Toss Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl v Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni decided to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the clash of the table toppers at Chepauk. Dhoni's explanation, when asked about his decision, was one word: dew.

His opposite number Dinesh Karthik admitted that it would be hard to bowl in the second half at Chepauk, because of the amount of dew in the outfield.

Both teams went in unchanged, and have eight points from their five outings. However, most of the focus was on Andre Russell, the West Indies allrounder who has taken everyone's breath away with his big hitting. Still, there was enough talent on the pitch, in both sides, in what is being billed as a fascinating match-up between the two best teams of the season so far.

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Suresh Raina, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Harbhajan Singh, 11 Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Robin Uthappa, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Shubman Gill, 6 Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harry Gurney, 11 Prasidh Krishna