Bumrah's maiden five-for restricts SL to 217

Innings: Sri Lanka 217 for 9 (Thirimanne 80, Bumrah 5-27) v India

Sri Lanka coughed, spluttered, tripped and stumbled their way to 217 for 9, while Jasprit Bumrah - full, straight and deceptive - claimed his first international five wicket haul, putting regular dents in the opposition's progress. His figures were 5 for 27 from 10 overs.

For the most part, Sri Lanka's innings felt like a two-stroke trishaw trying to scale a Kandy hillside - at no stage were they ever able to build up momentum, their progress forever frustrated by another indiscreet stroke, and the latest misjudgement of line and length. One of Bumrah's wickets was lbw, two other batsmen he bowled, mixing up his pace to excellent effect on a pitch that at times seemed a little tacky. Backing him up were India's spinners, constricting the opposition, as they have done all series.

For the hosts, only Lahiru Thirimanne managed to rise above mediocrity, hitting 80 off 105 balls, relying largely on placement and field manipulation over ambitious stroke-making or power. That he seemed the top order's most natural accumulator of runs was an indictment on his team-mates: this was Thirimanne's first ODI innings since January 2016.

The next highest score was Dinesh Chandimal's 36 off 71 balls. Milinda Siriwardana landed some late blows to make 29 from 27 before missing a straight Bumrah delivery, but as has been the case throughout the tour, none of these batting performances will have left India feeling intimidated. It will take a truly outstanding bowling effort to prevent the visitors from sewing up the series.

Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando

