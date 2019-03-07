        <
          08/03Live
          3rd ODI (D/N), Australia tour of India at Ranchi, Mar 8 2019
          India won the toss and elected to field
          Maxwell breaks free after Khawaja falls for 104

          Mar 7, 2019
          • The Report by Sidharth Monga

          TossIndia chose to field v Australia

          Expecting dew to play a major role, India chose to field in Ranchi. Virat Kohli expected better conditions for batting than in the first two ODIs. He named an unchanged XI, which meant Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to stay out. And in the absence of Bhuvneshwar's batting down the order, India couldn't play both their wristspinners, preferring allrounder Ravindra Jadeja to legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

          Australia made one change to their XI. Jhye Richardson replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has gone back to Australia for the birth of his second child.

          Australia 1 Aaron Finch (capt.), 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Jhye Richardson, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Adam Zampa

          India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

          Australia 1st innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st193AJ FinchUT Khawaja
          2nd46UT KhawajaGJ Maxwell
          3rd19SE MarshGJ Maxwell
          4th5SE MarshMP Stoinis
          5th0MP StoinisPSP Handscomb
          6th0MP StoinisAT Carey

