'Foreign players did not take responsibility' - Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, Kings XI Punjab's director of cricket operations, was unimpressed by the performance of their overseas players in the knockout game against Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday.
Kings XI careened to 32 for 5 in the Powerplay, with all four of Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Marsh and the captain Glenn Maxwell having fallen. They were eventually bowled out for their lowest total in the IPL - 73 - and were knocked out of the tournament.
"I'm very disappointed," Sehwag said in the post-match press conference. "I can say that none of the foreign players took responsibility and at least played 12 to 15 overs. Their role was at least one of the top four should bat for 12 to 15 overs, but none of the batsmen took the responsibility.
"I think they were complaining that the wicket was a bit slow but when you play international cricket so much, you should get used to playing on difficult or good wickets. There are very rare occasions when you get a good wicket to bat on but whatever wicket you get, you have to play at least 20 overs for your side. But Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Guptill and Morgan [were all disappointing]."
The procession began from the very first ball as Guptill smashed an on-the-up drive to short cover. Marsh popped a catch to mid-off in the fourth over. Morgan was run out for 4 and Maxwell fell for a duck.
"Guptill's role was to cash in during the Powerplay and [the other opener] Wriddhiman Saha's was to just bat around with him," Sehwag said. "So I don't mind him getting out on the first or second ball as long as he knows what he's doing. There's no point blaming him; I should rather blame the other batsmen.
"Even Marsh, his role was to play till 10-12 overs, but the way he got out was disappointing and then Maxwell and Morgan, these are the experienced players… I mean the players who got out had been informing the next batsman that it's a slow wicket and even then if you throw away wickets, it means that you're not up for the game."
Kings XI had picked Maxwell to lead them this season even though he did not have any experience leading a side in senior cricket. He managed 310 runs in 13 innings with an average of 31.00 and a top score of 47.
"We always knew that when Maxwell fires, then he can win the match on his own," Sehwag said. "But he didn't fire in eight or nine games. That is a big disappointment, especially since he's experienced, having played for Australia's Test and ODI teams. He didn't take the responsibility as a captain and didn't perform for Kings XI Punjab."
Kings XI were without Hashim Amla, who hit two hundreds in the tournament - neither of them resulted in wins, though. Sehwag was effusive in his praise for the South African opener who had left on national duty.
"We missed Hashim Amla, for sure," Sehwag said. "The kind of consistency he showed, none of the other players could do that, an individual couldn't take responsibility. Saha played one [good] innings, Manan Vohra played one innings but apart from that none of the others played responsibly.
"He [Amla] is an experienced player and has played more than 100 Test matches and averages close to 50 in Test cricket and also one-day cricket. He knows how to score runs immaterial of the format. And he takes very few risks. Whatever risks he takes, it is always after 12 or 15 overs, when he knows that he has completed his role and there's a need to score quick runs. Otherwise, for the first 10 overs he takes less risks and remains on 30-40 and converts them into big scores. The two hundreds that he scored were brilliant. The other players in the team have a lot to learn from Hashim Amla, be it international players or Indian."
Time you got something through to your head mate...'foreign players only care about the cash' if its taken you this long to work this out well then...
Looks like Sehwag always speaks like a true patriot....but someone make him realize that cricket is a team game and if the "foreign players" dint click then our "desi boys" should have put their hands up and contributed to the teams cause...Relax Sehwag , until the next edition of the IPL honeymoon...!!
Calling out "foreign" players is in poor taste. Specific players can be commented on but it is not that the four guys talked to each other and collectively decided to suck. And it is not necessary that the "foreign" players are the highest paid.
Sehwag should have something to say about Ishant and Natrajan who were paid big bucks but did not do half as much all those he named did for the Kings.Max and co must be fuming and I am sure they are going to voices asking why the hell no one is asking about non performers like Ishant,Aaron or Natrajan.
Look who is talking! This man, Viru, never took responsibility of his wicket; never played according to what the context and situation of the match demanded. An original and profound proponent of "see the ball, hit the ball" philosophy, he has won a few games for his teams when luck stayed with him. Other times, it was pretty ugly, irresponsible and unfit to team spirit. Maxwell is in just the same mindset as Viru himself was. Why blame him? This is hypocrisy. If he has to blame anything, it has to be that reckless idea of "see the ball, hit the ball" without any respect for the context in the match.
WHOA..........Thank you Viru........ for saying what I have been saying all along this IPL. Not only for KINGS XI but for all the teams . The overseas players are having a good vacation producing little or nothing while the young local rookies can't get a chance to play even a one off game. The biggest bunch of losers for example are the New Zealanders and the West Indians. Guptill, Southee,Anderson....... West Indians Gayle, Samuels Smith,Pollard,Badree,rememberthename,Narine, Bravos..... Austrailians Johnson,Zampa,..etc...etc and so on.... The quota of international players should be cut to 2 per match then the output will increase by leaps . In my opinion IPL 2017 was poor and lacklustre and really disinteresting with the same failing tired faces. There is need for new young Indian players who know the conditions well. Time to move away from ex-international washed up players who look out of sorts.
In all the seasons until now (an exception when Maxwell played first with KXIP), this team has performed lackluster with a catch up job to be done at the business end of the league stage. From Marsh to Miller and from Irfan Pathan to Piyush Chawla, every player has tried playing out of their skin to get in to last four.
More often than not, they were and are unsuccessful. So Mr Sehwag, please offer something new.
In summary I'd rather have a straight talking, no nonsense coach than someone who treats the paying & watching public as unaware of the proceedings on the field.
Everyone sees it but few have the gumption to speak up.
Sehwag comments are irresponsible. I had lot of respect for him but his comments disappointed me. Showing his charactor, very sad. Should not have commented on foreign players publicly.
Next year onwards Kings Xl Punjab should rely more on Indian players only.
Shewag the player = Shewag the coach. Flying off the handle and not thinking things through. Just shows, the difference between him and Dravid.
Sehwag is venting his frustration. No needto critisize foreign players in public. It is a team game and they and lose collectively.
@CRICKETCHAT, you have summed it up perfectly!
Bit rich Sehwag telling players they should knuckle down and bat out overs. Would rather see him say these things face to face with players and keep his guard up with the press. I take it either Sehwag or Maxwell will be moving on next season.
Alrite chaps let's give credit to Sehwag for having the courage to call it out as it is.
Senior batsmen with intl experience need to be counted on particularly if yhese are Test level captains and players.
However equally irresponsible were Saha & Axar's wickets. Though not specialist batsmen they should have looked at 20 overs not 10. They are culpable too.
Entire KXIP squad and support staff need to be revamped. And lastly, for GOD sake do NOT let Preity Zinta anywhere near the cricketing matters of the club. They have in fact over achieved with this lot if you ask me. And Mr. Hashim Amla surely has a lot to say about that.
Surely it is asking too much to say that "taking responsibility" is the same as batting for a long time. These players did not mean to get out. They were trying to score runs and score them for a long time. Would you preferred that they block for 10 overs?
If someone did not perform, by all means say so - but I don't see how that equates to not taking responsibility.
Sehwag how about you are you not there when playing XI was chosen, to be honest King's XI was not all treat to any team all but some how they reached knock stage by just fluke after win over MI . Better team won the match they planned and executed very well just showing fingers towards some players is just waste time & energy .Now it is very clear why they dropped you from Indian team.
@Cricfan57594910 - Sehwag got 200* and carried through the entire innings vs SL in damp pitch...Not only that he played so many good innings like that in SL conditions which were mostly damp pitches
KXIP should not call on the 4 that didn't perform at all. There are good pool of international players that got unsold for half the base prices these players rack up. They should invest in the mid - mid lower ranged international players to make there batting stronger. One of the poster pointed out ... IPL or T20 means - you are hitting the ball at the word go ... someone who is not afraid to attack. This year we had a handful or batsman to chose from and I believe many IPL team missed a trick here going after big names. I find it hard to believe that ABD and Gayle didn't click - maybe they are ending their prime - we have amazing batsman from NZ and SAF that could have filled the void. Even players like Tamim or Sabbir from BD could have filled the slot - on two or three games. Banking on previous big names from last year doesn't warrant this year's performance. I am sure the head coaches will look into this - put aside the big names and draft players that can hit and hit bit boldly
I think maxwell did the captaincy very well he was excellent with his bowling and good with his batting and he is very much interested in cricket and he always want to give his 100 percent and he has good cricketing knowledge. If The players is not good, captain can't win you the match.in this auction punjab had most money but they spent lowest money.the should have bought one specialist foreign bowler instead of mat henry like Pat Cummins or kagiso rabada or imran tahir and instead of Darren Sammy they should have byed woakes and they did not buy good star indian player too. they always want to save their money.
This isnt Sehwag taliking. It is his bat talking. Shooting himself in the foot straight from the hip. Jio
Sehwag has always had a poor taste in proper selection of words but in a way he's right. Miller and Morgan have each played over a 50 games in this tournament with the latter possessing a hideous record. Shaun Marsh has been brilliant right from season 1 but doesn't get to play all the games even though he performs well in the small fraction of games he plays.
I guess that's the end of Glenn Maxwell's as well as S Marsh, Morgan and Guptill's time with Kings XI and Shewag, the great thinker about the game that he is, will bring back power hitter M Vijay as skipper next year, as well as Amla, who will only score big in matches they eventually lose, to lead them to IPL title. Also, call miss firing Gayle, who I am certain will be cut by RCB, Carlos Brathwaite from DD and retain impact bowler Ishant, who I believe took just 1 wkt, that too in their last match, to provide early breakthroughs for Kings XI.
