Shastri wants focus back on players after recent episodes
After the protracted saga preceding his own appointment as the new India coach, Ravi Shastri is eager for the focus to shift to his players and their cricket. Speaking ahead of India's departure for Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Shastri provided a peek into the kind of coach he might be, placing the credit for a team's success squarely on its players, and saying that coaches like him and Anil Kumble will "come and go".
"I have matured immensely in the last two weeks [during the coach-appointment process]," Shastri said. "Mine will be a refresh button that will be pushed. I carry on from where I left. I don't come with any baggage.
"The team has done exceedingly well over three years and they are the people who deserve the credit more than anybody else. These Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go. The fabric of Indian cricket will remain and the credit should go to everyone who has participated in this Indian team over the last three years. If they are No. 1 today [in Tests], it is their efforts they have put in over that three-year period and they deserve the credit. People like us will come and go".
India enjoyed considerable success under both Shastri as team director and Kumble as coach. During Kumble's one-year reign, India won series in West Indies, and at home against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, losing only one of 17 Test matches along the way. Under Shastri, whose earlier tenure as team director lasted almost two years, India made it to semi-finals of successive global events - the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20, and also won their first limited-overs bilateral series in Australia, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in T20Is.
In his second coming, Shastri will work with his core team - Sanjay Bangar (assistant coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach) - from his previous stint. Shastri said his job was to make the player focus on his game "without a care in the world for anything outside".
"When you play the game, you want your mind clear," he said. "You want to be able to focus inwards without a care in the world for anything outside. That happens with good communication with the support staff. My job is to do exactly that with every player - to put him in a frame of mind where he is thinking only about his role and he is thinking about the team he is playing for and, of course, the opposition which we always respect. And that's his job, period."
Captain Virat Kohli felt working with a coaching staff the team was familiar with meant everybody knew what to expect from one another. "We have worked together for three years - 2014, 2015 and 2016 - so that amount of understanding is bound to be there," he said. "Since we have worked together in the past, we know what's expected and what's going to be on the plate and what's worked for us in the past.
"I think understanding and communication is something that works in every walk of life. The changing-room environment is nothing different. You need to have all those aspects for any relationship to work in life. It's not just confined to cricket.
"We follow the same rules of life that are followed everywhere else. I don't see anything different that can be elaborated upon this. Everyone has gone through experience of relationships somewhere or the other in their lives. The same rules apply here".
Asked if there was extra pressure to perform since he now had a familiar coaching staff, Kohli replied in the negative and said he shut out external factors. "I don't think there is any added pressure because what has to happen will happen, I believe in that, regardless of what happens around on the outside world," he said. "As a team, we aspire to achieve what we want to achieve. Every one of us has faced hardships in the past. Criticism and being criticised is nothing new, so we understand that aspect of playing sport as well.
"I only have the bat in hand and my job is to go out there on the field and control what's being done on the field. And, that's something that I have focused on in the past couple of months, two months and I continue to do so. [A] lot of speculation and lot of things fly around and those things are not in my control. As I said, my job is to go out there on the field and try to bring the best out of this team along with the management and try to perform to the best of my abilities which I believe in.
"I only started off as a player and I wanted to do the best for the team. And, I continue to take up this responsibility and will continue to do so in the future years, till the team I am the captain or I am kept at this position. That's what I see of it. I mean you only have to look at the series you are going to play ahead of you. If you focus only on these external factors, it's very similar to you going out to bat and thinking what if I get out. It can happen in any scenario, so you just need to take care of your mindset and move forward."
Ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, where India will play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I, Kohli looked back on the 2015 series as a "landmark" tour in setting the template for India's performances overseas. Particularly heartening to him was the manner in which India came back from 1-0 down to win the Test series 2-1. It was Kohli's second Test series as a full-time captain after India had drawn the only Test in Bangladesh under him in June 2015.
"If you look at the average age of that team a couple of years back - I mean obviously the players have matured from then on and it's been 24 months, but that tour for us was a sort of start of the belief system that we can win away from home and we do have the side required to win away from home," he said. "And, we do have the culture that's been created in the team to win whatever Test matches or Test series that we play.
"So, the mindset immediately was to try and win series and losing the first Test was a shock to us. The way we bounced back was only because of the team culture that was created at that stage where our players were the less experienced if you compared us and Sri Lanka. The comparison of number of Tests was not even close. But, we showed more belief in our abilities and that we could win from any situation and that really turned our mindset around. From then on, you can see the results that we have had so far. We have away series coming up, so the same mindset would apply now what we started back in 2015".
