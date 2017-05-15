Kings XI's overseas-batsmen-Indian-bowler plan fails
Where they finished
Fifth, with seven wins and seven defeats.
The good
Hashim Amla had his breakthrough IPL season. In his second year in the league, Amla topped the Kings XI Punjab run charts, making 420 runs at an average of 60 and strike rate of 146. He filled the void created by M Vijay's injury, and Kings XI sorely missed him in their must-win game against Rising Pune Supergiant to make the playoffs; Amla had left for South Africa duty by then.
Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma and allrounder Axar Patel showcased their skills at various points. Sandeep was Man of the Match in successive games, for his 4 for 20 against Delhi Daredevils, and for dismissing Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He finished with 17 wickets, and was the joint highest wicket-taker in the Powerplay - nine and an economy of less than seven - along with Mitchell McClenaghan. Axar was Kings XIs second highest wicket-taker with 15, and scored his 227 runs at a strike rate of 140.
Legspinner Rahul Tewatia had been bought for INR 25 lakh at the auction but didn't play until late in the league phase. Tewatia took 2 for 18 in his first game, dismissing Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa against Kolkata Knight Riders. In all, Tewatia bowled nine overs in the tournament and conceded only 49 runs.
The bad
Kings XI struggled to finish well with the ball. They conceded 10.37 an over in the last five overs. Only Gujarat Lions were worse.
Kings XI did not start well either, with bat and ball. They lost 25 wickets in the first six overs of the innings. Only RCB and Daredevils lost more. The 17 wickets they took in the Powerplay was the lowest after KKR's 16.
Their contingent of overseas players contained too many batsmen, and only Amla pulled his weight. David Miller was benched after making 83 runs in five games, and Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan and Martin Guptill were patchy.
Glenn Maxwell fared better, making 310 at a strike rate of 173, but played himself too low in the batting order. He finished the season having played only 18 balls in the Powerplay, and scored only 11 runs off them for three dismissals.
The ugly
Kings XI had stayed alive by winning two successive games in the last week of the league, and now needed to win their final match to seal a playoff spot. But they subsided for 73 - their lowest IPL total - against Rising Pune. The lack of fight drew the wrath of Kings XI's director of cricket Virender Sehwag, who slammed Maxwell and the overseas batsmen for not taking responsibility.
Kings XI had bought eight players at the auction in February and they played only 28 matches in total. Darren Sammy and Rinku Singh did not play a game, while Morgan and Varun Aaron, among their most expensive purchases, did nothing of note. Ishant Sharma, who was Vijay's replacement, went wicketless in all his six games and conceded nearly 10 an over. Kings XI splurged nearly INR 8 crore on Ishant, T Natarajan, who was underused, and Aaron; money that could have been spent more wisely.
The missing ingredient
Allrounders. Apart from Axar, they only had Marcus Stoinis, who made 17 runs in three innings and took two wickets in five, while going at 10.47 an over. Maxwell bowled himself sparingly despite being economical, with seven wickets in 14 matches at 6.57.
Out of their control
Wrist and shoulder injuries ruled Vijay out of the tournament. They also lost Amla at a crucial stage. Guptill's hamstring trouble kept him out of the first half of the season and he never took off after regaining fitness.
Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Apart from Amla, the overseas batters were either poor or inconsistent. Least said about the weak Indian bowlers containing the 'great' Ishant Sharma, the better!
Morgan, Miller & Guptill are inconsistent players who are not ideal for subcontinent conditions whereas Marsh himself is not T20 player anymore. Maxwell is good but not matured enough like his teammate Warner.
i think IPL should implement a rule that if a team has overseas captain then they could field another 4 overseas player in playing XI making it 5 out of 11 and at least 1 domestic player who haven't debut for India. that'll be an interesting change
They bought Natarajan for 4 crores and never allowed him to bowl even 2 overs in a match.. He is a death bowler specialist and they never gave chance for him to play or bowl..Also they gave more chances to Ishant sharma
Frankly dont care for team a playing team b in the IPL, but the heading of the article has much to be desired......the fact that they went down as a team was due to poor quality of batting bowling or fielding irrespective of the fact that they were locals or overseas based....cricinfo plz publish
Kings xi have the most successful captain in the history of t20,s and they did not play him.Darren Sammy just won the Pakistan T20 tournament but was not given a single match.He should have been made him captain and not Maxwell.Dont know what experience Maxwell has as a captain but he just was out of his wits here.They seem to believe in Australians but the West Indians are the best T20,s players in the world.
