Dhoni, Sundar vault Pune into the final
Rising Pune Supergiant 162 for 4 (Tiwary 58, Rahane 56, Dhoni 40*) beat Mumbai Indians 142 for 9 (Parthiv 52, Sundar 3-16, Thakur 3-37) by 20 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
After being asked to bat on a favourable chasing ground, Rising Pune Supergiant lost the majority of the first innings. But it was an atypically slow surface at the Wankhede Stadium and Rising Pune utilised those conditions better than Mumbai Indians did to clear a path to their maiden IPL final.
Rising Pune defended 162 comfortably in the end, by 20 runs, for their third win over Mumbai this season. Mumbai, despite having squandered the shootout for the final in front of a packed home crowd, will have a second chance in the second qualifier in Bengaluru on Friday.
At the forefront of a sublime bowling performance was teenage offspinner Washington Sundar. His fuller-than-good length and straight lines meant the batsmen were not able to attack either side of the wicket with any conviction. His quick pace didn't let them get under deliveries either. The 17-year old finished with 3 for 16 from four overs and the Man-of-the-Match award.
The harder task on the night, though, was with the bat. Manoj Tiwary and Ajinkya Rahane struck patient fifties, setting a platform for MS Dhoni to use his wiles and hitting prowess at the end to help Rising Pune finish with a decent score and sufficient momentum.
A strong start
In Mumbai's last league game at this venue, Kings XI Punjab defended a total of 230 by just seven runs. Even with the possibility of dew and the short boundaries, Rising Pune may not have been aiming that high after losing the toss, but they knew they needed to get close.
Planning, check. Execution, a big red cross. Rahul Tripathi fell over a flick and was bowled. Steven Smith's leading edge was snaffled up at backward point. Rising Pune were 9 for 2 in two overs. The surface may have been slow, and Mumbai's variations were effective, but after that start, a score of close to 170 was the best Rising Pune could hope for, which meant Mumbai were never out of the game.
Different pitch, same Dhoni finish
Rising Pune had laboured to 121 for 3 after 18 overs. The five overs prior to that yielded just 32 without a wicket as Mumbai's bowlers found the right length to Dhoni and Tiwary. Dhoni's strike rate in his first 10 balls in the IPL, before this game, was 88.52. Against Mumbai, he could only muster 14 off his first 17 balls.
But then Mitchell McClenaghan, not for the first time this season, missed his yorker. A high full-toss was hit for four and the resulting free-hit went for six over long-on. Dhoni anticipated McClenaghan's good or short length in the second half of that over, and sat back to hit two sixes.
Jasprit Bumrah hadn't pitched anything in Dhoni's half all through the match. But in the final over, he gifted two good length balls that were smashed for sixes as Rising Pune plundered 41 off the last 12 balls. Their score of 162 was below par at this ground, but the momentum and confidence - of having defended a similar score before on this ground earlier this season - was firmly with Rising Pune.
Falling behind from the start
Rising Pune had only one way forward - exploiting a two-paced Wankhede surface. Even if they didn't get early wickets, they had to keep Mumbai in check because batting was going to get harder. Jaydev Unadkat brought out his offcutters in the first over and conceded just one run. Mumbai were already behind the game.
Parthiv Patel hit 33 off 16 in the Powerplay, but Mumbai lost three wickets. Lendl Simmons was run-out, backing up too far at the non-striker's end. Rohit Sharma was undone by umpiring error, given out lbw despite a thick inside edge. Ambati Rayudu found midwicket with a pull; the second wicket in Sundar's over. Mumbai were 42 for 3 inside the fielding restrictions and behind the asking rate.
Undone by conditions
Timing shots and picking slower deliveries was getting tougher. Why? After a bowler releases his delivery, batsmen pick the speed through the air and then adjust accordingly. But with the ball gripping the surface, it came onto them slower than expected. Mumbai, having played seven league matches on an even, true Wankhede pitch, weren't used to that pace. Unadkat used his slower balls, Shardul Thakur his knuckle balls and Sundar an effective change in pace, to thoroughly flummox Mumbai's batsmen.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
Dhoni fans please understand that there is no argument that he is a legend & one of a kind either as a batsman, captain & wicket keeper. On his best day he can destroy any bowler. But every good thing comes to an end. Is it not? I don't either you or dhoni has realized that he is past his prime & has become a liability to his team, whether India or IPL team etc. He still can compete with the best of keepers.. No argument on that. His captaining skill already dwindled many a notch. Just check the case of CSK who could not win after reaching the finals twice. Even he struggled to beat teams like bangladesh, zimbabwe etc. As a batsman, the less said is better. The helicopter shot has since vanished many years ago. During his initial career, he needed only around 10 balls to start his explosive batting. Nowadays, even after batting for 60 odd runs/balls, you cannot see his strike rate cross 100 in ODI's. Understand he is past his best. Let him retire honorably before being sacked.
This could be repetition of 2013 IPL qualifiers. Please see the result. http://www.espncricinfo.com/indian-premier-league-2013/engine/series/586733.html
I dont know why Indian fans are so crazy. Cricket is a team game. Just enjoy it instead of fighting whether it was Dhoni or Smith who helped them win it. It was both the bowling and the batting which clicked yesterday and that is why they won. It was a team effort. And for those fans who blame the umpires, you have to grow up and be mature enough. Even in football a lot of mistakes are made while refereeing.
@Himanshu.Team The truth remains for someone who is deemed 'best finisher of the game' time and again by his fans and unnecessarily overhyped by media, MSD's knock at the fag end of RPS innings of 40 not out in 26 balls with 7 wickets remaining was merely ok-ish. Similar batting have been seen by players like Pandya, Pollard, Axar Patel at least once in this IPL. It was nothing more than an ok innings.
MI did bat very badly though, we can both agree on that. Without the dew factor, 160 was clearly a below par score here. Truth be told, credit goes to the RPS bowlers, Rahane-Tiwari batting and MI batsmen+umpiring blunder for this win. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference.
