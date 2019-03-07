TossIndia chose to field v Australia

Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket Getty Images

Expecting dew to play a major role, India chose to field in Ranchi. Virat Kohli expected better conditions for batting than in the first two ODIs. He named an unchanged XI, which meant Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to stay out. And in the absence of Bhuvneshwar's batting down the order, India couldn't play both their wristspinners, preferring allrounder Ravindra Jadeja to legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia made one change to their XI. Jhye Richardson replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile, who has gone back to Australia for the birth of his second child.

Australia 1 Aaron Finch (capt.), 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Jhye Richardson, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Adam Zampa

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Jasprit Bumrah