Dravid rues Daredevils' inability to win tight games
Delhi Daredevils failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the fifth year in succession, finishing like they did in 2016 - in sixth place, but with two fewer points. They had made a good start to the 2017 season, but a five-match losing streak ruined their prospects. In his evaluation of the campaign, Daredevils mentor Rahul Dravid they were done in by their inability to close out tight games.
"You need eight wins to qualify in this tournament, we got seven last year, six this year and I think the close games we lost probably cost us," Dravid said after Daredevils lost their final game, against Royal Challengers Bangalore. "If I look at five or six of the games, we were actually ahead and we couldn't close out those games. Maybe that's a lack of experience, maybe that's something we can learn from and take ahead in the future.
"There were probably seven or eight games that were close and we probably won only two of them, five or six we lost and you can't afford to lose that many. Obviously, it is a little bit disappointing but there were positives as well right through the season."
Some of Daredevils' tactics came in for criticism this year. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who eventually was their most economical bowler, played only half the games. And while Karun Nair was given an extended run despite his poor form, Rishabh Pant wasn't batted at the top of the order in the early games. Dravid said some of the decisions were dictated by injuries.
"Corey Anderson, at the start, was the Man of the Match against Kings XI and then he got injured for two games. Zaheer Khan got injured in the middle for two or three games. Chris Morris got injured towards the back end of the tournament. There are some injuries, sometimes you do take calculated decisions. Shreyas Iyer was not there for the first two games due to chicken pox.
"Few of the changes were obviously forced due to injuries, sometimes you do make tactical changes as well when people are not in form, so it's hard to assess. Each and every game was different. That's not really an excuse. I believe we had the squad and the players to make up for that. I think the team was really good, maybe a little bit inexperienced in the batting because of the injuries early on but I still think we had the ability and a lot of opportunities in a lot of the games."
There was also an element of predictability in their pace-heavy attack, featuring Zaheer Khan, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami and Chris Morris, with Corey Anderson as the back-up seamer. The emphasis on beefing up the bowling, according to Dravid, was to compensate for a weakened batting line-up.
"Unfortunately for us at the start of the season, after the auction, Quinton [de Kock] and JP [Duminy], who were probably our two experienced players, pulled out of the IPL because of injury and we had to look for replacements at the last minute and, which, I guess, isn't easy when most of the players are taken.
"So, to balance it out, we tried to go with a slightly more experienced bowling attack because we knew we had young Indian batsmen. I think there is a lot of talent … but, maybe, sometimes you have to get the balance right. Maybe we didn't have a little bit of luck as well: injuries at the wrong time, maybe a couple of guys didn't kick on as well as we would have liked."
While three of the Daredevils top four - Nair, Sanju Samson, Iyer and Pant - aggregated over 300 runs, none of them made defining contributions. The absence of an experienced Indian batsman, and the reluctance to give England batsman Sam Billings a longer run at the top, hurt Daredevils.
"When you look at our batsman, yes, they are all very talented and, yes, they are probably less experienced than some other people but you got to see it in a different context - in a larger context," Dravid said. "Because, a couple of years ago, in the middle of a big auction, you are not going to get experienced Indian players, nobody releases experienced Indian players.
"Once the Indian players are in a franchise, it's very rare that they get released in the middle of an auction. We obviously took that decision to back some of the young Indian talent and balance it out with some foreign experienced players."
Through the example of Samson, Dravid illustrated the need for in-form batsmen to not let the momentum drop. While Samson scored the first century of IPL 2017 - a match-winning 102 off 63 balls - he only made two more 50-plus scores and finished with 386 runs at an average of 27.57. He scored 0, 2, 10 and 0 in his last four games.
"We have all seen flashes of brilliance, we have seen some fantastic performances, he scored a hundred and some of the innings that he has played but, by his own admission, he probably would have liked to be more consistent," Dravid said. "That's the nature of the tournament as well: sometimes when you are on a roll, when you are playing well, you can't afford to relax. You got to keep going because it's tough if you get into a slump and if you have a few bad games."
next auction try to get a good consistent overseas batsmen of form then.
It is important to have good bench strength since these kind of unexpected circumstances are bound to happen. No point in relying on handful of players and expecting them to be available always. Also, bold decisions should be taken when intent or form is lacking. Karun managed only 2 innings of relevance this entire season. Though he was a walking wicket he was persisted with. It gives a wrong message that even when you throw wicket or perform below par you will not be dropped. On the other hand, RPS's move in dropping Mayank for Tripathi was a masterstroke. Teams should be bold enough to take tough calls. At least that can sometimes save you from losing close games.
Given the blows dealt to them at the start, they ended up much better. As he says, yeah, they missed out on a couple of wins. Last year RPS and KXIP were very poor, and they won 1/4 against those teams, and missed qualification by 1 match. This time RCB were very poor, and they lost both matches against them. Agree with Dravid that these close matches should have been closed off and won. They'd have been sitting in the playoffs or at least have been ruled out due to NRR.
It was surprising for me to see Karun Nair being persisted with when it was quite clear that he was not comfortable against pace. He got some runs with mostly wild swishes in trying to save his head. I am surprised that Rahul Dravid did not see this. It was heartening however to see that as the tournament wore on, Risabh Pant had brought in an element of straight batted approach to his usual robust play. DD could do better next year though.
DD is extremely bad at setting strategies. Billings is inconsistent. DD has a good bowling line up & there was no need to pick Hilfenhaus in place of Duminy. Hilfy didn't even get a game. DD should have gone for Mohammad Shahzad. At the top of the order, he could have given DD a flying start. A like for like replacement for De Kock. Shahzad gave panic to SOU bowlers in WT20 2016. DD could have gone for someone like Michael Klinger to bat through the innings. He's piled up runs in Big Bash every season but is very underrated & never got his due. Nadeem was dropped unnecessarily. Mishra was backed but Jayant who played well wasn't. DD didn't send Corey up the order to try something different. In a match, Matthews was sent ahead of Morris at 15th over when Morris was required & DD lost. Dravid has a history of doing such things with both RR & DD such as making unnecessary changes & bad tactics, wrong battling order, continuous shuffling. Dravid please don't set strategy with any side.
Also to add, Samuels has also been a bad purchase. He's inconsistent.
DD batting orders not looking perfect starting of the IPL. Missing their star player Quinton de Kock, they have Samson, Iyer, Pant and Nair who scored triple hundred against England but after that not playing big innings. DD batting shows inexperience and the results batsman enable to score consistently. With good bowling attack and Morris all round perform help DD to winning matches. Last match DD against RCB and the target is not big which you can't chase but DD need to build partnership the batsman fail. Samuels came in DD but not in good form and out on golden duck. At kotla, DD win 3matches chasing the big target but last match their batsman not managed the innings well and throwing their wickets.
DD has been repeatedly messing up their chances by poor team selection as well as batting order . DD had the best bowlers , better than KKR and SRH . It was their poor batting that let them down . RPS did not boast of a strong batting or bowling line up . Yet they managed to reach no :2 , mainly due to optimum use of their available resources . While Stokes , Tahir and Unadkat were outstanding , unknown players like Tripathy , Tiwari ,Washington sundar and Christian performed whenever needed. It is their collective effort that mattered ,
Rishabh Pant should have opened at least 2 more matches they could have won. Whats the point of having powerplay when you cannot make use of it.
hoarding so many wicket-keepers, so that teams like RCB and KKR cant play a specialist wicket-keeper, is not the strategy of team that wants to win