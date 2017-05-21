Mumbai choose to bat against bogey team
Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bat v Rising Pune Supergiant
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, chose to bat in the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. This was the 11th time Mumbai had won the toss this season, and only the second time they had chosen to bat - the previous match was also at the same venue, when they had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
Rohit explained his decision by saying the pitch in that game seemed to slow down in the second innings. He also said he wanted to take the pressure off his batting line-up, perhaps mindful of the fact that the team batting first has won six of the nine previous IPL finals. Steven Smith, the Rising Pune captain, said he would have liked to bat first as well.
Both teams were unchanged. Mitchell McClenaghan, who missed the second Qualifier with an injury, was set to face a fitness assessment before the toss. He missed out again, with Mumbai retaining fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson.
Mumbai had topped the league stage of the tournament, then lost the first Qualifier to Rising Pune - their third loss in three meetings this season - before beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier.
Mumbai Indians 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Rohit Sharma (capt), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Karn Sharma, 9 Mitchell Johnson, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga
Rising Pune Supergiant 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Manoj Tiwary, 5 MS Dhoni, 6 Daniel Christian, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Lockie Ferguson, 9 Adam Zampa, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Shardul Thakur.
Poor batting from Smith. Having strike rate of 85 even after that six. It shouldn't have reached this stage with asking rate around 10 per over. Dhoni and Rahane lost their wickets to up the scoring rate on this difficult pitch. Lets see whether Smith has it in him to take the team home being the set batsmen. I hope so he makes it.
so sad to see such a pityful batting from two captains..
smith might have scored lot of runs in Australia and on other easy surfaces. but batting on a difficult surface requires technique. that is why rahane scored around one third of the target.
23 from 33 Steve smith..can't even put bat on ball.he's winning it for mumbai Indians. ..bumrah will eat him now
Certain guys (hate even to name them) are using this forum just to spit venom with no sense of cricket at all. For them players like 'God' who played for self glory and who shirked captaincy for fear of losing the fame are their favored ones. Inconsolable funny souls!
Even Pujara would have a much better scoring rate than Steve Smith.
what is Steve smith doing?
Watching Smith trying to hit a big shot is comical!!
Smith in test match mode.....
Apart from his 100, Smith has struggled throughout the season. Making run a ball scores and many scores even below strike rate of 100. As pitches have become difficult, his batting has suffered as well. Kind of gives us insight on how many batsmen can cope up with these tough conditions especially in this short format. Barely a few. He has captained the said well and Dhoni has been up in his aid throughout the season too with his strategic planning on the field.
Why do they have to make easy matches tight for no reason? Most of these low scoring matches are made needlessly tight for audience it seems. @SAL7, I have great respect for Dhoni as a player and captain but the overzealous hyperness here just makes me go all Robelinda on him. Not to mention that he is way past his date but people want to stay blind to that. How in the world is he a cornerstone only hypers can make sense of. The way his batting has fallen over the last 3 years is worse than either SRT, Sehwag or Gambhir yet as in those cases 'brand value' trumps reality. @ABY PRASAD, it's funny how everything good is ALWAYS due to Dhoni but no bad thing can ever be? I know truth can be bitter but please be open to real world. Where was this 'genius' last year? Or for the last 3 years in intl cricket? Or for the last 4 years in away test cricket? I know what you will say, bad team etc. Predictable.
WHOA........What did I tell you days ago? Junior (Rohit) is in a place where he is alien. Steve and Dhoni are having him for a snack. Could not mumbai find two players to make up the 11 instead of having 2 passengers simmonds and pollard on the side to make it an interesting final?
Smith failing at a slow track just as usual.
in a pursuit to increase the run rate, rahane sacrifices himself due to Smith's slow batting.
rahane 44 runs in 37 balls and smith 17 runs in 23 balls...if instead of smith it was dhoni batting there would have been an avalanche of posts about how slow dhoni is batting....
Another batting disaster for MI. So many good batsmen - nothing substantial on the scorecard.
Send smith in test cricket
at this rate, msd has to bail out if pune loses some quick wickets
Mitchell Jhonson is far better than Mcleneghan
Smith's batting can be compared to sunny gavaskars famous 36 of 170 odd balls in 1975 WC match
@hadeslogic: Dhoni's not perturbed though, is he? By your hatred? Noooo, of course he isn't! He's busy being the cornerstone of Indian cricket. )
smith clearly struggling on a pitch that slightly favours the bowlers. must have prepared for a waca marble floor.