Amla the best in Kings XI team
There is enough blame to go around: Firstly, Sehwag was a great player period! But a head coach? Ridiculous! Secondly, Maxwell is not a captain, too erratic as a player and not responsible enough to lead from the front. He needs to concentrate on his own game. Thirdly, an inept bowling attack which lacked variations. We now know why Ishant Sharma went undrafted. It's hard to believe that this guy has 77 tests under his belt. At some point, one should be able to use a bit of that experience regardless of the format. Fourthly, Saha and Vohra had their worst seasons ever, I believe they had one good inning each in the entire tournament. Guptill was a failure and Morgan keeps getting selected on name only. Finally, I have no problem with what Sehwag said, as a matter of fact, it's refreshing to hear a coach call out players but ultimately the buck stops with him and should've begun the interview from that angle.
very right, as a Kings XI fan I was very disappointed with the last game. No one took responsibility to play the 20 overs. Maxwell shouldn't lead the team when Morgan (England's T20 and ODI captain) was there and he plays well as skipper and under pressure.
I fully agree with Sehwag. It appeared they were playing without any plan. Maxwell definitely displayed an airy fairy attitude throughout the tournament.
Sehwag must remember, he too was a below average batsman when it comes to batting responsibly. Never in my life, I have seen Sehwag batting well in a lowly damp pitch. He too was a kind of flat track bully.
In IPL or any T20 match, there is no time to settle down and hence there are bound to be failures. This must be borne in mind. Batsmen coming at No.5 onward have the most difficult task of going after the bowling from the very first ball they face. So all comments must be moderated.
He is saying as if he was a very responsible player for India. what else can expect from him other then these preposterous comments. He has been doing it for a while though so no one should take it seriously. he is no Dravid or Tendulkar who speaks sense.
If the team does well, SheWAG won't hesitate to take credit, like he did earlier for making Maxwell the captain. But when they fall on hard times, he will try to pin it on others. Excellent coaching mate
good to see someone hold the aussie contingent in ipl to account. they see seem to be everywhere and a lot of them treat it as big jolly. maxwell was giggling like a school yesterday as his shambles of a team fell apart. there's a big difference between losing with grace and not appearing to care a jot, sadly a lot of these overhyped foreigners fall nearer the latter.
How about coaching staff and Sehwag taking some blame? Ishant Sharma seriously??
Maxwell big hitter then shewag. Responsibility expects in only test matchs.
Maxwell's fifth lowest score in the tournament was 20*(11). Chris Lynn was the only other player in the tournament who averaged 30+@170+ SR. Where did he come up with the statement that "he didn't fire in eight or nine games"? Maxwell was also the third most economical bowler in the league(10+ overs). Maxwell bowled 19 overs and took 7/125. Ishant Sharma bowled 18 overs and took 0/179. Maxwell also stepped up in situations by batting unselfishly to get the team to good totals. It was his first time captaining any side in his life from what I heard. If anything Sehwag should be praising him but instead he publicly denounces him? This is highly unprofessional. You should not be looking for someone to blame in a team game instead you need to take some responsibility as the head coach.
What an undignified, unprofessional coach. No reasonable coach bags their players publically straight after a bad loss. DD collapsed twice and RCB went for 49, but none of this behavior from Rahul Dravid. Viru should watch Rahul's post match interview. Sewag must have been one of India's most exciting but undisciplined players. The "pot calling the kettle black"? The coach must take resposibility for the unbalanced squad chosen in the auction. Look at the Sunrisers, KKR and MI squads chosen. Sad end to a good season for Kings XI.
kings 11 would've been easily in play offs if only they had decent bowlers. Runs machines like Ishant and Varun will only take you down
lol seriously? talk about responsibility coming from sehwag, first buy decent bowlers in auctions.
I thought Maxwell did a good job captaining. You have to remember he had some useless bowlers to deal with, who only slightly improved towards the end of the season. His role as a T20 batsman is to be destructive, he's not supposed to play a long innings (Intentionally). That's what Marsh and Morgan were for. A different captain wouldn't have had better results.
One cannot at all compare Rahul Dravid with Virendra Sehwag.....chalk and cheese on all fronts!
This is the difference between Rahul And Viru... Rahul's team lost the way but he didn't finger pointing anyone within the team... Viru's explanation sounds Harsh... u can't blame everything on foreign batsmen... being coach he also equally resposible as well...
maxwell for me always looked clueless as a captain. And to add salt to the injury, he didn't look as destructive and consistent as we all wanted him to be. He was just going with the moment, nothing defining his moves as a captain. However can't talk more than that as he has no experience as a captain and who knows if he works on this , he may become a good captain going forward. Also agree with Sehwag, no much responsibility shown from overseas (or even indian batsman) players for kxip. AS he mentioned vohra and saha clicked for only one of the 14 matches. The sharmas mohit/sandeep along with axar played hard and well for this team, hence they were able to reach this far. Amla played two super knocks and still ended up on the losing side in both matches.
