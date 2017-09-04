Six stand-out numbers from the IPL media rights sale

Star India won the global television and digital rights for the Indian Premier League for a period of five years, from 2018-2022, on Monday. Star's bid of $2.55 billion was the highest consolidated one, making this the biggest rights sale in cricket history. We take a look at six stand-out figures from the media rights sale.

$2.55 billion (INR 16,347.5 Cr) The winning bid from Star, which is a 158% increase in the per year media rights value for IPL broadcasting from the previous cycle. This figure, over five years, makes it cricket's biggest TV and digital rights deal of all time.

$ 0.08 billion (INR 528 Cr) The difference between Star's combined bid for global TV and digital rights and the sum of the highest bids in each of the individual categories, which included Sony (India - TV), Facebook (India - Digital), Supersport and BeIN Sport (Rest of the World - TV).

$1.72 billion (INR 11,050 Cr) The highest single TV rights bid, by Sony for the Indian market. While this was $0.78 billion more than Star's bid, Star won by virtue of being the highest overall bidder across categories and markets.

$0.61 billion (INR 3900 Cr) Facebook's bid for digital rights in the Indian market, the highest in the field. It comfortably surpassed the second highest, from Airtel, which bid $0.51 billion (INR 3280 Cr)

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

$8.47 million (INR 54.23 Cr) What the BCCI will earn per IPL game from the sale of media rights, over the next five years. This is more than a third higher than the estimated per game earnings from India's home internationals, and puts the tournament in elite company, among some of the biggest leagues across sports.

$0.61 billion (INR 3900 Cr) Facebook's digital rights bid for the Indian subcontinent was the highest in the field, an increase by 665% on a per year basis, compared to the price paid by Hotstar for the period between 2015-17.

*ESPN has a long-term collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) for the launch of SONYESPN-branded television channels and digital assets in India and the subcontinent.