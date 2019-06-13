India A 208 for 4 (Anmolpreet 85*, Gaikwad 84, Kumara 2-34) v Sri Lanka A 10 for 1 Match abandoned

Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad extended his rich run of form - he fell 16 short of his third successive hundred - before rain forced the abandonment of the fourth one-dayer between India A and Sri Lanka A in Hubli.

Rain had delayed the start of play and later returned to end proceedings when Sri Lanka A were 10 for 1 in pursuit of a revised target of 209 in 24 overs. Sent in to bat, India A had piled up 208 for 4 in 22 overs on the back of eighties from Gaikwad and No. 3 Anmolpreet Singh.

After left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan bowled Shubman Gill for 19, Gaikwad and Anmolpreet put on 125 for the second wicket in 76 balls to set the base for a tall total. Gaikwad hit three fours and four sixes while Anmolpreet struck ten fours and two sixes. The partnership ended at the start of the 21st over when Lahiru Kumara had Gaikwad caught by Sandakan for 84 off 59 balls. Ishan Kishan was bowled in the same over for a duck and Deepak Hooda fell in the next - the last of India's innings - and Anmolpreet remained unbeaten on 85 off 46 balls.

Sri Lanka lost Niroshan Dickwella to offspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar in the first over of the chase before rain forced an end. The (no) result means India A now have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The final one-dayer will be played at the same venue on Saturday.