I am a fan of sehwag but this is wrong from his part. He should not blame individual players in media interviews. If he wants to tell them harsh words, he should do it behind the closed doors in the dressing room.
Funny reading this coming out of Sehwag's mouth, perhaps the least responsible batsman in the history of cricket.
This is poor stuff from Sehwag. He should identify problems without personalising it like this. The team was doing well till the last game, which was admittedly poor. I don't recall the RCB coach or management bashing their big names, despite 4 or 5 games just like this Kings last game. I'm sure the players tried their best, but just had one of those days where everything went wrong. Is Sehwag suggesting they didn't try? Were they not trying in the previous two games they won? I think these players will now be having second thoughts about returning, if Kings want any back.
What was wrong in recruiting some south asian players and give them a run in big tournament like this. They went white and got their reward right after the match. There are so many talented player in BD and SL who could have played in place of these mediocre of player who does not know how to bat on slow pitches.
I actually thought Maxwell did a fine job this year. No prior experience, moved himself around to better accommodate the other players and the situation. Brought himself on to bowl when others were going around the park. And was the prized wicket (idk the numbers but you can see the opposition only relaxed after Maxwell got out), and he brought out the best in Axar Patel.
The main issue was player recruitment, the bowlers are trash (except Sandeep Sharma) and the batsmen aren't much better
IPL is a team event. In a team you have leaders and able followers. The prime job of a leader is to appreciate in public and criticize in private. The leader should also own up for failures and take responsibility. The first step towards solving a problem is accepting there is one. The team owner, the coach and the captain are the leaders of the team. Highly stupid, unprofessional and novice remarks by Sehwag. He is equally responsible. Don't think he has the character, the composure or skills to be a coach. Sehwag is good at tweeting and trolling. Kings XI at best can use him as their Tweet and troll coach. Maxwell did what he could do best. Though the captaincy took a toll on their batting. Even if not he needs to be told in private.
Sehwag is one of those type of coaches who sits on the fence. He advocates that the players must play with freedom and take their own responsiblity. This is a typical turncoat mentality because when the team does well he takes the cudos and says i told them to play like that. Conversely, when the team does poorly he distances himself from the responsibilty and blames the players because they played recklessly. Im not impressed by Sehwag at all because he has absolutely no back bone. Maxwell of course is a loose canon who when things are going well he can be unstoppable, but when the chips are down shows absolutely no dog fight and gives things away. All in all a pretty poor combination of captain and coach.
KXIP management sucks, they scold on players and expect them to perform better. Maxwell almost got them the playoff birth, this is probably their 3rd or 4th best performance in 10 years of IPL history. Maxwell should not allow himself to be retain by KXIP next season, he should instead go into the Auction pool and have better management pick him.
Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel should also have been appreciated for their consistent show rather than only blaming the four internationals.
@SAMIRDUTTA, Yes, I agree with you. Sammy would have made the best captain among that lot. Only issue is that he may not make it into the team as a player. However, under the circumstances, I would have played him for his overall contribution including that of captaincy as well as motivating other players. He has achieved good results as captain.
Darren Sammy would have been the best choice for Captaincy this year. We were really surprised to see Maxwell when his name was announced as Captain. Hope KXIP wouldn't do the same mistake as they did this year and the previous year.
First person I would fire at Kings XI is Sehwag. Maxwell did far better than anyone imagined possible after he was unexpectedly named captain. The problem at Kings XI starts with management. They need to assemble a balanced team first. They should gun for a captain first and take his inputs before bidding for players.
As many have said, job of coach is to back players and not blame them. Like RCB this is also another team which needs a complete revamp next year with new coach and player pool. Teams which have minimal dependency on foreign players have done well in IPL. Hope teams like RCB, Kings XI realize and choose players accordingly in future.
Whichever team ignoring local talent will not succeed in IPL.Why Manan Vohra is not playing? He was giving them good starts. Gurkreerath need a better treatment,he is always handy with his batting fielding and keeping. They ignored Tewatia and given chance in the last 3 matches.One match he won with his all round contributions.Ignoring Natrajan giving chance to Ishanth is another enigma
While it is understandable to blame maxwell as a batsman, it defies logic to blame him as a captain is foolishness! Here is a captain who don't have experience to captain a senior side but who wholeheartedly took the responsibility & almost got a playoff berth for his team with his daring approach. There is always the risk of failure in this approach which needs to be understood.
he is right they were playing like unprofessional gali cricket with no sense
There is no point in blaming Maxwell and other overseas players when the fault lies with Kings XI coach and franchise . Maxwell is not captaincy material and it is not his fault if KingsXI made him captain . Similarly , GL went into most matches with 4 openers and messed up their chances . Sehwag is not right in blaming the players for a collective failure .
Maxwell was never captaincy material. Why would you have him as the first choice? Even the Aussies does not rate him highly.
it is absolutely true, Sehwag. they might think who care about IPL especially Marsh, Maxwell & Morgan. let 's have a fun.
Quite a scything attack by Shewag on his overseas professionals!
Blaming Maxwell when you always knew what you will get from him is weird. Didn't they know before making him captain that he averaged around 18 over 35 IPL matches. You can either expect maxwell to bat with responsibility or bat like himself. Saying he should change his game and bat with responsibility takes away the very reason why you made him captain. I thought he was a good captain. What they should be blaming is lack of good foreign bowling resources. When you have stacked your team with only overseas batsmen, then you have to play only them in all matches. Miller, Morgan were continued with because there were no good foreign backups and there was always a lack of faith in Indian batsmen to replace them. Why not give a longer run to Vohra , Gurkeerat rather than Miller , Morgan. A team that was last in the previous year beat the table toppers and almost qualified this year. This is improvement, not on the same scale as Pune, but improvement none the less.
Maxwell should never have been made captain, as it made him an automatic selection the whole tournament. I know he can dominate a game with the bat, but he is far too inconsistent and also lacks correct in-game decision making (or match awareness), so he should not be an automatic selection.
Sehwag talking about recklessness? MSD, Ganguly, Dravid, Kumble will then have 1000 instances to complain against Sehwag What strategies did you put forward during auction? Why didn't you go for Tymal Mills or Ferguson or Tahir or someone who can strike? Mills might have been a failure but that is not RCB's mistake, they had the intent but it did not pay off. Why did you call Ishant back when you already have a run machine in Aaron in your team...You knew Maxwell in and out, he has been around Int'l cricket for quite some time. Why blame him now? Pretty lame from a person close to legendary status. One side Dravid is trying to build a team with young and lesser known talents and this guy, with access to big names, is complaining.
They needed a R Taylor at 3 or 4 to settle middle order
@PAPS123. You are right about Matt Henry. I did not understand why KXI included him in the bowling line up. He was the worst one among all the other bowlers in this IPL irrespective of foreign or Indian. Sehwag's comment is bit harsh but he is correct as all the foreign players threw their wickets without thinking that they are playing a knock out match. Eoin Morgan flew from UK to play this match and was run out for 4. In fact there was no need to take a risk for that single. I think KXI took the decision to make Maxwell as the captain because of Nationality. He never had any such previous experience at all. They should have gone for some quality batsmen and bowlers even by paying bit more money. Their team selection was wrong. Their bowlers other than Sandeep and Mohit were not up to the standard of IPL. Why they did not opt for a good full time spin bowler rather than depending on part timers.
SUNILVAIDYA You are right when you say that Sehwag doesn't know how to talk. Being a Jat from Najafgargh though, one can forgive him. They all say what they feel .The thing with what he says is that most people agree with him but do not have the candour to express themselves.
Viru Sehwag is spot on! Irresponsible batting by seniors such as Marsh Maxwell &;Morgan in a crunch game is to blame. Howĺcan your experienced mud order be dismissed inside power plays?
Applaud Sehwag for Courage to speak the truth. Unless one admits it one shall never learn & is condemned to repeat them.
Even viru coaching was not good. How come he keep on playing ishant sharma, who has not even picked a single wicket in 5 matches. Maxwell should have batted in 2 down as a captain and took responsibility. He could even be batted as a opener. Remember t20 series vs sl , Maxwell opened the batting and score century. But this IPL he was batting way too low.
Viru, you should have taunted this in your twitter and your fans would have rejoiced as if some kind of witty prophet has arrived. But not on press conference please with so much disrespect to fellow players. Don't forget it is the same Maxi who brought so close to play off stage albeit many pathetic decisions from management/coach from the beginning of this season. Let's respect the foreign players
Sehwag has played hit & miss innings during his career many times, in crunch situations. Maxwell is another form of Sehwag. No point in blaming Maxwell...
I am a big fan of Sehwag. But then, Sehwag made his own share of mistakes too such as picking an un-balanced team; one look at the team and you see it is full of overseas batsmen and Indian pacers when you have so many overseas all rounders and Indian or overseas spinners.
Not a coaching material...
sehwag does not know how to talk...who can forget when we toured sl and sehwag captained india he had the nerve to call sl team ordinary...whether it was true or not is another matter but this is not the way to talk about a host country and that too when you are captain of the team.....
But whatever said and done when you play 4 specialist overseas batsman and they score 70 they do deserve some criticism
PAPS123 Lol, you mean Matt was even worse than Ishant Sharma? Okay bud. No wonder, you guys are in the She-Wag fan club.
What an anti-climax to KXIP campaign! They have shown great resurgence in the last few matches only to be blown away when it mattered the most. I completely agree with Sehwag but he was no different in his playing days. RECKLESS to the core!
Punjab's team was doomed from the auction in my opinion. We had a lot of money but didn't use it all and didn't use it wisely. The team had too many overseas batsmen and no strike bowler. It was as if they just loved getting batsmen. Especially openers. You have Guptil, Amla, Vijay, and Vohra. Retaining Miller was pointless. His recent form was pretty bad. The only reason they retained him was cuz of 1-2 seasons performances. And that wasn't a wise decision. In the bowling department there were no strike bowlers. There was no bowler you you could give the ball to and expect a wicket for sure. We should've gone for Starc(yes he got injured but at that time he was fit and a great option) or some other foreign pace bowler. Even the indian players in the team aren't that good. None of them are in the national team. The teams which are doing well have at least 2 players who play for the indian team or have played and established themselves in the team at some point in time.
lol Sehwag, firstly can u tell me what Ishant Sharma is doing on a cricket ground??
Number of times KingsXI changing the captain is going to exceed the times Afridi came back from retirement
Sehwag's comments are a bit disrespecting to foreign players and I am not from Sehwag fan club, but he is absolutely correct in his assessment. Forget the batters, look at Matt Henry, he probable bowled the worst of any fast bowler in the competition, one shouldn't pick him even for free. Manan Vohra was much better than Morgan.
Maxwell should never have been the Captain... He is not cut for the role. Should be playing in a free flowing role....
Make Sehwag the coach of Indian team and we can all enjoy watching Ishant Sharma in all three formats of the game.
Stupid fans having a go at Sehwag! His criticism was a bit harsh, but his observations are spot on. Team composition was an issue. It does not however absolve the surrender or failure of top order batters.
Viru instead of blaming players can you for a moment blame your owners? Not many directors or coaches can do that? Really KXIP being cheapest team for last 10 years needs to decide what lies for them in future. First team to do off season trades to get money from other teams. What happened Shardul thakur out bowled Varun and ishanth . If money was spent consistently this team would have just filled couple of positions. How do you retain least $ amounts last time in retention model that too only 2 players Miller and vohra.When all other real contending teams retained 5. Let's talk practical owners who want the team to have home ground and build team around it like KKR and spinners @eden. KXIP oh my god every year they play in different stadiums , do your own players adjust well to new home? Viru with limited budget at auction you couldn't make good choices. Its like Chip Kelly as 49ers coach who was bound to failure, Any coach or director will fail in that miserly setup .
Bad Luck this season and best of luck for the next season KXI Punjab.
So what is KXIP going to do drop the four overseas players at the next auction???Wake Up KXIP these players are coming in IPL to top up their earning and that is all, win or lose they do not care.
An ex player who believed he had to back himself to slog and the team score was taken care of by others, overseeing a Captain who thinks the same way had a team that imploded. Surely no surprise there? Is it really Maxwell's fault, he genuinely believes he can play whatever way he likes when it suits him regardless of the conditions, team dynamics and the situation of the game? The only difference between KXIP and Australia is the KXIP were silly enough to make him captain. Now if only the Aussies think carefully about the short term future, because he can't be played in Test cricket, not when he needs someone in his ear all the time, because Test cricket needs maturity, just like captaincy does. Both Maxwell & Guptill are sloggers who come off less than needed. No team should entertain the thought of players like them as captain.
very poor from Sehwag.. That's uncalled for.. he should square equal blame for his auction strategies and team selections ...
When you have Darren Sammy in your team, benching him and allowing Maxwell the captaincy was the usual biggest mistake of the Kings XI management. Do not blame Maxwell; he is inexperienced as a captain. You should have chosen Sammy for the job.
@RK_KS because there were no star or even regular T20 international Indian players in KXIP. Their entire top batting order consisted of 4 overseas batsman. So the criticism is justified. They have only Saha who is India wicketkeeper batsman and he too is not part of Indian International T20 team.
There were no Indian batsman to blame here and this is why it is crucial to have good local talent in the team both in batting and bowling. If that is not the case we get team like KXIP who can be hot on one day and get blown away the other.
But in this case, the Sehwag is perfectly justified in criticism of the top order batsman who happens to be all overseas players.
What a joke of a coach. Quick to blame others but never questioning himself. Embarrassing
Sehwag talking about Maxi consistency? I am trying to recollect how many matches did Sehwag play anchoring role and provided consistency to the team, Can't think of any with my albeit fading memory
Shewag was never my favorite neither as a player nor a coach of course. And his comments prove just that, he can't take any responsibility like a grown man, always has to blame someone others, not a mantra for success in life I suppose.
Even Chonkpur Cheetas have a better coach than KXIP.Sehwag as a coach is worse than his own defensive skills.Although what he said about overseas players is more or less true,it doesn't matter now when the team has been knocked out.I never found Sehwag's personality or batting style motivating enough for a coach's manual.He no doubt was a fiercely attacking batsman,but attacking batsmen don't make good coaches.His auction tactics were doomed from start,so was his selection tactics.No wonder,the team had to fail.Coming to overseas players,Guptill has always been an attacking opener,so he can be forgived.Marsh was the most underrated and underused in the camp.Despite being their best batsman like ever,he rarely gets chance.We all have to accept than Maxwell's best performance in IPL was in 2014 and he's not going to repeat it ever again.It's high time teams should stop buying Morgan.Like KP,I believe he can never shine in IPL despite being a good limited over batsman for England.
So if foreign players failed, what happened to our desi players. Why they didn't play well. Also please talk about Ishant Sharma MrSehwag.
eobard. Lol, gained more respect from you eh? I guess, that's all we need. Just like his playing days when he would throw around his bat, Shewag is careless once again.
its funny, people used to say the same thing about Sehwag at times.
I think its a fair point that Sehwag makes. KXI did pick 4 overseas players primarily in a batsman role for this game because they must have sensed that their batting was a weaker link than their bowling. So, for them to be bowled out for 73 despite that must have been disappointing. However, I will say that I am not very impressed with his first stint in the director role. His team selection and team balance was weak. His gamble on getting Ishant Sharma after he went unsold at the auction proved risky and not worthwhile in the end. I also question his decision to put Maxwell in a captaincy role and want to reiterate that Sammy or Morgan would have been better choices. Also, I think Saha should have been batting in the top 3 throughout the tournament not just at the very end. Will be interesting to see if any of Maxwell, Marsh or Miller would be retained if they were allowed to retain some players next year and whether Sehwag himself would be continuing in his role next year.
I think Sehwag is trying to protect his own job with the attitude of, 'it's not my fault, it's theirs'. 'Owners, don't fire me, fire them'.
Amla would have made a difference today. We missed him a lot.
He is bang on really. Guptill is your risk and the others are there to play around him if he comes off. If he doesn't, your overseas should be there to ensure a good score is still posted. In saying that, they're all due to fail eventually
If it was Sehwag who was responsible for the Kings XI choices in the auction and also managing the team then I am afraid Sehwag himself has to shoulder the blame, why play four overseas batsmen in first place when in typical Indian conditions young Uncapped Indian batters like Rahul Trpathi and half a dozen others have shown that they can perform equally well as some of the overseas players . Kings XI in the auctions inexplicably bid for Guptill and Morgan when they already had Miller,Maxwell,Amla and Marsh with them , Matt Henry was the sole overseas bowler and he too is not exactly a T20 style bowler , same is the case with V.Aaron and Ishant Sharma. Rahul Teotia had to wait till last two matches to get a game . Manan Vohra and Gurkeerat Maan were unfairly treated . Arman Jaffer and Rinku Singh are fine emerging batting talent but they were never given a single game .......
Punjab problem is selection. Sehwag selected the team then he is at 100% fault. period. No one with sane mind select ishant sharma. Sehwag should be fired as coach. You must inspire players to play fighting knock. His words not connected with reality. I never liked the punjab team indian players. You can't rely 100% on foreign players batting. The problem with punjab is indian player batting and bowling is terrible. You can all argue you want , foreign players are there to give tiny boost not do the whole thing.
Sehwag being blunt and not a pseudo "its the teams" fault has gained respect from me even more. Also, to everyone who is criticising ishant sharma and the team selection, do you really think if Ishant Sharma didn't play this match, they would have managed to defend that total? It was simple, the batsmen failed and not even the like of Bhuvneshwar Kumar now or Steyn or Lee in their primes would have been able to defend that. Guptill, Morgan are senior players and latter is the captain of England, Maxwell failed and so did Marsh..end of story, the strategy was a foreigner batting based team and 140 was the par score against Pune. What could Sehwag as a coach would possibly have done to prevent this, he himself sit playing the match, if he did things would have been way different like 2014...
typical sehwag on the face..... well said maxwell deserved this ... but there was a mistake from your end why ishant sharma does he make sense he cant walk properly... falls down every other delivery...why maat henry his economy is 10+ in t20s why not giving chance to natrajan atleast he is better than ishant....anupam sanklecha was a better option than ishant...... anyways next year kings 11 needs to be careful or else their disaster run will continue.....
I think Maxwell did ok this season with his batting and his captaincy. Being a KXIP fan, I wasn't even expecting this at the start from him. So I hope he will be with KXIP next season as well.
Look whoz talking about responsibility .. lol All foriegn players played like thier coach.. careless batting..
Then what was his role as a coach? Match after match we went for wrong playing 11 but somehow reached close to playoff due to brilliance of some players mostly Indian. They kept on selecting Ishant, Morgan etc when it is clear that Morgan can't play against spinners in India and Ishant can't take a wicket these days. He was not among wickets in test series too. They even made Vohra to sit in this match and went with all foreign batsmen. Even Gurkeerat was made to sit whole tournament except one match and didn't recognise Tewatia's talent till very last. Other teams have done very well regarding junior players. Maxwell too should learn to price his wicket rather than playing airy fairy shots every time. If I'm the owner I would not keep Maxwell from next season. Captain should play the way Zaheer, Warner, Ghambir, Smith etc play. Once again a very disappointing way the KXIP has bowed out of the tournament.
Well said @cricuser.... ive been saying that the true world class traditional players always do well as one still needs to stick to the basics, not this swipe across the line and hope for the best! It may pay off once in a while but eventually your luck runs out!
As a coach, Shewag wasn't able to create an identity for his team. This showed in the playing eleven and lack of strategy on the field. Constant team changes and backing of certain players, despite repeated failures also needs to be addressed.
Although Viru is being harsh, he makes a good point. People were complaining about Amla this season because he doesn't look like he's scoring fast. But look at the season stats. Amla averaged 60, next highest for KXIP was 33. Amla played 3 innings less than Maxwell but scored 110 runs more. Only Maxwell scored appreciably faster and Guptill was slightly faster (150 v 145). Other than that, Amla scored faster than everybody. Then factor in that Amla played the anchor role. Sure, the anchor is not going to hit sixes every second ball and wow the crowd. But when you don't have that anchor, you get a collapse like today. Fans need to appreciate that even in T20, it's not about hitting the ball out of the stadium twice an over. A dependable and experienced batsman who scores with correct shots and exquisite timing, and has the maturity to adapt his game to the situation, is a priceless asset.
Dear Sehwag you should better stick to tweeting.Coaching is not your cup of tea.
KXIP needs a new coach since Sehwag is useless, new captain like Brendon McCullum or Steve Smith and power bowlers like Amir or Starc. Next auction they need to shake up their outfit.
Everyone is responsible, except Shewag....the useless coach.
i guess Shewag is not a coach material.cricket is a team sport.there will be ups and downs in this game.A coach should back his players even if they win or lose.This blame game thing doesn't work.Anyway maxwell did well in carrying his team to a position in which they could have qualified for play offs.Morgan wasn't a regular in the team so can't judge him based of 3 innings.today he was unlucky that unadkat ran him out.They did a big mistake by buying ishant as a replacement for vijay.Instead they had options pf harpreet singh or pujara.
Well that is too harsh. Of course some one could have stayed at the crease but that's too harsh Sehwag.
Well, the score of 230 against MI raised the expectations about Kings XI. They luckily survived defeat in that match.
Will Shewag the coach....take some responsibility? Hmm
Sehwag by picking Ishant for Vijay shows how poor his judgement was. Some young Indian bat like Vohra and Gurkeerat weren't shown the confidence the deserved. Reckon they could have won two more games easily, especially the one against Gujarat
Viru, you were my hero & will always remain as my hero. But to blame others, makes no sense because you are equally responsible for this. Even though everyone knew how bad a bowler your friend legendary Ishant Sharma was, yet you still you choose to play him & again and cost Kings XI 3 defeats in earlier games. No other ipl team wanted him during the auction as they all knew he is a run machine bowler. Your friend Lord Ishant singlehandedly lost the matches for his team against Mumbai & GL.
Typical Viru. Bt as usual he will be blasted upon by others for speaking out frankly.
Well said Shewag. I don't understand the use of Eoin Morgan at any format. He rarely performs well. And as for Maxwell, this is the side no one ever saw in him. He just go after the ball like a lunatic. Never takes responsibilities. I wonder why they choose him as the leader. Cheers!
A bit Harsh on Maxwell. He was pretty consistent, getting runs quickly and often, but getting out before getting the big scores. One terrible game at the end will define what was otherwise a decent season for the team.
to the point, well said viru. they should look at how Warner played yesterday after 2 early wickets. but then, had viru changed his style if he was in the middle?!!!
honest but incomplete comment by viru..his obsession with Ishant has also let kings11 down
Typical Viru. Bt as usual he will be blasted upon by others for speaking out frankly.
Viru, you were my hero & will always remain as my hero. But to blame others, makes no sense because you are equally responsible for this. Even though everyone knew how bad a bowler your friend legendary Ishant Sharma was, yet you still you choose to play him & again and cost Kings XI 3 defeats in earlier games. No other ipl team wanted him during the auction as they all knew he is a run machine bowler. Your friend Lord Ishant singlehandedly lost the matches for his team against Mumbai & GL.
Sehwag by picking Ishant for Vijay shows how poor his judgement was. Some young Indian bat like Vohra and Gurkeerat weren't shown the confidence the deserved. Reckon they could have won two more games easily, especially the one against Gujarat
Will Shewag the coach....take some responsibility? Hmm
Well, the score of 230 against MI raised the expectations about Kings XI. They luckily survived defeat in that match.
Well that is too harsh. Of course some one could have stayed at the crease but that's too harsh Sehwag.