Rahul, Dhawan dominate wicketless first session

Having won their third straight toss, India enjoyed a near-perfect start to the Pallekele Test, their openers adding 134 at 4.96 per over in a wicketless first session. The last over before lunch underlined India's effortless dominance, KL Rahul cutting and driving Dilruwan Perera, Sri Lanka's most experienced bowler, for two almost dismissive boundaries.

Shikhar Dhawan, capitalising on any sign of width and using his feet nimbly to the spinners, galloped along at nearly a run a ball to go to lunch batting on 64. Rahul, meanwhile, made his seventh successive 50-plus score in Test matches, becoming the joint record-holder alongside Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Rogers.

Batting was expected to be at its easiest on the first day, with the pitch looking dry beneath an even but not extravagant cover of grass. SrI Lanka, therefore, had to make good use of the new ball to put India under any kind of pressure, and they failed to do so.

Vishwa Fernando, the left-arm quick, bowled reasonably well in only his second Test match, pushing close to 90mph, getting some swing, and finding Dhawan's outside edge in his second over, the ball not quite carrying as third slip dived in front of second. Lahiru Kumara, however, made life far too easy for the openers, pitching persistently short, feeding Dhawan's cut and Rahul's pull.

Kumara went out of the attack after bowling just three overs and conceding 26. In his place came Dimuth Karunaratne, who, having dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in Colombo, now began to trouble Rahul with his wobble and lack of pace. He beat his outside edge once, then clipped it - the batsman playing with soft hands to ensure it didn't carry to the slip cordon - and then caused an attempted flick to balloon high over mid-on. Kumara, running back and watching the ball over his shoulder, got his hand to the ball on the dive but couldn't hold on.

That chance, in the 12th over, would be the last of the session. Leading the spin attack in Rangana Herath's absence, Dilruwan Perera wasn't allowed to settle, Dhawan dancing down the track in only his second over to loft him over mid-off. Rattled, the offspinner dropped short a couple of balls later and Dhawan pulled him for another four.

A return to the attack with a slightly older ball made no difference to Kumara's fortunes - he went too full, rather than too short, in his first over back, and both Rahul and Dhawan drove him for fours. By the 20th over, both batsmen had brought up their fifties.

Sri Lanka did not use Malinda Pushpakumara's left-arm orthodox before lunch, but tried Lakshan Sandakan's left-arm wristspin for a couple of overs. He found a bit of drift early on, but also sent down a full-toss that Dhawan swept to the square-leg boundary.

With India also picking Kuldeep Yadav, in place of the suspended Ravindra Jadeja, this was the first Test match since January 2004 - when West Indies' Dave Mohammed and South Africa's Paul Adams featured in Cape Town - to include two specialist left-arm wristspinners.

