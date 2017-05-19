Karn, Bumrah carry Mumbai into fourth IPL final
Mumbai Indians 111 for 4 (Krunal 45*, Chawla 2-34) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 107 (Suryakumar 31, Karn 4-16, Bumrah 3-7) by six wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah picked up their best T20 bowling figures on the same day, combining to take 7 for 23 in seven overs to lift Mumbai Indians into their fourth IPL final with a six-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sent in to bat on another difficult Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, Knight Riders succumbed to some excellent bowling plans to slump to 31 for 5 in seven overs. A 56-run sixth-wicket partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishank Jaggi ensured they would get past their lowest-ever total - 67, against the same opponents, back in 2008 - but their eventual total of 107 was never going to present Mumbai Indians a genuine challenge.
Mumbai lost three wickets inside their Powerplay, before Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma steadied the chase with a 54-run stand. Krunal remained unbeaten on 45 off 30 balls as Mumbai got home with 33 balls remaining.
Bumrah, Karn demolish Knight Riders top order
Mumbai are among the best teams in the IPL at drawing up strategies against individual players. They went on to prove this in the Powerplay.
Bumrah had never taken the new ball before this season, but he did so today. There seemed to be a reason for this - his exaggerated angle into the right-hander and the bit of extra bounce off his high-arm action can make it hard to hit down the ground. Down the ground is Chris Lynn's go-to area, and even the presence of a fielder at long-on did not deter him - he only managed to pick him out, though, making contact with the ball off the high part of his bat.
The exaggerated inward angle also did for Robin Uthappa, who has a pronounced tendency to plant his front leg across and play around his front pad. Bumrah, bowling a second over inside the Powerplay for only the third time this season, slipped one in nice and full, beat his inside edge, and pinged his front pad.
In between, Karn took out Sunil Narine. Before this match, Narine had scored the bulk of his runs through mid-off, at a blistering pace: 78 - 36.45% of his 214 this season - off 24 balls. Mumbai had made note of this even in the previous meeting between these sides at the Eden Gardens, stationing a man at long-off and getting their quicks to deny him the drive. He fell for a four-ball duck in that game, skying a back-of-a-length offcutter from Tim Southee to extra-cover.
This time, following broadly similar plans, Mitchell Johnson, Bumrah and Lasith Malinga gave him only 10 from seven balls - with six coming off one hit over square leg - before Karn came on to bowl the fifth over. The legspinner made a conscious effort to deny Narine swinging room, bowling at pads instead, and gave up only a leg-bye off two balls before he came back on strike. Frustrated, he ran down the pitch and was stumped slogging at the perfectly-pitched googly.
Two more fell in Karn's next over, the seventh of Knight Riders' innings. Gambhir picked out deep midwicket and Colin de Grandhomme, camped in his crease to a googly he didn't pick, was rapped on the back pad. Knight Riders were 31 for 5.
A brief and inadequate fightback
Suryakumar and Jaggi stemmed the fall of wickets, but runs continued to trickle. By the end of the 12th over, Knight Riders were only 61 for 5. Then Suryakumar swept Krunal to the square-leg boundary and followed up by lifting him inside-out over extra-cover. Jaggi, who had been scoring at well below a run a ball till that point, also got into the act, whipping Malinga for two leg-side fours in the next over. Knight Riders made 22 off the 13th and 14th overs, but they were taking risks in order to score that quickly. Karn came back to bowl the 15th over, and Jaggi, getting too close to the pitch of the ball, whipped him straight to long-on.
There was no real batting to follow, and Knight Riders only added 19 while losing their four remaining wickets, leaving seven balls unused. Johnson picked up two in the 17th over, Bumrah got his third in the 18th, and Malinga finished off the innings with a trademark dipping slower ball in the 19th.
Krunal aces Mumbai's chase
Mumbai only needed one partnership, and they got that courtesy Krunal and Rohit. They lost three wickets before that, though, two to Piyush Chawla. Like Karn, Chawla enjoyed the amount of grip he was getting off the surface; he foxed Lendl Simmons with a googly in the second over, and then bowled Ambati Rayudu after spinning a legbreak past his outside edge. In between, Parthiv Patel, who had hit three fours in racing to 14, top-edged Umesh Yadav to the keeper.
Right from the time he walked in, there was a sense of awareness about Krunal's batting. His first four was a paddle-sweep through the vacant short fine-leg area - Narine had moved that fielder to slip in a bid for wickets - and showed ample signs that he was picking the Trinidadian's variations out of his hand, picking up two fours in the 12th over - a dab to fine third man and a chip over the covers.
