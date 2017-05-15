Advantage Mumbai as Rising Pune miss key players
Match facts
Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai, May 16, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: The teams have met four times, with Rising Pune winning three matches and losing one.
This season: Rising Pune have done the double against Mumbai this season, winning by seven wickets at home thanks to breezy fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith, and by three runs at the Wankhede, where Ben Stokes bowled a critical spell full of clever slower balls.
Big picture
Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Lasith Malinga. Each of them has played in at least ten matches in the business end of the IPL - playoffs, semi-finals, finals. That is a whole lot of experience. All five have won two IPL titles each for Mumbai Indians, and all five could be part of their line-up on Tuesday.
Rising Pune Supergiant have never been involved in a playoff. One way or another, Tuesday will be either their second-last or third-last game as an IPL franchise. Barring MS Dhoni, who has been involved in 17 playoff and knockout games for Chennai Super Kings, their most experienced post-season player is Rajat Bhatia, who has played all of four such games, for Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders.
This is Twenty20 cricket, however, and it isn't clear how much of a difference all that experience - or lack thereof - will make. It could mean something, though. Particularly because Rising Pune will be playing at the Wankhede Stadium, and even more so because they will be without Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, arguably their two most important players this season.
Both have left to join their international sides ahead of South Africa's ODI series in England, and while Adam Zampa is a roughly like-for-like replacement for Tahir - if not yet in experience and big-match know-how - the question of how to replace Stokes, who is genuinely two players in one, will preoccupy Rising Pune endlessly until the start of the Qualifier.
Regardless, Rising Pune's spectacular rise up the table - they won eight of their last 10 games - to finish the league stage in second place was down to the work of more than just two men, with Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar and Jaydev Unadkat making particularly critical contributions.
Rising Pune, therefore, should retain most of their sense of self-worth, even without Stokes and Tahir. But Mumbai, who have no such worries apart from the loss of Jos Buttler, also to international duty, will start as clear favourites, on home turf, with most of their big names in excellent form.
The likely XIs
Mumbai Indians 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Nitish Rana/Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Usman Khawaja/Mayank Agarwal/Rajat Bhatia, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Manoj Tiwary, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur/Lockie Ferguson, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Adam Zampa.
Strategy punt
Dhoni has not batted at No. 4 since April 26, but Rising Pune might want to consider playing him there against Mumbai. Dhoni has batted at No. 4 four times this season, and scored 119 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 146.91. He has done far worse at Nos. 5 and 6, however, scoring 121 runs in nine innings at an average of 17.28 and a strike rate of 93.07.
He has excellent numbers in IPL playoffs and knockout matches, moreover, scoring 397 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 139.78 - both are improvements on his overall IPL figures. He has done particularly well against Mumbai in playoffs and knockout games, scoring 154 runs in five innings at 51.33, with two half-centuries, and a strike rate of 163.82.
Stats that matter
- Mumbai rested Nitish Rana for their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and the performance of Ambati Rayudu in that match may cause them to rethink bringing Rana back. Since scoring successive half-centuries against Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab, Rana has only made 78 runs in six innings at an average of 13.00.
- Rohit Sharma does not have a great record in IPL playoffs and knockout matches. In 12 innings for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai, he has scored 159 runs at 14.45 and a strike rate of 101.27, with only one half-century.
- Among all the bowlers he has faced 20 or more balls against in the IPL, Rohit has scored quickest against Daniel Christian, taking 64 runs off him in just 28 balls at 13.71 per over, with four fours and six sixes, the most sixes he has hit off any bowler. He has also hit six sixes off Rajat Bhatia - another Pune bowler - and Morne Morkel.
- Who will replace Stokes? Usman Khawaja is one option, but his record against spin may mitigate against his selection. In the IPL, he has only scored 36 off 31 balls against spin, while being dismissed three times. In those 31 balls, moreover, he has only hit one four and two sixes. Khawaja has done a lot better against pace - 91 off 69 balls with one dismissal, while hitting 13 fours and a six.
- In the two league meetings between these two sides this season, Ajinkya Rahane scored 21 off nine balls against Mitchell McClenaghan, without being dismissed. In all, Rahane has achieved a strike rate of 156.67 against left-arm pace this season, while only managing 110.85 against all other bowlers. Rahul Tripathi, on the other hand, has scored at 125.64 against left-arm pace while rattling along at 155.50 against all other kinds of bowlers. It will be interesting to note how Mumbai use McClenaghan against these two openers.
- Eight Mumbai batsmen have scored fifties this season, the most for any team. It's an indication of how their entire batting line-up has shared the responsibility of scoring runs, rather than one or two batsmen having big seasons. None of their batsmen has managed 400 runs yet, this season, but six of them - Kieron Pollard, Rana, Parthiv Patel, Rohit, Jos Buttler and Hardik Pandya - have scored 200 or more, with all of them managing strike rates in excess of 125.
- Mumbai ending the league stage at the top of the table had a lot to do with the fact that both their batting and bowling have clicked this season. They have managed the biggest difference between batting run rate and bowling economy rate (0.60) of all teams this season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (0.50) in second.
- This match will pit the best slog-overs batting team of the tournament - Mumbai have a table-topping run rate of 10.45 in the last five overs - against arguably the best death-bowling team. Rising Pune's economy rate in the last five overs (9.41) across the tournament is not as good as that of Sunrisers and Mumbai, but they have been the best death-bowling side, by far, since they began their run of eight wins in ten matches. In that time, they have led the bowling teams by a distance, conceding only 8.03 per over, which is significantly better than the next-most economical team, Kings XI Punjab, who managed an economy rate of 9.19.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
And twenty four hours later look who is licking their wounds...!! Woe Mumbai Indians...!!!
@IMONG Stokes is the kind of guy who when we're 220-2 after 35 overs batting first scores a quick fire 70 odd and pushes us to 350+ (where we often then lose as it's a flat track), similarly when we're 30-3, will get an 8 ball 5.
