Kuldeep, Jadeja rip through SL Board President's XI

Stumps India 135 for 3 (Rahul 54, Kohli 34*, Rahane 30*) trail Sri Lanka Board President's XI 187 (Gunathilaka 74, Thirimanne 59, Kuldeep 4-14) by 52 runs

Scorecard

Danushka Gunathilaka continued his fine limited-overs form in the first day of the warm-up against India © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav claimed seven wickets between them, wiping out a strong Sri Lanka Board President's batting lineup for 187, on the first day of India's two-day practice match. Led by KL Rahul's rapid half century, the visitors then ended the day on 135 for 3. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained not out in the thirties.

Despite the President's XI's modest score, it had been Danushka Gunathilaka, who had made the greatest individual batting impression of the day - hitting 74 off 97 deliveries at the top of the innings. The innings, which featured 11 fours, may even put Gunathilaka in line to fill the void created by Dinesh Chandimal's withdrawal from the first Test. Gunathilaka has generally been an opener, but has been in excellent form in recent months - mainly in the ODI format. His run-tally of 323 had been the highest in Sri Lanka's recent ODI series against Zimbabwe. In June, he had hit 76 against India in the Champions Trophy as well.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep took his wickets largely against the lower order, but figures of 4 for 14 may nevertheless, have raised his chances of playing the first Test. India are unlikely to break up their long-term frontline spin-bowling pair of R Ashwin and Jadeja, but if pitches are sufficiently dry, there may be a case for playing three spin bowlers. In fact, Sri Lanka had fielded three spinners in their XI in four of their five most-recent victories at home.

Before Kuldeep wiped out the tail, Jadeja had earlier delivered impactful blows to the opposition. In the same over, he had removed the President's XI's other half-centurion Lahiru Thirimanne, as well as Dhananjaya de Silva, for a duck. Soon after, he had run out Gunathilaka, and dismissed Ashan Priyanjan as well. Thus reduced from 139 for 1 to 145 for 5, the President's XI could not find the resolve to stop the hemorrhaging of wickets. After Kuldeep and Mohammad Shami wreaked further damage, they were all out in the 56th over.

Abhinav Mukund was bowled by left-armer Vishwa Fernando for a duck, in the first over of India's innings. Cheteshwar Pujara was also bowled by Fernando, for 12 off 41 deliveries. India recovered quickly through Rahul's half century, however, before Kohli and Rahane carried on at a brisk rate themselves. India's middle order will hope for a long workout on Saturday.

Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando

