Knight Riders survive rain scare in 1.27am finish
Kolkata Knight Riders 48 for 3 (Gambhir 32*) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 128 for 7 (Warner 37, Coulter-Nile 3-20, Umesh 2-21) by seven wickets (D/L method)
With half their Eliminator completed, Kolkata Knight Riders' players must have sat in their dugout, cursing. Cursing the weather, the scheduling, themselves. They had won the toss and bowled excellently to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 128. Conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium were far from ideal to bat in, but only six teams had ever defended a 20-overs total of 128 or less in the IPL. All six instances had occurred in or before the 2013 season.
And then it had rained, and rained some more.
Were this match to be washed out, Knight Riders would be knocked out, since they had finished fourth on the league table and Sunrisers third. They had lost their last two matches and blown a massive chance to finish in the top two.
Were the IPL's playing conditions uniform across all matches, Knight Riders would have been knocked out. But the playing conditions for playoffs allow for a five-over match to begin as late as 12.26am - nearly four-and-a-half hours past the scheduled match start - and for a Super Over to be played as far into the night as 1.20am.
And so, three hours and 18 minutes after the rain had begun - a wait longer than most T20 games - Knight Riders' batsmen began the task of following up their bowlers' good work. Instead of 129 in 20 overs, they would now need to chase 48 in six.
Panic set in. Knight Riders meddled with their batting order, and then lost three wickets in 1.1 overs. But a shortened second innings favours the chasing team in a most exaggerated manner. Given how they bowled, Sunrisers may have thought they could have pushed for a win in a full-duration game, but as it happened, Knight Riders strode home with four balls to spare, their captain Gautam Gambhir easing them past the early jitters with an unbeaten 32 off 19 balls.
Knight Riders go short, Sunrisers fall short
The Chinnaswamy of 2017 hasn't been the Chinnaswamy of IPLs past: the average first-innings total during the league stage was 148. The pitch for the Eliminator wasn't a belter either; it was full of cracks and dark spots, and proved, unsurprisingly, to be two-paced and grippy.
Knight Riders' spinners got the ball to turn sharply, which greatly exaggerated the difficulty of facing Sunil Narine in particular, and their seamers hardly gave the batsmen anything to drive. Of the 72 balls that Knight Riders' three quicks sent down, 53 were pitched either short or short of a good length, with constant pace variations thrown in. Off those 53 short or shortish balls, Sunrisers scored 46. The short ball occasionally sat up to be hit - the pull was a productive shot for David Warner and Kane Williamson during a second-wicket stand of 50 in 46 balls - but short of good length proved almost impossible to hit: 18 balls, eight runs conceded.
The Warner-Williamson partnership moved Sunrisers to 75 for 1 in 11.5 overs, which seemed a decent-enough platform on a far-from-straightforward pitch until both batsmen fell in the space of three balls. Williamson picked out extra-cover off a slower ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Warner was bowled playing across a Piyush Chawla flipper.
Vijay Shankar flickered briefly to score 22 off 17, but there was little else of note from the middle and lower order as Sunrisers only managed 53 in their last 49 balls. Coulter-Nile finished with three wickets, and Umesh Yadav - who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh - with two.
A completely different game
Given that the chasing team has ten wickets in both cases, getting 48 in six overs is an indisputably more straightforward ask than getting 129 in 20. Knight Riders still had to go out and get the runs. They opened with Chris Lynn, as always, and Robin Uthappa, for the first time this season. Lynn slapped Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second ball over point to erase an eighth of the target, but top-edged to the keeper next ball. Yusuf Pathan, haring out of his crease for an impossible leg-bye, was run out next ball.
When Uthappa picked out deep midwicket at the start of the next over, Knight Riders were 12 for 3. But they still only needed 36, with seven wickets in hand. It would only take a couple of boundaries to restore a sense of normalcy, and Gambhir produced them, top-edging Chris Jordan for six and putting Siddarth Kaul away for six and four off successive balls.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
May be KKR lucky for not required to play full 20 overs to chase. They could have bold out in that case. If SRH scored 200 runs in their innings then KKR target would have 100 runs in 6 overs. KKR is also a oneman team. Without Gambhir, KKR is weak team.