Right now his fielding is his strongest point and he's arguably the best in the world, because he has no time to think it's all reaction. If in the final England are 3 runs ahead with one ball remaining which is mishit straight to him on the boundary, I would expect him to drop it over the boundary. His 4 test centuries have come when England were 4 down and 350 behind with 5 sessions remaining in the 4th innings; England were 4 down and 350 ahead in the third innings with 5 sessions remaining. England were 160-4 on a pitch were 630-6 played 630-7 and when England were 350 - 4 in a high scoring draw batting first.
Which of those is a match turning innings? in fact name me 5 match turning innings spells in his entire international career?
Zampa a direct replacement for Tahir???? That's somewhat dismissive, untrue, not even close and uninformed.
MI's progress is akin SA's in 2011 ODI WC in India. If I remember correctly, SA were unbeaten in the league stage only to fall flat in their first knockout match. I think MI had been virtually dominating in the league stage, they are in danger of being knocked out if they don't buckle down for, RPS has nothing to lose at this stage. Half way through the league stage, RPS looked like they won't make the play offs. Their morale should be high. While there is no doubt Ben Stokes helped them along, there were several notable performances by others as well. Whoever wins, hoping for a cracker of a match worthy of a play off match in IPL knockout stage.
sanatha jayasuriya,sachin tendulkar,rohith sharma,ambati rayudu,kieron pollard,j.p.duminy,jasprit bumrah,hardik pandya,lasith malinga,dhawal kulkarni,harbhajan singh...this is the all time mumbai indians xi in my opinion..
@IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR you are correct on khawaja, he is a amazing player and for some reason he is judged without playing a single IPL game this season, but you can't hold down class for too long and i hope we see him in the final series as he is a champion player. Also great to see the West indies imports doing so well. Interesting the West Indies who have 2 out of the last 3 tournaments have done so with players like Gayle, Pollard, Bravo who rarely play together however they do play a lot of IPL cricket.Maybe the key is not just playing together but players who are specialist in T20 like Bravo, Mills, Bumrah and IPL is great for that
RPS need to make some changes considering the void left by stokes. Lockie for stokes is a straight swap. However playing zampa will be a liability as flat mumbai pitches will help the host team to target him. Better to play with a indian spinner chahar. Hence RPS can play with rahane, tripathi, smith, MSD, Tiwary and Christian. It would not be wise to include khawaja now as he has been benched entire season. Maybe bhatia can come in for chahar if the pitch appears to be bit slow. Bowling can be sundar, chahar / bhatia, shardul, unadkat and lockie. If they restrict MI with this bowling to under 170, then they can easily chase it down. the problem is if they bat first, they would need to score atleast 185 plus and it appears they do not have firepower to do so. so all depends on whether RPS puts in a good bowling perormance.
If khawaja is available and has been the entire series then pune have really poor management. He should be picked in front of zampa, faf and christian.
Pune's problem is that they don't have the luxury of bringing 5 players in one match and still win like MI.
Absence of Tahir and Stokes will hit Pune considerably in the coming matches. Tahir and Stokes are genuine wicket-takers. Adding to that, Stokes excel in both batting and fielding.
Not sure Usman Khawaja is right now in terms of form, Ferguson playing in crunch matches not sure will crack under pressure.
However, having said that, Pune might still win this match because they are known to use their available resources the best way. Only Dinda, should never be brought in. Even playing with 10 players is better than having Dinda!!!
RPS has shown team effort in their wins ... not a one-man show by a long distance ... hence, should not start as under-dogs ... and MI cannot be favourites just because all of their players are intact ... I predict RPS win
And twenty four hours later look who is licking their wounds...!! Woe Mumbai Indians...!!!
@IMONG Stokes is the kind of guy who when we're 220-2 after 35 overs batting first scores a quick fire 70 odd and pushes us to 350+ (where we often then lose as it's a flat track), similarly when we're 30-3, will get an 8 ball 5.
Right now his fielding is his strongest point and he's arguably the best in the world, because he has no time to think it's all reaction. If in the final England are 3 runs ahead with one ball remaining which is mishit straight to him on the boundary, I would expect him to drop it over the boundary. His 4 test centuries have come when England were 4 down and 350 behind with 5 sessions remaining in the 4th innings; England were 4 down and 350 ahead in the third innings with 5 sessions remaining. England were 160-4 on a pitch were 630-6 played 630-7 and when England were 350 - 4 in a high scoring draw batting first.
Which of those is a match turning innings? in fact name me 5 match turning innings spells in his entire international career?
Zampa a direct replacement for Tahir???? That's somewhat dismissive, untrue, not even close and uninformed.
MI's progress is akin SA's in 2011 ODI WC in India. If I remember correctly, SA were unbeaten in the league stage only to fall flat in their first knockout match. I think MI had been virtually dominating in the league stage, they are in danger of being knocked out if they don't buckle down for, RPS has nothing to lose at this stage. Half way through the league stage, RPS looked like they won't make the play offs. Their morale should be high. While there is no doubt Ben Stokes helped them along, there were several notable performances by others as well. Whoever wins, hoping for a cracker of a match worthy of a play off match in IPL knockout stage.
sanatha jayasuriya,sachin tendulkar,rohith sharma,ambati rayudu,kieron pollard,j.p.duminy,jasprit bumrah,hardik pandya,lasith malinga,dhawal kulkarni,harbhajan singh...this is the all time mumbai indians xi in my opinion..
@IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR you are correct on khawaja, he is a amazing player and for some reason he is judged without playing a single IPL game this season, but you can't hold down class for too long and i hope we see him in the final series as he is a champion player. Also great to see the West indies imports doing so well. Interesting the West Indies who have 2 out of the last 3 tournaments have done so with players like Gayle, Pollard, Bravo who rarely play together however they do play a lot of IPL cricket.Maybe the key is not just playing together but players who are specialist in T20 like Bravo, Mills, Bumrah and IPL is great for that
RPS need to make some changes considering the void left by stokes. Lockie for stokes is a straight swap. However playing zampa will be a liability as flat mumbai pitches will help the host team to target him. Better to play with a indian spinner chahar. Hence RPS can play with rahane, tripathi, smith, MSD, Tiwary and Christian. It would not be wise to include khawaja now as he has been benched entire season. Maybe bhatia can come in for chahar if the pitch appears to be bit slow. Bowling can be sundar, chahar / bhatia, shardul, unadkat and lockie. If they restrict MI with this bowling to under 170, then they can easily chase it down. the problem is if they bat first, they would need to score atleast 185 plus and it appears they do not have firepower to do so. so all depends on whether RPS puts in a good bowling perormance.
If khawaja is available and has been the entire series then pune have really poor management. He should be picked in front of zampa, faf and christian.
Pune's problem is that they don't have the luxury of bringing 5 players in one match and still win like MI.
Absence of Tahir and Stokes will hit Pune considerably in the coming matches. Tahir and Stokes are genuine wicket-takers. Adding to that, Stokes excel in both batting and fielding.
Not sure Usman Khawaja is right now in terms of form, Ferguson playing in crunch matches not sure will crack under pressure.
However, having said that, Pune might still win this match because they are known to use their available resources the best way. Only Dinda, should never be brought in. Even playing with 10 players is better than having Dinda!!!
RPS has shown team effort in their wins ... not a one-man show by a long distance ... hence, should not start as under-dogs ... and MI cannot be favourites just because all of their players are intact ... I predict RPS win
It is advantage RPS in the Qualifier 1 of IPL10. RPS beat MI in both the league matches including match 1.
Despite cricket being a team sport there is a tendency to attribute win to a single player. There is also tendency to blame a single player for a loss. This is on account of subjective analysis & lack of objective analysis for batting / bowling / fielding on the lines of Formula 1 racing or any other.
Stokes has done very well for RPS but took 3 out of 16 wickets, scored 38 out of 348 runs in matches v MI. It is thus clear that others also contributed.
In batting Tripathi, Tiwari while in bowling Unkadat, Sundar, Thakur have played a significant role in team success by adding value to team to complement experienced players Smith, Imran Tahir, Stokes, Rahane & Dhoni,
With absence of Stokes & Tahir, RPS have been weakened but still retain many strengths. If RPS play to potential a win for them is on cards.
I don't understand why ppl on here can't see that Parthiv isn't in the team to play big match winning knocks(there's Simmons and others in middle order to do that). Parthiv is there as a specialist keeper and his role as an opener is only to give Mumbai a good start in the powerplay, which he on most occasions does. Rayudu is not a regular keeper and his glove work looked very edgy against KKR. That is why in a big match like this you need Parthiv in the team. As for Rayudu, I'd pick him in place of Rana who hasn't performed in the last 7 matches and has clearly let all the accolades coming his way get to his head.
The perfect XI for RPS to go is Rahane, Tripathi, Smith (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal/Rajat Bhatia, Daniel Christian, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa. Including Khawaja only jumble their plans . RPS can catch MI off-guard by sending Christian up the order. He will enjoy the combo of short boundaries + bounce at the Wankhede . My gut feeling is today Dan unleash what Cutting did in last year's IPL final
Pune can defeat MI if they restrict them under 170 & if MI score above 185 Pune team will fall like nine pins. Dhoni with his 110 strike rate will not win any matches for his team in 185 run chases.
Without Ben Stokes & Imran Tahir +lack lusture record of Rahan in this IPL+ at Mumbai(their home ground) Mumbai could loose only when they perform in Self destructive way, but they have record of this type in the past & they can repeat it once again without any reason
Malinga should show his skills in the finals as he was quiet. If he does not perform this IPL will be his last.
RPS has to strengthen their bowling and not batting . Ferguson will be the right replacement for Stokes . If Dhoni and Amith fire today , MI will find it difficult to put it across RPS . In a format like T20 , experience alone will not help a team win a match . My gut feel is that RPS will be the first team to qualify for the final .
I'm assuming Pune & GL might stay ,with more new players drafted into each side. Anyways the whole squads are going to change next year so shouldn't be a problem for them at all. If supposedly Pune win this year then next year there willl be pressure in big heads to keep the side. GL might sneak in with Pune . We need one franchise for Kerala though , Kochi Tuskers was great .
After looking at KXIP crash out ,looks like only mature heads can take the team beyond to playoffs . Of all the teams Oune with smith and MSD looks the team to go all the way to finals,followed by MI & Sunrisers. Very good match up considering the fact that the best teams with best players are PlayIng each other this IPL playoffs. DD or KXIP would have been a complete mismatch .
If RPS can take 3 quick wickets it will be easier for them to restrict MI from scoring more than 170. Adam Zampa could be an important bowler for them in Wankhede. Ali Khawaja could be an asset for them to raise their run rate.
Khawaja is the only player in the world who on the eve of games is always judged on obsolete and outdated stats of past. Current forms and improvement in techniques give him no benefits at all , and that is to the extent; he don't even get to play practice games to prove his critiques wrong.
SRH can spring a surprise if they open with Hooda and play Jordan.
SRH XI: 1 Warner 2 Hooda 3 Dhawan 4 Yuvraj 5 Shankar 6 Ojha 7 Nabi 8 Rashid 9 Jordan 10 Bhuvi 11 Kaul
Hooda can be given the advantage of power play. Worth the gamble as he is a hard hitting batsman. If it fails, Dhawan can do his usual thing from no.3 and he looks in sound form. Vijay Shankar has shown he has a steady head on his shoulders, so he looks good at 5. This arrangement gives SRH an opportunity to strengthen their bowling with 5 proper bowlers. Jordan can be far effective than Siraj.
