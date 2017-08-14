India A floundering in steep pursuit of 447

India A 120 and 192 for 6 (Bawne 46, Kishan 39, Dala 2-35, Phehlukwayo 2-21) need another 255 runs to beat South Africa A 346 and 220 for 5 dec (Markram 79, Second 74)

File photo - Aiden Markram's 79 helped South Africa A set India a target of 447 © Getty Images

India A finished the third day of the first unofficial Test against South Africa floundering in their pursuit of 447. They go into the fourth day with only four wickets in hand and another 255 runs to get.

A spurt of quick wickets early in their chase - they lost three wickets between the 13th and 16th overs for six runs - accounted for India A's top order and dented their chances of salvaging a draw. Karun Nair, Ankit Bawne and Ishan Kishan then went on to get starts, all making at least 30, but could not carry on and play a substantial innings. Bawne put together 46, before falling in the last over of the day, while Kishan slammed 39 off 32 balls but fell after adding 49 runs for the fifth wicket with Bawne. The South Africa A quicks, Junior Dala and Andile Phehlukwayo, took two wickets each.

South Africa A resumedat 66 for 0 on the third day and lost Stephen Cook early. However, Aiden Markram and Rudi Second struck half-centuries to push their first-innings lead of 226 to 446, before the declaration. Markram's 120-ball 79 included seven fours and three sixes while Second struck 74 off 109 deliveries.

