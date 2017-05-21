Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, final, Hyderabad May 21, 2017

Mumbai choose to bat against bogey team

The Report by Karthik Krishnaswamy
76

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bat v Rising Pune Supergiant
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 01:07
WATCH - Mumbai bat in IPL 2017 final

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, chose to bat in the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. This was the 11th time Mumbai had won the toss this season, and only the second time they had chosen to bat - the previous match was also at the same venue, when they had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Rohit explained his decision by saying the pitch in that game seemed to slow down in the second innings. He also said he wanted to take the pressure off his batting line-up, perhaps mindful of the fact that the team batting first has won six of the nine previous IPL finals. Steven Smith, the Rising Pune captain, said he would have liked to bat first as well.

Both teams were unchanged. Mitchell McClenaghan, who missed the second Qualifier with an injury, was set to face a fitness assessment before the toss. He missed out again, with Mumbai retaining fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson.

Mumbai had topped the league stage of the tournament, then lost the first Qualifier to Rising Pune - their third loss in three meetings this season - before beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier.

Mumbai Indians 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Karn Sharma, 9 Mitchell Johnson, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga

Rising Pune Supergiant 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni, 6 Daniel Christian, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Lockie Ferguson, 9 Adam Zampa, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Shardul Thakur.

Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  •   Dileep Thumati on May 21, 2017, 17:51 GMT

    Poor batting from Smith. Having strike rate of 85 even after that six. It shouldn't have reached this stage with asking rate around 10 per over. Dhoni and Rahane lost their wickets to up the scoring rate on this difficult pitch. Lets see whether Smith has it in him to take the team home being the set batsmen. I hope so he makes it.

  • howtoplaycricket on May 21, 2017, 17:35 GMT

    so sad to see such a pityful batting from two captains..

  • ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4'S_SECOND_FATHER on May 21, 2017, 17:34 GMT

    smith might have scored lot of runs in Australia and on other easy surfaces. but batting on a difficult surface requires technique. that is why rahane scored around one third of the target.

  • cricfan4945711642 on May 21, 2017, 17:34 GMT

    23 from 33 Steve smith..can't even put bat on ball.he's winning it for mumbai Indians. ..bumrah will eat him now

  • cric_surgeon on May 21, 2017, 17:33 GMT

    Certain guys (hate even to name them) are using this forum just to spit venom with no sense of cricket at all. For them players like 'God' who played for self glory and who shirked captaincy for fear of losing the fame are their favored ones. Inconsolable funny souls!

  • White_Bird on May 21, 2017, 17:32 GMT

    Even Pujara would have a much better scoring rate than Steve Smith.

  • cricfan4945711642 on May 21, 2017, 17:32 GMT

    what is Steve smith doing?

  • White_Bird on May 21, 2017, 17:31 GMT

    Watching Smith trying to hit a big shot is comical!!

  • cricfan34683935 on May 21, 2017, 17:30 GMT

    Smith in test match mode.....

  • cricfan10044827 on May 21, 2017, 17:28 GMT

    Apart from his 100, Smith has struggled throughout the season. Making run a ball scores and many scores even below strike rate of 100. As pitches have become difficult, his batting has suffered as well. Kind of gives us insight on how many batsmen can cope up with these tough conditions especially in this short format. Barely a few. He has captained the said well and Dhoni has been up in his aid throughout the season too with his strategic planning on the field.

  • No featured comments at the moment.