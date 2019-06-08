India A 243 for 0 (Gaikwad 125*, Gill 109*) beat Sri Lanka A 242 for 7 (Jayasuriya 101, Jayaratne 79, Dube 2-47, Deshpande 2-51) by 10 wickets

India A continued their winning run against Sri Lanka A, romping to a ten-wicket victory in just 33.3 overs in the second one-dayer on Saturday.

Put in to bat at Union Gymkhana Ground in Belgaum, the Sri Lankans could put up only 242 for 7, and centuries from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill meant an easy victory for the home team. Gill retired hurt with cramps when he was on 109 (off 96 balls), with the team score at 226 for no loss in 30 overs, but Gaikwad knocked off the remaining runs with No. 3 Prashant Chopra for company.

Gaikwad followed his 187* in the first match with a second consecutive unbeaten century, ending with 125 not out off 94 balls in this game. All the Sri Lanka A bowlers came in for some heavy punishment, with only Asitha Fernando going at less than a run a ball, conceding 28 runs in five overs.

Gaikwad and Gill were rapid from the start. While Gill got to his half-century in 40 balls, Gaikwad got to the milestone soon after, getting there off 44 balls. While Gill kept his pace even, Gaikwad accelerated sharply, getting to a century in just 78 balls, while Gill took 93.

Like Gaikwad, Shehan Jayasuriya also hit a second consecutive century, but his 101 off 139 balls could only shore up Sri Lanka A's innings after a horror start: Jayasuriya walked in at 7 for 2 in four overs, and quickly saw that become 27 for 4 inside the first ten overs.

Sri Lanka A had a couple of brief partnerships after that but the stand that revived their innings came only once they had been reduced to 81 for 6. Ishan Jayaratne, whose highest score in List A cricket was 42 coming into this game, hit out for 79 not out off 73 balls, sharing in a 142-run stand with Jayasuriya that ended only in the 49th over.

For India A, Tushar Deshpande took 2 for 51 and Shivam Dube had 2 for 47 and Shreyas Gopal was parsimonious, taking 1 for 26 in seven overs. Washington Sundar was the only bowler without a wicket, but he bowled ten economical overs for 38.