Calling KKR as a deserving winner is wrong. They got lucky. plain and simple. Okay, they bowled well does it mean they bat well? we have seen teams knocked out before reaching 80runs. Anything could have happened in the second half for all we know. and SRH is not the one to bow down. They have a good bowling attack. Facing 8 overs of Bhuvi and Rashid is not equal to playing 3 overs and seeing them off. KKR might chase the target in 10overs or they might end up falling short by 20runs! ANYTHING COULD HAVE HAPPENED. No one is entitled to be called deserving until both the innings were complete. KKR put up a good bowling show and they got lucky with the rain.
I still remember one comment after SRH initial win, that the trophy is all theirs and other teams can just stop playing now itself. was waiting for this day to reply.
SRH was heavily depend on openers and needless to say about their fragile middle order which cost the crucial game and it was always coming this scenario but it came at the wrong time.
Phew Justice prevail. The match happened. That's what i wanted. If Mumbai KKR had been there, i wouldn't had any problem if they go through because they finished first. But a team finishing third get that opportunity that's bizzare. It's like inter winning serie a in 2006 . But nobody considered them champion.
Hadeslogic: Bhuvi gave away a sixer in his first over and Gambhir used Jordon's pace to mishit a sixer too. Maybe thats why they didnt give Bhuvi another over, in case Gambhir uses his pace? Anyways, Rashid fauxed Gambhir a couple times in his first over so it made sense to give him a second over. Remember, only one player was allowed to bowl two overs.Which means the 4th over had to given to either Kaul or Bipul.
Those who r blaming uthappa & yusuf pathan for playing rash shots should know that der was a possibility of rain returning back as dark clouds where still hovering over the stadium & also it has started raining heavily again in few parts of bangalore thats the reason they went for their shots.
Game over @ 1.27 should go for Guiness Records.
DL method in T20 should be scrapped all together,it gives unfair advantage to the team batting second chasing 129 in 20 overs would have been tricky but chasing 48 in 6 overs with 2 pp overs and all 10 wkts in hand is ridiculous.
Hehehe..... Was just waiting for this moment !!! Deja Vu!!!! Won the trophy in bengaluru to lose it where???? Bengaluru!!!! Time to munch on some Orange "fruit cakes" to all of the overconfident orange army supporters and their equally arrogant players except bhuvi,rashid and kane...... Just loved it when GG smacked Siddhartha "dinda" kaul for a six!!!!! now begins a cricket drought for Hyderabad/andhra/ cricket...... No IPL... No ranji, vijay hazare,syed mushtaq Ali.... Trophy.... No international matches in hyd.... Hardly one or two token representation in duleep,deaodhar trophy's......... With the next mega auction.... I'm sure hyd will be the new wooden spooners..
SRH finally pay the price of carrying an over the hill Yuvi and a consistently poor performer in Ojha. Cricinfo had some horrendous stat on Ojha which would be apparent to anyone who has seen him bat this IPL: 4 boundaries in 5 innings. I guess even Ishant can hit more with the bat. Even his keeping is very average so it's hard to understand why they did not try any other keeper. Surely no one could have performed worse than him this season.
Finally, this hyped (except Warner, Bhuvi and Rashid), lucky team shown their place! They were lucky to win the IPL 2016. SRH should take a look at Yuvi, Ojha, Hooda, Nehra, Dhawan etc. next season, as they rarely perform when most needed. Feel sorry for Warner and Bhuvi, they both are real champs with no help from the others.
again SRH missed NABI.... first DV could bat well even though if Nabi was inn for Jordan,,, there might be a different result ... Jordan couldent bat and his one over was very expensive ......sad for SRH.... at lest they could go for 20 over overthought the RRate was 6.4 but there was chance to get more wickets.....
@thebigbooddha Forget reaching the final, SRH didn't win the eliminator. What is your next prediction. @pitch_curator Which SRH player wins the blame trophy today?
Please take pathan out of the team. Does not contribute in any aspects of the game. Does not bat does not field does not ball. He is just on the field to chew some chewing gum.