Mumbai struggled little bit in stable batsman. Pune struggled little bit in attacking batsman. Stoke absence makes imbalanced for pune. Rahane home ground is Mumbai this make stroke absence minimized. But still T20 is anybody for particular day. My 11 Rahane Tripati Manayak agarwal Steven smith Dhoni Christian Tiwari Sundar Zamba Undankat Lockie Ferguson Dhone at 3 is good but. Due to lack of attacking batsman dhoni at 6. Dhoni always good in ipl playoff. Mumbai Indians 11
Rohit sharma Simmons Rayudu(Wicket keeper) Rana Pandey(Before 12 overs) Pollard Hardik Pandaya Karun pandaya Harbajan Bhumra Malinga(If available)
Rayudu should play in place of Parthiv. Let Rana be.
I prefer both Usman Khawaja and Lockie Ferguson in place of Stokes and Adam Zampa, because i don't think Zampa will effective in Wankade against Mumbai team. we will get one batsman and one fast bolwer
Rayudu should be placed at Rana's spot. A lot of chances have been given to this young guy and he has disappointed at quite an extent in the latter half of the league. Rayudu looked in really great touch against kkr. He is a typical middle order batsman. Tries to be there for around 12 balls taking singles shaping the innings well towards the 15th-16th over. He is undoubtedly the Mr. Dependable for MI paltan.
What will happen if Pune team win the title this year? Because from next year onwards there wont be this team (along with GL) & Chennai & Rajasthan will be back. Interesting times ahead...
MI is strong team no doubt but if Pune won the toss then MI will be under immense pressure of there two losses and batting first, which could be Pune's opportunity to encash. if MI won toss and asked Pune to bast first then 200+ needed to post which seems difficult since Pune never did it in league stage. if today RPS win then they will contender for final since it is in Hydrabad and slow pitches suits Pune better than batting paradise
rayudu must play, doesn't matter who gets the axe.....it is time to keep faith on this guy......
I think for today's match in wankhde khwaja is the best option for this pitch. Because he is experience player and wankhde conditions suits him in better way
Definitely ferguson in place of stokes. To cleanup massive MI batting side, RPS need a pacer. Ferguson already shown his bollowing skill vs RCB match. RPS team management can't igonre him.
Malinga should be used to bowl 1st, 11th, 17th and 19th overs as he used to do in previous seasons.
Mumbai Indians team is way better compare to other 3 teams in play offs. They will be the champions this year...
@sen_sam yes you are correct as we can be so strong at the start with khawaja there. Khawaja at the top can cause havoc and get a strong start for us. He is also much stronger against spin now and was belting spinners all over in the big bash. King Dhoni to retire this season on a winning note
I've seen Christian opening in English County matches & he did well. Why not open with Christian. Christian, Tripathi, Jinx, Smith, Tiwari, Dhoni, Bhatia, Sundar,Lockie, Shardul, Zampa. This will be surprise for MI to see DC at top and DC is clean hitter against pace.
Rayudu kept wickets most of last season. Parthiv & Rana are hopeless for almost last 6 matches. Atleast, Rayudu & Tiwary done well in last match and in good nick.
Neither is Rayudu a regular keeper, nor is an overweight Tiwari an opener.
In BIG matches you have to play specialists. Parthiv has to play as a regular keeper. It's likely to be a tight call between an in form experienced Rayudu vs an out of form, callow Rana.
Rana wowed in the first half but has sadly been inconsistent in the latter.
If I were Smith, I will play Khwaja and open with him along with Tripathi. Only way to beat MI at home is by springing a surprise at top and play some aggressive cricket. Smith, Dhoni, Tiwari should bat at 3,4 and 5, followed by Dan Christian. Rahane should be a floater. He should bat only in case of 'steadying the ship' is required. Else I don't see him bat tonight. Also Rajat Bhatia in place of Washington Sundar can be a bit more effective in batting friendly Bombay pitch.
No khawaja please.. A walking wicket against spin..ferguson in place of stokes.. Supporting Pune just for Dhoni.. Next year the king will be with the real super kings CSK
Irrespective of the result, I'm fairly confident that both these teams will meet again in the Finals.
Though the Big Picture rightly tips the experience of Mumbai Indians the favorite going into today's match Pune have the momentum to be third time lucky this season....Definitely the absence of Stokes can have a consequential impact with the bat and ball not forgetting his sharp fielding on the Pune side's fortunes..They would be wise under the circumstances not to weaken their bowling by bringing in an additional batsman Usman Kwajha at the expense of a bowler ..Moreover sitting on the sidelines without a game would be a risk considering his form, not forgetting his vulnerability to spin with Mumbai having two very good spinners...A more wise move would be to play either Ferguson or Bhatia who can also bat quite a bit lower down the order....It is imperative for Pune to go with five regular bowlers as that has been their strength and their main reason to come so far this season....Mumbai look formidable and the better side but Pune with their momentum could upset the favourite again
Why parthiv Patel in XI? Nothing is mentioned in preview about Rayudu as keeper and Tiwary as opener.
sad that my man ben stoke left...pune will find it difficult without him. player of the tournament for me
The prowess of Dhoni and Smith will come to the fore today. They are masters in handling such pressure situations in knockout matches. MI always crumbles under pressure as we have seen in the past IPLs. So its advantage Pune.
Finally we get to see Khawaja play, i am excited, he is a world class player
The fact that MI could make 6 changes in the game against KKR & could still go on to win the game speaks a lot about their bench strength. That isn't the case with RPS. Absence of Ben Stokes & Imran Tahir is going to hurt them. Both these players were instrumental in RPS beating MI during the league stage.
RPSG XI: Rahane, Tripati, Smith, MSD, Tiwari, christan, freguson, sundar, unadkat, thakur, Ishwar panday
My Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians : 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Ambati Rayudu (wk), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant : 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 MS Dhoni (wk), 5 Manoj Tiwary, 6 Rajat Bhatia, 7 Daniel Christian, 8 Lockie Ferguson, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Adam Zampa.
Khawaja averaged over a 100 for the sydney thunder in our version of the IPL in the big bash and lead them to a championship. He should be bought in as it will give Pune real steal in their batting, the prospect of khawaja batting with Rayanke at the top with Smith at 3 is mouth watering.