I like RPS, the way they trusted and gave chances to young Indian players. Smith done great job as captain and he gave that confident to his boys and delivered results. Please imagine if dhoni was captain?. is he gave chance to Wasington sunder?. DD, RPS and Gujrat lions are the best teams who gave those chances to Indian players. MI and KKR going with same kind of settled line up. RCB deserved to be bottom of the table the way,, they not gave chances to young players. RCB carried Binny, mandeep and aravind for most of matches and got the result what they wanted.
MSD is one of the best ODI batsmen was produced by India. Best Wicket keeper cum batsmen ever India produced. but I never agree dhoni is a good captain. but his batting never affected even leading India all three formats for 10 years. he always go with same kind of players and get same kind of result. look his T20 record as captain for India!. he lost 6 T20 world cups with same kind of players. being best finisher in world for long time is not easy job. i admire him for his work and dedication and a big team player. he deserve credit for his achievement as batsmen for this many years. he can continue to play as long he wanted. but its selector job to think and select a long term wicket keeper by thinking 2019 world cup some stage or we should start grooming a back up keeper by resting dhoni time to time.
KNOCK KNOCK!! Where r all d Rahane bashers who were repeatedly screaming for dropping him from d team!!?? He is a big match player and when all guns were down, Rahane proved to be actually d savior for RPS..It was a slow wicket, pressure was on at 9/2 but this is what Jinx is known for!! A big tyt slap on all those bashers!!
CHANDRU267 In case you didnt know Ben Stokes is no more available for RPS as he has gone back for International duty and so has Imran Tahir so RPS has to run the show without Stokes for the finale
@Cricinfouser: Why do you rate Dhoni so high on your list. to the ones you have added, I will say the credit should go to the pitch, Mumbai bowlers for giving away 160 plus, when their team could barely manage 140, Mumbai batsmen for the way they batted, crowd for probably cheering not so loud for Mumbai, sachin for not being as big an influence on MI as he was in his playing days going on and on and on.... Truth be told, had Dhoni exploded in those final two overs, go the extra 20 runs and MI lost by 20 runs. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference
Dear Raunak Kapoor ,Your favorite team loses and it become surprise? Have you forgotten RPS beat MI Twice this year. RPS have won 4 out of 5 matches now. It's not a surprise after loosing for 3rd time in a row.
Dhoni fans please understand that there is no argument that he is a legend & one of a kind either as a batsman, captain & wicket keeper. On his best day he can destroy any bowler. But every good thing comes to an end. Is it not? I don't either you or dhoni has realized that he is past his prime & has become a liability to his team, whether India or IPL team etc. He still can compete with the best of keepers.. No argument on that. His captaining skill already dwindled many a notch. Just check the case of CSK who could not win after reaching the finals twice. Even he struggled to beat teams like bangladesh, zimbabwe etc. As a batsman, the less said is better. The helicopter shot has since vanished many years ago. During his initial career, he needed only around 10 balls to start his explosive batting. Nowadays, even after batting for 60 odd runs/balls, you cannot see his strike rate cross 100 in ODI's. Understand he is past his best. Let him retire honorably before being sacked.
This could be repetition of 2013 IPL qualifiers. Please see the result. http://www.espncricinfo.com/indian-premier-league-2013/engine/series/586733.html
I dont know why Indian fans are so crazy. Cricket is a team game. Just enjoy it instead of fighting whether it was Dhoni or Smith who helped them win it. It was both the bowling and the batting which clicked yesterday and that is why they won. It was a team effort. And for those fans who blame the umpires, you have to grow up and be mature enough. Even in football a lot of mistakes are made while refereeing.
@Himanshu.Team The truth remains for someone who is deemed 'best finisher of the game' time and again by his fans and unnecessarily overhyped by media, MSD's knock at the fag end of RPS innings of 40 not out in 26 balls with 7 wickets remaining was merely ok-ish. Similar batting have been seen by players like Pandya, Pollard, Axar Patel at least once in this IPL. It was nothing more than an ok innings.
MI did bat very badly though, we can both agree on that. Without the dew factor, 160 was clearly a below par score here. Truth be told, credit goes to the RPS bowlers, Rahane-Tiwari batting and MI batsmen+umpiring blunder for this win. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference.
I like RPS, the way they trusted and gave chances to young Indian players. Smith done great job as captain and he gave that confident to his boys and delivered results. Please imagine if dhoni was captain?. is he gave chance to Wasington sunder?. DD, RPS and Gujrat lions are the best teams who gave those chances to Indian players. MI and KKR going with same kind of settled line up. RCB deserved to be bottom of the table the way,, they not gave chances to young players. RCB carried Binny, mandeep and aravind for most of matches and got the result what they wanted.
MSD is one of the best ODI batsmen was produced by India. Best Wicket keeper cum batsmen ever India produced. but I never agree dhoni is a good captain. but his batting never affected even leading India all three formats for 10 years. he always go with same kind of players and get same kind of result. look his T20 record as captain for India!. he lost 6 T20 world cups with same kind of players. being best finisher in world for long time is not easy job. i admire him for his work and dedication and a big team player. he deserve credit for his achievement as batsmen for this many years. he can continue to play as long he wanted. but its selector job to think and select a long term wicket keeper by thinking 2019 world cup some stage or we should start grooming a back up keeper by resting dhoni time to time.
KNOCK KNOCK!! Where r all d Rahane bashers who were repeatedly screaming for dropping him from d team!!?? He is a big match player and when all guns were down, Rahane proved to be actually d savior for RPS..It was a slow wicket, pressure was on at 9/2 but this is what Jinx is known for!! A big tyt slap on all those bashers!!
CHANDRU267 In case you didnt know Ben Stokes is no more available for RPS as he has gone back for International duty and so has Imran Tahir so RPS has to run the show without Stokes for the finale
@Cricinfouser: Why do you rate Dhoni so high on your list. to the ones you have added, I will say the credit should go to the pitch, Mumbai bowlers for giving away 160 plus, when their team could barely manage 140, Mumbai batsmen for the way they batted, crowd for probably cheering not so loud for Mumbai, sachin for not being as big an influence on MI as he was in his playing days going on and on and on.... Truth be told, had Dhoni exploded in those final two overs, go the extra 20 runs and MI lost by 20 runs. Whether you want to accept it or not, does not make any difference
Dear Raunak Kapoor ,Your favorite team loses and it become surprise? Have you forgotten RPS beat MI Twice this year. RPS have won 4 out of 5 matches now. It's not a surprise after loosing for 3rd time in a row.
