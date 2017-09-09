No new playing conditions for India-Australia, England-WI series

More powers to the on-field umpires, regulations on bat sizes and yet another change to the DRS - the ICC's new rules, set to be implemented from October 1, are set to change cricket as we know it (2:15)

The new set of ICC playing conditions, effective September 28, will not be applied for the limited-overs series between England and West Indies, and Australia and India. This decision has been taken because the revised rules come into play midway through both series and the ICC wanted to avoid the resulting discrepancy.

So, the first games of cricket with teams not losing a review for an umpire's call verdict on DRS, and umpires having the authority to send players off the field for bad behaviour will be the Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and between Bangladesh and South Africa beginning in the last week of September.

Three months ago in June, the ICC cricket committee had taken suggestions from the Marylebone Cricket Club, custodians of the laws of the game, and approved various changes to the playing conditions.

These included restrictions on bat sizes, introduction of DRS in T20Is, and an amendment to the run-out law so that batsmen are no longer dismissed if their bat pops in the air at the time of the stumps being broken after having been grounded behind the crease initially. Catches and stumpings will also be permitted off deliveries where the ball makes contact with the protective helmet worn by a fielder or wicketkeeper.

The ICC has also made it mandatory for all international matches to have DRS with accredited ball-tracking and edge-detection technology once the new rules take effect. However, reviews will no longer be reset after 80 overs in a Test match.