South Africa A triumph with Junior Dala five-for

South Africa A 346 (Cook 120, Miller 78, Siraj 4-61, Nadeem 4-116) and 220 for 5 dec (Markram 79, Second 74, Saini 3-20) beat India A 120 (Hendricks 3-23, Piedt 3-32) and 211 (Bawne 46, Dala 5-36) by 235 runs

Junior Dala picked up his fifth first-class five-for © Getty Images

There were three India A wickets left standing in Pretoria at the start of the fourth day, and they were toppled in fewer than six overs as South Africa A registered victory by a whopping 235 runs. Stephen Cook, who had been dropped from the senior team, was awarded the Man of the Match after scoring 120 - a score that took all 11 of India A's players to match in the first innings, and as such might give him hope that he remains a contender to for the opener's position when South Africa's home season begins.

India A's first-innings capitulation featured a top score of 31. On their next try, Ankit Bawne got as far as 46 before he was dismissed off what became the last ball of day two. Junior Dala, the 27-year old seamer, had made that blow and he proved too good for the tail as well, taking all of the wickets the tourists had left on the final day to finish with 5 for 36 in 10.1 overs. India began the day at 192 for 6 after 46.5 overs and thanks to Dala completing his fifth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, they ended it 211 all out in 52.1. Allrounder Vijay Shankar who retired hurt for 26 in the first innings did not bat again.