Happy for RPS. But disappointed by Hardik. He could have rotated the strike for 3 overs more and take it from there on, knowing that Zampa would be required to bowl. He seems to be either over confident or lacking in temperament. I don't mind him getting out, but I do mind if he lacks application, something that will be required at the international level dearly. Not every pitch will be a belter. This kind of batting suits burly hitters like Pollard, but not Hardik. The RRR was just about 10 when both Pandyas got out.
@CRICINFOUSER I have never seen Bradman play. Did you? I saw Dhoni play. Did you? Dhoni is praised because he is a representation of this generation and yet carries the aura of past. He has shown the world what India is capable of. He is a legend in true sense because he is selfless and never plays for himself. He is beyond numbers. He is Three World Championships for India. He is role model for all those youngsters from modest backgrounds to make it big in world cricket. He has fans world over. Yesterday's innings was just one small example not benchmark of his capabilities. Watch YouTube videos or any cricket archive to see his destruction
Mumbai were very casual in their approach whether it was bowling or batting. Since the subsequent games are not in Wankhede (as far as I know), they will have to play really well to clinch the title. For RPS, It would not be bad idea to bring in Stokes for the BIG GAME (Final) in place of Lockie Ferguson who seemed to be slightly struggling because of lack of match practice. Zampa also has not contributed much in the chances he has received and probably Rajat Bhatia can take his place considering the surface for final may suit his pace and style of bowling.
What a dramatic turnaround for RPS ! They just about managed to avoid the wooden spoon last year and now are just 1 win away from glory. Can they repeat the Deccan Chargers story - wooden spooners in 2008 and winners in 2009 ?
Its Hard to believe so many ppl wait for MSD to fail in order to criticize the legend of the game . Mere presence of MSD in team is enough to lift the team. Ask any bowler who would they prefer to bowl in a tense pressure situation MSD or any other in-form wkt keeper batsman. Surely the answer would be against dhoni. Thats the impact for great players which they earn over there career .
@CRIC_SURGEON Couldn't disagree with you more.
In the 140 years of history of world cricket there have been many a great performer. SRT is the greatest batsman ever. MSD is the greatest captain ever across all formats of cricket, Greatest ODI all-rounder, most innovative wicketkeeper. This will require detailed analysis different from the simple stats of runs scored, wickets taken, matches lost, matches won etc.
Sunil Gavaskar after 1983 world cup win noted that Englishmen present at Lords could not comprehend India's victory and told Kapil, CON-GRA-TU-LATIONS in a stern voice.
But yesterday after the match Sunil was commenting from the studios of Sonytv in a similar fashion. It was fun to watch for cricket lovers like us.
Barring MSD,Stokes,Smith and Rahane RPS does not boast any big names but the lesser known players like Tripahthi,Tiwary,Sundar,Christian,Zampa and Co have always rose to the occasion and each has contributed in his own style. What's fascinating about the yesterdays match was the cool calculated approach of RPS to raise and defend a modest total. Mumbai Indians with the hang over of series of wins in the league phase have crashed with a big thud and now realize that Bangalore encounter wont be a cake walk on Friday.The league bouts are always different from the play off's and the team which hold the nerves will make it and this is what has happened yesterday. RPS definitely missed the services of Stokes and Tahir but the way they manged with limited resources showed what is team work is all about.Well done RPS...way to go...!!
After MSD show yesterday, I wanted RPS to lose.. Reason is I can see MSD bat for one more additional match against SRH/KKR.. You can love or hate MSD but definitely you can't ignore him
Hard to blame MI bowlers. As Rohit stated, 160 was below par, the match was lost with the top order - 5, 1, 0, 7. Hence Sundar undoubted MOM.
I never understand the praise dhoni gets from the dhoni lovers and the commentators. He plays one decent knock(not extraordinary, merely decent) and suddenly he is considered the Bradman of present generation, forgetting his test match-esque batting in all the previous matches this year(except one match mid way).
The credit of this match win goes to the RPS bowlers first, then Tiwari and Rahane, then Smith's captaincy and bowling change, then the Umpires(Rohit's decision) and then to dhoni.
@Opo Watson, Don't be so over optimistic like MI fans yesterday. This is cricket and you cannot predict things like that. A single bowler or batsman at his best can easily turn the result easily in their favour.
MI will surely be eliminated by the SRH...only to be thrashed by RPS once again in the Final.. A case of Triple Threat! Everything that happens once can never happen again. But everything that happens twice will surely happen a third time.
I am happy RPSG has gone this far with their so-called limited non-populist bowling resources and a batsman Tiwari who wasn't even selected in IPL auctions this year. Stokes was outstanding, the Indian medium-weights have punched surpassing the expectations. In hindsight, removing Dhoni from captaincy have worked somehow. In finals, it will be a team of 2 years experience (and going to be non-existent after IPL) vs. 2 time champions (MI or KKR or SH/DC).
@ irfan Srinagar : Khwajja was not good enough to make it to the test team and was dropped after South Africa sorted him out last Aussie summer. He has been out of form & struggling to get his place back.
In response to your question , looks like your blind trust in an out of form batsmen is leading you to question Steve Smith's decision to bench Khawja. Smith has been Outstanding this season.
As allrounders Hardik & Krunaal need to learn the art of batting : rotate strikes and then hit big shots later. No point hitting 20 in an over & getting out when a partnership is needed.
Dhoni, sundar vaults pune into playoff? So what was rahane tiwary doing?
Should have played Johnson...
If some people say MSD is a over-hyped player by fans and media what about SRT, the God? who is no better than Ponting and Clarke in playing for the country and not for self glory. Yet we respect him for his contributions. If ball by ball analysis of all players including SRT happen, MSD will come out as a winner with flying colors, definitely not with over hyped rating. When cricketing Gods can fail in many matches, it's anybody's guess where our great MSD stands! No hatred or hard feelings!
according to the below ppl any player who does not perform well in few matches should retire and a new yougster shld be brought in his place.
