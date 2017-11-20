Mumbai, TN keep qualification bids alive

Dhawal Kulkarni celebrates a wicket © PTI

Fifties from Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat helped table-toppers Andhra see off the final day and end their fixture against Mumbai in a draw. Mumbai picked up three points to keep their qualification prospects alive.

They began the day on 190 for 4, with a lead of 307 in the second innings. Overnight batsman Shreyas Iyer could add only 14 to his overnight score and was out for 89. Abhishek Nayar (38*) and Dhawal Kulkarni (33*), who had played dogged knocks in the first innings, were brisk in the second as Mumbai scored 89 in 16 overs on the day before declaring to set Andhra 397.

Andhra's openers DB Prashant Kumar (40) and Bharat (68) began with a half-century stand for the opening wicket, and the fourth-wicket stand of 54 between Bhui (55) and B Sumanth kept them steady towards the end of their innings, as they played out more than 80 overs and finished on 219 for 5. Shardul Thakur took three wickets for Mumbai.

Madhya Pradesh lost three wickets before lunch after beginning the day on 142 for 1 and a lead of 90, but a century from Harpreet Singh (100*) and his unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Ankit Dane (65*) put an outright win beyond Tamil Nadu.

Fast bowler K Vignesh (3-42) dismissed Rajat Patidar for 89 to end his 114-run stand with Shubham Sharma (56), before he removed MP captain Devendra Bundela for 16. Harpreet and Dane then put up 143, with Harpreet striking at 71.94. When MP declared on 351 for 4, they had extended their lead from 90 at the start of the day, to 289.

Tamil Nadu promoted B Aparajith (30*) as opening partner to first-innings centurion N Jagadeesan. Ishwar Pandey ended their stand for 26, before Abhinav Mukund (32*) saw off just over 16 overs in Aparajith's company to seal three points.

Deepak Hooda made an unbeaten 100 off 96 balls, and Aditya Waghmode made an unbeaten 101, after Baroda bowled Odisha out for 445 to grab three points from their fixture. Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh took all of Odisha's wickets on the day to finish with 5 for 50.

Odisha had batted through the entire third day as they pursued Baroda's 503. They begand the day on 316 for 5 and saw the overnight pair of Subhranshu Senapati (173) and 17-year-old Rajesh Dhuper (86) add 106 runs before being separated. Odisha needed 82 runs to take the lead at the point, with four wickets in hand. However, a lower-order collapse inflicted by Swapnil saw them fall from 440 for 6 to 445 all out in the space of five overs.

Baroda scored at 5.9 per over during the 43.5 overs they batted. Waghmode had put on 86 for the opening wicket with Vishnu Solanki (53 off 54) before adding 173 off 162 with Hooda, Baroda's newly-appointed captain who got his first hundred of the season.