Rohit pulled Nathan Coulter-Nile straight to deep square leg in the 13th over, but by then Mumbai only needed 20, off 46 balls. They would only need 13.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Yusuf Pathan should have been dropped in earlier matches to recover his form but not in this match. You must not disturb the winning combination in such type of crucial matches.
Gambir is an ignorant captain ,he is one of those players who thinks he knows better than anybody ,thats why he persisted with useless players like Pathan, Utaapa, Grandhomme when they were failing
In India, IPL is much more popular than international cricket matches. Test cricket in India died about 30 years back, it has just been having a prolonged funeral. ODIs and T20Is used to be popular amongst fans before 2008, but once IPL started in 2008, their prolonged death also began. BCCI understands this well, and they have started organizing most of the ODIs in smaller cities which don't get IPL matches, and one still gets some crowds there. But this will also not go on for too long. The problem is that ODIs are considered too long in the T20 era by fans, and no one has the time for them in the metros. International cricket is followed by fans only on internet, and as a result stadia are largely empty. In other words, bilateral international cricket has lost its charm, and hence context, as far as Indian fans are concerned. To keep it alive, ICC should organize an ODI WC every year, just like they have a "world series" in every American professional sport, every year.
@CRICFAN1244731839 am sure you were supporting KKR or SRK? Such a good match! 7 for 23 combined for 2 good bowlers? What did you not like?
Can someone explain why teams buy foreign players at the auction and do not play them.Initially Gambir ,Lynn and Uttapa were unstoppable but when they faltered management did not see it fit to replace Robin.For just one match they should have tried Darren Bravo when their batting started faltering.Their bowlers were not effective when they had low totals to defend. And what about Grandhomme and Pathan?Why were they on the team? KKR let down their fans by not playing their best team.
Hoping for Hyderabad to serve up a good pitch for the final. The two playoff games at Bangalore were massive duds on a pitch that is trash and at a time when the monsoon was in full flow.
KKR got lucky against SRH thanks to rain God.48 runs in 6 overs with all ten wickets ,even a club team can win. Ridiculous DL method should go .No place for that in t20. I hate RPS because Goenka removed Dhoni from captaincy but Dhoni has shown in vital moments his worth as captain,player and wicket keeper-nobody can match his stumping speed!
I dont understand why someone would look at a boring game....
@CAPT.MEANSTER international cricket will always have its appeal as its significantly better than any domestic cricket. Any of Australia, South Africa, India, England, New Zealand and potentially Weat Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would expect to win the IPL.
@kingkohli
"Well anyway let me put some facts abt dhoni for others, he is the best limited over captain the world has produced ever as he has managed the weakest bowling attack every time in ipl and produced results from them"
Yes, the batsman like Tendulkar, Kolhi, Rohit Sharma and more (two double hundred) did nothing to win. It was all bowlers who got other teams out so cheaply.
KKR was lucky against SRH(it was a lucky sneak). Too bad today. Unfair luck does not last long.
@KINGKOHLI - just because i questioned your statement on Dhoni or stated that he lost to Rohit sharma in 2 IPL finals I become a dhoni-hater? Hate is a strong word, I never questioned Dhonis limited over captaincy record. He is an excellent captain and has one of the best cricketing brain at the moment. I would still have him captain the Indian ODI /T20 side over Kohli. My statement was very specific to your comment about Dhoni MANAGING FAST BOWLERS WELL. Time and again he has shown that he does not believe in India's fast bowlers and openly criticizes them when the team looses. Look at how Umesh Yadav , Bhuvaneshwar Kumar have flourished now, same bowlers who Dhoni never backed and criticized. I never said Gambhir is a good captain either , it is apalling the way he has shyed away from responsible batting in this IPL. If you have the wits to post an actual fact and stats i am welcome to a debate , just labelling anyone who doesnt agree with you as a hater doesnt prove anything.
Yusuf Pathan is one of the key player and hard hitter for KKR I don't know who decided him to out from play off game... very bad decision from KKR selection. If he is played the match instead of grandhome I am sure he may give some runs to KKR... Main reason to defeat the KKR Iia Pathan out
Good that KKR did not make it to the final. KKR did not deserve the win against SRH.
@CPT.MEANSTER. I can see your point, the CT, agreed is a total waste of time but I think you are a little off the mark re: International cricket. Comments alone shows many who post have a fair idea bout the game, i am afraid comments from IPL, BBL et all shows a distinct & alarming lack of cricket knowledge by many posters. The Ashes series is one contest that garners more comments than any other series, by all fans. Interest is at an all time high, 4 out of the 5 venues for the Ashes are sold out, 5 months out! Lack of interest? Hardly. The major difference is that people often forget T20 performances soon after, not so tests. No doubt T20 leagues cater for a new audience, crowds are growing in the BBL, record ratings last season confirms this, but from a cricket purist, and there are plenty, it is still regarded as fluff, yes interest is there, but sustainable interest? Not down here anyway. Cheers though.
This is a great tournament that is good for cricket. It just goes on too long. Has anyone else lost interest? Shorten it up by playing 2 games every day and play the whole tournament in a month!
Ok,2 things in the comment section which infuriate me- 1)Why is Dhoni being brought out in an MI vs KKR playoff?? 2)How is toss important here? This team go out for 107. No matter how difficult the pitch,how suicidal you bat,getting out at 107 is a pretty tough job. Can't you for oncne give credit where it is due? Particularly to the plans made for every batsman as well as the brilliant execution.
Am i the only one who thinks Bumrah is the best bowler in the world at the moment
Update test player ranking
@cricfan1244731839: Spoken like a true Pakistani fan eh ?! :) Everyone else felt the same during the PSL. Back then, the IND vs AUS test series kept us going.
@cpt I would have agreed with you in 2013 or 14 but not now. I understand you may prefer the IPL and a lot do, I have no issue with that. However it still will not compete with international sport because the rivalries in IPL are fictitious whereas in internationals they are based on pure emotion. You must know your point about nobody watching the India v Pak games or ashes is incorrect? I'm sure you will tune in at some stage during the next ashes bout just like I flick onto the IPL from time to time. Out of curiosity have you seen the viewing figures for IPL 2017? I have not so am just asking.
A boring match, I cannot understand why some get excited. This is for a very limited local crowd I feel. Waiting till the CT & international series start. During the recent past Pak Vs WI series kept us going.
@KINGKOHLI astounding reply, lol. GG is always rallied behind his team. In this year he is not even ready to face the first 6 overs. Pathan is the worst batsman in the history of IPL. He never gets going at all. Just play some shots straight to fielder and gets him out. Rohit was better captain than GG every single time. This article is the proof hope most comments below had not read the article at all. If so no one would tell GG is a great captain. "Bumrah had never taken the new ball before this season" Mumbai had made note of this even in the previous meeting between these sides at the Eden Gardens" a wise captain would have opened himself instead of a rookie.
@JB633: No matter what you say, international cricket is losing its ground and becoming quickly irrelevant. Take this Champions Trophy for example, do we really need it at this time ? Didn't we have an ICC World Cup just recently to decide the best 50 over team in the world ? Does that mean, if any other team other than AUS end up winning the CT, they are world champions ? Please... ! Leagues like the IPL may not cater to every cricket fan, but they are a lot more popular among fans, especially younger people and new ones. You cannot deny that. The IPL has defied naysayers before, and it will continue to do so very well for many years to come. Cheers.
kkr won against srh to go out after a couple of days. Rain on that day was of no help to except to keep them in for another 48 hrs or so.. 48 runs in 6 overs with 10 wickets on any day will be won by the team doing that. Even Bangalore this year would have won against any other top 7 teams if they were given that target .Giving 10 wickets to play with don't need any thinking, go and swing your bat , you'll be there before loosing 10 wickets.
@VIRS_FERRARI, I understood that u r a dhoni hater. Well anyway let me put some facts abt dhoni for others, he is the best limited over captain the world has produced ever as he has managed the weakest bowling attack every time in ipl and produced results from them and also he has improved avg bowlers like mohit sharma and jadeja by giving them appropriate field unlike gambhir and others who always want good bowlers to cover their ordinary captaincy. And please don't reply me with dhoni oversea test record as I am only talking abt limited over format
Dear KKR, first of all please release Yusuf Pathan. The man hasn't done anything for at least 2 seasons now. We don't need players in IPL cricket picked on past glories. The Indian national team used to be like that and we used to be the laughing stock of world cricket for many years. Also, Sunil Narine is not a batsman, he's a slogger. He cannot save you all the time. Lastly, Gambhir should be retained as skipper and player after the auction. If you let him go, I cannot see KKR even come close to sniffing the playoffs in the coming years. He brings quality leadership to the team.
@cpt we both know that those comments are not true. People watch India v Pakistan games from all over the world and the ashes 2015 had higher viewing figures in India than both Australia and England combined.
I will elaborate my plans for slicing another Humble pie here. MI will play most likely the same squad. May want to play Harbajan but replacing whom? Barring Johnson all other tortoise-speed MI bowlers will want to forget their experience there in Hyderabad. I see both Smith and Tripathi are still smarting from their failure in the first playoff. They will want revenge and already have decided which bowler to take on. This fellow Karn Sharma, the latest wonder, will get the shok of his lifetime. MSD will play number 4 whipping and rattling all the MI bowlers, scattering the fielders and raking Rohit's cheeks raw. RPS the mystery team lifting the cup of joy and honor and finally making the kitty a little more richer for Mr Goenka! Another Humble pie? Sure?
KKR should release GG now, there was no unity in the team like before when every single player was enjoying each other success. Some time he is more harsh on players. GG should go and play his last IPL for his Delhi Team.
Mumbai did to KKR what KKR did to SRH. It shows Bangalore is a Toss based pitch, whoever wins it wins the game. So no matter which team, just heads or tails decides cricket here which is a shame. SRH in a way were better than KKR, they scored 128 against KKR 107 same pitch they played.
KKR have themselves to blame. Narine is a blind hitter, he should not have opened. Yusuf pathan should have played instead of rajpoot. He would have smashed karan sharma and krunal. I agree he is a gamble, but he plays well against spinners. Lost count how many times KKR has lost to MI. i expected KKR to pull this one off.
For those who want Simmons replaced perhaps you should take a look at the replay. He was given out LBW to a ball that was missing the wicket. Even before the replay i thought the ball spun too much and he was forward. He could do with better luck with the umpiring in the final.
discarding yusuf was a great move and perhaps even came too late. he has been a passenger ever since he moved to kkr, perhaps he needs a more central role like he had at RR. nothing against the guy, happens wid the best, remember zlatan struggled at Barca but conquered rest of the Europe. So, perhaps more development from yusuf side and perhaps a change of pastures
is it just me or ipl has seen quality going down (not score) alongwith general interest from public. look at cricinfo commentary and comment portals, I guess less numbers are caring about ipl this year. I do believe though it is just transition period old stars are fading away and in couple of years younger stars will bring back that charm
I am getting ready for sincere slicing of another Humble pie! If MI bat first in the finals, RPS is the champion. I foresee another batting collapse from MI. Even otherwise if RPS bats first MI will get 2400 kilowatts electrocution from the bats of Tripathi and Dhoni. Sure Humble pie this time? Ahaha Ahaha Hihihi!
SREERAM83 How did SRH deserve to loose? 1. All teams got to play on Bangalore pitch except SRH. Courtesy washed out match Vs RCB. 2. After the shower the pitch gets damp and the ball skids through without swinging, seaming and spinning. That too they just have 6 overs with opposition having 10 wickets to chase. 3. KKR played on the driest pitch last match while SRH played on the damp pitch and outfield, but still they fought till the last ball. 4. If the match against RCB was not a washout they might have a chance of being in the top 2 in place of RPS. The element of luck played a crucial part in the exit of SRH this year than proper cricket.
SRH are out of the tournament so i have no allegiances left but that KKR batting performance was extremely satisfying.
@DOOSRA-SHERU : Why didnt Dhoni outwit Rohit in the 2013 and 2015 IPL finals ? No doubt RPS have the upper hand here , they are one of the few teams to actually win in Hyderabad this year. They have beaten Mumbai 3 times (Some close games and horrible umpiring going against MI in some of those games). But my money is on MI.
@KINGKOHLI - not sure what you mean by Dhoni is the good captain for fast bowlers comment. He has been horrible to manage indian fast bowlers and never backed them (except useless Ishant Sharma). If you mean RPS then perhaps you forgot Smith is the captain not Dhoni.
I sincerely advise the BCCI to STOP hosting playoff games in neutral venues, particularly when you know that those venues will be experiencing showers at this time of the year. When will the IPL start thinking like the FA Premiership, NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL etc ? You simply do NOT play playoff games in neutral venues. I don't care who runs this league, this should be the last year with such neutral venues. Next year, teams competing in playoffs should play at their own venues. For example, if qualifier 1 is between MI vs CSK, the game should be played in the venue of the team that is placed higher up the table following the round robin phase. If CSK are placed above MI after the league phase, they get to be the home side. It's that simple. Come on IPL/BCCI, let's enhance the world's best T20 league even more with these innovations. We also need a home and away jersey for each team. Let's be professional here.