I will watch the coin toss closely. Whoever wins that, wins the game! As simple as that!. Tosses are bought these days! Like we don't get to see what has turns out in the coin up and close:) jUST SAYING
English interest in the IPL has just fallen off a cliff
No Stokes, No Butler = no one watching
Mumbai should replace Rana, Karn and Mallinga with Raydu, Krunal and Johnson. This will have a good batting depth. Mallinga has not been in form so I guess Johnson deserves a place in playing 11.
Id say drop Rahane, get khawaja in and get Bhatia to strengthen the bowling
I'm still at shock looking at the success of Unadkat. he's a mediocre bowler at best. But when I saw his wickets, I realised most of them were while trying to hit him out of the park. Even Mumbai Ranji batsmen do not spare him. I'm sure today Mumbai Indians gonna take him apart. Good luck Mumbai. Champion side.
The dark horses will be Zampa & Sunder. Both of them are due for a winning performance and that will happen today. MI is a very strong team especially at home, but if they start crumbling, the team will do so in STYLE.
Why I rely upon spinners is the presence of MSD the master strategist who plans the downfall of top order thro spinners. Remember the dismissal of Pollard who was caught by Heyden in an unorthodox fielding position in an IPL final.
In play offs you need Brain than Power!
If Mumbai is playing Malinga in this game then he should bowl the first over and not as the first change or second change because he doesn't bowl well to the set batsmen , dont know how Mahela has missed this .
Make a IPl qualifying round for four teams every year with bottom two teams and teams who miss out the IPl chennai, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Banglore should play qualifying round for IPL otherwise Play 10 teams on the IPL
After what KXIP has done it's getting hard to predict which team to choose past playoffs . Any team on a given day can explode like kings did . Good luck to all the teams .even having big names isn't enough to take anyone for granted .
Zampa is not Tahir. To give a better balance, replace Zampa and Stokes with Khawaja and Ferguson. If RPS must play a leg spinner replace Washington Sundar with Chahar.
Almost every season the playoffs are in Mumbai and Bangalore. Not sure why only these two places. Conspicuously Mumbai and RCB are the most fancied of the IPL teams. I fully agree that the home advantage for one team spoils the contest and it is just not fair.
It Wil b very easy for Mumbai. Wait n watch
Remember the childhood days when I used to play in streets, when some or the other player leaving the matches midway as the boy went to study or family shopping etc. Had he been there your side I would have won the next match. Unfortunately and quite kiddishly this is same at an international level event like IPL. It's a shame that a team scrapes to playoffs and exactly when the knockouts begin, their most important player leaves. It may be ok for the team as they are professionals you know. But what about the relegious fans and followers?? They feel bitterly ditched. As Watson said ICC has did nothing to address schedules of international and domestic leagues. It is an utter shame and child's play if players keep leaving their teams like this.
Given the venue I see no point in RPS playing Khawaja over Ferguson. Doing so will heap far too much pressure on 17 year old Washington Sundar whom MI are likely to target as a weak link regardless. Also Khawaja is at his best opening the batting in T20. Remember that he is scratchy against spin and will struggle to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. If Khawaja played he would need to open with Tripathi. But at a batting friendly venue I think RPS need to trust their top five to do the job. 1.Rahane 2.Tripathi 3.Smith(o) 4.Tiwary 5.Dhoni 6.Christian(o) 7.Zampa(o) 8.Sundar 9.Thakur 10.Unadkat 11.Ferguson(o)
I believe play off's n eliminator should b played on non IPL venue such as Cuttack or Vishakhapatnam to remove the home advantage for teams.. Can't say same for Finale as it is always conducted at main venue to boost earning n fan value..
Big call to bring a young guy like Fergusson in after playing only 2 games and expect him to perform on this stage. That said, he did well last game but was some time ago. Like the guy's potential but wouldn't play him.
Cricfan0463 : That ranking you're talking about is a result of the number of matches a team plays and against which opposition. For example if the current number 1 ranked t20 all rounder's team plays only 5 t20's in next 2 years that too against Australia (if of course he's not an Australian), there will be other players who will leap frog him in rankings, that doesn't diminishes his quality as a player isn't it ? More over, England is a fantastic limited overs side, plenty of guys who scores big and plenty of top quality international bowlers as well. So the runs and wickets are evenly distributed. If he was playing for a team like Zimbabwe, where he would be the only one to score runs or take wickets, and others in a supporting role, I am sure again he would have had a better ranking. Don't go by dry ranking numbers alone, look at his game. With the bat, ball, or in the field, Ben Stokes is the kind of guy who'll change a game with 1 stroke of brilliance, against any team, in any condition. His bowling is not best suited for the subcontinent, still we saw how he learned quickly and what numbers he rattled after that. Can you imagine the impact he'll have when he plays in seamer friendly conditions ? And we have not even discussed his fielding as yet, and with the bat, he can tear any opposition, in any conditions. Pace Spin green top, slow turners, he'll pummel his opposition everywhere. No matter what Carlos Brathwaite did to him at the Eden, Ben Stokes is a kind of player like De Silva Yuvraj or the young Wasim, a guy who'll win you tournaments, big ticket one's. Mark my words, Ben Stokes is going to be the next best all rounder in the world. And if he can keep himself injury free, he'll have numbers as good as Kallis Sobers and holy quartet of all rounders (Botham, Kapil, Imran, Hadlee) by the time he hangs his boots.
MI has the advantage of not losing their set team. In fact, Rayudu a stronger option now for the out of form Rana, for their batting. However, RPS have beaten MI twice in this IPL and could play with a nothing to lose mind set! If RPS could get their combination right, the absence of Ben Stokes could be patched up just as they did when Stokes was unfit for a couple of games and they still won matches. Probably Ferguson for stokes and Rajat Bhatia, the all rounder, for Shardul Takur, could be a better choice to try against MI. Rajat Bhatia is a certain value add to the team as we have seen in the past. His cutters are difficult to play and he can hit the ball too! Ferguson too did a good job for RPS in the one game he played. Replacing Khawaja for Stokes may still be OK for the batting strength but it will certainly weaken the bowling department. So, a Ferguson/Bhatia combination will be the closest to replace Stokes. RPS could still risk a loss & survive so may try this combination!
