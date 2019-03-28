Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore chose to bowl v Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians, with a plan to chase well on a placid pitch. The home side did not change their playing XI, as they looked to bounce back from the thrashing they received at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

Mumbai also lost their opening game, by 37 runs against Delhi Capitals, with only Yuvraj Singh producing a score of note. They made two changes, bringing in legspinner Mayank Markande and Lasith Malinga, in place of Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam.

Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile recovered in time from his shoulder injury that he sustained in the previous game. Markande, who recently made his T20I debut, picked up a five-wicket haul for India A in February.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Navdeep Saini, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mayank Markande, 9 Mitch McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah