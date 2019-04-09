        <
        >
          09/04Strategic Timeout
          23rd Match (N), Indian Premier League at Chennai, Apr 9 2019
          Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field
          09/04Strategic Timeout
          23rd Match (N), Indian Premier League at Chennai, Apr 9 2019
          Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field

          Unchanged CSK bowl keeping dew in mind

          MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav share a laugh BCCI
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Mohammad Isam

          Toss Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl v Kolkata Knight Riders

          Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni decided to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the clash of the table toppers at Chepauk. Dhoni's explanation, when asked about his decision, was one word: dew.

          His opposite number Dinesh Karthik admitted that it would be hard to bowl in the second half at Chepauk, because of the amount of dew in the outfield.

          Both teams went in unchanged, and have eight points from their five outings. However, most of the focus was on Andre Russell, the West Indies allrounder who has taken everyone's breath away with his big hitting. Still, there was enough talent on the pitch, in both sides, in what is being billed as a fascinating match-up between the two best teams of the season so far.

          Chennai Super Kings: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harbhajan Singh, 11 Imran Tahir

          Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Robin Uthappa, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Shubman Gill, 6 Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harry Gurney, 11 Prasidh Krishna

          Match Coverage

          All Match News

          KKR 1st innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st6SP NarineCA Lynn
          2nd2RV UthappaSP Narine
          3rd1RV UthappaN Rana
          4th15RV UthappaKD Karthik
          5th20KD KarthikShubman Gill

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices