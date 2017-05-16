Boom or bust for Sunrisers and KKR
Match facts
Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
Bengaluru, May 17, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: Sunrisers and KKR split their games in the group stages. KKR defended 172 at Eden Gardens in the first meeting. David Warner's response was a sensational 59-ball 126 in Hyderabad.
Overall: Sunrisers have won just four of 11 games against KKR. They won the Eliminator last season at the Feroz Shah Kotla, though.
Big picture
Peaking early and losing momentum are results of various factors: fatigue, unavailability of key personnel, morale and even losing tosses. Going into the playoffs, those issues can hinder confidence, one of the most influential traits in professional sport. Sunrisers won six of their first 10 games. KKR won seven in the same period. In eight games since, both teams won three in total.
Sunrisers have managed change effectively. Having had to alter their combination and personnel, Sunrisers had reserves - Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Siraj, Vijay Shankar and Bipul Sharma - who made telling contributions. They may be called on again - Ashish Nehra will play no further part this season with a hamstring injury and Yuvraj Singh will undergo a fitness test on Tuesday evening. Nabi, with a finger injury, is also doubtful.
KKR, on the other hand, have not found the right combination for their top order. Opening with Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn has cut Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan's roles to cameos. The uncontrollables - Chris Woakes and Shakib Al Hasan's departure for national duty, and Suryakumar Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile's injuries - damaged their balance.
Still, plenty has gone right for both teams. Either, or both, of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have performed for Sunrisers. Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been potent weapons at any stage of an innings. For KKR, their opening combination has put them ahead of games, leaving their finishers to execute their new roles. Bowlers from both sides have stepped up and delivered too.
In T20s, any player can break a game open, but under the pressure of a knockout, who will?
The likely XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Moises Henriques, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Naman Ojha (wk), 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Siddarth Kaul
Kolkata Knight Riders 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 4 Robin Uthappa (wk), 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Yusuf Pathan, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ankit Rajpoot
Strategy punt
Start with a spin-pace combination against Narine and Lynn. Narine has struggled against short-pitched bowling this season. He has scored 214 runs in 120 balls, but just 18 off 18 short-pitched deliveries and has been dismissed four times. That length may not work against Lynn though; he has scored 77 runs off 28 short balls, a strike rate of 275.
Although Lynn hasn't been terrible against spin, slower bowling could be used to stall him. He has scored 178 runs off 85 balls against pace, but 107 runs off 68 balls against spin. Rashid or Nabi are plausible options against Lynn's pyrotechnics.
Stats that matter
- Warner and Dhawan have scored 50.07% of Sunrisers' runs (1072 of 2141). In the previous season, they contributed 53% of the team's runs. No other team has had two players who contributed even 40%.
- Narine is the only batsman to have been dismissed four times to short balls this season.
- Sunrisers' top-three batsmen have averaged 45.06, the best for any team. KKR have the next-best average with 36.83.
- KKR's bowlers have all made significant contributions. Their top two wicket-takers - Chris Woakes (17) and Umesh Yadav (14) - have taken 38.75% of their wickets, the lowest contributions from the top-two bowlers for any team.
- Kuldeep Yadav has taken seven wickets in the last five overs of an innings - the joint most for a spinner.
- KKR's batting power is at the top of their innings. They have scored the most runs in the Powerplay, with an average of 58.74 per game. They have the highest run-rate in the middle overs too - 1079 runs at 8.57 runs per over. They fade away towards the end overs though, scoring just 427 runs at 8.45 runs per over, the least among all teams.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
@aswin05 if it rains srh will go semis ................so you go home and watch the qualifier
If match is washed off, I guess SRH will go thru' since they finished above KKR in the league table. Somebody correct me please if I'm wrong.
@ aswin05: Please make comments after going through rules properly. If the match between SRH and KKR is abandoned because of rain, then the team that finished higher in the Group Stage will progress through to the 2nd Qualifier. The reason for this being that there are no reserve days allotted for the Qualifiers. If such a scenario does occur on Wednesday, then the defending champions will play the Mumbai Indians in the 2nd qualifier on Friday.
If there is no match then SRH wins based on number of points? Is that not true? Although KKR has better run rate but they have only 16 points. Any comments?
Moises Henriques is being selected as a backup, if any bowler is having a off day. But the irony is he himself is totally off colors in bowling.
@ASWINO5get your facts right buddy, incase today's match is washed out, SRH will progress because they finished higher than KKR in the league stage
@aswin05 if washed out SRH go through they are third.
Though I am in favour of Kane, my hunch is Henrique will be playing and Yuvi will be dropped (or injured) in favour of Vijay Shankar and/ or Deepak Hooda
ASWIN05: Its KKR who will go home if match is washed out due to rain. SRH are placed 3rd and they will play qualifier 2 against MI
@ASWIN05, buddy no offence meant, but I would like to correct your statement. If there is very heavy rain today that does not allow even a 6-over match, and if the conditions are so bad that even a super over cannot be conducted, then it will boil down to which of the two teams were ahead in group stage. In which case, SRH will qualify to the eliminator.
Guys, chill... No match is going to happen today... Its raining cats and dogs in Bangalore. SRH, go home and watch the other qualifier couple of days later. Lucky KKR proceed to semifinals against MI.
KKR is a weak team which will collapse once 3 /4 wickets are gone during chase. All the matches they won chasing, they had very good Top order which scored more runs and gave very little runs for middle order. They won most of the matches by pure luck of Narine/Lynn & Utappa's drop ctaches without any effort. Its SRH who have consistent top and middle order. If Top order fails , middle order batsmen will score. SRH will win this match easily.
Match washed out. Raining cats and dogs in Bangalore
Srh must play wid a good bowling attack today if the bowlers click match would be easily get threw my pick today will be rashid khan and nabi will rock them due to bengaluru pitch
I agree with SAMPU_SHEIKH's SRH XI: 1 WARNER (c) 2 Dhawan 3 WILLIAMSON 4 Shankar 5 Yuvraj 6 NABI 7 N Ojha (wk) 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Siraj 11 Kaul. That should be the first choice as it lends balance to the team. However, it would change if Yuvi is unfit, CUTTING and Bipul should be drafted in place of NABI and Yuvi just to give SRH the cutting edge.
KKR doesn't bother if they lose the wicket of Narine earlier as he is not going to be good at the tail end. If he can score 20-30 runs within the first two overs then it is a good start for KKR. If he can play the short balls tonight cleverly then it is going to be a nightmare for Bhuvi and team.
No matter how much,we're gonna scream our lungs out to include Kane in the playing XI,Moody's still going to hog towards Moises.So I've abandoned all hope of watching Kane with the orange jersey ever again in the future.From next year,I'm gonna switch my 10 years old loyalty that I had towards hyderabad,in favour of,to whichever team Bhuvi and Kane migrate...
Over optimistic fans of SRH will be in a miserable situation tonight like the MI fans last night. If Warner goes within the power play then 50% of trouble is over for KKR.
I am a SRH die hard fan. With respect to KKR I have to make the following observation. Ppl think Sunil Naraine is doing great service to KKR's batting at the top but it seems to be proving contrary, but not his fault. Gambir and Uthappa losing their rhythm when they are batting lower down. It sounds unfair to comment a remarkable job done by Naraine but is purely in the context of KKr not sustaining the momentum of the other batters to follow. Already Mandip is nowhere near his best and Pathan looks woefully out of form. The only remedy could have been Naraine should have been asked to have a blast in the middle. I dont think KKR will be changing the order now. It is too late.
SRH is not playing at Hyderbad tonight and it is not going to be an easy game for them. If Narine perform in the power play with Lynn then Warner and Bhuvaneshwar will be in a miserable situation. If KKR can take the top two within the power play then the result is almost in favour of KKR. One over from Bhuvaneshwar like the one of McCleneghan yesterday will spoil all the dreams of SRH.
I still feel it is better to have Narine at the top. Even if it fails, it is not going to impact much but if it clicks KKR will be in the driver seat. Some of the shots he played in the game against RCB were really good ones picking the gaps at will. KKR's problems have not been in the top order but in the lower middle order. Pathan has been gifting his wicket and Surya Kumar did not do much either with the chances he got. Grandhomme did well in one match but he has not fully adjusted yet to slower gripping pitches. All this has put a lot of pressure on Manish Pandey so much that his strike rate has gone down. Gambhir should play anchor role initially and accelerate in the end. SRH slightly have an edge because of 2 potent weapons in both batting and bowling department.
