearly seems to have something very bright and he is young, much better than Aravind for sure. Another reason why RCB has been so bad. Sticking with supposed big names instead of trying bright young guns.
HADESLOGIC Carlos does look like deer caught in headlights all the time unless Stokes is bowling. He needs to play a season of serious cricket in England .He has great potential.
Karun nair is the man of the match for me
pant should replace dhoni what an innings !!
Delhi being a young team played like one
@ITHRIS, dude Carlos looks like a deer caught in headlights against ANY kind of spin. Can't select an international all rounder who can not even play against Negi.
@ITHRIS WHOA.......... Y drop Rememberthename ? ....Because he has done nada since hitting those 4 sixes........Give young Indian rookies a chance and ignore overrated international " stars"??""
Brilliant first over by avesh . Always wanted him to play . Finally gets his chance
Kohli looks like past his prime
By the way, it is proved that Virat Kohli was never out of form. He was playing rashly earlier, his form was intact. But felt like RCB batted slowly, maybe due to the pitch, can't say. But atleast it was heartening to see batsmen batting with some responsibility. Couple of run-outs were irksome. Batsmen ike Vishnu Vinod and Baby are just not capable to play a bowler like Cumins. So, I expected Harpreet to play, that didn't happen.
Again mishra bowl just 2 overs 26 runs ..Carlos is better choice than mishra... nadeem bowl Chinaman ball to remove Gayle and he is the gud economic bowler ...gud fielder
Mumbai Indians should buy Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rayudu, Bumrah, Chahal, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, In the next year 2018 IPl Auction becoz these are my favourite Indian players
Chris Gayle storm is coming today. Today he will play without any pressure. This year's IPl Chris gayle played the entire IPl under immense pressure he should have given freedom to play his natural games....
Expected to see Harpreet Singh playing this match atleast. Sad!
Great to see the young Avesh khan playing he is d guy to look out in d future. He shud have played each & every match instead of that overrated trundler sreenath arvind.
Y drop carlos ?.. DD need hitters in the team
Most probably last game for zaheer ,Gayle,and watson
Finally avesh Khan is playing
No featured comments at the moment.
Finally avesh Khan is playing
Most probably last game for zaheer ,Gayle,and watson
Y drop carlos ?.. DD need hitters in the team
Great to see the young Avesh khan playing he is d guy to look out in d future. He shud have played each & every match instead of that overrated trundler sreenath arvind.
Expected to see Harpreet Singh playing this match atleast. Sad!
Chris Gayle storm is coming today. Today he will play without any pressure. This year's IPl Chris gayle played the entire IPl under immense pressure he should have given freedom to play his natural games....
Mumbai Indians should buy Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rayudu, Bumrah, Chahal, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, In the next year 2018 IPl Auction becoz these are my favourite Indian players
Again mishra bowl just 2 overs 26 runs ..Carlos is better choice than mishra... nadeem bowl Chinaman ball to remove Gayle and he is the gud economic bowler ...gud fielder
By the way, it is proved that Virat Kohli was never out of form. He was playing rashly earlier, his form was intact. But felt like RCB batted slowly, maybe due to the pitch, can't say. But atleast it was heartening to see batsmen batting with some responsibility. Couple of run-outs were irksome. Batsmen ike Vishnu Vinod and Baby are just not capable to play a bowler like Cumins. So, I expected Harpreet to play, that didn't happen.
Kohli looks like past his prime