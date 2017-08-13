Piedt, Hendricks three-fors choke India A

South Africa A 346 & 66 for 0 (Markram 34*, Cook 32*) lead India A 120 (Iyer 31, Shankar 26, Hendricks 3-23, Piedt 3-32) by 292 runs



File Photo - Dane Piedt's 3 for 32 is his fourth three-for in his last five first-class innings © Getty Images

Three-fors from Beuran Hendricks and Dane Piedt shot India A out for a first-innings score of 120 runs in 39 overs as South Africa A grabbed a lead of 292 runs on the second day in Pretoria.

The opening over of the India A innings set the tone for the visitors' horrid day as a run-out on the first delivery amounted to R Samarth's departure, followed by Ishan Kishan holing out to David Miller two balls later. While only four India A batsmen managed to register double-digit scores, none managed to convert their starts.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with with a 32-ball 31 before India A found themselves reeling at 74 for 6 in the 22nd over. India's struggle was further compounded by Vijay Shankar's inability to sustain his 32-run sixth-wicket stand with Shahbaz Nadeem, having to retire hurt for 26 at the end of the 31st over. Nadeem added 21 runs to his first-innings bowling returns of 4 for 117 off 39.3 overs - the most bowled by an India A bowler in the first innings.

Hendricks accounted for three of India A's frontline batsmen, while Piedt's scalps included the opposition captain Karun Nair. Hendricks and Piedt collectively conceded 55 runs from 20 overs.

The hosts' openers, Stephen Cook and Aiden Markram put on 66 without any damage in 20 overs to hand them a bigger advantage.

Earlier, South Africa A were dismissed for 346 even though they were 274 for 4 at the end of day one, losing their last six wickets for 40 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Nadeem ran through the lower order but their batsmen could not cash in on the advantage.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.