Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, Qualifier 1 May 16, 2017

Dhoni, Sundar vault Pune into the final

The Report by Nikhil Kalro
154

Rising Pune Supergiant 162 for 4 (Tiwary 58, Rahane 56, Dhoni 40*) beat Mumbai Indians 142 for 9 (Parthiv 52, Sundar 3-16, Thakur 3-37) by 20 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 03:17
WATCH - Highlights of Rising Pune's third win against Mumbai this season

After being asked to bat on a favourable chasing ground, Rising Pune Supergiant lost the majority of the first innings. But it was an atypically slow surface at the Wankhede Stadium and Rising Pune utilised those conditions better than Mumbai Indians did to clear a path to their maiden IPL final.

Rising Pune defended 162 comfortably in the end, by 20 runs, for their third win over Mumbai this season. Mumbai, despite having squandered the shootout for the final in front of a packed home crowd, will have a second chance in the second qualifier in Bengaluru on Friday.

At the forefront of a sublime bowling performance was teenage offspinner Washington Sundar. His fuller-than-good length and straight lines meant the batsmen were not able to attack either side of the wicket with any conviction. His quick pace didn't let them get under deliveries either. The 17-year old finished with 3 for 16 from four overs and the Man-of-the-Match award.

The harder task on the night, though, was with the bat. Manoj Tiwary and Ajinkya Rahane struck patient fifties, setting a platform for MS Dhoni to use his wiles and hitting prowess at the end to help Rising Pune finish with a decent score and sufficient momentum.

A strong start
In Mumbai's last league game at this venue, Kings XI Punjab defended a total of 230 by just seven runs. Even with the possibility of dew and the short boundaries, Rising Pune may not have been aiming that high after losing the toss, but they knew they needed to get close.

Planning, check. Execution, a big red cross. Rahul Tripathi fell over a flick and was bowled. Steven Smith's leading edge was snaffled up at backward point. Rising Pune were 9 for 2 in two overs. The surface may have been slow, and Mumbai's variations were effective, but after that start, a score of close to 170 was the best Rising Pune could hope for, which meant Mumbai were never out of the game.

Different pitch, same Dhoni finish
Rising Pune had laboured to 121 for 3 after 18 overs. The five overs prior to that yielded just 32 without a wicket as Mumbai's bowlers found the right length to Dhoni and Tiwary. Dhoni's strike rate in his first 10 balls in the IPL, before this game, was 88.52. Against Mumbai, he could only muster 14 off his first 17 balls.

But then Mitchell McClenaghan, not for the first time this season, missed his yorker. A high full-toss was hit for four and the resulting free-hit went for six over long-on. Dhoni anticipated McClenaghan's good or short length in the second half of that over, and sat back to hit two sixes.

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Jasprit Bumrah hadn't pitched anything in Dhoni's half all through the match. But in the final over, he gifted two good length balls that were smashed for sixes as Rising Pune plundered 41 off the last 12 balls. Their score of 162 was below par at this ground, but the momentum and confidence - of having defended a similar score before on this ground earlier this season - was firmly with Rising Pune.

Falling behind from the start

Rising Pune had only one way forward - exploiting a two-paced Wankhede surface. Even if they didn't get early wickets, they had to keep Mumbai in check because batting was going to get harder. Jaydev Unadkat brought out his offcutters in the first over and conceded just one run. Mumbai were already behind the game.

Parthiv Patel hit 33 off 16 in the Powerplay, but Mumbai lost three wickets. Lendl Simmons was run-out, backing up too far at the non-striker's end. Rohit Sharma was undone by umpiring error, given out lbw despite a thick inside edge. Ambati Rayudu found midwicket with a pull; the second wicket in Sundar's over. Mumbai were 42 for 3 inside the fielding restrictions and behind the asking rate.

Undone by conditions
Timing shots and picking slower deliveries was getting tougher. Why? After a bowler releases his delivery, batsmen pick the speed through the air and then adjust accordingly. But with the ball gripping the surface, it came onto them slower than expected. Mumbai, having played seven league matches on an even, true Wankhede pitch, weren't used to that pace. Unadkat used his slower balls, Shardul Thakur his knuckle balls and Sundar an effective change in pace, to thoroughly flummox Mumbai's batsmen.

Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • cvenka on May 17, 2017, 11:55 GMT

    Dhoni fans please understand that there is no argument that he is a legend & one of a kind either as a batsman, captain & wicket keeper. On his best day he can destroy any bowler. But every good thing comes to an end. Is it not? I don't either you or dhoni has realized that he is past his prime & has become a liability to his team, whether India or IPL team etc. He still can compete with the best of keepers.. No argument on that. His captaining skill already dwindled many a notch. Just check the case of CSK who could not win after reaching the finals twice. Even he struggled to beat teams like bangladesh, zimbabwe etc. As a batsman, the less said is better. The helicopter shot has since vanished many years ago. During his initial career, he needed only around 10 balls to start his explosive batting. Nowadays, even after batting for 60 odd runs/balls, you cannot see his strike rate cross 100 in ODI's. Understand he is past his best. Let him retire honorably before being sacked.

  • Ichu4712 on May 17, 2017, 11:54 GMT

    This could be repetition of 2013 IPL qualifiers. Please see the result. http://www.espncricinfo.com/indian-premier-league-2013/engine/series/586733.html

  • Cricketrocks22 on May 17, 2017, 11:06 GMT

    I dont know why Indian fans are so crazy. Cricket is a team game. Just enjoy it instead of fighting whether it was Dhoni or Smith who helped them win it. It was both the bowling and the batting which clicked yesterday and that is why they won. It was a team effort. And for those fans who blame the umpires, you have to grow up and be mature enough. Even in football a lot of mistakes are made while refereeing.

  • Cricinfouser on May 17, 2017, 10:52 GMT

    @Himanshu.Team The truth remains for someone who is deemed 'best finisher of the game' time and again by his fans and unnecessarily overhyped by media, MSD's knock at the fag end of RPS innings of 40 not out in 26 balls with 7 wickets remaining was merely ok-ish. Similar batting have been seen by players like Pandya, Pollard, Axar Patel at least once in this IPL. It was nothing more than an ok innings.

    MI did bat very badly though, we can both agree on that. Without the dew factor, 160 was clearly a below par score here. Truth be told, credit goes to the RPS bowlers, Rahane-Tiwari batting and MI batsmen+umpiring blunder for this win. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference.

  • cricfan36746511 on May 17, 2017, 9:58 GMT

    I like RPS, the way they trusted and gave chances to young Indian players. Smith done great job as captain and he gave that confident to his boys and delivered results. Please imagine if dhoni was captain?. is he gave chance to Wasington sunder?. DD, RPS and Gujrat lions are the best teams who gave those chances to Indian players. MI and KKR going with same kind of settled line up. RCB deserved to be bottom of the table the way,, they not gave chances to young players. RCB carried Binny, mandeep and aravind for most of matches and got the result what they wanted.

  • cricfan36746511 on May 17, 2017, 9:52 GMT

    MSD is one of the best ODI batsmen was produced by India. Best Wicket keeper cum batsmen ever India produced. but I never agree dhoni is a good captain. but his batting never affected even leading India all three formats for 10 years. he always go with same kind of players and get same kind of result. look his T20 record as captain for India!. he lost 6 T20 world cups with same kind of players. being best finisher in world for long time is not easy job. i admire him for his work and dedication and a big team player. he deserve credit for his achievement as batsmen for this many years. he can continue to play as long he wanted. but its selector job to think and select a long term wicket keeper by thinking 2019 world cup some stage or we should start grooming a back up keeper by resting dhoni time to time.

  • hbravat52 on May 17, 2017, 9:24 GMT

    KNOCK KNOCK!! Where r all d Rahane bashers who were repeatedly screaming for dropping him from d team!!?? He is a big match player and when all guns were down, Rahane proved to be actually d savior for RPS..It was a slow wicket, pressure was on at 9/2 but this is what Jinx is known for!! A big tyt slap on all those bashers!!

  • Deepak_Shankar on May 17, 2017, 9:19 GMT

    CHANDRU267 In case you didnt know Ben Stokes is no more available for RPS as he has gone back for International duty and so has Imran Tahir so RPS has to run the show without Stokes for the finale

  • himanshu.team on May 17, 2017, 9:12 GMT

    @Cricinfouser: Why do you rate Dhoni so high on your list. to the ones you have added, I will say the credit should go to the pitch, Mumbai bowlers for giving away 160 plus, when their team could barely manage 140, Mumbai batsmen for the way they batted, crowd for probably cheering not so loud for Mumbai, sachin for not being as big an influence on MI as he was in his playing days going on and on and on.... Truth be told, had Dhoni exploded in those final two overs, go the extra 20 runs and MI lost by 20 runs. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference

  • Benjaminlinus on May 17, 2017, 9:11 GMT

    Dear Raunak Kapoor ,Your favorite team loses and it become surprise? Have you forgotten RPS beat MI Twice this year. RPS have won 4 out of 5 matches now. It's not a surprise after loosing for 3rd time in a row.

  • No featured comments at the moment.