Rohit lost the game when the pressure on he whld have used Bumrha or malinga instead of Hadrik he went for 15 runs from there PRS had some easy runs. and Malinga was bowling good and economy was only 4per over rohit whld given the 19th over for malinga... this season malinga was not used in a good way i think. Rohit came in 3 its not worked rayudu wld hv come in 3. tactically Rohit gave the game away. any way RPS played well.. Congrdz... experience from helicopter landed well... Rohit please go with experience Malinga with depth.... and bumrha
Whatever people have to say, I am least bothered. Rohit sharma is class. He is the best captain by far. 17th over McLeanagan gave away 5 runs which prompted him to go with him again for the 19th. The captain is as good as the bowler. Had he bowled his first delivery fine in that penultimate over, things would have been so different. Coming to rohit, which captain apart from rohit & gambir have sacrificed their batting position for the sake of the team. He is a selfless guy. Mind it Mumbai won 10/14 games to stand at the top of the table. Respect players fellows. Don't have to complain each and every time. Mumbai will come back strong in the next two games. Umpire make mistakes. Unluckily Mumbai was on the receiving end. It's typically the turning point in this game. Having said that, rest of the players could have applied themselves better. Harbhajan is a key member. It was a tactical decision and also payed rich dividends. So let the support stuff do their job. Go Mumbai go ! Love ro!
Umpiring is an Issue through out this IPL so let us forget it. MI was thinking their chase of 230 KXI in the previous match and thought that 160 is not a big score to worry. They were over confident about their batting line up. Unfortunately none of them were in form except Parthiv Patel. The turning point in this match was the last two overs of McCleneghan and Bumra which conceded 41 runs. Nobody expected RPS to score more than 140-145 but Dhoni was at his best in those two overs. He tried really hard to get the strike by running fast to take a couple and the strike. The Pitch was very slow and Pune bowlers utilized it irrespective of the dew factor. Pune was lucky to get batting first by losing the toss. MI should reconsider their bowling line up. Malinga is out his form in this season. McCleneghan is an inconsistent bowler. He bowls really well in one match and is at his worst in the next one. He should have taken out pace from the balls he bowled in the penultimate over.
It is unwise and unfair to blame Rohit for giving 19th over to McClanahan. This bowler gave away just 5 runs in the 17th over. Which captain in the world would not opt for him for another good over? It was not poor captaincy but things didn't go as planned. It would have worked out if the high full toss didn't happen and cost 10 runs subsequently. All bowlers would loose their heads when such things happen at the end and McClenahan was no exception. Come on guys. MSD took a merry-go-ride on Malinga several times and he would have bled more runs than McClenahan against MSD, the wild slogger!
RPS supporters keep celebrating your last victory this IPL till sunday. Its Warner and Co who will life the IPL again. Keep praising dhoni, smith till Sunday. Enjoy
Everybody in commentary were praising as if dhoni has single handedly won the match for RPS..Rahane,Tiwari and sundar have equal share in making the victory possible.. People are abusing the RPS owners for removing dhoni from captaincy..If dhoni would have been captain we would have been seeing Ashok dinda..Ishwar pandey and rajat bhatia instead of unadkat..Shardul and washington sundar..steve smith reminds me of shane warne as a captain.
@IRFAN- Agreed, but considering that we have only 4 overseas spot forcing guys like du-plessis to be benched,its a bit difficult to include him in final eleven. Maybe zampa can be benched but its still Smith's call.He knows more about Usman's and Zampa's abilities than we fans do.
Instead of accepting the defeat to the better team,so many Ifs and buts from MI supporters.
It is funny how even the staunch MI supporters like Ravishastri and Manjarekar were praising Rohit Sharma's captaincy till the 19th over, specifically mentioning his use of Malinga and Mclanaghen. Now the same supporters blast Rohit for his captaincy. Blame the bowler, not the captain.. PS: Malinga has not been anywhere near his best this IPL. Honestly he might has suited Dhoni's hitting style more and given away 30 runs too..Just saying,
Bad umpiring throughout the IPL made game away.Rohith who is in form batsmen ruled out of an inside edge. Better to introduce DRS system from next season to keep the spirit of the game most of the time umpires were trying to be too smart.
firstly dhoni lovers are so ignorant of the fact that the bowlers of rps were exceptional to defend 160 for them everyone else is just filling the numbers
If Mumbai would have won this game Mumbai fans would have 1) Rohit would have been adjudged best captain 2) Mumbai winning IPL 2017 before finals itself 3) wankhade toss has 0 effect for all teams except Mumbai cos their is no dew 4) Mumbai can chase any total syndrome 5) finally this win is for Sachin
problem with dhoni lovers(fans) is they think dhoni shud not retire evver after 1-2 good performance....there is a term" retiring gracefully"..no one is saying he shud retire straightaway...i mean he shud do that after ct2017 ..any youngster replacing will need time to settle for 2019....
Kudos to Dhoni, Manoj and Sundar W. They got the better of MI and won the match for RPSG. However it is very sad to say that a bowler like Malinga plays well for a Franchise whereas he cannot play for his country. Same is the case with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. B Kumar when playing for country gives away runs just like he is distributing sweets to small kids.
When you pick only 2 or 3 proper batsmen (Rohit, Parthiv, and Rayadu when he plays), 2 lotteries (Pollard and Simmons) and as may as 4 - 5 sloggers (pandya brothers, Rana, Bhajji, Karn, Maclenaghan etc..) against a good attack or a challenging pitch, you will fail more often than not. The dew has been the 12th man for MI in the Wankhede, which was not there yesterday. IMO it was an accident waiting to happen and I am happy the Mumbai "sloggers" have lost, which proves no matter what the format is, cricket is still a game of proper batsmen, proper bowlers and proper all rounders. They will dearly love to face KKR in the next match, because they have beaten them twice this season and it was the loss against SRH, which started there slum in form, but KKr or SRH I don't think the "Mumbai Sloggers" have the skill to win in the Chennaswami pitch.
Worst captaincy for Rohith Sharma,was it poor captaincy by rohit by not bowling malinga all 4 overs when he was going for less than 5.world Class Bowler, Best death specialist Lasith Malinga....