Wankhede is a small ground which makes overrated pollard and Rohit look like heroes. It's always a chasing ground. If Pune can contain these two overrated batsman, they will march into finals. Smudga may score tomorrow for pune
Exciting game ahead can't really predict which team is stronger after the absence of ben stokes,but I guess toss plays a major role ,looks like Steve smith is lucky in that area apart from other things . Wish good luck to both teams !!
If RPS wins this IPL title, will they be retained in the next IPL? Defending champions cannot be thrown away when there are RCB like teams which can be relagated.
Without Ben stokes definitely Mumbai is favourite. Moreover, Mumbai is the most balanced side of this IPL.
I be worried for the supergiant rising pine becoz of the lost of Benjamin's strokes, he can be being the player most dangerous all rounder. Also tahirbhai is the lost for the pune supergiant rising becoz of him be balling veri gud legspins and top gogly which tricki for batting to hit sixer. I be prey that smiths does not be chusing yuseless bowling ashok Bhimchandra dinda who is not as gud as jaydev dipakbhai unadkat. Ashok bhimchandra dinda is just gud for giving free buffet run to batting for hit sixer becoz he bowling the military pies. Harbhajan Singh Plaha is veri dangerous for Indians of Mumbai, he is the spinning turbanator.
WHOA........dhoni will outsmart the Mumbai indians
@espnfan59 The last match against KKR, both matches against Delhi who was battling second?
Belaboring a team just on the pretext of a player having to leave for his national duties is unfair. They were in rags last year , and most part of this year. And having traveled this far is some real gutsiness by RPS.
1) Rohit 2)Simmons 3)Rana 4)Raydu 5) Pollard 6)K Pandya 7)H Pandya 8)Bhajji 9)Mcglan 10)Malinga 11)Bumrah
I will drop Malinga for Johnson. Malinga failed too much to be carried forward. Johnson is left arm quick and bowling better than Malinga with more pace. Second option will be Southee. There is no need to drop in-form Parthiv. If there is weak link in MI today then it is Rohit. Rohit should play 1 down. Rana did good and should be retained ahead of Rayudu as he bring balance to left and right combination.
1. P Patel 2. Simmons. 3-4 Rohit or Rana depending left and right. 5-6 Krunal or Pollard 7. Hardik 8. Harbhajan 9 Southee/Johnson 10 Mcclanghan 11 Bumrah
Dravid is way overrated as a coach. He should only be the batting coach and that only for Ind-A and Ind U19. Definitely not a T20 coach and whatever people may say, he is yet to give India a world-class youngster(not talking about Fab-5 quality, even when they were starting out), but not even a Rohit or a Rahane. Plus he puts no premium in the bowling. Unlike Kohli,Ganguly, Shastri he doesn't believe in express pace and foreign fast bowling coaches. Sadly same adamant behavior is seen from Kumble in natnl team where he doesn't want to have a foreign pace bowling coach. Kumble is Ind's greatest spinner with best overseas performances. He managed to get into the ALL TIME VISITING TEAM TO AUS ahead of the quartet,or the Pak/Eng/SL spinning gr8s, purely on the basis of numbers. He is the best coach for our spinners, but I think even Australia won't want Shane Warne to coach their express quicks. We need a tested Aussie pace bowling coach like Mcdermott/Harris. No Alan Donald plz!!!
@CROCFAN9033227104 thisara playing match winning innings?it has been decade since he produced a winning knock!his bowls some dollies for batsmen asking to hit,just like dr.smith's bowling but dr.smith is much better batsman than the overrated thisara perera.he can't even get into the national side and now wants to replace stocks with perera?lmfao!Lankans are really good in over rating their national players.
Just realized this : Of the 4 playoff teams, 3 have been champions since 2012,( for the last 5 years). Even more strange is that the 4 years before were ALL won by teams that are currently not part of the IPL. The remaining play-off spot is held by one of the two youngest teams in the IPL. So, in conclusion, the IPL even in its 10th year remains a tournament of 8 teams only on paper. It's just 3 teams which REALLY play the IPL. Even if you include all teams who have ever played even 1 IPL match (13) and all champions (5), it makes it even worse. Just goes to show how poor teams like KXIP,DD,RCB and RR since 2009 have been over the years. Remember Ashwin once saying he wanted CSK to become the ManU of the IPL way back in 2011, the last of the heydays of CSK, contrary to popular belief CSK wasn't THAT CSK after the final-loss to KKR in 2012. Well only 3-4(maybe SRH) can stake any REAL claim to that but KXIP,DD have long become Sunderland,QPR !!!
Even without Stokes, Supergiant should be very confident going in to the playoffs. Out of 6 games played against Playoffs teams, they have won 5. Both games against MI, SRH. The only game they lost was before they had found their winning combination.
Hyderabad is the final venue, they are the only team to beat SRH at home this season. No other team has won in Hyderabad except home team and RPS.
They have won every match at Wankhede since their inception. Win percentage against MI is 75%.
I'm failing hard to see what advantage MI has. On Wankhede wicket, an extra batsman wouldn't matter much, and RPS has an extra pacer. Given the numbers above (and in article), it looks like advantage RPS all over the place.
If Parthiv & Simmons get a start then it's Mumbai all the way. Theirs is the most balanced side.
If Shardul & Unadkat can carry their good form Mumbai may have problems. Tripathy & Smith are key while Rahane & Dhoni have the experience & temperament for big matches.
A cracking contest awaits!!