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
From now onwards it will not be Team India, it will be Team Kohli or Team Shastri. No need to support them.
I feel we should put this incident behind us and focus on cricket. Now that captain and coach are on the same page...hope they take Indian cricket back to its glory days. Not long ago people were singing praises for Kohli's aggressive captaincy and wanted him to replace Dhoni as captain in all formats. Shastri took over when the team was in disarray and brought success. It was the Fletcher period which was dark days for our team.
@EHTE77: Friend everything is fine with Indians and our society. Most of the cricket fans are furious about the way Kohli has humiliated Kumble and brought in his favourite Shastri in. It was a well scripted drama. We adore our cricketers whenever they perform well and we have all the rights to blame them whenever they behave like this. We can't tolerate this dirty politics. Eagerly waiting for the day when Kohli is removed from the captaincy and Shastri is thrown out of his post.
You guys even have the nerve to talk about accomplished cricketers like Mr. Shashtri, and Sanjay Bangar. What have you all achieved in your lives other than being armchair critics ? It's okay to have opinions but then again, opinions are like peanuts. Anyone can munch on them. I personally think Shashtri and Kohli will have a tremendous tenure and as a result, Team India will benefit immensely. The overseas tours will all be tough assignments. But then again, I am sure SA, NZ, ENG, and AUS all felt the same way before touring India and then subsequently losing those series. I think Indian fans need to chill and learn to support their native born coaches, and experts. Give Shashtri a chance. That's the least we can do.
Pujara, Rahane and Pant should all start looking at Kolpak like deals. Dhawans and Rohits will be playing until they are 40. No doubt India Will perform well enough but will never mature to be world beaters like the old Aussies.
India will loose 4 nil to SA later this year. This will result in Kohli stepping down as captain, and Shastri being sacked.
Shastri has nothing to lose. He will make good money, make fun with Kohli and his boys. After few series he will be replaced. Still no worry, he will come back as a commentator!
Kumble is too good for this IND team. Shastri did nothing for IND other than one champion series in Aus where he must have scored at SR 50. Kohli is unfit for captaincy but excellent top order batsman. Rohit should be made captain since it will improve his batting.
I worry about a few players. Pujara
Reading through the comments, it feels as if we are approaching an impending doomsday. Cheer up fellas, let's watch the game first.
Wait untill SL series finished. You got curse from all indian fan. Team will loose against srilanka. No one live happily after ruining some one(kumble) career
We have a 4 test series vs SA at the end of the year. SA surely will provide us spicy pitches and they are slowly getting their iffy batting lineup in some sort of order and they have a marvelous fast bowling lineup. On top of that SA surely are going to provide India spicy pitches having experienced some rank turners in India last time. That will be the series to judge Virat Kohli the captain (who IMO makes too many captaincy mistakes especially bowling changes). He has a free ride till then even though SL can surprise India but that won't affect his captaincy.
Brace up for more such explanations folks - always looking at the positive side like when we lose bad 2-0 instead of 3-0 or 4-0 instead of 5-0 in SA & England. And there is a good possibility of one or 2 of our batters scoring 50 or 100 - which is a another positive. We will also discover that average age of team is 27 and by the time they are 30 it will be a "GUN" unit. With Indian bowling not going to improve in next 2 years ( i hope it does not regress) BCCI shud follow and book Jason Gillespie atleast after SA & Eng tours - when we lose bad.
Players should focus on Cricket not on coach. Failures by failures for captain Kohli , when was last time he won convincingly the series for india? Bcci in such a mess!!
It will be funny if India actually manage to do well overseas or win the next world cup. Definitely, there would be no stopping Mr. Shastri, but what about all the naysayers criticizing now? Would be one hell of a situation.
Kohli lost all his respect in kumble episode
Indias bowling vs Srilanka batting and Indias batting vs Srilankas fielding (No need to worry about SLs bowling)
Ehte77 Shastri speaking too much without doing nothing. he and virat bringing only their friends(Mumbai/delhi/rcb) into team. that's why all people against them. I accept bharat arun doing coaching last 15 years. what credential Shastri having as coach?. why he got selected when lot of deserved candidates there. he not even coached ranji team or IPL team because he don't have any ambition to be a coach.
Its bad time for team India.Only team India not suffer, all Indians fans are suffer. It means bcci lose their Guardian for taking decision. Watch it what happen next.
His body language ,arrogance in expression ,the contempt with which he mentioned Anil KUMBLE and orchestrating Bharat Aruns credentials - well! well! what a way to start his Chief Coach tenure. Look at the sheepish Virat Kohli reminding us about his job on the field. Best wishes to this team.You have got all you wanted ....
I don't understand why people are mad at Ravi Shastri and Kohli. Granted, Anil Kumble is a legend, but being a legendary player and good coach are completely different things. People are ready to put all blame on Kohli. There are other players in the team also. Did you even consider that majority of players may not have been happy, and Kohli had to take steps then? I was reading comments, and it was hilarious. People have claimed Ganguly, Tendulkar, and ZAK are treated unfairly? That's going too far; not picking them is not mistreating them. I feel it was only unfair for Dravid, because he has the results, unlike the others who we speculate may be good coaches. They may very well turn out to be. My point is, the problem with us Indians is that whenever our adored/loved people (legendary players in this case) questioned, we are ready to shut out all possibilities, logical thinking, and put COMPLETE blame on the other party. This is a problem in our society, not just related to cricket.
now perform. you got what you wanted.
Black day for india cricket , rahul and Zaheer were best
Arrogant guy. You will make Indian cricket suffer. Enough said.
so virat kohli thinks beating sri lanka in sri lanka was an overseas win. beat eng, sa, aus or even new zealand in their own backyard will be considered as overseas victory. i wish you fail there. respect for kumble, zak & dravid.
Move on guys. Not sure what Shastri has done to land up with these brickbats. He is an eternal optimist which is what we want. Kumble could have been a great coach. Unfortunately it didn't work out. Any team would be proud to own India like records for the last 3 years. Just support the team. He is right. Shastris/Kumbles/Kirstens will come & go. Ultimately it is all about Kohli & co. Best of luck! SL will be a challenge. The likes of Mendis/Mathews/Chandimals will raise their games against us.
I don't know if it's the way the media is portraying Ravi Shastri or if he has just stooped too low to get the job. It feels like he's willing to do anything to please Virat Kohli so he can be the coach of the Indian team. While I understand that the captain should have the full control of his team, I still feel that there should be someone who calls him out when he makes mistakes and brings a balance to captains power. Kohli may have a good record as a captain, but except for his batting against England, there was nothing inspirational about his captaincy. With the current proceedings, I don't have much hopes for Indian cricket but as an Indian cricket fan, I hope I'm proved wrong.
I used to respect Ravi Shastri, but he needs to show more self respect.
He is the system for 15 years, yet he couldn't make an impact. Our bowlers are one of the worst in the world. Even after 15 years of coaching we couldn't produce a strike bowler like McGrath or Steyn or Wasim Akram. What's the use.
Mumbai Ranji players are going to get a lot of chances, RCB as well :)
Speechless at the inanity of it all... God help Indian cricket from now on.
Can someone tell me which UK channel will show the Srilanka India cricket series?
@Venkat: You are right. Shastri has become the coach on Kohli's strength and Kohli has remained captain despite of being so arrogant on the strength of IPL lobby and advertisement industry. We are the fools.
Shastris come and go but there won't be another Anil Kumble. He was badly mistreated.
Country like SL should hire kumble coaching to get them back on track. He would make their bowling unit stronger
Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shah, Shardhul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad... get ready to wear Indian blue.
yes Mr. Shastri, you have hand picked your support staff, you have successfully sidelined Ganguly, Dravid and other strong people, BCCI has come under your control. Now you have to concentrate on players. We know you will some how remove those players who are not close to Kohli or who were close to Kumble and Ganguly. Great going.
They have to be kidding? Why so much explanation? Kohli and shastri got whatever they wanted, irrespective of how legends like the CAC, kumble, dravid and zaheer were made a fool out of. Oh yeah we fans were also made a fool out of.
Good self analysis, Mr. Shastri. We all concur with you know that you are useless and dont have anything positive to contribute to team India.
A great team with useless captain and coach just like RCB.
Ravi Shastris and Virat Kohlis will come and go. But there is One and the Only Anil Kumble, none to Him....Kudos Anil Kumble the Champion Cricketer & Coach...
Ravi Shastri knows that he has become the coach on the strength of Kohli's recommendation . If Kohli and Shastri are considered more knowledgeable than Tendulkar , Dravid , Ganguly and Laxman , God save Indian cricket . Members of the CAC and Dravid have given their heart and soul to Indian cricket. It will not be long before India starts losing overseas tests and their No:1 rating. Let us see how Shastri and Kohli react to such losses. I want the CAC members to resign and let BCCI handle their affairs on their own.