I simply hate Rahane's body language! This guy has fear written all over... i would never have a player like him in the team... for an experienced player he is just getting worse and worse... anything good and i can assure you he wont come on top! I would rather play a brave but averagely consistent batsman... what is cricket without confidence? Appalling
Bewildering to see No slips or close in catchers to pressurise the batsmen when Mumbai Need Wickets to win!! Karn Sharma picked up 4 wuckets against KKR in the last match and has been given not one close in catcher. Bumrah & Malinga have no slips. Johnson has no short legs.
While Steve Smith had slips even when MI were 7 down, Rohit Sharma has None. Defensive non attacking non agressive approach won't get wickets or win matches.
Extremely Disappointing
Nice observation about dhoni using the same position for pollard like he had done many times earlier. Heard Kp (kevin p not the other kp lol) n manjrekar get amazed n speak about that fielder b4 n after pollard fell into that trap again.So yeah,many of us did notice that.And pathetic is your viewpoint mr hadeslogic,when everyone including the real hayden mentioned n appreciated it. c bad only,say bad only, thts u eh.And mr cric 657, how many times will u try ur desperate jealous point. Deal with it.Ur not going to make a difference.But ipl will flourish.bt v need sm lik u.its fun. lol On a different note, did anyone else notice that 'after' the initial dhamaka,esp after pollard went, we saw pune attack again? THAT wdnt happen with msd. His style is usually to wait once he destroys half the side.I think that was all smith.This is where u can see 2 captains doing both their style.Smith loves to attack n finish it off. Im sure msd wd hv noticed it and might imbibe that too into his style
@moment Pune favourites. MI need to restrict with good & sling bowling. GG led KKR made mistakes and MI had done the same with the bat it seems.
Washington sundar bowled like a miser
@ACKRICKLOVER yeahwhat an "original idea" by smith!! still coudn't take aussies to the semifinal in the world T20 cup!hope you got my point mate.
@Hadeslogic: The only pathetic thing is your blind hatred of Dhoni. Dhoni's not complaining though, is he? So have at him, but remember, you're fighting with the sun! ;>)
Sky comms people got it spot on. Nohit lacks character as a captain, sitting apart from his side with a cry baby face even as they were batting, got out to a shockingly poor shot (no responsibility), no presence in the field and now opening with a spinner against Ind openers rather than either of his best bowlers Bumrah and Malinga. Just goes to show how 'bestest' he has been.
In the history of IPL, this is the most boring playoffs. The final itself heading towards been the most boring.
Rohit Sharma has a Very Defensive field set for the 1st over! No slips, no close in fielders to pressure the batsman! Very very poot captaincy.
Pune has only Top 5 batsmen if they get out before 70 runs then definately MI will win...
Irresponsible Innings by pollard, Parthiv and Rayudu MI should have got 150 score on this pitch easily but still I Think mumbai will win becoz MI always bowls well in the IPl final they have defended 130 and 138 against CSK
What a great captaincy from smith!!! The way smith rotated his bowlers and the way smith placed his fielders is fantastic to see!
The way smith got pollard out was a treat to watch! I have seen smith using similar fielding placements during other games he captained in some other ODI/T20 etc!
What an original idea from Smith!!!
what a stupid decision to bat first in a t20 game.
GIANT-GURU There is something called as International Calender for ICC which doesnt permit certain leagues to take place at alternate times other than the time at which they are now conducting. February and March are the months which the kids will have academic examinations. Hence the time restrain.
Hardik pandya again showed how much overrated player he is.
GAURAV, oh dear looks like your an anti aussie. Geez cmon Smudge is the highest run getter in RPS reckon 420 odd runs.. See ya at the CT btw lol
Rohit's poor form has been Mumbai 's concern this Season... Krunal Pandya looks an INDIA prospect to me
@SANJANA_P, so NO ONE has ever thought that oh this fielder can be placed straight? Not even COACH Fleming? Next people will say Unadkat has most wickets because Dhoni said so. Tripathi scored because Dhoni. Everything good about Pune is all Dhoni this year and everything bad last years was OBVIOUSLY NOT Dhoni, right? Pathetic.
Leaving Nitish Rana is a mistake- Rayudu seems to get tied down by Stump to Stump bowling... he is also a LBW candidate there's a REASON why Rayudu has never been considered an India PROSPECT
Mumbai lost the match at the time they qualified for final as they were mentally defeated by RPS.. Now they r just showing in actual
Can't believe Mumbai are choking against a depleted Pune attack without Stokes & Tahir. The match is all over as i type, the 7th wkt has fallen.
yup!! Really boring Ipl make 10 teams and play 2 matches a day and finish it in 3 weeks max
The nature of pitches in India have changed due to peak summer season. This has taken the fun out of IPL T20, as test match like dry pitches with spinners bowling maiden overs and batsmen struggling to score runs. Its time that BCCI change the IPL schedule from Apr-May to Feb-March. Or the league may fade off....
@GAURAV SETHI so according to you,zampa and christian are losing the match for their team?low IQ level.poor fellow.
boring ipl ever..plz don't hold this for 7 weeks! itz so boring..cut it for 4 weeks..
Kieron Pollards catch . That fielder was placed exxxxxactly the way Dhoni had placed the fielder years back in CSK. Absolutely front...like a straight line. Pollard loves hitting exactly there. Somebodys done his homework!. And Captain Smithy doesnt hav an inch of ego. So guess whose advise that was! Gotta lovvv this man. Brilliant Dhoni..ur brain is outtathis world.. and great heart smithy! ..and another thanku dhoni for not hving ego as well due to the captaincy change. Genius fielding that!
Ha ha ha!! Another useless performance from the 'bestest' IPL captain of the all: Nohit. Clueless captaincy again and again, too used to the kiddie sized boundaries of Wankhede to hit sixes anywhere else and too afraid of the new ball to open (he will do this in CT though).
Nohit again proved he is not a match winner. Pollard is proven failure. No idea why mumbai bearing him
Horrible decision to bat first from MI. When you are unsure of the pitch bowl 1st. RPS is an average side don't even deserve to be in final. Losing them 4 is disgrace for a team like MI. Now the Dhoni fan boys would go gaga.
Zampa producing the goods as always in these big games.
Mumbai Indian's batsmen batting as if they are playing at Wankhede. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has very large boundaries than many stadiums in India. On other grounds like like Chinnaswamy and Wankhade the shots from Rohit and Pollard would have resulted in Six.
Rayudu is biggest failure for mi. Having got the chances in absence of Nitish Rana he has proved himself failure.
again wicket... now Pollard c Tiwary B Zamba
What a field setting by dhoni to get pollard, just like 2010 ipl final. Kept a fielder straight, no one expected this.
now Rohit out. caught by Takur
and our star opener continues with his poor form..but mi had done good tiil now..so one gonna criticise our HITMAN..!!
@GAURAV SETHI had done a mushi here.poor chap rohit is gone.and guess what? zampa has taken his wicket! zampa is an overseas player, isn't he?
raunauk kapoor see Nohit great innings ??
Rayudu deserves run out. Go and have fun at first class matches.
Batters..... Rohit, Pollard, Rayadu VS Smith, Rahane, Dhoni key big match players
Few weeks ago David Warner has made a magnificent hundred against strong KKR at this very ground. Are they using the same surface or a different one?
told you oversras players will loose YOU games
Ferguson learnt nothing about IPL...this is not a format for Steyns .....but for Rajat Bhatias.....
What a knock from rohit slap, A cracking slap to his haters
win the toss and bat. Mumbai out of mind
WHOA......Looks like Mumbai Playing a table tennis match....
Lol Mumbai going kkr's way below 130 i think
MSD is the key player today
why would I support an Aus to lift the trophy?
P Patel and Rayudu are never a match winners , they only can play supporting role with 50s and 60s on their day
Cmon Nohit cmon Nohit prove you are rohit and not Nohit
Unlike my dilemma to support Bumrah or Dhoni, my dilemma between the two Mitches (McClenaghan & Johnson is on more rational grounds - marginal, though!
McClenaghan's progress had been tremendous. Among the NZ seamers, he had gone ahead of both Boult & Southee; quite significantly against the latter. Even on our Indian pitches he did extremely well. Hardly much to choose between him & Johnson. The only reason I prefer Johnson is the feeling that he can hold the nerves better. Of course,this is an afterthought after what happened against Dhoni, in that probably result changing over.
Not an existential dilemma; yet a dilemma!
Which team to support!
Two of my favourites are playing in this final, but not in the same team, though. The evergreen hero, MSD. And, my local boy Jasprit Bumrah. Even before he was picked for our team India, Bumrah was my favourite among the local players.
Easy way out. Let the team which play better today win!