Drooping Yusuf Pathan is biggest lost for KKR. Very poor selection
Okay Finals then! I make a silent vow not to watch anymore IPL matches if another low score happened in the finals too. T20 is a fast and furious game, full of excitement. Must cause fast heartbeats and soaring adrenaline. Definitely not like these 3 playoffs!
KKR lost the match the moment they dropped Yusuf Pathan & selected de gromhe. U can't simply drop ur biggest match winner in such a crucial game. Agreed he hasn't scored much runs in dis ipl tats bcoz he hardly got chance to bat in dis ipl as majority of KKR matches were being finished by Lynn, gambhir,narine, uthappa & to some extent manish pandey. Had yusuf played today he could have turned the match in KKR's favour with his big hits & he was due for a big knock. And also in absence of manish pandey it was important tat yusuf pathan was played as there was no one to anchor KKR innings when wickets fell in a hurry. Regarding de gromhe he is simply a waste of player like hardik pandya who can neither bat nor bowl & is a walking wicket against spinners & quality pacers.
Well deserved winner, Mumbai. Good, solid show. Now go out and beat RPS in Hyderabad. Time to avenge those three losses this year. And be the first team to win three titles. Kudos to Rohit and his men.
I hope PRS do not turn-up overconfident on the D-Day, after having beaten MI three times this season. My heart is hoping for a Pune win but the mind says it's going to be MI lifting the trophy.
...and some KKR fans said that they could have won THAT match quite easily.
LOLZ
Losing both openers and 'initially prolific' Uthappa tapering off meant KKR was never going to make a big score. Rest of the batsmen were caught between trying to stabilize the innings vs attacking and ended up at least 40 runs short. MI was never going to lose to that sort of total. My predictions on all 3 play off matches so far went wrong, as I expected the losing team to win on each occasion. So, I won't be making any prediction for the final. However, I am hoping for a highly competitive match, no matter who wins. Not like the last 2 matches.
MI must bring N.Rana in place Raydu for the final. N.Rana is a great great number 3 batsman, he is the best find of IPL. He is as confident and as elegant like the legend Rahul dravid. Do I have to say more?
Mahela's strategic acumen can be seen in some of these well thought out KKR wickets.
So happy to see the undeserving and totally lucky KKR eliminated. They should not have been in this match in the first place. MI showed them how one-sided this match was.
I think Shah Rukh Khan needs to blow fewer kisses. It seems one of them accidentally blew his team out of championship contention hahahahaha. Well done MI ! But RPS are the team to beat IMO.
One way MI can win against RPS is by batting first. Posting a target over 170.
so it's maharastra derby in the final.
@Cricfan903322104: Your comment has zero sense in it. If you want each team to play 7 games only then it would not give a fair chance for some teams to bounce back. The whole purpose of a league is to have a 'home' and 'away' encounter for fairness.
where are those kkr fans who said that they can chase 128.....and they more spite than other team
Gambhir is an ordinary,defensive and over rated captain and because he had got good bowlers and good team from shah rukh, he was proving a good captain. I mean look today he has dropped kuldeep and played chawla and narine ahead of him who both got less fliat than kuldeep and this is not first time he has dropped him, he has done that in league matches also. According to me real captain is dhoni who managed a team which got avg bowlers.
KSharma and Bumrah bowled 7 overs conceded 23 runs and bundled up 7 wickets. Whose fault was that? The slow wicket or incompetence of KKR? Alas! They just not only dropped the golden bowl into the Cauvery waters but also drowned.
KKR won on tuesday and all and sundry hated this win including the SRH coach the commentators included . Today too the commentators were all for MI throughout the match description as though there was no second team playing . Such bias my god ! On tuesday KKR played excellently but today one of the best teams of the tourney were back to their own self of a dishevelled outfit which has been ever since they started losing 5 straight matches before the eliminator . Their fielding was as usual abhorring !! How Grandhomme is the rising allrounder of New Zealand only God can tell . Today why he was selected in place of Yusuf Pathan the tried and trusted man of KKR is hard to guess . Boult dropped in favour of the inexperinced Rajpoot!!! Grandhomme not only bowled a single over today but also one match earlier . That ends the season for KKRs present team whose members just not may be there next season . So MI the outstanding team of IPL will have another crack at their nemesis RPS .
Poor batting by both SRH and KKR batting first and that is why they got trashed. Rain and pitch have very little say on this. SRH deserved to lose and they lost. KKR with so much potential to play spin, they still collapsed to 107 and they lost. When the wicket is dryer than you know it is, then you should play and have stratergize in such a way to give best player of spin as much oppertunity as possible. Instead KKR went with the flashy opening of Narine. Gambir based on form should have opened and played most of the balls. They should have played for scoring anything close to 140 and then if possible stretch above.
Mumbai deserves to be in final for giving opportunities for so many Indian players and banking on them. They are the true IPL team. They had fantastic season.
Thanks to KKR for making this qualifier a helluva lot boring.
Everything was wrong from the very beginning for KKR. Their team selection was not good. Their batting failed. They should have played with patience waiting for good balls instead of trying big hits in that slow pitch. Then their bowling was not up to the standard of a play off defending 107. Nobody was bowling with good length and line like MI. Their fielding was also not good. The placement was really poor compare to the fielding of MI. Hope we can see a better final between RPS and MI.
Last year in the playoffs we had 4 blockbuster matches starting from the first qualifier till the finals.This year it has been a boredom of sorts to see the playoffs mainly because of the chinaswamy pitch, hopefully we have a cracking finale at Hyderabad which is a belter of a pitch.
@JB633: You, my friend are in the minority. How about respecting what the majority of us fans think of the league ? Btw, nobody other than English or Australians would care about an Ashes test. When it comes to IND vs PAK encounters, people not belonging to either one of those nations won't even be tuning in. So it's all about perspective. IPL is enjoyed by a vast majority of Indians and is marching on successfully in its 10th year. Next year, things will only get better. It has its flaws, but the good outweighs the bad. Cheers.
Mumbai follwers dnt be happy .pune will lift the trophy..3 match they beat mumbai
mistakes off kkr..narien sending opening is big mistake..droping yusuf imp mtch robin and gambir plop show 5 match continuesly..next year kkr dnt retain players..russel..and lyn can rtainif india player iwould retain manish /and gambir
WHOA.........This edition of IPL 2017 is pretty much over as Dhoni will out wit Rohit HIS junior ......It has lacked glamour, interest and could be deemed boring. Maybe IPL has peaked and will go south from here on.In my opinion the so called overseas stars were clock watching on the job and it showed up the failings of has ~been players just jobbing around. There are many local players there who were robbed of opportunities to play and just going grey and old while benchwarming. This is sad since BCCI should look after the development of their young players rather than humour and pamper ex-international dropouts.There is no need to be rigid about the 4 overseas players per match..Instead there should be 9 local players per match.If you don't believe me then look at the stats.
Have always maintained that Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack that would make any international side proud.Even the reserves are world class.Pune Super Giants would have to take this into consideration when setting targets or chasing one.Chasing looks tough against Mumbai Indians.Pune Giants also have "magic man" Dhoni and THAT is a big factor,particularly in finals.
kkr is the most overrated team of this ipl
I wouldnt say justice done or denounce KKRs ability to reach final stages bcos they won previous match. It was only D/L that created problem in cricket not KKR or not SRH. D/L really killing cricket, the sooner we realise the better it is. None of the knock out matches should be decided on the basis of D/L rule. Replay next day is the only best option or call draw.
this ipl is starting great but at the end it looks like boring..7 weeks is too many so organizers should cut off matches..if each team play 7 games rather than 14,tsis will be more attractive both at the start and the end...
So Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the only team to win the IPL Championship as a team going through two knockout games playing the eliminator.
Thank God! I don't have to slice my Humble pie! As I commented the slow bowlers of MI had the KKR top order for dinner and supper.
Both MI and KKR reached playoffs only because of chasing in most matches unlike SRH and RPS. If they had batted first instead both wouldn't have reached this stage. Plundering runs in league games but scrapping the bottom in knockout games. Top most failures are Shikar and Yuvraj for SRH, Lynn and Narine & Gambir and Uthappa for KKR, Simmons and Parthiv & HH Pandya and Pollard for MI, Smith and Tripathi for RPS in the knockout games where they should have excelled. Lo and behold! In this scenario, Dhoni stands very tall, you are the man!
WHOA......Required run rate 2.34. ( Lol)
This IPL has been pretty dull like the last two. Surely sooner or later are going to start question what they are watching. A lot of these IPL stars are washed up has beens and the recruitment has been awful from a lot of teams. Those that think the IPL is set to dominate over international cricket are deluded beyond the extreme. Can anyone even begin to compare a world cup, an ashes test or an India v Pakistan game with this?
and poor performance of rohit sharma continues..
KKR Fans got what they deserved. SRH is out because of rain not because of KKR. that's sums up.