Most likely Rayudu will replace Parthiv and maybe Nitish Rana to open with Simmons to keep the left-right combination going . As for RPS Rahane should have been dropped a long time back and replaced with either Mayank or Aparajith .
malinga is a match winner at any time..remember he took 4 wickets in 4 balls..he almost won match against sa..
bhatia has gud experience in playoffs..it is gud to replace sundar with bhatia and strokes with kawaja
openers : Parthiv , Simmons, 1 - Rohit 2- Rayudu 3- Pollard 4- hardik 5- Krunal 6- harbhajan 7- Mcclanghan 8- Bumrah, 9- malinga
The only possible option which will suit Pune at Wankhede is to bring in Khwaja in place of Rahane and Bhatia should play the allrounder role in place of stokes. Although Bhatia not as destructive as stokes while batting but he is an able replacement in the bowling front. And with Ussi opening with Tripathy i dont think Pune will miss the Batter Stokes
RPS should have signed all-rounders like Albie Morkel or Thisara Perriera once Mitchel Marsh was out with injury.Also they knew that Stokes,Tahir and Du Plessis will be unavailable in case they had qualified for the playoffs.Now the better option is to replace Ferguson with Stokes and Mayank Agarwal for W.Sundar.Rajat Bhatia is not a handy T20 batsman.
Cricfan0463 : That ranking you're talking about is a result of the number of matches a team plays and against which opposition. For example if the current number 1 ranked t20 all rounder's team plays only 5 t20's in next 2 years that too against Australia, there will be other players who will leap frog him in rankings, that doesn't diminishes his quality as a player isn't it ? More over, England is a fantastic limited overs side, plenty of guys who scores big and plenty of top quality international bowlers as well. So the runs and wickets are evenly distributed. If he was playing for a team like Zimbabwe, where he would be the only one to score runs or take wickets, and others in a supporting role, I am sure again he would have had a better ranking. Don't go by dry ranking numbers alone, look at his game. With the bat, ball, or in the field, Ben Stokes is the kind of guy who'll change a game with 1 stroke of brilliance, against any team, in any condition. His bowling is not best suited for the subcontinent, still we saw how he learned quickly and what numbers he rattled after that. Can you imagine the impact he'll have when he plays in seamer friendly conditions ? And we have not even discussed his fielding as yet, and with the bat, he can tear any opposition, in any conditions. Pace Spin green top, slow turners, he'll pummel his opposition everywhere. No matter what Carlos Brathwaite did to him at the Eden, Ben Stokes is a kind of player like De Silva Yuvraj or the young Wasim, a guy who'll win you tournaments, big ticket one's. Mark my words, Ben Stokes is going to be the next best all rounder in the world. And if he can keep himself injury free, he'll have numbers as good as Kallis Sobers and holy quartet of all rounders (Botham, Kapil, Imran, Hadlee) by the time he hangs his boots.
"Without Ben stroke " what is the best replacement instead of him???
Mitchell Johnson and Rayadu instead of Malinga and Rana .with Rohit's friendship with Malinga and also the coach being Jayawardene though I don't see Malinga being dropped especially before Champions trophy .good for Sri Lanka but not for Mumbai Indians .
If I were Smith and/or the Pune thinktank, I will make the following changes: 1) replace Stokes with Lockie Ferguson; 2) replace Sundar with Bhatia. Rationale behind this - Wankhede is likely to be a batting beauty with 200+ scores highly likely (Punjab scored 230 and MI scored 224 in the last game that was played on May 11 at Wankhede). This means, Pune dont need Stokes the batsman and need to replace him with a bowler. Ferguson fits in there. Also at Wankhede, Sundar's off spin likely wont work whereas Bhatia with his variations in pace can work and also Bhatia has playoff experience. So its simple for Pune - Ferguson for Stokes, Bhatia for Sundar. I predict a Pune victory in this first qualifier.
@SERIOUS-AM-I,Thisara perera is with sri lankan team,,he was in a great form in the domestic tournamebt which held recently...could have been picked for ipl bcz he can play some innings like stokes..
@cricfan04636050: Doesn't Stokes topping the MVP rankings after the league stage indicate someone with more than a tad of talent? With the vast majority of the world's best players on display as competition? I could also add, given the context of it, far and away the best century knock in this IPL. And always an absolute inspiration and lightning rod to everyone in his team when fielding. Like it or not, the lad done great in his first IPL, and worth every penny.
How can you replace 30 wickets by Stokes and Tahir combined? Also, over 300 runs by the former. The answer is quite simple, you can't! Mumbai should be clear favorites playing at home.
RPS should just win the Toss against MI & ask them to bat first then there win is guaranteed.
My Best Playing XI is 1. Rohit Sharma (capt), 2. Saurabh Tiwary 3. Nitish Rana 4.Ambati Rayudu(WK), 5. Kieron Pollard, 6.Asela Gunaratne , 7 Hardik Pandya, 8. Krunal Pandya 9.Harbhajan Singh, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
MI please replace Malinga with Southee or Johnson. Malinga is not in form and he bowls only 12% of his deliveries as yorker this season. Don't go behind his history.
rohit has won 3 ipls....1 with dc and 2 with mi
Thisara perera is not available now. Because he will fly to England next Thursday for champion tropy with Sri Lankan team.
@serious-am-i, itseems you are in the year 2016! There is no bailey, no perera
Keep Parthiv in check. He can run away with it in the power play. Very annoying for the opposition captain. Maybe put a third man and deep cover in place and keep hitting full lengths at the fifth stump. Simmons is unpredictable. It will be a cracker of a match for sure, if RPS batting turns up.
@איתן: Is Thisera part of the IPL squads ? If not, they might not be considering bringing him up at this final moment. Bailey is an one dimensional player, ie. only a batter they need an all rounder as the perfect replacement.
Even if RPS wins and goes through to final, MI will be in the finals too as they are sure to kick SRH or KKR. But then it would be a huge advantage to RPS having beaten MI in their last 3 encounters. So MI needs to win this one desperately.
No predictions. Mumbai Ind will qualify for final if they win tomorrow ..RPS never go through final if they lose tomorrow. Because they will be kicked by KKR or SRH...but Mumba Ind will make sure to go final by kicking to KKR or SRH if RPS win tomorrow...so MIND vs SRH/ KKR or RPS vs MIND at final...that is way to final....
Why is no one mentioning George Bailey or Thisara Perera as replacements for Stokes?
@cricfan04636050: International ratings got nothing to do with their on season performance. Top ranked players failed & lower ranked players succeeded. Though, I don't watch the IPL like first couple of seasons, this is not a right way to judge how a team or a player has progressed. Infact, didn't Stokes fail in his first couple of matches & people were calling for his head ? On their day, anyone could be a hero or an zero.
It has to be Ferguson, otherwise the bowling line-up has too many problems. I'd go with Bhatia as well, replacing either Thakur or Sundar. It should be a RPS win if they do this. MI's strength has been their bowling, and RPS has the batting experience to counter this, whilst MI's batting has been dining out on substandard bowling.
@CRICFAN0436050 you guys said the samething to him when he was a failur in ODIs.see his rankings in ODIs.mark my words,he will be in top 5 allrounders in all rankings in 2 years.he is a guy who learn all the time.do your homeworks before degrading a player.you are just a keyboard warrior not a cricketer,i am sure.
Correction: Rohit Sharma has actually won 3 IPL titles.
mZAMIN : congrats on your hard fought win in the penultimate over with two new amazing fast bowlers and 25 wicket taker and proud owner of many match winning (for opposition) 100 scores player. Next what : last over win against afghanistan LOL . Well played west indies R.Chase is a serious player. Hope he does not get lured by T20 riches.
@MOHAMMAD ZAMIN - you just can't live without bringing in Ashwin, can you? Two points: 1. Yasir has taken more wickets because there is really no one else to take wickets. Whatever wickets that are falling has to fall for yasir, whereas Ashwin has a strong competition in jadeja. If jadeja was bowling along with yasir, I am sure he wouldn't take half as many wickets. 2. Ashwin, Kumble, Jadeja, Murali never scored double centuries like yasir did in Australia. Yes, they were not as effective as they are in subcontinent, but they always maintained control. They never conceded a century in 12 overs. You were also spreading hate in ban vs wi thread. Now, care to respond?
Mad Zamin - thanks for the update. We all can read and have access to the internet as well. Perhaps you might have missed out the fact that India won a series in WI before Pakistan. Also the unearthing of your medium fast bowlers should be declared after a few more series instead of after a facile win over the B side of one of the weaker teams. We all remember the wonderful track record of mad amir and the glory he brought to his country. And lets hope the youngsters are not asked to rectify their actions; otherwise they will lose their effectiveness (like saeed ajmal did). Congrats on your win and best of luck. Lots of love.
17 playoff games, now that's what Legends do - CSK & Dhoni.. Like a Boss!! Just 4 more games to go and the true kings will be back!
@CRICFAN0436050 Ouch. That is a very tough blue to all the English fans.
Open with khawaja instead of rahane.
RPS surprised so many of us. MI is the power house and have 70:30 chance winning the game. Flemming and Dhoni are the experienced Lucky charm for RPS. My prediction MI vs RPS final.
Its better that Rahane is absent.Due to him Pune lost more matches .He alws scores at 110 or 120 SR and stays for lot of time which makes oppn taks easier in T20s.If guy like Tripathy plays better than an experienced intl player for all matches of IPL , that player sud be dropped....its a blessing in disguise for pune
Stokes is currently ranked 67th in the world as a bowler, 137th as a batsman and 45th as an all rounder in T20's, if he's that hard to replace then it doesn't say much for the quality of the IPL this season.
Home teams hardly loose, esp when it comes to playoffs, odds are in their favor 80 of 100 times. home pitch , supporters, pressure is a lot on home team to win it. now its to see who do Rps play next after MI, sunrisers or KKR.
Don't think RPS will replace Thakur as mentioned in the the probable 11 in the article. But I do feel they will include Fergurson in place of Sundar and Aggarwal in place on Stokes. Also its a no brainer for Mumbai to pick Rayadu above Rana his experience of playing the play offs is of great significance. Expect an easy win for MI after all there second string side beat KKR comfortably couple of days ago, there confidence would be sky high.
Mi should use Krunal as pinch hitter. Rayudu must play in place of N rana, who is out of form in the 2nd phase of lucrative tournament.
I can see MI vs SRH final. Because final is in Hyderabad, its anybody's game. Anywhere else, MI would have won.
MI will win it easily considering loss of their top guns
No featured comments at the moment.
MI will win it easily considering loss of their top guns
I can see MI vs SRH final. Because final is in Hyderabad, its anybody's game. Anywhere else, MI would have won.
Mi should use Krunal as pinch hitter. Rayudu must play in place of N rana, who is out of form in the 2nd phase of lucrative tournament.
Don't think RPS will replace Thakur as mentioned in the the probable 11 in the article. But I do feel they will include Fergurson in place of Sundar and Aggarwal in place on Stokes. Also its a no brainer for Mumbai to pick Rayadu above Rana his experience of playing the play offs is of great significance. Expect an easy win for MI after all there second string side beat KKR comfortably couple of days ago, there confidence would be sky high.
Home teams hardly loose, esp when it comes to playoffs, odds are in their favor 80 of 100 times. home pitch , supporters, pressure is a lot on home team to win it. now its to see who do Rps play next after MI, sunrisers or KKR.
Stokes is currently ranked 67th in the world as a bowler, 137th as a batsman and 45th as an all rounder in T20's, if he's that hard to replace then it doesn't say much for the quality of the IPL this season.
Its better that Rahane is absent.Due to him Pune lost more matches .He alws scores at 110 or 120 SR and stays for lot of time which makes oppn taks easier in T20s.If guy like Tripathy plays better than an experienced intl player for all matches of IPL , that player sud be dropped....its a blessing in disguise for pune
RPS surprised so many of us. MI is the power house and have 70:30 chance winning the game. Flemming and Dhoni are the experienced Lucky charm for RPS. My prediction MI vs RPS final.
Open with khawaja instead of rahane.
@CRICFAN0436050 Ouch. That is a very tough blue to all the English fans.