Batting order was a problem just like RCB as all star players up front. 1 opener should have been local player throughout. In case of good starts star player should have been promoted but in case of bad start another non attacking player should have been one down to see off new ball.
Any T20 franchise that benches a player of the calibre of Darren Sammy does not deserve a place in the knock-outs.
Guptil, Marsh, Miller, Maxwell, Amla, Morgan OMG a whopping 6 pure batters and yet Kings XI never got decent scores. At least 4 of the 6 failed completely. Maxwell was average. Amla was better, as expected. Gujarat Lions story is also same. McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Finch, Jason Roy yet they didn't qualify. Morgan failed at KKR, SRH and again in KingsXI. Big lesson for IPL auction buying. Teams going by names will definitely fail. Teams going with a clear vision of what they want and which players suit that criteria are likely to succeed more Ex: KKR. In the next big auctions, don't be surprised if the big hitters get less money and players like Williamson, Amla or Root become hot properties. In that light, if Pujara is able to demonstrate his another gear, he could be next surprise package at least in franchise cricket. Am sure he will be gearing up to prove. KL Rahul did it.
Morgan is such a BIG waste for any team playing in Asia. I really dont understand why IPL franchises still buy him???? a total waste!!!!!! rather players like Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah or even Tamim Iqbal could have been much better option.
I see fans here blaming miller.... he hardly played as Maxwell, Amla and Marsh and morgan pkayed most games. Amla showed once again that a classical correct batsman will do well in any format, and this is what ive been saying all along about 20/20 and IPL in general. The local youngsters coming through are growing up on slogging which is fine if bowling is rubbish and you get lucky, but as we all know getting lucky isnt for long! Ask all the gamblers.
David Miller and Eoin Morgan. Throw these two guys as far as you can and replace them with overseas bowlers and suddenly the squad looks strong.
I wouldn't blame Maxwell, he certainly gave it everything with bat & ball. There's nothing you can do when you have two run machines Legendary Ishant & Lord Varun in your team & back up like Nataranjan, Mohit sharma not much better either. Amla, Axar, Maxwell, Amla, & Sandeep gave everything they had but they never clicked collectively. When the runs came the bowlers flopped & when the bowlers did a decent job, their batsmen failed. They hardly ever performed as a team during the campaign and infact actually did well to finish 5th on the back of some brilliant individual performances. Axar, Sandeep & Tewatia showed some serious potential for the future though.
Ipl still going on. Really it can be made interesting if it's reduced to 14 days maximum. This almost two month duration makes it boring and looks dragged.
Why play four overseas batsmen in first place when in typical Indian conditions young Uncapped Indian batters like Rahul Trpathi and half a dozen others have shown that they can perform equally well as some of the overseas players . Kings XI in the auction inexplicably bid for Guptill and Morgan when they already had Miller,Maxwell,Amla and Marsh with them , Matt Henry was the sole overseas bowler and he too is not exactly a T20 style bowler , same is the case with V.Aaron and Ishant Sharma. Rahul Tewatia had to wait till last two matches to get a game . Manan Vohra and Gurkeerat Maan were unfairly treated . Arman Jaffer and Rinku Singh are fine emerging batting talent but they were never given a single game .......
They gut Punjab team completely.I am not sold on Axar patel either. He is always just enough. He can neither bat or bowl. He lacks that aggressive intent. Sehwag should be removed from coaching. He just don't have the human management skill. He should be more as mentor and consultant...side job.
1. KXIP lacked a strike overseas bowler who could bowl at the death. They only had Henry who was played in the last few matches and was expensive. 2. I don't understand why KXIP selected Ishant & Aaron. Both are extremely expensive. 3. Tewatia should have played earlier. 4. KXIP should have played Gurkeerat. 5. Maxwell should have bowled more often. 6. It's not right to bash Maxwell. With no captaincy experience, he did pretty well. 7. Morgan has never set IPL on fire. He is one from the rare contingent of bright at internationals but not so in IPL. 8. Miller didn't fire so as Natrajan. 9. Guptill was hot and cold. I expected better from him. In the last match, as Sehwag said the batsman should have taken responsibility. Retain: Amla, Maxwell, Akshar, Sandeep, Mohit, Tewatia (if cheap)
Surprised and disappointed that a non-conformist like Shewag, who I am sure is the brains behind Kings XI's strategies on the field, didn't throw any surprises at opponents to catch them off guard. He could have sent in Morgan or Maxwell to open the innings in their last match with instructions to go all out from ball one. They made some 235 in only their penultimate match and nearly lost. So, the only way they earn the play off spot was through a challenging total.