Why isnt Piyush Chawla being given a slot? He's bowled well for KKR over last few seasons. Chinaman Kuldeep takes beating and doesnt add value.
warner,dhawan,williamson,yuvi,shankar,cutting,ojha,rashid,bhuvi,siraj,kaul
I cannot belive some of d commenting here but is definetly today we donot need Moisesbhai cos Ken Williams will be much better in batting. Donot get me started on Dipakbhai Hooda becos he has not contribute to Sunrisers this year, Shankar staying. If Narine in opening then the Hyderabad should bowler spin in starting. Sardit Kaul has universally bossed many games but also bowl lots of tripe to go with this so today this MUST change! Also I thinking Sirajbhai needs to stop playing just today for Bipulbhai becos let me tell you ther will be bunsen burner in Chinnaswamy today!!
Can anyone tell me why is Yusuf playing every match!
Having a debate over Williamson/Henriques is disgraceful Comparing Williamson with Henriques is disgraceful
And if there were some cricketing sense to prevail, you would want to have at least 4 solid batsmen in your side. You would not want to trade them with hit or miss all rounders.
i would even consider talking about Jordan vs Williamson - but Henriques; who is neither a batsman nor an all-rounder???
It's a shame to see someone get away with such blatant display of bias....
CRICKNIGHT3 - My friend! it is not the last year's IPL. wake up to present....
KKR shud stop playing narine as an opener. They should accept the fact that narine is a tailender batsman & he wil be a walking wicket against the top quality bowling of SRH which has the likes of bhuvi,siraj,rashid,kaul & nabi. He has so far clicked only against weak bowling attack of RCB & Punjab had RCB played avesh khan for both their matches against KKR then narine would have been out in single digits.
Also looking forward to yusuf pathan firing against SRH today as he has a knack of firing in knockouts & crucial games that can change the complextion of the game & also SRH is Yusuf's favourite opposition as he has a good record against SRH .
Today who bat first & score more than 180 will win ...if less than that no way.
@ROHIT JAIN They have plenty of bowlers, i am totally agreed with your XI, but i think Williamson will be a plus point to their batting line up instead of Cutting.
Report on Yuvi?? Playing today?
There's a clear bias for HENRIQUES to be picked as an all rounder over Williamson. He's Australian, coach is Australian, captain is Australian. His economy is nearly 10 while bowling middle overs from 7-15. He's nothing but a big liability with the ball, a jackpot for rival batsmen, and Kane is a much better and more consistent batsman than him. There's no other reason to pick him over Kane Williamson.
@Rohit Davidson - If KKR lose Lynn, Narine, and Uthappa within first 3 overs, KKR will lose. Simple formula. See how it works?
Sunrisers neither need Williamson nor Henriques. I'd choose former over latter if I had choose one. Latter is a liability with a bowl, economy of nearly 10 while bowling between 7-15 overs. Their top order is playing most of balls, they need hitting power down the order. Cutting is a much better bowler than Henriques and can play big shots with ease. Their 4 overseas players should be Warner, Nabi, Cutting, and Rashid.
My SRH XI - Warner, Dhawan, Shankar/Kane, Yuvraj, Nabi, Cutting/Shankar, Ojha, Bhuvi, Siraj, Kaul, Rashid.
Gambhir should only bat #3 if they lose an early wicket, otherwise KKR don't need him to bat. Their bowling is not as strong as it looks. No bowler has stood out this year from KKR. They will hoping they get Warner early, or else he'd take the game away from them. Narine needs to bowl well given SRH's left handers.
KKR XI - Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Manish, Yusuf, Grandhomme, Gambhir, Kuldeep, Umesh, Bolt. Ankit.
Should be a cracked unlike Maharashtra derby.
yuvi shouldn't play if srh has to win.
If SRH lose Dhawan and Warner within the first 3 overs, they will lose. Simple formula.
Should be a cake walk of a win for SRH today. KKR is totally devastated, having lost 5 of its last 6 games(the 1 win being against RCB) and losing against MI's team B while chasing. They have nothing going for them at this moment.
Should be a cake walk of a win for SRH today. KKR is totally devastated, having lost 5 of its last 6 games(the 1 win being against RCB) and losing against MI's team B while chasing. They have nothing going for them at this moment.