Everytime i see rovman powell warming the bench , i feel kkr srategiest are the most hopeless bunch. Not to give a single game to such an upcoming allrounder speaks volumes abt the entire kkr strategiests. Dropping yusuf pathan n giving colin chance after chance is nothing short of foolishness. Pathan has produced so many miracle innings for kkr at crucial stages. pathan is akways sent when he needs to pace d inning from tge word go.GG r8ghtly deserves this humilating defeat.
KKR were Rain-shocked, thats it. MI proving no issue with the surface if you bat sensibly
Kkr one of the over rated ipl team
If MI replace this Simmons for final with Pooran or someone then its good else curtains for them against Pune.
Just shows you how Crucial Ishank Jaggi & Surya Kumar Yadav's partnership was after seeing Mumbai 3 down. Anogher 20 25 runs might have been the difference
Shocker performance in important match... Bad planing by dropping Yusuf.... Every time they send Lynn and Narine. For this match they should have played Lynn and Gambir as openers.... Bad planing is costing them match
Boring playoffs of ipl wastage of spectators money
Dismal! Poor! Pathetic! Nervy! Disappointing! Clueless! To sum up KKR!
Kkr 107? Really? Lol. Where are those Kkr fans who claimed they would have won Srh had they played 20 overs? Rain rain plz save this Kkr ha ha
Great to see another tight match where the bowlers have their say instead of meaningless slig fests
@CRICINFOUSER Don't blame Bangslore wicket! T20 or not this is cricket, a sport. If you are looking only for scripted entertainment go watch a James Bond or Shah Rukh movie.
never ever play L.Simmons because he is too inconsistent and replace him with Puran and make to hit open...
WHOA........There goes another overated West Indian has been.....A young Indian rookie would have surely made a better contribution and could not have done worse. Next to come is another had been pollard
GG said in the post match interview against SRH that teams have been making the mistake of looking to score 180-200 on this pitch and fail badly (attributing it to the reason SRH could manage only 128), despite the fact that SRH were very circumspect in the first 10 overs because of the nature of the wicket, and were not looking for 170-180 at all. He also said that the pitch wasnt that bad to score only 128. Guess what, today GG sends in Narine with Lynn. You guessed it right, KKR wanted to get off to a flyer and put a big score on the board. Hypocrisy much? Tactics speak for themselves. And the rain the other day made the pitch that much better for KKR's innings. Very lucky was KKR. Having said that, this Chinnaswamy pitch is a disgrace for T20 cricket. Its understandable for a Test match to be playing on a testing wicket like this with uneven bounce, but certainly not what the spectators cane to see in a T20 playoff.
wow sangakkara...he is still performing in the england county cricket by scoring consecative hundreds..what a master player he is..
Kkr was lucky in last match to bat for just 6 overs. Wel done Mumbai.
Lol.. KKR all out for 107. They didn't play full 20 overs. What a shame. At least SRH made 128. KKR enjoyed 2 extra days of hospitality. Thanks to D/L method which made them to play today. ICC should fine the organizers for forcing the players to play at 1:27AM.
they wouldn't even have scored atleast 100 against true champions srh. if the game was 20 overs
So SRH didn't bat that bad the last night. Had it been 20 overs for SRH and KKR loosing 3 wickets under 2 overs and only Gambhir staying tall, yes, its definitely hard luck for SRH the other night. Really hard luck.
Quality cricket from MI. KKR the weakest batting middle order don't desrve to be in finals. It's going to MI vs RPS again. Feeling sad from Gambhir the one man army.
KKR must be very happy, atleast they got a chance to play today. And it is certainly because of rain god
This is what Muralitharan was saying, had they got 20 overs to bowl, or at least 15 overs, they would have pinged this KKR lineup easily with the bowling that sunrisers have.
KKR still hoping for rain , so they get only 1 over to bowl to win vs MI. May be piyush chawla will be the bowler. The fact that they open innings with Narine shows how unsure their recognized opening pair GG and Uthappa are about themselves.
Looks like GG and the entire KKR team is still in disbelief of how they even beat sunrisers the last night, they are still in that euphoria mode, they need to come out of it and score at-least 100 runs here, and they need to forget they will not have golden chance to bowl out MI's in 1 over if rain hits by D/L.
See this is what I was talking about. Many people boasted yesterday that had KKR batted 20 overs they would have finished the game. I challenge many here, can they even get to the score that SRH got to 128? This team is a very very lucky team KKR. Deep down even kkr captain and coach know it. I will not be surprised if they even go on and win it with luck , not by performance. This is a complete mismatch teams competing in eliminator. SRH vs MI would have been far more interesting game for the neutral fans of bangaluru.
