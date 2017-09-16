Hooda hundred earns India Blue three points

India Red 383 (Indrajith 200*, Rajpoot 3-56) and 133 for 5 (Pant 46) drew with India Blue 444 (Hooda 133, Vihari 105, Unadkat 57, Karn Sharma 5-94)

Scorecard

Karn Sharma bowls Getty Images

A century from Deepak Hooda, and lower-order fireworks from Jaydev Unadkat and Bharghav Bhatt, ensured India Blue took first-innings points from a drawn match against India Red in Kanpur. Hooda's 174-ball 133 was the seventh hundred of his first-class career.

India Red, who took one point from this game to add to the six they picked up by beating India Green, are through to the final. India Blue and India Green will meet in the last of the round-robin matches, which begins on Tuesday.

A rain-hit third day, on which only 4.4 overs had been possible, had diminished any chance of a decisive result, but the question of which team would get three points remained to be resolved when Saturday dawned. Responding to India Red's 383, India Blue were 151 behind with seven wickets in hand, with Hanuma Vihari at the crease on 88 and Hooda on 37.

Vihari fell soon after reaching his hundred, bowled by Basil Thampi, and Chama Milind had Ishan Kishan caught behind 3.3 overs later to leave India Blue 300 for 5. Hooda needed help from the lower order, and it arrived in the form of Unadkat, who smashed 57 off 53 balls (10x4, 1x6), the pair putting on 96 off 101 balls to take India Blue into the lead.

Both fell in the space of five balls, but India Blue weren't quite done yet, as Bhatt (33 off 26 balls, with four sixes) went after the bowling and stretched their total to an eventual 444. The legspinner Karn Sharma took the last four wickets to finish with figures of 5 for 94 and take his tournament tally to 15 wickets in two matches.

There wasn't a whole lot of time left in the match, and India Red made 133 for 5 in 35 overs in that time, Rishabh Pant top-scoring with a 23-ball 46.