Well Well Well i read almost every single comment and i agree with the majority Moises should be out and Kane must be in we have good bowling attack 1 Bhuvi 2 Rashid 3 Kaul 4 Nabi 5 Siraj if any of bowlers have a bad day we can still have Yuvi to bowl 1 or 2 overs but we need to think about batting line up what if Warner & Dhawan fails to score we should have kane to score and Nabi can be good finisher as we saw him in PSL and BPL in knockout games hes on fire so good luck SRH go orange army go
Is Moody playing Henriques because he is apparently an all rounder or he wants to train him for the Champions Trophy?
I hope we have seen the end of Nehra in IPL and probably from FC cricket itself. You can never trust him to play through a series without getting injured. I also think Indian selectors had given him up totally.
@ SAZZAD TOPI : SRH haven't needed Fizz because the Afghan boys Rashid & Nabi have been outstanding as overseas players. And you can't bench Warner & Williamson for Fizz
My XI: 1. Warner 2. Dhawan 3. V Shankar 4. Williamson 5.Yuvi 6. Nabi 7. Ojha 8. Rashid Khan 9. Bhuvi 10. Kaul 11. Siraj/ Bipul Sharma
Key points for SRH:: 1. Henriques should be replaced with Williamson/Cutting. 2. Lynn & Narine struggled against spin, so it's better to get 2-3 overs from nabi in powerplay itself (first 6 overs of KKR will decide the game) 3. Williamson can adapt the game like warner based on the conditions, whether to rotate strike (or) smash everything, so his inclusion is preferable. 4. Yuvraj should not play over defensive in his first 10-15 balls, no doubt he's best once he gets settled. 5. N Ohja was not properly utilized, he can be utilized at 1 down in 2 scenarios (a) If target is 190+ (b) If Warner gets out before 15 runs, which will reduce pressure on middle order. 6. Warner, Bhuvi, Rashid at their best. Warner should stay till 12-14 overs, Rashid should bowl at middle overs(8-14), Bhuvi at initial & final overs.
It is very important for Gambhir to have different approach to opening pair. Narine's opening party has finished and Gambhir should open with Lynn to provide the stability in the opening with Uthappa at no.3. Narine may be sent in the middle overs to up the momentum. It will be disaster for KKR if Narine thinks too much about his batting than his own bowling. I always feel its a one sided game in favour of SRH unless KKR does something different.
The obvious thing is to play both Nabi AND williamson, henriques is redundant since he wont have to bowl his lollipops with 5 frontline bowlers already, so the best batsman should be selected, in this case Williamson trumps him both in run accumulation and late order striking.
No fizz there to save SRH again.
Can't IPL afford DRS for playoffs at least with so much at stake? Rohit's inside edge is too tough in real time but still DRS would give players an option especially against flat out LBW's where umpires are only giving if ball hits middle.
For all the Williamson/Henriques/Nabi debate, I would personally like to see SRH get Rashid Khan up the order with license to go full Afridi. He has proven he can do it against associate bowlers.
Shikhar delivers his best only for the SRH (franchise); he cannot play the same for his country. And still he gets a chance to represent his country. Luckiest Chap ! ! !
Never agreed with Narine opening, it worked for a while but as a long term solution, it backfired! Kolkata has now lost four of their last five games. Gambir will have to return to the opening spot. I believe Sunrisers has the momentum going into this game.
Confused between Nabi & Williamson. Just hope a big win for SRH
KKR just comes to know, how to loose the wining match & they are doing it perfectly. They were master of chasing. BUT in recent past, they loosing the match where score is capable easily. For ever oof of Yusuf, sending Uthappa on lower order, playing ss shots by Gambhir. Suddenly it looks that they loose the plot in IInd half of the tournament. They are loosing in Kalkatta, in chasing, even such meager scores. Only Lynn or God can save them.
Last few matches henriques , is not playing well. Even with the ball he is leaking runs. SRH must play both williamson and nabi in playing XI. They must drop henriques. Play williamson at 3. Yuvi at 4. Vijay shankar at 5. nabi and ojha at 6 and 7. Nabi can bowl his entire quota of 4 overs. If needed both Yuvi and Vijay shankar can bowl. Vijay shankar is an all rounder. He can bowl good medium pace bowling like henriques. For KKR they must stop Narine experimentation. Best players must at their best position. Gambhir must open and uttappa at 3, and manish pandey back to 4. Yusuf pathan and colin de grandhome at 5 and 6.