Are there T20 matches where bowling team defended a rain affected match of 5 overs chase?
Bengaluru fans are the best! Rain, working day, late night add to that their team RCB eliminated, they still stay and watch the entire match! Kudos!
What a farce! They should play again!
Sinnysigara : another of your predictions bites the dust. Take a break man
Bye bye SRH thanks for providing gud Afghanistan & upcoming indian bowling talents dis ipl. And in next IPL they should look to improve their middle order by selecting good batsmen as they can't always depend on their openers to score runs for them.
The current D/L system does not work for T20s.
They should at least reduce the number of wickets available. As the rules stand currently, the team batting second is in a highly favourable position with all 10 wickets available to chase an extremely small total.
Cap'n Fantastic Gambhir & Ishank Jaggi showing Exactly how to do it. Build a partnership, knock it around for singles and the boundaries will come off loose deliveries.
Yusuf Robin & Lynn - take heed gents!
Why give Sid Kaul the most crucial over? Should have gone to Bhuvi. Anyway they had a slim chance and the 6 over farce made it even worse.
Kudos to the Bangalore crowd who stayed back to watch despite the thunder storm and despite their team not playing.
Bangalore you do the IPL Proud.
All over for KKR? They simply panicked
Yet another Irresponsible useless innings by Yusuf pathan. It is time he is benched next season.
CRICKETLOVER I didn't say Jordan is all rounder nor did I say Ben Cutting couldn't have scored. I was implying if Top 5 couldn't deliver why would you keep your money on batsman coming at 7 who for sure is not guaranteed to make runs.
SRH bowlers beware! One untamed bull with sharp horns for bat and one wild horse raring to go on hind legs to face first! Number of dot balls count not the wickets. Wide yorkers, low full tosses, pace completely out of question, cramping the batsmen, are all these possible SRH bowlers? If yes play MI on Friday. Otherwise pack your bags. Adios!
It's a very unfair decision to bowling as the over was reduced the wickets should also have been reduced there should new D/L rules
48 in 6 overs !!! when you have got the opposition bundled out for less than 130 in 20 overs ? If the rains were an act of god, I pray that the act of god also sees KKR through to the next match. Had they lost chasing that 130 odd target in 20 overs, fair enough, well played SRH. But if they loose this, that would be an absolute tragedy. Fingers crossed.
Was hoping to see Lynnsanity. Instead its been Rainsanity so far...
Well we can go on and on about the rain rules host stadium.. but all the more reason to question KKR's approach in their last league match.. Had they won it.. they would not have been in this position.. they can still go on to win the IPL but this just reconfirms that each match should be taken seriously
you're something !!!
Srh fans stop your 17 point theory. Friday is expected to rain also. So you will be at disadvantage there since Mumbai has 20point.
The rains just seem unstoppable and SRH moving ahead seems inevitable. KKR's campaign is over. Thank you for providing us with the best moment this season by pulling off an upset over RCB dismissing them for a paltry 49. 49AllOut we shall remember.
SRH, having lost one sure point to Bangalore already during league stages, deserve to go through by way of anothet whitewash--law of averages! However, this leaves a lot to be desired on part of Rajeev Shukla & Co. ! It was quite obvious more than a couple of weeks ago Bangalore & its franchise were having nothing to do with play-offs--then why keep crucial ties at B'lore knowing its obnoxious weather record? What happens if this repeats on FRI? Will/should MI be allowed to proceed to Hyderabad? MI have already peaked in the first half of IPL 2017; and can only go bust as they did at home yesterday!!
that's not good ... KKR needs 41 in 5 overs !!! that's illogical :(
Looks like SRH is going in qualifier 2 after scoring 128, poor KKR.
@Dileep, I being a neutral fan thought SRH shudnt have gone for 2 merely OVERSEAS BOWLERS in Rashid and Jordan. Batting has been their weaklink this season. Cant count on Yuvraj and Dhawan against quality attack.
