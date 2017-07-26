Behardien, Pretorius star in South Africa A's thrilling win

South Africa A 153 for 8 (Pretorius 38, Behardien 37*, Chahal 3-41, Axar 2-35) beat India A 152 (Pandey 55, Nair 25, Phangiso 4-30, Pretorious 3-24) by two wickets

Farhaan Behardien's sixth-wicket stand with Dwaine Pretorius was the game changer © AFP

Farhaan Behardien's unbeaten 37 guided South Africa A to a two-wicket win against India A in the tri-series opener in Pretoria.

Yuzvendra Chahal almost pulled it back with three quick wickets to leave South Africa A on 145 for 8 in their chase of 153. Behardien calmly finished the game off in ones and twos, with Aaron Phangiso, who earlier in the day picked four wickets, for company. South Africa A won with 74 balls to spare.

Their seamers Beuran Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius did the early damage, removing Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer respectively, inside two overs. Pandey and Karun Nair put together 42 to lead a brief recovery before Pretorius trapped Nair lbw for 25. When Rishabh Pant (10)and Krunal Pandya (0) fell, India A slipped to 65 for 5.

Pandey waged a lone battle from there on to raise a half-century off just 86 deliveries. He was the seventh batsman out, stumped for 55 off left-arm spinnner Phangiso. Pandey found some support from Chahal, who made 24 not out, to lift the total past 150 before they were bowled out in 41.5 overs.

South Africa A wobbled at the start with the seamers picking up the first three wickets. India turned to spin from the 12th over; Axar Patel struck in his first when he removed Khaya Zondo. He then dismissed Heinrich Klaasen (24) in his very next over.

South Africa A, tottering at 71 for 5, were then driven by a 62-run sixth-wicket stand between Behardien and Pretorius, who made 38 to go along with his three wickets earlier in the day. As it turned out, the partnership helped them ride a wobble and register two points.

India A will play Afghanistan A in the next game on Friday.

