India bowl again, SL make three changes and bring back Chameera

Toss India chose to bowl v Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli's luck with the coin continued and he took full advantage of it, inviting Sri Lanka to bat in conditions he thought would be less conducive to strokeplay. He was also playing his 300th international game - "I didn't know that. Feels good now that you've told me" - and in a bid to win it, he kept the same XI that had recorded India's biggest victory, in terms of balls remaining, just last weekend.

Sri Lanka too were celebrating a landmark on Thursday - they became the fourth team to rack up 800 ODIs. But considering the debacle that was their most recent match, the captain Upul Tharanga announced three changes.

Milinda Siriwardana, a spin-bowling allrounder who ends a four-month break from international cricket, took Thisara Perera's place. Dushmantha Chameera was drafted in to provide the bowling attack with raw pace replacing left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan. Finally, a fingerspinner Akila Dananjaya took over from legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Kohli, once again, mentioned about the ball coming onto the bat nicely at night and that might put the onus on the Sri Lankans to put up a stronger total than the 216 they managed in Dambulla. He also clarified that the experimentation that he had promised ahead of the series will be done not necessarily by bringing in new players, but by giving the existing ones roles that they don't normally do.

Sri Lanka: 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Upul Tharanga (capt.), 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Chamara Kapugedara, 7 Milinda Siriwardana, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Lasith Malinga, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Vishwa Fernando

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 KL Rahul, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.