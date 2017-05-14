Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2017, Pune May 14, 2017

'Foreign players did not take responsibility' - Sehwag

ESPNcricinfo staff
Virender Sehwag, Kings XI Punjab's director of cricket operations, was unimpressed by the performance of their overseas players in the knockout game against Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday.

Kings XI careened to 32 for 5 in the Powerplay, with all four of Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh and the captain Glenn Maxwell having fallen. They were eventually bowled out for their lowest total in the IPL - 73 - and were knocked out of the tournament.

"I'm very disappointed," Sehwag said in the post-match press conference. "I can say that none of the foreign players took responsibility and at least played 12 to 15 overs. Their role was at least one of the top four should bat for 12 to 15 overs, but none of the batsmen took the responsibility.

"I think they were complaining that the wicket was a bit slow but when you play international cricket so much, you should get used to playing on difficult or good wickets. There are very rare occasions when you get a good wicket to bat on but whatever wicket you get, you have to play at least 20 overs for your side. But Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Guptill and Morgan [were all disappointing]."

The procession began from the very first ball as Guptill smashed an on-the-up drive to short cover. Marsh popped a catch to mid-off in the fourth over. Morgan was run out for 4 and Maxwell fell for a duck.

"Guptill's role was to cash in during the Powerplay and [the other opener] Wriddhiman Saha's was to just bat around with him," Sehwag said. "So I don't mind him getting out on the first or second ball as long as he knows what he's doing. There's no point blaming him; I should rather blame the other batsmen.

"Even Marsh, his role was to play till 10-12 overs, but the way he got out was disappointing and then Maxwell and Morgan, these are the experienced players… I mean the players who got out had been informing the next batsman that it's a slow wicket and even then if you throw away wickets, it means that you're not up for the game."

Kings XI had picked Maxwell to lead them this season even though he did not have any experience leading a side in senior cricket. He managed 310 runs in 13 innings with an average of 31.00 and a top score of 47.

"We always knew that when Maxwell fires, then he can win the match on his own," Sehwag said. "But he didn't fire in eight or nine games. That is a big disappointment, especially since he's experienced, having played for Australia's Test and ODI teams. He didn't take the responsibility as a captain and didn't perform for Kings XI Punjab."

Kings XI were without Hashim Amla, who hit two hundreds in the tournament - neither of them resulted in wins, though. Sehwag was effusive in his praise for the South African opener who had left on national duty.

"We missed Hashim Amla, for sure," Sehwag said. "The kind of consistency he showed, none of the other players could do that, an individual couldn't take responsibility. Saha played one [good] innings, Manan Vohra played one innings but apart from that none of the others played responsibly.

"He [Amla] is an experienced player and has played more than 100 Test matches and averages close to 50 in Test cricket and also one-day cricket. He knows how to score runs immaterial of the format. And he takes very few risks. Whatever risks he takes, it is always after 12 or 15 overs, when he knows that he has completed his role and there's a need to score quick runs. Otherwise, for the first 10 overs he takes less risks and remains on 30-40 and converts them into big scores. The two hundreds that he scored were brilliant. The other players in the team have a lot to learn from Hashim Amla, be it international players or Indian."

  • cricfan01835720 on May 17, 2017, 10:40 GMT

    Time you got something through to your head mate...'foreign players only care about the cash' if its taken you this long to work this out well then...

  • srinivas bhanu on May 17, 2017, 7:58 GMT

    Looks like Sehwag always speaks like a true patriot....but someone make him realize that cricket is a team game and if the "foreign players" dint click then our "desi boys" should have put their hands up and contributed to the teams cause...Relax Sehwag , until the next edition of the IPL honeymoon...!!

  • ashok16 on May 17, 2017, 1:18 GMT

    Calling out "foreign" players is in poor taste. Specific players can be commented on but it is not that the four guys talked to each other and collectively decided to suck. And it is not necessary that the "foreign" players are the highest paid.

  • Hasheem on May 16, 2017, 16:20 GMT

    Sehwag should have something to say about Ishant and Natrajan who were paid big bucks but did not do half as much all those he named did for the Kings.Max and co must be fuming and I am sure they are going to voices asking why the hell no one is asking about non performers like Ishant,Aaron or Natrajan.

  • anilkp on May 16, 2017, 13:51 GMT

    Look who is talking! This man, Viru, never took responsibility of his wicket; never played according to what the context and situation of the match demanded. An original and profound proponent of "see the ball, hit the ball" philosophy, he has won a few games for his teams when luck stayed with him. Other times, it was pretty ugly, irresponsible and unfit to team spirit. Maxwell is in just the same mindset as Viru himself was. Why blame him? This is hypocrisy. If he has to blame anything, it has to be that reckless idea of "see the ball, hit the ball" without any respect for the context in the match.

  • doosra-sheru on May 16, 2017, 12:34 GMT

    WHOA..........Thank you Viru........ for saying what I have been saying all along this IPL. Not only for KINGS XI but for all the teams . The overseas players are having a good vacation producing little or nothing while the young local rookies can't get a chance to play even a one off game. The biggest bunch of losers for example are the New Zealanders and the West Indians. Guptill, Southee,Anderson....... West Indians Gayle, Samuels Smith,Pollard,Badree,rememberthename,Narine, Bravos..... Austrailians Johnson,Zampa,..etc...etc and so on.... The quota of international players should be cut to 2 per match then the output will increase by leaps . In my opinion IPL 2017 was poor and lacklustre and really disinteresting with the same failing tired faces. There is need for new young Indian players who know the conditions well. Time to move away from ex-international washed up players who look out of sorts.

  • rampant_attack on May 16, 2017, 8:44 GMT

    In all the seasons until now (an exception when Maxwell played first with KXIP), this team has performed lackluster with a catch up job to be done at the business end of the league stage. From Marsh to Miller and from Irfan Pathan to Piyush Chawla, every player has tried playing out of their skin to get in to last four.

    More often than not, they were and are unsuccessful. So Mr Sehwag, please offer something new.

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on May 16, 2017, 6:37 GMT

    In summary I'd rather have a straight talking, no nonsense coach than someone who treats the paying & watching public as unaware of the proceedings on the field.

    Everyone sees it but few have the gumption to speak up.

  • cricfan5979505549 on May 16, 2017, 5:58 GMT

    Sehwag comments are irresponsible. I had lot of respect for him but his comments disappointed me. Showing his charactor, very sad. Should not have commented on foreign players publicly.

  • Tanmoy Kar on May 16, 2017, 4:57 GMT

    Next year onwards Kings Xl Punjab should rely more on Indian players only.