@Bryce ..both players u picked are injured . Surya Kumar & counter-Nile. But ur selection seems sensible . Also pick for SRH side .
Only two captains have decisively won the IPL by having faith in youngsters. They spotted them,groomed them,eased them into big stage and taught them how to strategise and implement a plan.
They are none other than M S Dhoni and Shane Warne!!!!!
RPS team tactics is nothing new similar to CSK , Fleming dhoni combo again . sundar- ashwin in power play , mohit - unadkat slower ball bowler at start and death , overseas allrounder bravo/morkel - Stokes , three things they miss are explosive opening combo like smith/ mccullum , overseas fastbowler like hilfenaus/ Bollinger , spin allrounder like jadeja . yet they manage somehow kudos to the think tank where others like vettori / shewag/ dravid failed.
RPS the heroes of slow pitches same like SRH. They assess conditions too good than any other side and bat accordingly. RPS seems found difficult on flat wickets where they failed to score 190+ and lost like against GL, KXI intial matches batting first. On slow pitch like in Banglore, Hydrabad, Wankhade they did really well to beat opponent. I believe Sunday Hydrabad track will suit them very well and if opponent is SRH then it will cracker since they are another best team on such tracks. if MI or KKR came final then needless to say RPS would be first time lifting cup. Best luck RPS
Dhoni's getting all the plaudits but we must not forget the contribution of Rahane and Tiwary. After being 9/2 and with a longer tail having replaced Stokes with a bowler, RPS needed a big partnership at the top and they got it. RPS were in a pretty good situation wickets-wise by the time Dhoni came in.
Nitesh rana was a best number 3 batsman. Rohit at number 3 is a disaster. If you want to break his career send him at number 3. If you want to make his career sent him opener or number 4. Every position in the team requires unique way of batting technique. Shot selection, running between the wicket, score card pressure everything changes according to position in batting department. Rohit attitude of batting at number 3 is not good, he does not look confident, rohit looks much more confident when he is opening. Common I am not a cricket player still I can pin point and management cannot see that. Rohit is best opener, kierron pollard best number 3 and nitesh rana best number 4 .
"Rising Pune had only one way forward - exploiting a two-paced Wankhede surface." MChinnaswamy surface you mean!
MI took early wickets in last game against RPS but failed to stop Rahane
good team on the day won, stop manufacturing excuses for loss, MI...
The greats like MSD would continue to excel ,but we poors would continue to criticize till he retires even we do not have basic knowledge.Hats off to haters .
This season RPS won every match against MI, 3-0 clear winner
Mumbai was never on the hunt. Kudos to Dhoni. He provides magic at the time his team needed it the most
While most teams have been depending on individual performances , RPS have put in a collective performance , which is why they have reached the final . This is why they have performed even in the absence of Stokes and Imran Their . Whoever reaches the final will have a tough time against the cohesive effort of RPS . It is a good effort on the part of RPS when nobody expected them to even reach the play offs .
It is sad to see saying dhoni haters that , dhoni woould not give chance to youngsters had he been a captain. Just think of the past , ashwin , mohit sharma were uncapped players when they enterred into csk. Dhoni gave chances to those players. Right from season 1 , he gave chances to players like gony , jakati, badrinath. So one must check on facts before commenting about dhoni
No Harbhajan, No Nitish Rana?! While I can understand playing Rayudu ahead of Rana, playing Karn Sharma i/o of Bhajji? What was that?!
Strange that even when Mahel said he will be happy to chase 150 and Smith said 160 is par while Rohit kept saying that 160 is much below par. Among all the teams, RPS the best ability to assess what is a good total given multiple variables including its own batting strength. RPS management has so much experience and smartness compared to MI who has just one smart guy- Mahela. In the finals again RPS will be considered a weaker team on paper but they will help themselves by playing smartly thanks to Fleming-Smith-Dhoni combo.
Better team won the match they played well even thou it was low scoring match finally leadership qualities made the difference , when MI can't perform when it matters shows they are in disarray even basic idea's were missing in crunch time. Finally Dhoni made the difference again & he was real asset to Smith.
All the Dhoni bashers who forced him to relinquish the captaincy in shorter formats to provide chance for so called youngsters will feel for their comments after the CT. Did the MSD bashers take note of the comments of the 17 year old Sunder who mentioned only one name i.e Mahi Bhai. This speaks volumes about MSD's far farsightedness. He has silently formed a dream team for CSK in the next edition.
It was really bad captaincy by mumbai indiance. Because when you have world number one depth bowler in your team why you don't want to use him after he had the best figures than every body in your team.
Fifth bowler's over cost 15 runs and using two none specialized bowlers for last two over cost another 40+ runs .
Purely mumbai indians lost the game for very poor ( BAD BAD ) captaincy.
why didnt you bowl the last over of malinga.greatest ever t20bowler.bad capataincy cost the game for mumbai
A match that Pune was losing was handed over in a platter as a win by Umpire Ravi. He raised his finger even before the bowler had appealed. Such pathetic umpiring this IPL!
Bring johnson instead of macleneghan and bajji for k.sharma..because kkr and srh has more left handers..if i am the manager of mumbai,i will give the captaincy for malinga from out of form rohit.
RPS is the underdogs of this IPL. They are somewhat similar to Rajasthan Royals of season 1. But I still feel MI might win the trophy. They aren't the team to be bowed down so easily. They will for sure qualify for the finals and they won't make the mistake for the 4th time against RPS. But hatsoff to RPS. When no one gave them the chances of winning, they showed what they are capable of.
Itz quite ridiculous to see Dhoni haters commenting that if MSD was captain, youngsters wudnt get chance. Perhaps they haven't followed cricket or MSD and expect MSD to flay sixes in plentiful whenever he bats. Not only has MSD brought in many players like Kohli, ashwin, yadav, shami, hardik, bumrah, jadeja to name just a few but have given them longer stints, sometimes irritatingly long, because these players played inconsistently. MSd haters have not spared any chance to rubbish him - they will be all over him if he fails in one match & will crucify him, if he fails in couple of matches. They all look only at his batting & doesnot appreciate his glovework which is outstanding. Only after MSD, people have started expecting indian wk to perform with the bat too. Perhaps those expectations leads to all these rubbishing. who cared when Kirmani, More, pandit, Mongia or even kapil failed with the bat - all accepted that batting was their secondary job. Guys, learn to appreciate & respect
Poor from rohit this time..a preview that"malinga is not a go fo bowler" might be working in rohit's mind.malinga bowled superbly but didnt complete his 4 overs.how can macleneghan prefered over much experienced t20 premier bowler ? that cost mumbai.u have 2 overs to bowl.u have 1 each left for malinga and young bumrah.why you go for another? poor..very poor..yes malinga is not at his best.even he is far better for death than anyone alongside bumrah.at the end of the 18th RPS had only 121..if 19th and 20th bowled by mali and bumrah,mumbai would have to chase only 140 less target.disappointed.
Pune should talk to ECB and SA through BCCI to get Stokes and Tahir back for just the one match. Come on Saturday and leave on Sunday night. That should be possible if bcci steps in ! Need a good contest in the end !!
RPS has proved every critic wrong and have been the truly rising team in this IPL! As Agarkar mentioned in the interview, Pune did everything right with the bat and the ball with good fielding too, to deserve the place they are in today! Credit goes to Rahane and Tiwari for stabilising the batting and of course the best finisher of the game, MSD for his cameo in the end ensuring a decent total to defend. Even Jayawardene mentioned during the course of the match that anything less than 150 is defendable implying 160+ is a par total to defend. Youngster and MoM Washington Sundar deserves praise too for pitching in at the right time. Critics have put a huge price on Stoke's absence and predicted the match for MI. But, RPS as a unit has rubbished this with a strong message that they have skills and experience beating the table top MI for the third successive time in this very IPL. After this stunning performance, we should only be surprised if RPS does not lift the trophy this time!
@ALLROUNDCRICKET really? seriously did you follow this year australian summer or even last 3 summers? or big bash leagues? you may argue he has not played but you cant say he cant play because he has been benched for 6 months now.
Washington Sundar reminds me so much of Dhoni Ashwin combination back in 2011. It was Dhoni's ability to use Ashwin upfront brought Ashwin to the limelight and the rest is history now ! Hope Sundar , like Ashwin is the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, Washington Sundar's batting ability in the longer format will help him find a spot in the India A team along with the talented Ishant Kishan & Rishab Pant.
@SREERAM83, I don't think your comment is based on facts. Dhoni gave lots of chances to Joginder Sharma, M. Vijay, R. Ashwin, Anirudh, Gony, Mohit Sharma, I. Pandey, Jakati, P. Negi, M. Ashwin, etc. when they were all nobody. He even played many foreign players when they were unknown like Jason Holder and Chris Morris. Some of them grabbed their chances and went on to bigger things, and some didn't. Dhoni haters will say what they want to say -- facts be darned.
@MSD lovers: MSD didnt play any special innings and I'll explain my reasoning:
Firstly, he was 14 off 17 balls initially, at the extreme end of the RPS innings with 7 wickets still intact. Had he gotten out then trying to hit one of the sixes (six is always a risky shot, more so if you saw MSD's continuous mishits this innings), can you imagine the pressure the new batsman would have felt themselves in?
Secondly, for a player who is time and again hailed as 'greatest finisher of all time' by his fans and overhyped media, was this innings even special? This was just a run-of-the-mill innings by all pinch hitters late down the order in any team. We have seen it done by Pollard, Pandya etc(lower down) and Warner, Narine etc(up the order). Why hype this innings any higher than that? For someone who is termed a great finisher, two-odd decent innings in entire IPL(sans the final) just doesnt cut it.
Also, criticizing MSD doesnt automatically make one a pakistani.
was it poor captaincy by rohit by not bowling malinga all 4 overs when he was going for less than 5. or was he not fit.
Rahane and Dhoni proved why they are called big match pjayers. Respect
I am being veri surprized by Indians not be pick Harbhajan Singh Plaha becoz he is spinning turbanator. He very spinning and bowl good bowl and doosra. This could be reasoning why supergiant rising pune was victory. Veri silly decision and not nice by Indians from Mumbai to not play bhajji plaha.
@sreeram83 : Dhoni did a grt job during last year with available resource where others let down.. those who blame him for not doing it last year ... should refresh their memory where he is the only person who won 2 Ipl and cpl trophies
Pune did something which Punjab failed to do and this is what Viru was asking from his batsmen ,to stay on the wkt,not give away . The never say die attitude got oune to finals . Remains to see if they can hit a hatrick of wins this year ? Hydarabadis should be happy if their team plays vs Pune, if not they will get to see the Great legend MSD ! All the best Pune team .
Business end of all IPL tournaments in India traditionally belongs to best players of spin either batsmen or bowlers. Mumbai couldn't bring in third spinner in team with both Krunal and Karn doing great ,with so much depth Mumbai could have supported one mpre spinner. RPS if they had Stokes would have got one more spinner but either way unnadkat,Christian slower balls were all fast spinners. Luck is something which mumbai will rue after Simmons and rohit dismissals. Overall awesome pune has better of MI in all games of 2017. For all fortune telling folks who predicted RPS to be out of playoffs in off-season cos of captaincy shift and last season of RPS should just stop being predictors. MSD is having a ball of time can win 3rd IPL and become first player to do so.
MSD is a big match player (I remember his knock in 2011 WC final), he raises to the occasion...despite of his contribution in front and behind the stumps, I wonder why people still finding fault...his experience of playing in playoffs and in big matches (he is the only player to played in 4 finals of ICC events) is invaluable...Well done by Sundar too, RPS not having glamorous players and coaches, but they managing and getting best from available players, after the exit of Stokes and Tahir, nobody thought that they will reach final first...well done RPS, I support you in finals
Even when Pune wins, and even MSD plays a super innings, there will be some negative remarks about this great player from India. Sad but it is true.
Difference between MI and Pune is, no matter what, Pune plays with the available players well. Look at this Pune team. They don't have anyone really available to replace Tahir and Stokes. But still they find Washington Sunder, a young player playing well for them throughout this IPL. Today, Tripathi and Smith failed, but they found Tiwari, Rahane and MSD playing their roles. This is the team that the crowd wanted to see in the finals.
Whether Pune will the finals or not is secondary. They have surprised everyone in this IPL. Very seldom people expected them to be finalist. Many rated RCB, MI, KKR, SRH.
Good luck Pune for the finals
RPS are firm favourites for winning this IPL. I feel smith is due a big knock and it may come in final. I sense a RPS v KKR final. Impressed by bowling of sundar , dhoni blitz gave pune a defendable score.
Smith is a great captain. Other than Warne, Smith is the only overseas captain I respect in IPL. He clearly knows how to work with local Indian talent like Sundar, Uthkadath and Ttipathi. Am sure if Dhoni was captain then these players would either never feature in the team or will be playing as a additional baggage. RpS hit the bulls eye by giving captaincy to Smith. I was always in support of anyone other than Dhoni captaning this side. Dhoni was horrible last year.
Simmons should have gone after Sundar,being a right hander with ball coming in he should have taken his chances and tripathy after his 93 many of them wanted him in the plane to UK has been grounded,when the spotlight wasn't on him he scored freely.
Great performance by Pune team. Today's match shows that how crucial it is to read the pitch correctly even in 20-20 games. Was impressed by Rahane and Tiwari for not giving away wickets after first 2. Dhoni did what he does best. I don't think it would have made any difference if it was Malinga instead of McClenahan. Though I thought they were ~20 runs short, Should have gone for few big shots between overs 13-17. But then, very poor batting performance by MI. Since dew wasn't coming down, Rohit and Rayadu should have stayed there to get adjusted with pitch. Instead, they went for cross batted big shots after facing 1-2 deliveries. They should have just done what Rahane and Tiwari did while Parthiv was firing on the other end. Hopefully they learn from this
SRH is winning the other one in Bangalore as slowness of the pitch will favour their bowlers.
@CRICINFOUSER: "Dhoni scored 40 not out of 26 balls, 5 of which were sixes. So without the sixes, he scored 10 runs in 20 balls ..." Yeah, take those 10 runs out also, he scored zero in 10 balls! Take those 10 balls also...he did not bat today! WHY?!
@CRICINFOUSER Bro, you have an agenda against Dhoni. Sometimes he plays too slow and bad but he does deserve credit today. Regardless of his timing, he stil contributed 40 off 26 which is pretty good. None of the MI players did that so instead of criticising someone who played pretty well, why not criticise the Mumbai team or comment on Sundar and co's bowling effort
I will drop Rohit Sharma from the next game & bring in Rana instead. The poor show by Rohit led to this defeat.He should not bat up in the order if he bats at all, because he gets out putting rest of the batsmen under pressure.
CRICINFOUSER: 5 sixers from dhoni and you still have complaint. It's not dhonis fault that you don't have such a gifted batsman in Pakistan. Cool bro. Take it easy
To all those crying about Rohit's wicket, guys please accept that RPS played better cricket. They came up with a plan and executed it. RPS have defeated MI in all three meetings in this season. Yeah, Rohit's wicket was an umpiring blunder but that wicket can't be responsible for MI's defeat. What other batsmen did expect throwing their wickets? Even RPS were struggling in the beginning but their batsmen managed to put a decent score (but not par). Anyway, MI still have a chance and hopefully they will try to utilize it.
Pune have played very well and have consistently punched above their weight. The dont have too many flashy, flamboyant and high profile players but have genuinely talented players who are willing to work hard and execute the team strategy. This is a lot like Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of IPL. Mention must also be made of Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat, both of whom have proved to be quick learners and have performed well as the tournament progressed. They are on the way to being given a chance in the national side.
now question is will CSK give the captaincy to our Aussie captain Smithy in next yr....?? If not Smithy should play in Rajashtan as a captain to improve himself...... Definitely we all miss this pune and its owner so much......!!
@Irfan.Srinagar looks like Cap'n marvellous Steve Smith picked the winning side again!
Khawja has been out of form & can't be experimented with at the knock outs. Besides Ferguson, Christian and Zampa add far more value than an Khawja.
One has to.Praise Manoj TIwari. He walked in at 9/2 with the form batsmen (Tripathi & Smith) dismissed and he was there till the Last Ball.
Now that is a Proper Batsman who knows when to defend, rotate strike and attack.
CRICINFOUSER very true i think johnson should come in for him.
MI missed Bustler more than RPS missing Stokes and Tahir.
Why Malinga did not bowl the 19th or 20 is it Rohith or Mahela?
Dhoni scored 40 not out of 26 balls, 5 of which were sixes. So without the sixes, he scored 10 runs in 20 balls at the fag end of the innings and remained not out. For someone who gets frequently tagged as 'best finisher in World' by overhyped media and MSD fans, that score rate is abysmal.
MSD is just lucky. Last time, he dropped a catch of Saha. RPS won anyways and it was all forgotten. This time, had MI batted a little sensibly and chased down the total, the slow batting of Tiwari and MSD would have been analyzed. Even with continuous wicket loss, MI came so close to the target. Had the upper order played a bit more sensibly, the target was easily achievable. 160 in this pitch was sub-par.
just one thing..when one batsmen got out..whre were other batsmen of they cldn't take it in account tht pitch is invariably two paces..tht too when u hv restricted oppn with same bowling..u shld know how the pitch is behaving..that is just an execuse..
Taking nothing away from RPS but the umpires have helped them in matches against MI let it be Rohit and Butler's decision in the first game or Rohits decision today. The umpires were so stoned that even though Rahane signalled a six as he knew stepped on the rope but the umos still went up and to top it all there soft signal was out.
As predicted yesterday, MI and RPS will be in the final. MI has the advantage 70:30.
what a turnaround from Pune absolutely loving it. tonite I thought that Pune will loose badly but their persistence proved me wrong. I'm enjoying their bowling...
last time b team of mi defeated kkr but this time with so huge bench strength they not able to beat rps (without stokes)..low scoring match and rps without their key players like imran stokes.. this msg is for those mi fans who told time that kkr is not a good team..
McClenahan cost Mumbai the game, Just like he cost the game against Kings IX. He has little or no control, and his 19th over for 26 allowed MS to loosen his shoulders. Without that opportunity, MS would not have scored his forty, because he was having trouble even hitting the ball. Every time McClenahan bowls a no-ball, (which happens a lot), it almost inevitably goes for 4 or 6, and the same happens with the following free hit.
The 19th over gave the Pune guys the lift they needed to get to 160+.
It also served to discourage the Indians, who expected to be, and should have been chasing no more than 140.
Having said all that, congratulations to Pune for being first into the final. They defended extremely well.
Lets see if the Indians can do it in the next game.
@CRICFAN57594910, because he was swinging the bat all the time but somehow managed to connect with only those ones. Notice how 2-3 of the shots were mishits that just managed to clear
Well played RPS! My predictions - SRH will beat KKR, MI will beat SRH. Hoping for an MI win in the final but looks like its going to be RPS's IPL this year.
Not many teams beat MI in Mumbai. Winning away is a great achievement and this RPS team should be proud of it. They did that without Stokes, which speaks volumes of talent and the maturity that both the national captains smith and ms has shown. Kudos. They surely have a shot at that trophy now in hyd.
SUNILVAIDYA great decision by rohit to bowl mcleneghan who lost mumbai the game instead of experienced world class deadly death specialist bowler like lasith malinga. great decision indeed.
@Irfan Looks like Steve Smith has the right picks for his overseas pros to lead RPS to a win. He clearly knows who the key performers & go to men are.
Not sure why anyone would want to play someone like Khawja in a crunch game particularly when he hasn't played before in this year's edition and was out of form in the Australian summer.
Even if after being 5 down for 50 odd, MI lost by 19, just imagine what would had happen if umpire had done their job. How can you miss the big inside edge...
Extremely impressed by how Quickly Shardul Thakur has adapted. His cutters , knuckle balls and slower deliveries combined with his usual yorkers and fast 140 kmph deliveries shows Versatility and Quick Learning.
He also bowled at a crucial time to a well set Parthiv, Krunaal & Hardik all clean strikers/hitters.
Every RPS Fan.is Thrilled for Thakur
How can 11 players compete with 13?
Ms Dhoni showed Why is he considered as the best Finisher of the World...
Wow, umpires did it again, what a performance from them. How can 11 players compete with 13?
@IRFAN - Yeah. That would be because, fortunately for RPS, Tripathi has done better than overrated Khawaja would ever have.
Alright guys, Dhoni played well took the team to competitive total. Trust me I'm not the only one who didn't not imagine this would happen and that includes you all 2 mins silence clowns tagging me
atleast now understand the value of players like rahane n msd.
I think Pune were late by 2 overs. Whats with Dhoni, if he can pound those balls over the ropes, why he waited until 18th over with wickets in hand. May cost them this match because of late hitting.
rohith sharma is the real hero who didn't given malinga to bowl in the 19th..malinga remains on 3-0-14-1...lol
true....otherwise malinga would have ended 4-0-40-1 lol....
most irritating player of the tournanent is partiv patel
rohith sharma is the real hero who didn't given malinga to bowl in the 19th..malinga remains on 3-0-14-1...lol
Nothing surprising here, just MSD being MSD. I'm sure all of us would prefer him launching the 'helicopter' rather earlier then when he had only 2 overs.
@ CRICFAN4326190989 2 minutes silence for you :)
15 minutes silence sponsored by Dhoni to spectators and CRICFAN4326190989...
MSD the GOD of cricket!!!
Dhonis approach of attacking at last may not be fruitful most of the time....im not his fan but well palyed dhoni in last 2 overs
19th over to machleraghan when maliga is the pocket with 3 overs for 14 and a wicket..Wow Rohith....wooooowwwwww.....No wonder if Mumbai loose this with these type of decission making
2 mins silence for those who thought Dhoni wouldn't rescue RPS
2 min silence for those who thought Dhoni would not rescue RPS score to 160s
2 mins silence for those who thought dhoni won't rescue rps...man have the wooden spoon...;)
and the legend of msd continues....
MSD is back.... That is why RPS needs MSD always...Game is still on for both sides...
very poor captaincy by rohit..malinga should have given his 4th over to complete the spell
CRICFAN4326190989 You might want to eat your words.
why rohit given to bowl mclenghan the 19th over?? malinga 3-14-1....poor captaincy
2 mins of silence for those who thought Dhoni would rescue RPS
Very slow batting from Manoj and Rahane but who cares? At the end the blame can always be put on MS!
manoj tiwary should pick for the indian test team..
RPS without Ben Stokes is too weak.
where r the legendary cricket analyzers who told to drop rahane
win the toss, bowl first, win the match..easy equation..mumbai didn't lose a single match wining the toss ( & choosing to bowl first)
Pity for those who think Dhoni will rescue Pune today
RPS is in playoffs with the courtesy of Ben Stokes. MI found right time to trash RPS. MI should win this match in 10 overs.
RPS should have played Khwaja instead of Zampa.,
wow what a comeback by malinga...He has always done well in comeback matches..wow
doni shows his experiance didnt come to bat at no 4 when team need the most today.he should come at no 4 when early wickets down and consolidate the inning and take his time
I hope Middlesex don't regret selecting Southee over Mitch McClanahan . Big call.
Mumbai Indians turning on their luck today. Peaking before the finals.
i can tell you one thing even if pune is short of 1 overseas player with khawaja available, smith will play a local player, that is a guarantee!
No featured comments at the moment.
i can tell you one thing even if pune is short of 1 overseas player with khawaja available, smith will play a local player, that is a guarantee!
Mumbai Indians turning on their luck today. Peaking before the finals.
I hope Middlesex don't regret selecting Southee over Mitch McClanahan . Big call.
doni shows his experiance didnt come to bat at no 4 when team need the most today.he should come at no 4 when early wickets down and consolidate the inning and take his time
wow what a comeback by malinga...He has always done well in comeback matches..wow
RPS should have played Khwaja instead of Zampa.,
RPS is in playoffs with the courtesy of Ben Stokes. MI found right time to trash RPS. MI should win this match in 10 overs.
Pity for those who think Dhoni will rescue Pune today
win the toss, bowl first, win the match..easy equation..mumbai didn't lose a single match wining the toss ( & choosing to bowl first)
where r the legendary cricket analyzers who told to drop rahane