BCCI exploring a men's and women's double-header tour

The BCCI is probing the possibility of playing the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa as double-headers featuring both the men's and women's teams early next year. The India men's team is set to tour South Africa in January-February next year for four Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.

While it isn't clear if the BCCI or Cricket South Africa came up with the proposal, a BCCI official confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that such a series was "possible." He felt that it would be "good to promote" [women's cricket]. The series is expected to be played on the lines of the three-match T20I series in Australia last year when the women's and men's matches were played one after the other at the same venue. Both India teams won their respective series.

The BCCI is also looking to create an India A women's team and schedule matches for them. However, there is no clarity yet on prospective opponents or a tentative window during which such games will be played. The BCCI's recent push towards improving women's cricket comes in the wake of a special committee being set up for the cause. Last week, the committee, which includes captain Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, met in Mumbai and is learnt to have mooted the need for more international fixtures for women's cricketers as also A tours. It is unclear, though. if a women's IPL will see the light of the day anytime soon.

India's women cricketers have in the past embraced the concept of double-headers with excitement. In Australia last year, many players are known to have been delighted by the television coverage that their matches received. Most women players had also interacted with players and the support staff of the men's team.