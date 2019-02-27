        <
          2nd T20I (N), Australia tour of India at Bengaluru, Feb 27 2019
          Australia require another 104 runs with 8 wickets and 60 balls remaining
          Unchanged Australia bowl; Rohit rested, Dhawan and Vijay in

          Vijay Shankar brings out a lofted shot AFP/Getty
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Sreshth Shah

          Toss Australia opt to field v India

          With one eye on winning their first bilateral T20I series in India, Australia captain Aaron Finch chose to field against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India captain Virat Kohli said they would've liked to field first as well, and expected the Bengaluru surface to be high scoring.

          Australia came into the game unchanged, with four fast bowlers, legspinner Adam Zampa and allrounder Marcus Stoinis. India, who made only 126 for 7 in Visakhapatnam, made three changes.

          The addition of Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar lengthens India's batting order, while Siddarth Kaul replaces Umesh Yadav. Rohit Sharma has been 'rested' while legspinner Mayank Markande was left out for the allrounder option in Shankar.

          India have not lost a bilateral T20I series against Australia since being defeated in a one-off match at the MCG in January 2008, and victory for the hosts would mean that the series is shared before the five-match ODI series commences next week.

          Australia XI: 1 D'Arcy Short, 2 Marcus Stoinis, 3 Aaron Finch (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Peter Handscomb (wk), 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Adam Zampa

          India XI: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Siddarth Kaul, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

          Australia 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st13DJM ShortMP Stoinis
          2nd9AJ FinchDJM Short
          3rd65DJM ShortGJ Maxwell

