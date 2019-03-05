India 250 (Kohli 116, Shankar 46, Cummins 4-29, Zampa 2-62) v Australia

Virat Kohli's 40th ODI century led the Indian charge as the hosts set Australia 251 to win the second match of the series in Nagpur after they were sent in to bat by Aaron Finch.

India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over and regular wickets for much of their innings, but Kohli found enough support from the likes of Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja to take his side to a defendable tally on a hot day.

Kohli's hundred - his innings spanned 120 balls - was his seventh against Australia and took him to equal second spot with Rohit, behind Sachin Tendulkar's nine, for the most 50-over centuries against the opponents. Pat Cummins was Australia's outstanding bowler with four wickets at an economy rate of 3.22, while Nathan Lyon was also more than useful on his recall to the team conceding 42 runs from his ten overs for one wicket.

Adam Zampa claimed two wickets in as many balls, including MS Dhoni for a golden duck, but he was otherwise expensive, as was Nathan Coulter-Nile. Glenn Maxwell's part-time off-breaks were more parsimonious in comparison.

Concerns about defending a target among the visitors appeared to have overruled the state of the Nagpur pitch, which looked dry, cracked, and likely to take increasing amounts of spin as the game goes on.

Oddly, given the decision at the toss, the Australians chose two spinners for an exceedingly rare occasion in 50-over matches, with Lyon and the fit-again Shaun Marsh returning in place of Jason Behrendorff and Ashton Turner. India were unchanged.

Virat Kohli goes through the leg side Getty Images

Behrendorff's omission meant a rare outing with the new ball for Cummins, and he was to strike in the first over of the game. After first beating Rohit with a full awayswinger, he dropped short and coaxed an upper cut that sailed unerringly into the hands of third man.

Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan seemed to have shrugged off this early reversal in some style, but the introduction of spin brought another change. Maxwell straightened a quicker offbreak enough from around the wicket to win an lbw verdict against Dhawan via the DRS, after the bowler insisted "that's out" to his captain.

Ambati Rayudu was likewise deceived and dismissed lbw after forming the beginnings of a partnership with Kohli, this time given out on the field and seeing the decision upheld after his own review. Kohli, meanwhile, pushed through with typically well-chosen strokes, alert running between the wickets, and deft placement for the occasional boundary.

A more lasting union grew between Kohli and Shankar, the pair managing to avoid falling prey to the slowness and turn of the pitch while also lifting India's run rate. Shankar's aggression even allowed Kohli to throttle back somewhat, as Coulter-Nile and Zampa were both milked for plenty of runs.

So much in control did Kohli and Shankar appear that the latter's exit, run out backing up when the captain's drive was deflected onto the stumps by Zampa, was a genuine surprise in both its eventuality and its manner. Zampa took advantage of the breathing room by coaxing Kedar Jadhav to loft a catch to cover, and the very next ball the previously impassable Dhoni cuffed straight to Usman Khawaja at slip.

Jadeja averted the hat-trick, and stayed with Kohli as he went to his century, the 40th making him the only man other than Tendulkar to get this far. India's acceleration was measured rather than absolute, again underlining the difficulties of the pitch.

Kohli looked quite drained by the experience of fighting his way to three figures in such conditions, suggesting that it would be a difficult chase for an Australian side without anything like the same confidence as India's leader. A further indicator of the same was offered by how the Indian innings folded after Kohli's exit, the final three wickets claimed for two runs.