Robin uthappa will knock out the SRH today alone even if you play Williamson instead of henriques.
I don't give KKR even a 5 percent chance of winning this match. Only won 1 match in the last 5 played that too against RCB. Don't know why people are thinking this would be a 50-50 game. SRH win is almost sure. They have 95 percent probability of winning this one and they deserve it. Against MI, SRH might have to be careful. MI vs SRH would be a 50-50 game.
so as far as I know Nabi won't be playing sorry Afghans so just replace Henrique for Kane and Nabi for Jordan
KKR will loose if they continue with Narine at top . Best bet is to open with Lynn and GG followed by Uthappa Pandey Yusuf giving stability . Sunrisers are more organized and sensible in batting compared to KKR. Their bowling is disciplined. Needs to be seen how they take their catches & how umpires perform in this match . If same things like umpires errors continue it will be massive disadvantage to team who takes the bunt of umpiring bowlers . Altogether unpredictable teams fight . Result can go either ways ,it's 50-50 now for both . Hope they put 200 plus and defend again .
Both teams have been shoddy in recent games. But KKR even more so, given how good a team they look on paper. I would continue with Narine at the top. If he comes off, between him and Lynn, they could render it a complete no-contest. Well worth the gamble.
For SRH it is important to save runs, thus playing Nabi Rashid are crucial who have been extremely economical. Imagine if a batsman friendly bowler gives 20 an over,that increase the pressure on yhe bowling side and may face a sky high total if other bowlers at least couldn't take a wicket, I really disagree with the comments say he Hen can bowl two overs and Kane can bowl two, imagine if they concede 60-70 runs in those 4 overs, seconly the SRH alrounders hardly get batting chances, Nabi, Ojha who are brilliant hitters and finishers don't get the chance to bat, so I think they should go with the XI combination of the last two matches, and let it not remain unsaid that with re-entry of Nabi they broke their losing steak and won two in a row.
Only SRH management thinks Henriques is an allrounder. If same number of overs were bowled by Yuvi or Vijay shankar or Kane they might have performed in similar numbers or better. Henriques batted well in initial matches but like Nitesh Rana he has done close to nothing afterwards. SRH all foreign players used have done exceptionally well. I am in for cutting or Kane or Nabi but not Henriques after his repeated failures. if Praveen Kumar (been ages on bench) could take care of Henriques i am not sure how he could survive against KKR bowling juggernaut.
sunrisers today's changes should be yuvraj singh & bipul sharma in place of vijay shankar & kaul.the pitch is a low scoring one.it will support spinners so bipul should come in.shankar is not a big hitter.so we need hooda's big hitting.so these should be the changes
Wish best luck to SR to play much carefully at least more than 60 plus in power play .Kan is much better hitter ,but Nabi is much better bowler & better hitter as he played well in BPPL & PCL he has record in knocking out games in PCL instead of Moises will be the right option to play Nabi bcz he much better all rounder as he proved.We wana look forward to some magic of Rashid khan & huge 666666 of Warner,Yuvraj,Dhavan.Rashid & Nabi will dismiss Lynn early .
@Maitland laxman already explained why they picked henriques ahead of kane. We only see the scores of players. Cricket is not a video. All the players discuss,plan,execute. Laxman said that henriques give good inputs in the field. Its henriques that saved srh last year,not kane. Henriques is a capable bowler. He can be useful. He is a perfect allrounder dont say that he can bowl like you say vijay shankar can bowl,yuvi can bowl.
Nabi and Ohja hardly get a chance to batt so why think of adding another batsman?
SRH XI: 1 WARNER (c) 2 Dhawan 3 WILLIAMSON 4 Shankar 5 Yuvraj 6 NABI 7 N Ojha (wk) 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Siraj 11 Kaul
KKR XI: 1 LYNN 2 NARINE 3 Gambhir (c) 4 Uthappa (wk) 5 M Pandey 6 Y Pathan 7 DE GRANDHOMME 8 WOAKES 9 K Yadav 10 U Yadav 11 Rajpoot
This season IPL has not seen super high scores plus Bangalore pitch is one where the par is below 160. Play Kane Williamson i/o Henriques. Those 2 overs of Henriques can be bowled by Vijay Shankar and even one over from Williamson himself. The batting will look so much better and steady.
