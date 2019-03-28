        <
        >
          28/03Live
          7th Match (N), Indian Premier League at Bengaluru, Mar 28 2019
          Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field
          28/03Live
          7th Match (N), Indian Premier League at Bengaluru, Mar 28 2019
          Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field

          RCB choose to bowl; Bumrah plays

          A pensive RCB side wait to take the field BCCI
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Mohammad Isam

          Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore chose to bowl v Mumbai Indians

          Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians, with a plan to chase well on a placid pitch. The home side did not change their playing XI, as they looked to bounce back from the thrashing they received at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

          Mumbai also lost their opening game, by 37 runs against Delhi Capitals, with only Yuvraj Singh producing a score of note. They made two changes, bringing in legspinner Mayank Markande and Lasith Malinga, in place of Ben Cutting and Rasikh Salam.

          Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile recovered in time from his shoulder injury that he sustained in the previous game. Markande, who recently made his T20I debut, picked up a five-wicket haul for India A in February.

          Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Navdeep Saini, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

          Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mayank Markande, 9 Mitch McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices