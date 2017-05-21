Mumbai choose to bat against bogey team

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bat v Rising Pune Supergiant

Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 01:07 Play 01:07 WATCH - Mumbai bat in IPL 2017 final

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, chose to bat in the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. This was the 11th time Mumbai had won the toss this season, and only the second time they had chosen to bat - the previous match was also at the same venue, when they had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Rohit explained his decision by saying the pitch in that game seemed to slow down in the second innings. He also said he wanted to take the pressure off his batting line-up, perhaps mindful of the fact that the team batting first has won six of the nine previous IPL finals. Steven Smith, the Rising Pune captain, said he would have liked to bat first as well.

Both teams were unchanged. Mitchell McClenaghan, who missed the second Qualifier with an injury, was set to face a fitness assessment before the toss. He missed out again, with Mumbai retaining fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson.

Mumbai had topped the league stage of the tournament, then lost the first Qualifier to Rising Pune - their third loss in three meetings this season - before beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier.

Mumbai Indians 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Karn Sharma, 9 Mitchell Johnson, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga

Rising Pune Supergiant 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni, 6 Daniel Christian, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Lockie Ferguson, 9 Adam Zampa, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Shardul Thakur.

Karthik Krishnaswamy is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.