@Dileep, thats what. They wouldnt have folded for 130 odd had there been Cutting. As far as match is comcerned now, SRH surely wud b missing an extra batsman who wud have scored runs, than a bowler since overs are reducing, getting easier for KKR. Dont compare kkr vs Rcb to kkr vs Srh. They are a batsman extra today. Moreover srh having just 5 bowlers out of which one is 'overhyped as allrounder'-Jordan.
2nd Conspiracy theory time while waiting for the rain to stop:
In the league match, it was the rain Gods who foiled SRH's plan. Had SRH not wasted 1 point in the washed up game against RCB(which SRH was likely to win), they would have finished in top 2 and wouldn't have been playing today's game at all and instead directly fighting with MI. So the Rain Gods put SRH in this situation and now the same Gods are bailing it out too so SRH can fight MI on friday... :D
I stay 7 kms from the stadium and its not raining here for the past 40 mins..
According to Ipl committee, if they were handling champions league then real Madrid would have been eliminated against atletico Madrid if bad weather had happened cause they had more points in the group stage. Smh
SRH: Still Raining in Hyderabad. KKR: Kolkata Knocked-out by Rain.
As an ardent cricket fan and fan of srh i am disappointed with their performance tonight plus also what a bad pitch it was. It was so slow that it sucked out the momentum of the game ! It was like watching a test match instead of a t20.
There is no power in bangalore city anywhere except Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ridiculous!
@cricuser and keep on raining on Friday too...
Rain rain go away i want to see the full game
@thebigbooddha It can rain on Friday too..
CRICROCKBOTTOM
Tells a lot about your cricketing knowledge when you say David Warner is the only "world class" cricketer in SRH.
I suppose, you are hinting at Kane Williamson when you used the term "overrated". I don't understand why is KW always the scapegoat? Why don't you blame Warner who took 35 deliveries for his 37?
Conspiracy theory time while waiting for the rain to stop: Bengaluru people didn't like how RCB got humiliated by KKR in the league matches(bundled them for lowest IPL score in first leg and scored fastest T20 score in powerplay in second leg) and were thus rooting for SRH. When they saw the batting collapse of SRH, the determined, tech-savvy Bengaluru people did some 'cloud seeding' to arificially make it rain in the stadium, thus stopping KKR's progress XD :P
Nice slap for the organisers / schedulers if this one gets washed out. Revenues from the 2nd innings of an Eliminator must be pretty high and they deserve to lose that with this poor level of favouritism and planning. As many below have said, this is EXACTLY the period when monsoon arrives in Ind (through this route), so to still schedule a match must involve people with no access to TV or newspaper. Obviously they wanted to have a run fest on the ridiculously sized Chinnaswamy where kids hit boundaries for fun but the nature of pitches and the rains have meant their 'plans' lit a fire on the other side. No major matches should be scheduled on grounds with 60m boundaries especially when dew is also expected. Mumbai matches are probably the worst for this reason, no real contest just bowling machine stuff.
KKR will get easy win over SRH. 3 CHEERS FOR KKR...
Rain, rain, dont go away; Keep on raining non-stop today! :P
CRICKETLOVER#17 You can't predict future and select the players. Did you expect SRH to fold for less than 130 at the start of the match. I am sure nobody thought the pitch would be this slow. 150 is ideal score and SRH has resources to defend that total. Even in the match against RCB, KKR after the onslaught of Narine and Lynn, they have found difficult to score run a ball to win the match. SRH has better bowling attack than RCB and if you get openers early you might make a match of it.
Good news for KKR and bad news for SRH. They'll have play at 11.25 pm. No losing any overs. Target is 129.
CRICKETLOVER#17Don't back the player on their last year's performance. Ben Cutting has played in the opening matches where he couldn't bat accordingly., It was a toss up between him and Moises later on in the campaign but clearly Moises was a better batsman. Chris Jordan was picked for his success in the recently concluded t20 Leagues across the world. He has better bowling performance than Ben Cutting. And if players like Warner, Kane and Yuvraj has found it difficult to time the ball how would you expect an Australian who has very little experience on these tracks which is absolutely slow and sluggish to go bonkers.
Every dog has its own day. Last year SRH had theirs in the finals and today they don't. But still they have a chance. Just pray to Rain gods.
cricket needs to be played in covered stadiums like Melbourne.
These organisers should understand one thing there's always rain in Bangalore during this time...RCB's home games should end before 10th May or so and Bangalore should not be given matches after that...I know they're given these 2 games for being runners up but looking at today's scenario where a 20 over game is possible even if match starts at 11.52pm is ridiculous! Players and even spectators at ground will be in half sleep...else they should start these matches 1 hour prior in order to given 2 hours extra for playoffs!!!!
Next year playoffs. Venue..,.. qualifier 1- home ground of 1st ranked team. Eliminator- home ground of 3rd ranked team. Qualifier 2- home ground of loser of 1st qualifier. Final - defending champion ground.
@DileepThumati, MI could win on their home turf bro, talking of Jordan's little experience of a ground? Surely Cutting is more experienced overall with hitting capabilities (wud have come in 17th over). With 128, very less for Jordan to do a miracle.
Wow!! What luck these SRH guys have.. they have been thrashed today but gosh!! What luck..
CRICFAN73039108 You can say that now. But who would have thought that rain arrives exactly after SRH innings has finished. If you could say that then you are God. It was ideal setting for Bipul and Rashid to play on this track after seeing the turn that a finger spinner like Narine got on this track. Actually it was taking the pace of the ball that has troubled the batsmen than the extra speed.
DOOSRA-SHERU, so you think that if the game is washed out that SRH will be miserable? Given that they will enter the final, I suspect they will not be as disconsolate as you think. Or do you live on Planet Bizzaro?
CRICKETLOVER#17 Because Jordan played for RCB last year on this same ground. They went for experience. And after seeing how the pitch was difficult to bat on, I don't think Ben Cutting could have done a better job. Jordan is a better bowler than Cutting.
If it continuously rains and SRH goes ahead for qualifier 2, then this will be one of the blackest day in the history of cricket. A team goes all out and restricts a champion team to a mere 128 and still they are out of competition without even getting a chance to bat. It would be the unfairest of the competitions.
Every year in this season places like banglore kolkata receive lots of rain.why do u conclude ipl last league in such places or such time. Common sense missing. After 1.5 months when the most crucial games are played they r washed out. Wht logic. Thts why managment in india is all abt no sense strategy.
@cricrockbottom agree but which was next best team.
Worse batting performance from SRH no momentum at all. It's not testing bowling from KKR especially with chawla and outta form narine. Countenille was brilliant. Real culprits were Warner and Williamson neither of them could do a dhoni or manoj from yesterday.
Actually most essential thing that these coaches are lacking is common sense. Be it srh or kkr. Guy like siraj who took them to eliminator gets eliminated n non performers get a green signal.superb. kkr had rovman powell on bench but they never tested out his hitting n bowling ability in a single match. Does it make sense when colin only did some bits n pieces dance to get games after games. Why do these teams buy gud players when they dont want to play them?why waste their talent? Kkr is one of the most nonsensical team when it comes to team selection n strategy. Only 2 to 3 players carry kkr fwd. Rest enjoy their vacation n talented ones warm d benches.
seems like srh will qualify on the basis of higher ranking during league stages,if the rain doesn't stop.so don't count SRH out till the match gets started
Looking at SRH's low score, KKR would love to have even a curtailed play.
Even the last two balls added to their pleasure. With no run & a wicket more they got, even D/L will reduce their target even further. All omens are in KKR's favour.
There is one more party who would love to have some game. In terms of captaincy alone Sony would love to drum up the finals as an Ido-OZ contest, whether it is Rohit or Gouti, just doesn't matter to contest Smith's team.
Well, let us see whether the rain god helps KKR & Sony, by relenting a bit.
@Dileep, dude currently its raining heavily. So when the rain stops the pitch wil become easier for batsman to bat. So it wil completely neutralize the spinners so selecting bipul is waste of choice & bipul wil not make the same impact as rashid. So siraj was the better choice than bipul as his quick pace of 140+ would have troubled the batsmen.
