History with Mumbai, momentum with KKR
Match facts
Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Bengaluru, May 19, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
Overall: Mumbai have won 15 of the 20 matches between the sides.
This season: KKR have lost on both occasions from a position of strength. On a greasy Wankhede outfield, they failed to defend 59 off the last 23 balls after removing the cream of Mumbai's batting line-up. In their last league game at Eden Gardens, they failed to chase down 25 off the last three overs. The loss cost them a finish in the top two.
Big picture
Mumbai Indians shed their tag of slow starts to rack up nine wins in their first eleven matches. They've slowed down since, losing three of their last four games. The last two overs, off which they conceded 41, proved costly in the first Qualifer against Rising Pune Supergiant. If there's one surface where their bowlers can rediscover their mojo, it's the one at Chinnaswamy.
The pitch is unlikely to be too different from the one that hosted the Eliminator. On Wednesday, spinners were tough to get away, and the pacers largely stuck to cutters and cross-seam deliveries to apply the brakes in the first innings before the rain came down. That could force Mumbai go back to Harbhajan Singh, who has picked up seven wickets in the middle overs, the most among Mumbai bowlers. That could mean leaving out one of Karn Sharma or Krunal Pandya, both of whom take the ball away from the right-handers. If the tackiness of the surface warrants an extra batsman, Krunal is likely to get the nod.
Knight Riders have a problem or two in the middle order. A six-over shootout against Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't quite expose it despite their losing three wickets inside the first two overs. Manish Pandey suffered a side strain and has been ruled out. With the surface on the slower side, Knight Riders could bring back Kuldeep Yadav, their most successful spinner this season, and leave out either Ishank Jaggi or Suryakumar Yadav.
Bengaluru has witnessed plenty of rain over the past week. The forecast for Friday is no different, although the state-of-the art sub-air system is capable of sucking out nearly 10,000 litres of water per minute. With both sides sure to keep an eye on the weather, the toss could become vital.
The likely XIs
Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 4 Robin Uthappa, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Ishank Jaggi, 7 Suryakumar Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Trent Boult
Strategy punt
Knight Riders could consider opening the bowling with Sunil Narine. Lendl Simmons, his Trinidad and Tobago team-mate, has fallen to him once previously and has scored just five off the nine balls he has faced. Parthiv Patel has also been unable to break free against the offspinner, scoring 17 off 19. In comparison, Simmons and Parthiv have struck at 143.59 and 146.20 respectively against pace this season.
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by legspinners five times this season. KKR have two wristspinners in their squad: Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav, who can exploit this weakness.
Stats that matter
- This has been Rohit's poorest IPL season by a distance: he has scored 283 runs at a strike rate of 124.66, while being dismissed for 10 or less nine times - the most times in any of his IPL seasons. His lowest aggregate prior to this was 362, in South Africa in 2009, much before he became an India regular.
- Knight Riders' batsmen have scored the most runs in the Powerplay among all the teams, partly because of the belligerence of Chris Lynn (187.74) and Sunil Narine (178.33). They possess the best strike rates among all batsmen who have faced 100 or more deliveries this season.
- Knight Riders, however, have scored the fewest runs of all the teams in the end overs.
- Considering Knight Riders have two left-handers in their top six, Mumbai could ponder bringing in Harbhajan Singh for Karn Sharma or Krunal Pandya. Even though he had an ordinary outing in his previous game - conceding 45 off three overs against Kings XI Punjab - it was the only time in 11 games this season that he had conceded more than 6.75 an over. His economy of 5.30 in the Powerplay, meanwhile, is the best among all bowlers who have bowled five or more overs.
- Harbhajan, who has been part of two IPL title-winning squads, has 14 wickets in knockout matches, the most by any spinner and second only to Dwayne Bravo among all bowlers.
- Gautam Gambhir, who steered Knight Riders into the second Qualifer with an unbeaten 32 on Wednesday night, is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 486 runs in 15 innings. Three hundred and eighty one of his runs have come in 10 run chases.
- Mumbai lost their only previous knockout match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, an Eliminator against Chennai Super Kings in 2012.
- Mumbai won their only previous knockout fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, in 2011, before losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
play kuldeep in place of surya kumar. and why not try rovmen powell instead of boult to make up for batting?
Change(s) for the next match. MI (some thoughts): 1. Harbhajan comes in for Karn Sharma. 2. Rana comes in for Rayudu. This is a tough decision. Rana would bat at 3, Rohit at 4. 3. Pick any 2 of: Mitch McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson and Lasith Malinga My personal pick would be Mitch McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson for this match although this is another tough decision between Johnson/Malinga.
KKR: My guess is that, they may keep the same team. The only question(s) would be: 1. Kuldeep Yadav or Piyush Chawla. Considering Chawla got David Warner, maybe he will continue. 2. Trent Boult or Colin De Grandhomme. My guess is that Trent Boult would continue.
Expect Yusuf Pathan to bowl atleast a couple of overs.
MI is in advantage in every way. They have a better IPL history against KKR(15-5), better history in IPL 2017(2-0), got 24+ overs more rest than KKR, have beaten KKR in their home ground losing the toss and batting first without half their top XI players like Bumrah, Malinga etc just few days ago.
I dont see even 5% chance of KKR succeeding against MI on friday. Time for MI to take revenge against RPS on Sunday and win the IPL trophy for a record third time.
History prevails over momentum. 15 out of 20! If KKR loses toss they are as good as gone case. Bengaluru will be a heaven for MI slow bowlers. They will eat KKR sloggers for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If the top order tumbles again KKR is a gone case. Riding on explosive power play is the power house of KKR. However this is not going to happen tomorrow rain or shine. All in all I would say MI will sail smoothly to the final only where they will perish(from a non-MI fan). Would love to have a humble pie sincerely sliced if these things didn't happen.
rohith didn't use malinga well even malinga bowled just 3 overs that 1 over could have done different. so rohith should use malinga 1st over malinga have taken gambir few times so malinga should open and 1st over and 6 over and 11 over and 19th over should bowl malinga yes malinga coming from long break not as he was but still good wepon he willl be good again left hander with mind blowing in swing a yoker mark my word
Feel both teams are equally matched at this point, though I give KKR a slight edge due to their stronger bowling unit and having scrapped through in their last that they could have easily lost, thanks to the weather. KKR do carry momentum. Have a simple question though, why doesn't KKR realize Yusuf Pathan, once one of my favorite Indian white ball batsman, is past his prime by a long way, so much so he even lost his place in lowly ranked Baroda team? They should replace him with a surprise player for the match against MI.
10 Edition of this IPL by far its too boring. 4 teams gets very ealy qualified. Last 4-5 matches are very predictable to make this IPL interesting. Nevertheless MI is going to win tomorrow's game against KKR. So MI Vs Pune final is certain. Big players fail to make impact so nothing great.
It was a terrible decision by Jaywardene to make wholesale changes just before the knockouts.
Rohit somehow(why?) persists with Mclagen in the death over. He gets rattled once the first ball goes to a boundry. And then for the rest of the over gets crucified. It has 3 times before. Come on Rohit put yout thinking cap on Do not give him the death over!!!
Mumbai plays 4 quicks and at least two or three of them are bowling well. In this IPL batsmen have been running to the pitch of the ball and hitting against the spin. Also they are sweeping and reverse sweeping spinners (because getting out in not in their mind). KKR should play three quicks. Umesh, Nile and Boult bowled well. KKR should bowl Boult at the beginning. In the last match they could not use Chawl's 4 overs. So 12 overs of spinners would be too much. They have to pick between Chawla and Kuldeep.
if there is a short or curtailed game... MI will win easily.. but if there is full match which seems next to impossible.. in that case it would be toss win bowl first and win the Match.. as simple as that..
Weather is not ideal for a full game in Bengaluru..in the event of wash out..does MI go through with the same logic?? We could well be in for another 2am finish..D/L will prevail I guess..
Looks like Mumbai wil lose dis qualifier 2 against KKR. The team tat deserves to win IPL its KKR bcoz they have got a well balanced team compared to other teams.. My prediction is tat tmrw KKR wil win & der wil be yusuf pathan fireworks tmrw with the bat that wil destroy Mumbai's bowling.
@CRICfan4978682400, allan donald and waqar younis were great bowkers too. Why dont you play them?
Raining heavily since evening! I do not want to stay up till 1:30 AM again. Please God no!
@CRICFAN4968582400 Why don't you become the coach of Mumbai Indians?
Harbhajan definitely comes back and Rana also comes back. Raydu can't replace rana because rana has played most of the tournament whereas Raydu has just played 2 match. Rana is far far better batsman than Raydu at number 3. Rohit can't play at number 3 he can either open the innings with Patel or comes after rana at number 4 . Also Mitchell Johnson is far more match winner bowler than mcclain or Malinga , bring Mitchell Johnson . Mumbai Indians have so much in the bench strength that they themselves are confuse. How can you leave out Johnson and harbhajan Singh , both of them are world best bowler. Jaywardena is terrible coach. Ricky ponting was way better. Jaywardena is terrible
for mumbai to win, they should include bajji and drop karan sharma. Also, krunal should play. For KKR to win, chawla is a necessity apartfrom narine . Yusuf should be given one more chance in the top depending on the situation of the game. It is history that the top qualifier never wins the ipl and this will put mi in trouble and rohits form is not ok. kkr should use narine with lynn at the top again to meet the mumbai pace & spin fire. Also, GG should bat either 3 or 4 as per the situation. Fielding will prove to be a turning point tomorrow. the team batting first should look to capitalise by making at least 170 to 175 since both teams are having a very good bowling attack. Currently, mumbai may be favourities against kkr having won frequently, but every day is a new one and there can be reversal of history. I reckon, mumbai are likely for a rude shock tomorrow. Also, rain may not have a big say tomorrow. Finally, the team which utilizes the opportunities best will win.
Mumbai to win this easy! Also in the event of a washout, it favors MI. Also MI have better hitters than SRH to get a much bigger total if they are forced to bat first. I see a 4th time clash between Mumbai vs Pune at Hyderabad on May 21st for the final.
please no macleneghan and give malinga 2 overs each from begining and deapth overs..the 2 things rohit got wrong last natch
mumbai indians batting looks a bit weak due to buttlers absense since they have a good bowling attack they should go for a extra genuine batsman .
washout . MI through to finals.