dhawan, warner, naman, yuvi, hooda/ vijay shankar, ben, nabi, rashid, bhuvi, kaul, siraj
It is a non-typical Bengaluru pitch. Slow and lowly. I expect SRH have a upper hand here. Because their bowlers have always fired under slow wickets. Overall speaking SRH are the favourites because every match they'll play if they qualify will be under slow wickets. KKR must sort their batting, someone has to bat responsibly which they haven't done for the past 5-6 matches. Remember KKR is under huge pressure. Out of the last 6 matches they played, they only won against RCB. I don't consider a win against RCB a win because RCB were literally donating wins to the opposition. So, logically KKR have lost all their last 5 matches. Not a good sign coming into the eliminator.
Interesting looking through SRH knockout games last year where they won the tournament from pretty much the same position by winning three knockout games in a row. Their four key performers in those games were Warner, Cutting, Henriques and Bipul Sharma. I am picking them to do it again however out of those four only Warner to play. 1.Warner(o) 2.Dhawan 3.Williamson(o) 4.Yuvraj 5.Shankar 6.Nabi(o) 7.Ohja 8.Rashid(o) 9.Bhuvneshwar 10.Kaul 11.Siraj
Well I picked the RPS XI correctly pre-game so I will have a go at these two teams (might put the cricinfo guy doing it out of his job haha). Rajpoot deserves to play but cannot find a spot for him with three international seamers in the XI. 1.Lynn(o) 2.Gambhir 3.Uthappa 4.Pandey 5.Suryakumar 6.Yusuf 7.Narine(o) 8.Coulter-Nile(o) 9.Kuldeep 10.Umesh 11.Boult(o)
WHOA.........Narine is a non descripti batsman just swinging and hoping . ONE good over of pace will take care of him. He is no longer effective since he started """"bowling"""". Warner will send KKR packing
Gambhir should open with Lynn, he should look at Rohit Sharma how his batting is being affected in the middle order.
Cap'n Davey Warner is the difference between these two teams. Get him cheaply & KKR will win. Trent Boult is lethal against left handers. Try getting Trent to bowl against Warner as early as possible & that might decide the game.
SRH now we cannot afford to play any loose cricket.It's the eliminator.no second chance for loosing team.so don't try to make any mistake.Because 1 mistake & you are gone.we have to win anyhow.there will be full support for you in the chinaswamy.go go go go go go orange army!!!!
Nabi seems to be the crowd favourite, like Ganguly...Kane is more like Dravid
Winning the toss and batting second maybe the key factor to winning the match....Hope SRH wins the toss and bowl first...
Bizzare how any team would play Henriques ahead of Williamson
Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvraj (backup bowler), Shankar (backup bowler), Nabi, Ojha, Rashid, Bhuvi, Siraj, Kaul
Bring Kane in place of Henrique, no need for any other changes....
With pitch tends to assist spinners, go with 3 spinners narine, piyush and kuldeep
Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvraj, Nabi, Hooda, Ojha, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul, Siraj - best XI? No need of slow Shankar when kane is there to steady the batting accordingly
It will be SRH all the way this year too!
Wer is Ben Cutting, SRH bring him back
SRH is winning the other one in Bangalore as slowness of the pitch will favour their bowlers.
After watching KKR's top XI(sans NCN) get hammered by MI's team B last Saturday in Eden, I think SRH will win this match rather easily.
Although RPS beat MI in first qualifier to reach finals, the best two teams in this tournament so far have been MI and SRH. SRH will win the eliminator 1 easily against KKR and will face MI in eliminator 2.
Eliminator 2 will be the actual final for me.
Bring in KW drop Henriques. Nabi is a decent enough batsman and a good hitter at the end
Always over thinking a simple problem might bring in undesirable results. Moody's thoughts on Williamson fall in same bracket. When opponent teams don't think Henriques is allrounder based on his stats then why does SRH think he is one. On pure batting per say Williamson is top of his class and as bowler his bowling might be better in these conditions.
In big matches it's the Batting that more often than not succumbs. SRH need to induct Kane Williamson to steady the ship should one of Warner or Dhawan be dismissed quickly.
Bedides with Bhuvi, Kaul, Sivraj , Nabi &Rashid SRH have a good bowling attack.
With Vijay Shankar stepping up with bat, Henriques should be the one to sit out.
SRH need a good all rounder like Cris Jordan he can replace Hendricace K Williams should be in team my playing XI 1)Warner 2)Dawan 3)Williamson 4)Yuvraj 5)Vijay Shankar 6)Naman Ojha 7)Cris Jordan 8)Rashid Khan 9)Bhubaneswar 10)Siddarth Khoul 11)Mohammad Siraj
SRH should not give 17th - 19th overs to Bhuvi. Also keep away Henriques from bowling dept. These are the success tips for SRH.
Wait and see whether it will be srh/kkr/mi vs RPS in Hyd .
hope henriques sud be dropped in this eliminator if management really wants to go thru ahead.is henriques is in some relationship with moody hope not so. playig xi : warner , dhawan, williamson, yuvi, cutting/ nabi, shankar, ojha, rashid, bhuvi, kaul, siraj
I think Sunrisers are going to make a surprise change tomorrow and bring in there trump card Chris Jordan....Henriques might get the whip in this case. Jordan was in good form in the recently concluded Pakistan T20 league. GO ORANGE ARMY
Sunrises playing 11 should be 1 shikar 2 Warner 3 willamson 4 yuvraj 5 shankar 6 nabi 7 ojha 8 rashid 9 buneshwar 10 siraj 11 sirdath koul
You never know which team might make or break esp after seeing KXIP and RPS. Its 50-50 both teams. Both teams had their shares at home and not been so good away. Bangaluru is a run paradise, we can expect Flynn and Warner to score plenty of runs. Their wkts are crucial for both sides momentum wise. If they win toss sunrisers mostly might bat and kkr chase to their strengths. will be better than the qualifier to watch.
Lynn GG Uthappa Pandey Grandhomme Surya Narine Piyush Coulter/Boult kuldeep umesh/Rajpoot
I'm sure we can all agree that this IPL has effectively ended Nehra's T20 International career.
Very high time for Warner and Moody, the Aussie pair to dump Henriques ASAP and bring Williamson in. Henriques with a horrific average of 270 with 1 wicket is still termed as an 'all-rounder' meanwhile Kane has amassed as many runs in half the games Henriques has played and at a much better strike-rate.
Very high time for Warner and Moody, the Aussie pair to dump Henriques ASAP and bring Williamson in. Henriques with a horrific average of 270 with 1 wicket is still termed as an 'all-rounder' meanwhile Kane has amassed as many runs in half the games Henriques has played and at a much better strike-rate.
I'm sure we can all agree that this IPL has effectively ended Nehra's T20 International career.
Lynn GG Uthappa Pandey Grandhomme Surya Narine Piyush Coulter/Boult kuldeep umesh/Rajpoot
You never know which team might make or break esp after seeing KXIP and RPS. Its 50-50 both teams. Both teams had their shares at home and not been so good away. Bangaluru is a run paradise, we can expect Flynn and Warner to score plenty of runs. Their wkts are crucial for both sides momentum wise. If they win toss sunrisers mostly might bat and kkr chase to their strengths. will be better than the qualifier to watch.
Sunrises playing 11 should be 1 shikar 2 Warner 3 willamson 4 yuvraj 5 shankar 6 nabi 7 ojha 8 rashid 9 buneshwar 10 siraj 11 sirdath koul
I think Sunrisers are going to make a surprise change tomorrow and bring in there trump card Chris Jordan....Henriques might get the whip in this case. Jordan was in good form in the recently concluded Pakistan T20 league. GO ORANGE ARMY
hope henriques sud be dropped in this eliminator if management really wants to go thru ahead.is henriques is in some relationship with moody hope not so. playig xi : warner , dhawan, williamson, yuvi, cutting/ nabi, shankar, ojha, rashid, bhuvi, kaul, siraj
Wait and see whether it will be srh/kkr/mi vs RPS in Hyd .
SRH should not give 17th - 19th overs to Bhuvi. Also keep away Henriques from bowling dept. These are the success tips for SRH.
SRH need a good all rounder like Cris Jordan he can replace Hendricace K Williams should be in team my playing XI 1)Warner 2)Dawan 3)Williamson 4)Yuvraj 5)Vijay Shankar 6)Naman Ojha 7)Cris Jordan 8)Rashid Khan 9)Bhubaneswar 10)Siddarth Khoul 11)Mohammad Siraj