Sastry deserves all the criticism made. Now two egos united and we have to wait and see the aggression.
The best coach and person - Ravi Shastri
whatever anyone says, you gotta admire him - he could have continued sitting in a comfy chair and commenting, but no - he chose to get into the furnace and sift the coals. requires guts for this.....i donot know about his coaching credentials -i do hope he rubs some dignity and pleasantness into VK and the rest of the beardos that wear the blue indian cap, i hope they cut out some of the ugly theatrics...and play much like their forebearers played-with more respect . restraint and humility
Ravi Shastris will come and go, but there is only one Anil Kumble.
I feel sad the way Kumble has been treated. It was though his series wins with team India meant nought? Time BCCI , Kohli, Shastri recognize his role. I'm afraid Kumble will not do any more work for Indian cricket. He may take up an ICC post and will forget about India. He could have contributed to the spinners lot.
first thing Understand players will change as per coach good example Umesh Yadav how he was faring under Dhoni and how he turned good bower under kumble.with shastri we will loose pujara and Umesh yadav.all Mumbai Indians in team will play.srilanka is lucky to have useless head coach and others who will be just passengers.kohli and shastri two indecent brash guys will destroy Cricket India.
Well...the Shastri-Kohli duo, in their own words like "aggressive" which is understood, but wish they would have shown aggressive towards bringing in new and fresh players rather than sticking with Dhawan, Rohit, Vijay, Saha etc. Where their aggressiveness goes when comes to player selection. Build the team now in phases than building it in 4-5 from now when current bunch will comes "use by date". This is basic principle where succession should always be planned. Or by not getting young players, are Kohli is trying to secure places in yeam for some of his best buddies...
Coach, his supporting staff and the Indian team, all in unison. That spells trouble for SL!
India will play with their potential, apart from who their coach should be.. India lost so many test series during their last recent instances when visited in Australia, England, New Zealand & in South Africa.. Now they again going to visit those countries starting from Sri Lanka.. Now it is the time to show what they are.. including Ravi's coaching technique & Kohli's captainship..
Here the Coach and the Captain has become bigger than the players and the team. The drama unfolded on the team coach appointment will definitely hurt the team. The fight between the coach and the captain for domination over the team will start soon.
Indian cricket was always about the players. The only reason I dislike the appointment of shastri is the superior treatment he will give to his Mumbai players. Rahane will probably play every ODI and Rohit Sharma will play every test irrespective of form.
All filibustering .. empty talk !! Shastri & Arun Made for Each Other !! Save Indian Cricket, My Lord !!
Please, Shastri, do not give any more interviews or tone down your voice, it's hard to listen to.
Ravi Shastri says that coaches like him and Anil Kumble will "come and go". Well, he should also realize that even Rohit and Virat will go through the same. Just as Sachin and Sourav, Rahul and Laxman. Point is not who coached/played but what impact/effect has been left behind. Being Human is significant than a human being.
Shastri is changing the definition of coaching bedore our very eyes. According to this BCCI shill, a coach is a glorified Yes-man, and should have no input on strategy, technique, or discipline. A chaperone for grown men, in other words. God, I wish this team loses everything it plays.
He (Mr. Shastri) is probably anticipating some bad defeats in coming tours.. So He wants to give all the credits to the team but not to Coach.. I hope you people understand what I am saying.
But I wonder how he will react if Team India wins all their coming Tours/Tournaments.. Will he still give credit to Players or takes some for himself... Anyhow, Those are arrogant words I felt..
"I have matured immensely in the last two weeks during the coach-appointment process," Shastri said. "Mine will be a refresh button that will be pushed. I carry on from where I left. I don't come with any baggage." yeah, maturity in two weeks, like a tracer bullet. and how can you carry on from where you left after pressing the refresh button?
You exactly know what it takes to please captain . You did not make any difference when you were a player neither can you when you are a coach now. This is called Master of Buttering
This will heart India :(
Aaand the talks have started!
he sets himself zero expectation. Good coach.
All will unravel when they go outside. Even srilanka with worst bowlers can fight as we saw their win. They have 2-3 good players who can maul indian spinners. srilanka problem is finding better fast bowler and support spinner for herath , who ever the spinner should not leak run in order to apply pressure. Kohli will do his thing. I want to see 5 test series between india and sa in SA green pitches.
