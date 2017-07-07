India's next away Test in Galle on July 26

India had won the last Test series between them and Sri Lanka © AFP

Tour schedule First Test: July 26-30, Galle

Second Test - August 3-7, SSC

Third Test - August 12-16, Pallekele

First ODI: August 20, Dambulla

Second ODI: August 24, Pallekele

Third ODI: August 27, Pallekele

Fourth ODI: August 31, Khettarama

Fifth ODI: September 3, Khettarama

Only T20: September 6, Khettarama

India's full tour of Sri Lanka, which features three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I, will begin in Galle on July 26, according to an SLC press release.

No practice matches have been announced so far, but the internationals themselves go until September 6, when the T20I is scheduled to be played at Khettarama.

After the first Test in Galle, the action moves to the SSC in Colombo, before the final Test is set for Pallekele - a venue that has never hosted an India Test. One ODI is scheduled for Dambulla, and two each for Pallekele and Khettarama. No matches are due to be played in Hambantota, which is presently hosting the last three Zimbabwe ODIs.

Sri Lanka last hosted India in 2015, though that was only for a Test series, which India won 2-1. Sri Lanka have since slipped in the rankings, sliding to seventh in Tests, eighth in ODIs, and eighth in T20Is, where India are first, third and fourth respectively.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.