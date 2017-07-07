India in Sri Lanka 2017 July 7, 2017

India's next away Test in Galle on July 26

ESPNcricinfo staff
67

India had won the last Test series between them and Sri Lanka © AFP

Tour schedule

  • First Test: July 26-30, Galle
  • Second Test - August 3-7, SSC
  • Third Test - August 12-16, Pallekele
  • First ODI: August 20, Dambulla
  • Second ODI: August 24, Pallekele
  • Third ODI: August 27, Pallekele
  • Fourth ODI: August 31, Khettarama
  • Fifth ODI: September 3, Khettarama
  • Only T20: September 6, Khettarama

India's full tour of Sri Lanka, which features three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I, will begin in Galle on July 26, according to an SLC press release.

No practice matches have been announced so far, but the internationals themselves go until September 6, when the T20I is scheduled to be played at Khettarama.

After the first Test in Galle, the action moves to the SSC in Colombo, before the final Test is set for Pallekele - a venue that has never hosted an India Test. One ODI is scheduled for Dambulla, and two each for Pallekele and Khettarama. No matches are due to be played in Hambantota, which is presently hosting the last three Zimbabwe ODIs.

Sri Lanka last hosted India in 2015, though that was only for a Test series, which India won 2-1. Sri Lanka have since slipped in the rankings, sliding to seventh in Tests, eighth in ODIs, and eighth in T20Is, where India are first, third and fourth respectively.

  • cricfan6686198351 on July 7, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    Sri lankan batsmen will hit poor indian bowlers all over the park.

  • espn34341164 on July 7, 2017, 18:07 GMT

    really a meaningless series, just like current one.

  • HDG1978 on July 7, 2017, 18:03 GMT

    @DHIRSHAN That means we can ignore SA's last 2 Test series wins in England in 2008 & 2012 in pace-friendly conditions very similar to those in SA.A series in England is not really an away series for the Proteas going by your logic.SA were thoroughly beaten on their last away series to the SC in India 3-0 in 2015-16.SA's 1-0 Test series win in NZ & 2-1 in Australia in 2016-17 in conditions where pace attacks,SA's strength thrives needs to be judged in the same light-not really creditable.India won 1-0 in England in 2007 & in NZ in 2008-09 just as SA won 1-0 in SL in 2014 series results that deserve plaudits by your logic.

  • sri_lovesind2405 on July 7, 2017, 17:57 GMT

    @Dhrishan gobind Going at the rate @ which s.african players are signing the kolpak deal, first try to field a decent team when up against india than talking up stuff and having your nose bleed after the series..!!

  • Dhirshan Gobind on July 7, 2017, 17:36 GMT

    Not really an away series, similar pitches. The true wake up call will be the SA tour!

  • chup421 on July 7, 2017, 17:04 GMT

    my xi for 1st test 1.rahul 2.vijay 3.pujara 4.kohli 5.rahane 6.ashwin 7.saha 8.jadeja 9.kuldip/pandya 10.umesh 11.bhuvi/shami

  • cricfan31453108 on July 7, 2017, 16:48 GMT

    1.Vijay 2.Rahul 3.Pujara 4.Kohli 5.Rahane 6.Ashwin 7.Saha 8.Jadeja 9.Bhuvneshwar/Kuldeep 10.Umesh 11.Shami

  • cricfan32116551 on July 7, 2017, 16:46 GMT

    still the best team in the world to all the haters.. you all combine together and try to take India on but you will never match us.

  • SamRoy on July 7, 2017, 16:46 GMT

    @BINOJPETER The reason for India touring SL again within 24 months of touring last time is simple. Help SLC with money as SLC is financially struggling. A gesture of goodwill just like it is helping WICB currently (no need of playing 4 tests in WI last year; it could easily have been 3). Otherwise there was no need to play test series vs SL as they had played one vs SL just 24 months back in SL. Unfortunately we have commentators on this forum like Herath_UK who still find everything that is wrong with World Cricket in general and SL cricket in particular somehow India & IPL are to blame for it.

  • cricfan0170558490 on July 7, 2017, 16:42 GMT

    last time chandimal and thiremaane got lovely lifes from umpires, even though sadly they didn't win the series. This time let's see.

