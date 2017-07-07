India's next away Test in Galle on July 26
India's full tour of Sri Lanka, which features three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I, will begin in Galle on July 26, according to an SLC press release.
No practice matches have been announced so far, but the internationals themselves go until September 6, when the T20I is scheduled to be played at Khettarama.
After the first Test in Galle, the action moves to the SSC in Colombo, before the final Test is set for Pallekele - a venue that has never hosted an India Test. One ODI is scheduled for Dambulla, and two each for Pallekele and Khettarama. No matches are due to be played in Hambantota, which is presently hosting the last three Zimbabwe ODIs.
Sri Lanka last hosted India in 2015, though that was only for a Test series, which India won 2-1. Sri Lanka have since slipped in the rankings, sliding to seventh in Tests, eighth in ODIs, and eighth in T20Is, where India are first, third and fourth respectively.
Sri lankan batsmen will hit poor indian bowlers all over the park.
really a meaningless series, just like current one.
@DHIRSHAN That means we can ignore SA's last 2 Test series wins in England in 2008 & 2012 in pace-friendly conditions very similar to those in SA.A series in England is not really an away series for the Proteas going by your logic.SA were thoroughly beaten on their last away series to the SC in India 3-0 in 2015-16.SA's 1-0 Test series win in NZ & 2-1 in Australia in 2016-17 in conditions where pace attacks,SA's strength thrives needs to be judged in the same light-not really creditable.India won 1-0 in England in 2007 & in NZ in 2008-09 just as SA won 1-0 in SL in 2014 series results that deserve plaudits by your logic.
@Dhrishan gobind Going at the rate @ which s.african players are signing the kolpak deal, first try to field a decent team when up against india than talking up stuff and having your nose bleed after the series..!!
Not really an away series, similar pitches. The true wake up call will be the SA tour!
my xi for 1st test 1.rahul 2.vijay 3.pujara 4.kohli 5.rahane 6.ashwin 7.saha 8.jadeja 9.kuldip/pandya 10.umesh 11.bhuvi/shami
1.Vijay 2.Rahul 3.Pujara 4.Kohli 5.Rahane 6.Ashwin 7.Saha 8.Jadeja 9.Bhuvneshwar/Kuldeep 10.Umesh 11.Shami
still the best team in the world to all the haters.. you all combine together and try to take India on but you will never match us.
@BINOJPETER The reason for India touring SL again within 24 months of touring last time is simple. Help SLC with money as SLC is financially struggling. A gesture of goodwill just like it is helping WICB currently (no need of playing 4 tests in WI last year; it could easily have been 3). Otherwise there was no need to play test series vs SL as they had played one vs SL just 24 months back in SL. Unfortunately we have commentators on this forum like Herath_UK who still find everything that is wrong with World Cricket in general and SL cricket in particular somehow India & IPL are to blame for it.
last time chandimal and thiremaane got lovely lifes from umpires, even though sadly they didn't win the series. This time let's see.
AUSLANKAINDIA99, may be SPAMASTER is talking about test series. SL did not come to India and play tests after 2015.
Indians Love lankans. I everyday thought why lanka is not in India. It is biggest learning curve for Sl players like new Jaya "Mendis",New Laxman "Dhana",New Sanath "Dickwella". King Virat and King Mathews Reins.
Why again IND-SL? Isn't it too much?
Wonder who will be selected for India. Many players were injured. So Vijay, rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha, jadeja, aswin, kuldeep/jayant, Bhuvaneswar, umesh? Shikar was not in the aus series. Will India go with 3 spinners or ask Vijay to bowl a bit and add a 3rd seamer in ishanth or shami. Saha aswin and jayant bat ok between them. Too bad that none of the top 6 bowl unlike shewag Sachin Ganguly used to.
Such a meaningless series. Its supposed to be Home, away, home kind of sequence and not fill in the blanks anyhow to suit broadcasters.
@SPAMASTER are you new to cricket or are you a new Indian supporter? Mate you are correct that India came to SL for a 3 test match series in 2015 have you forgotten that SL toured IND in February 2016 for 3 t20s right before the t20 world cup where SL shocked India in the first t20 match and India winning the other 2? If you have forgotten them you can rematch it on YouTube So your sentence about SL has not toured India is incorrect.
Should have had a triangular series with Zimbabwe as well... since they are already in Sri Lanka....
This series seems a bit strange given that SL did not tour India between the last series in 2015 and now. Also like others have pointed out here, this series is scheduled bang in the middle of the monsoon season in SL. Expect a lot of rained out matches, and a lot more hare-brained decisions from the "administrators" of both sides.
Coming to the teams, it looks like a good contest is on the cards, but i have to agree with SAMROY here, India's LOI teams need to change their conservative approach, and look to maximize powerplay while batting. Their set template of initial consolidation and later acceleration, without a plan B, will lead them into lot of trouble in future.
In tests, it will be interesting to see how India counter both Herath and Sandakan, and how much turn Ash and Jadeja get, provided there is play possible outside of rain.
@nithishsdharan, for your kind attention yuvraj does not play test. Our test team is very well settled. Yuvi and Dhoni still have cricket left. If yuvi fielding is bad, yesterday the others did the same thing. As far as kapil dev and sunny is referred by you, you can also ask your grandfather t o play
Hopefully this starts a new bonhomie between Ind & SL fans. As an Indian fan, my guess is Kohli's #1 ranked test team wins takes the test series if we take care of old warhorse Herath & ODI series will be close with SL finally finding their feet in 50 over cricket after Mahela, Dilshan & Sanga's retirement. Good luck to both teams!
Always like to see play against india. One of the toughest team to beat in any given condition.
Didn't we tour Srilanka just recently, like 2 years ago? Why is BCCI arranging tours like this when they should try to arrange tours to places where we haven't toured in like 3-4 years?
Pointless, boring series without context. Most of the series is going to be 'waiting for the rain to stop'. It will be 1-0 India with many washed out days. This is just India helping out WI and SL boards with tours, hence huge revenues for the home boards to keep them going.
ICC keeps talking about context. One way to add context is to change the bilateral ODIs into a tri series with Afghanistan. The total amount of games is 6 with a final 7. Individual teams will play a total of 5 games including a final. Such a move adds context and helps expansion of cricket.
People that are complaining about playing SL during that time be glad you have some cricket to watch. Aus will be a no show even if you had that scheduled. All other teams already playing cricket. PAK available but IND will not play them. So the other option is no cricket.
This time SL will win the ODI series for 3-2 for sure because of one of the best ever SL batting Oder in the history, we never had a this much settled batting lineup even in Sanga- Mahela era. Even in test if we use Upul Tharnga as the number 4 batsman it will help to strengthen the middle Oder, Chandimal should come at number 6 as a wicket keeper batsman. My test team 1.Sudheera 2.Dimuth/Dickwella 3.Mendis 4.Tharnga 5.Mathews 6.Chandimal 7.Asela 8.Herath 9.Sandakan/Dilruwan 10. Pradeep 11.Lakmal/Lahiru
Hopefully rains will stay away and there is interesting cricket for fans of both sides! Let's not predict any results.. there is no point in doing it. Just watch and enjoy the sport. SL have thrashed AU last time at home and that are a formidable force at home.
India should select Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Kuldeep, Shami, Umesh, Ishant, Bhuvi for the test tour. Mishra did well last time. So, he can impart some knowledge to Kuldeep. And Ashwin to Jadeja. I hope India wins the test series and loses the ODI series. Just can't support the LOI teams of India any longer as long as they continue their "deer in headlights" approach. Anyway, I like the way the top 3 of SL : Gunathilaka, Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are growing as LOI cricketers. Virat can skip the test tour for all I care. Ajinkya will do a fine job as captain.
Another stupid series without any context. India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series in 2015. After that Sri Lanka has not toured India. But India is going to the same country again. That would twice in two years. What sense does it make?
No wonder another boring,one sided series coming up.my prediction: Test series:Ind:2-0 Odi series :Ind:4-1 T20:Ind:1-0.
Wow India! Play Australia,England,New Zealand at home and play weak teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka. Good stategy to keep yourself at no.1. hahahaha!
India will win the test 3-0 and win the ODIs 4-1 and lose the only T20. Mark my words
@NITHINSDHARAN You seem to have forgotten the great & lethal Ishant Sharma, the self-proclaimed spearhead of our pace attack!
Not sure if this is a good time to schedule a series against SL. This is the peak rainy season in SL and highly unlikely if the conditions are going to be conducive to allow full games. Year after year, SL has scheduled games in their rainy season and end up with rain-drenched tours.
Wondering how many Indian players will go to Sri Lanka considering the difference in Indian test squad and shorter format squad.
Ashwin-Jadeja-Kuldeep will be a handful for the Lankan batters at least in Tests. By the way, are the vuvuzelas still allowed inside the stadiums there? The constant noise of those things is an annoying distraction to put it mildly.
@NITHINSDHARAN, it would be great right? I mean just imagine the experience in the side. And after a long time we will have a genuine all rounder in the side with proven success. Their records speak for themselves. Though Sunil might need one or two years to settle in the role.....
Should be a good competitive series....i hope SL play chameera-a real exciting prospect....also sandankan would be interesting to watch....for us - wonder what was gained by taking umesh and shami to the windies -surely they could have done without participation in that meaningless series which no one will remember after 15 days,
anyone saying India lossing test series by 3-0 is too much optimistic about SL. recently they loss again BD. I think their will be good contest. how India adapt condition is key. Also how India use Kuldeep Yadav that's I want to see. I think he is more accurate than sadaken. I love to see how Indian fast bowler adapt and who is going to play as shami bhuvi Umesh all in contention. How kl Rahul and Vijay play after injuries. it's is starting of India's long away tours leg. very exciting cricket is coming in Test.
it'll be very tough for India to win the series this time,
Please select Yuvraj, Kapildev and Sunil Gavaskar for test series.
why nt have 3 ODis and 3 T2os instead???..gud for fans and players when it comes to injury and rest
keep playing in SC condns and term it as away .These pretensions will pay heavy dividends for BCCI...winter is coming....i foresee whitewahses after whitewashes in AUS SA and ENG...
India needs to plan well and respect SL. Currently, Indian team is not in great form. SL have started to improve and would be confident after their CT win. Indian batting in the ODIs showed some technical issues. Vijay Pujara and Rahul should change it a bit. But they are coming back after a while. Shami is not match fit fully. Umesh and Bhuvi might be tired. As also aswin and jadeja. Even at home against the Aussies and English India did not totally dominate. Luckily India is playing 3 tests and that would inject some fresh legs in Vijay Pujara saha and Rahul. India must add a new bowler to their side. SL must be considered as a part team if India are to do well. Very important series for Lanka too.
it is great to see neighbours playing more games after long time.In the past sri lanka and india played many matches among them.So it's nice to back like old days again.But icc should have given 3 T20s as well because People more like that version of the game.
This test series can be start of India's downfall from Top. loosing a single test to low ranked SL will cost more to India! India should have tour to UAE or SA to hold their ratings. SL will be stronger and confident after trumping win against Ausis at home. Waiting for the series
For the first time, cricinfo is late in updating the fixtures. This was announced two weeks ago
Given the all round success of T20 matches, the ICC should entertain T20 series, just like 3 Tests and 5 ODIs, and not restrict to Only T20 in international series.
that is not really away that would be almost home
I think India will probably win the T20 if we are realistic. They just have too many power players. But with Herath and Sandakan Sri lanka have a strong chance of winning the Test series. Last time India toured SL Herath was the lone fighter and would often drag games to the last day with Mathews fighting by himself with the bat. But with the arrival of Mendis and Sandakan Sri lanka finally have good support for the ageing stars in the team. Who knows with the strong batting Sri lanka have finally unearthed maybe they can take the One-day series too. But that's a stretch to be honest. Best of luck to both teams. For all the wise fans ignore MEMORYLOSS-RECTIFIED You all know what he's trying to do. Don't give him the satisfaction.
Farewell series of Sanga was won by India. Ashwim Mos.
If the Galle pitch is going to be the typical slow dust bowl , the advantage will go to Indian spinners. If they can provide something similar to the one which used for the 1st ODI against Zim , we will be privileged to watch some good cricket .
Well let's just brace ourselves for a rain soaked test series.
For those who don't know Khettarama means the Premadasa stadium.
Another series for Ashwin to rack up 30 test wickets 9th man of the series on the card
@MEMORYLOSS-RECTIFIED.. wow.. what a prediction! Sri Lanka will win 3-0 in tests, 5-0 in one dayers and one T-20 loss. Gosh.. how will SL cope up with the loss in that T-20?
memory loss is really lost with his predictions !
good 2 see Sri Lanka and india playing .sri Lanka will play pakistan in full tour after this series and india is likely 2 host Sri Lanka if Australia cancel thr odi tour
Compared to the present form of SL and India, SL win the series 3-0 (3 innings defeats), 5-0 (victory margin of minimum 250 runs in every match) and may lose 0-1 in T20
When was the last time India hosted Srilanka at home? I see at least 3 away series now without Srilanka visiting India
Game on India & SL will be interesting series to watch good luck to both teams
SL and IND is meeting in 3 tours within the next 7 months (July 2017,Oct 2017 in India and Feb 2018 in India )So lot of new records , Big hundreds ,5 wk hauls are due to come from talented players great to see Neighbouring countries playing more games like old days
First credit to the SLC for not staging the second Test at PSara which has on multiple occasions given the touring team a psychological boost to come back from a Galle loss. Would have preferred to start the series from Pallekelle instead Galle.SL team is on the ascendency after a horrible patch & can look forward to a very competitive series this time.
jausurya sanath will destroy venktash prasad and kumble
looking forward to how much effective ashwin wil be compared to last series.
let's see how good and concentrated Indian test team, waiting to watch Pujara and Saha back to action.
It will be an exciting and competent series , Srilankan youngsters are making the steady progress , still 2-1 India i think #IMHO
It will be an exciting and competent series , Srilankan youngsters are making the steady progress , still 2-1 India i think #IMHO
let's see how good and concentrated Indian test team, waiting to watch Pujara and Saha back to action.
looking forward to how much effective ashwin wil be compared to last series.
jausurya sanath will destroy venktash prasad and kumble
First credit to the SLC for not staging the second Test at PSara which has on multiple occasions given the touring team a psychological boost to come back from a Galle loss. Would have preferred to start the series from Pallekelle instead Galle.SL team is on the ascendency after a horrible patch & can look forward to a very competitive series this time.
SL and IND is meeting in 3 tours within the next 7 months (July 2017,Oct 2017 in India and Feb 2018 in India )So lot of new records , Big hundreds ,5 wk hauls are due to come from talented players great to see Neighbouring countries playing more games like old days
Game on India & SL will be interesting series to watch good luck to both teams
When was the last time India hosted Srilanka at home? I see at least 3 away series now without Srilanka visiting India
Compared to the present form of SL and India, SL win the series 3-0 (3 innings defeats), 5-0 (victory margin of minimum 250 runs in every match) and may lose 0-1 in T20
good 2 see Sri Lanka and india playing .sri Lanka will play pakistan in full tour after this series and india is likely 2 host Sri Lanka if Australia cancel thr odi tour