Kkr should have opened with gambir and even announced that Sunil is playing as a bowler only to send naraine at no 3. Also the pitch was holding and even karn was turning it. So they should have played slow and aimed for 160.
Ishank Jaggi did a Dhoni!
Just as convoluted the IPL rules so is scheduling. I am a Bangalore an but don't understand the logic of hosting these non RCB games in Bangalore. Why not have it in one of the contenders home with some logic for chosen the location or a toss?
Uthapa again proved he is still average batsman. Initially he was helped by drop catches but not anymore..
Rain-socked KKR is yet to recover fully I assume. What say you?
The pitches for knock-out games at Bangalore have been disgraceful. To people who want to see a balance between bat and ball, I'd say please watch Test cricket or ODI's. T20's are meant for entertainment. Spectators do not pay money/ invest time to watch batting sides scrap to 120 runs in 20 overs. I'd much rather see a 170 score and have the side batting second have an even chance of winning the game by chasing it down. Get truer wickets which provide entertaining cricket, not slow, low, sticky wickets which produce a scrap. 'Coz T20 games aren't meant to be scraps, whatever their aesthetic appeal might be to the purists of the game (which includes me too by the way!)
Has Karun Sharma improved since he last played for India. He does not turn the ball much but has fastish pace.
RCB rooting MI hoping they will bowl out KKR for less than 49!
What's going on here? Eversince the last 2-3 league matches, then the playoffs, the matches which were supposed to provide great contest and entertainment, have proven to be great dampener, a great disappointment for the fans and the teams themselves.
As of now KKR is out of the contest, but in cricket you never know what can happen. The match changes in an over or two. Lets
KKR worst team selection cost the match... Yusuf pathan key player.. important match y should change the team ...
Well deserved loss to KKR. They luckily won SRH match with D/L method now they rattled. Same ground and different result in less than 48 hours. Haha. KKR barely made to playoffs with oneman show of Sunil Narayain. This is what you get if you don't get results through fair play. Bye bye KKR. SRH is still a champion in people's heart.
KKR have a mental clot against the MI. They just somehow never win against them. Mumbai own them left right and centre.
Now SRH feels more pain for rain not letting them play for 20 overs.
uttappa what did after injured.0.1..2.1.....its realy bad he is telling fire works whate fire work's of robin....he played well half of ipl..bt ttal out of farm ..realy bad and imp time he plop he hurted kkr...he should think future his cricket
Why did kkr select de gradhomme in place of boult. He does not score runs neither does he bowl properly & is a walking wicket against spinners.
KKR missing a player like Yusuf tonight. McClenaghan injured? Haha cool story, true that.
GG's comments post SRH chase biting him . "It was a much better wicket than we played RCB on. It was coming onto the bat nicely in our innings. I think if you target 160 you will get a good score. You can't just go on looking for 200 every game"
KKR did a big mistake by dropping Yusuf pathan today. With no manish pandey to hold the innings together they should have played Yusuf pathan today. Look now they are completely struggling at 31/5. But looking at the pitch dis pitch looks difficult for batting anything around 130 is difficult to chase.
to much experiment is not good.
Looks like MI don't need the rains. KKR doing harakiri.
MIND doing really well ...KKR collapsed....What happened to KKR camp????
It's all over for KKR as the Lynn, Narine
If Yusuf Pathan had to be dropped he should have been dropped in earlier games and not in the game as important as this. He is a big match player and he should have been benched earlier to recover from his mental state of taking too much tension.
WHOA.......Malinga used to be a good bowler. He is on the decline. Imagine Narine clouding him for six
Poor KKR thought they will win toss once again,and rain would interfere ,they picked a heavy bowling unit , not knowing this would come . Should be a shocker for GG.Hyd would love to see MI abs RPS with dhoni hitting a sizer to win the match ! Nostalgia !
Leaving out McClenaghan is a smart move, but getting Johnson in his place, not so smart. Both left arm and both bowl at same pace. Hope Johnson shows some variation
...out injured, eh?
Cool story bro.
KKR did the right thing dropping Yusuf Pathan. Somehow, I feel this is the end of him in IPL. My prediction is, KKR will win today.
I think Mumbai is going to win..
Whether is d4ciding factor. NOT TOSS or what is the playing eleven.
@INSIDEHEDGE
Unlike last time, (which you pointed out, and I supported), MI have pitched their bets on the right Mitch, this time. Hope it is the right pitching. Not only for MI, but also for you & me. To save our faces a bit!