WHOA.......Looks like rain will have the final say and put SRH out of their misery.
@DileepThumati, they could have gone for Cutting man. Why jordan all of a sudden? Srh's batting << Srh's bowling
srh batting solely depend on David Warner if he clicks srh posts defendable score.
The rain will have its say.Hope for a good match.At the moment KKR certainly have the edge.Lynn and Narine would be going hard.Panday will be missed in the middle order but S.Yadev is also very good .128 runs doable but KKR needs to play with caution and care.
The only question that remains is..can rain god save srh?
KKR will win the match easily. Total irresponsible batting by SRH. No timing at all. The ground is very small but the batsman looking at sky and hitting up. Best catching practice for KKR. Williamson and Jordon total waste. Now Bhuvi will flip in bowling. Of course he does flip in important matches. The commentary team analyzing it is a tough pitch rather looking at SRH batsman failure. Very small ground, with proper eye contact, ball goes in stand. Vijay Shankar read that properly. SRH top order swung their bats before ball even bowled. Haha. SRH fans total disappointed. Sunil Narayain / KKR will finish this game in 5 overs.
Why giving opportunity to Jorden in playing 11 at such a crutial stage of tournament? Such a poor selection. Still SRH could do the magic if they get top 3 batseman of KKR in first 5-6 overs. KKR's middle and lower batting order is weakest among all the IPL teams.
Ipl organising committee is so useless. Why not have a home game at Hyderabad for the higher ranked team. No crowd bad weather. It will be so unfair to KKR if they don't get to bat. Why not a reserve day for playoffs.
there is nothing to lose here...SRH have all gone away...very disappointment of SRH's lack of batting performance...SRH will fail if opening batting pair going to fail....It is a theory for SRH...very difficulty to depend this lower total from KKR big batting camp..
@Corridor completely agree with you. SRH playing 5 'solely' bowlers in Bhuvi, Jordan, Rashid, Bipul, Kaul.
SRH should have been eliminated by now! Lucky SRH made it to eliminator that's should be enough for a one man team like them! Apart from David warner none of SRH players are world class but ordinary bunch of overrated players
SRH missed the 'Cutting' edge.
Yuvaraj and Dawan still going to play CT?. don't know, god can not save India!.
CRICKETLOVER#17 Nabi is injured not dropped. Do you even watch the match?
WHOA.......Not an eliminator but an anticlimax.........Poor .....Very poor....
Jordan is NOT an all-rounder. The English media has hyped up his slogging ability. Even B Kumar and Rashid Khan are better batsmen than him.
Not everyone can do a Dhoni and change the course of the match in a couple of overs! SRH sorely missing somebody like MSD...
Time up for SRH. Poor selection by dropping allrounder Nabi. Cud have batted better than this Ojha, Jordan..moreover its a spinning pitch!
WHOA........Sunrisers just got beaten.......Sad end to their rally
Chawla for Kuldeep????...Really??...in which format of cricket??
WHOA......Time for Warner to speed it up and shut out KKR .......Come on Warner
i dont understand whay Chawla gets selected ahead of kuldeep ..poor selection.
With Coulter Nile still having to bowl and SRH projected score floating around 100 at the moment. KKR just have to keep avoid The Warner Show today which is nowhere close to be seen.
CRICFAN73039108 KKR has enough Indian players like Gambhir, Yousuf and Robin to get stuck into Siraj. Pitch is turning and better to have experienced player like Bipul over Siraj in a knock out game.
I don't know the problem that KKR captain Gambhir has. He consistently winning the tosses and choosing to bowl first and KKR lost 5 out of 7, batting 2nd. This is the same team that scored 209 runs in their last meeting and KKR lost the match by big margin. He again opted to bat 2nd today. I just hope SH wins the game because Gambhir's tyranny must end here.
SRH shud have not not dropped siraj he was very impressive in their last game against Gujarat. Bipul sharma wil be cannon fodder to the likes of gambhir,uthappa,lynn & Yusuf pathan.
Mohammed Nabi is injured. He is having a finger injury. So is replaced by Chris Jordan.(Source: www.espncricinfo.com Commentary)
