Stephen Cook makes case with 120

South Africa A 274 for 4 (Cook 120, Miller 78, Siraj 2-51, Nadeem 2-81) v India A

File photo - Stephen Cook scored his 41st first-class hundred © AFP

Opener Stephen Cook, who had been dropped for the four-Test series in England, followed his match-winning 89 for Durham with a hundred for South Africa A in Pretoria. His 41st first-class century - 120 off 252 balls - formed the bedrock of his team's 274 for 4 on the first day.

After being left out from the senior side, Cook, 34, might have been anxious about his international future, but has now made his case for a lifeline in the home summer, which will feature 10 Tests. Aiden Markram, who is also in contention to partner Dean Elgar at the top, managed only 22. Rudi Second (32) also had a start but could not press on.

David Miller, however, built his innings and added 138 for the third wicket with Cook. His 78 - including 10 fours and a six - came off only 115 balls at a strike-rate of 67.82 The stand ended when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had Miller caught and bowled in the 84th over. Two overs later, just before stumps, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem removed Cook to bring India A somewhat closer to parity.

Nadeem and Siraj were the only wicket-takers for India A.

