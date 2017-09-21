India bat, Australia pick Richardson and Agar

Steven Smith reflects on his journey to his 100th ODI, Australia's poor first ODI, and their chances going ahead in the series, ahead of the second ODI against India at the Eden Gardens (2:37)

India chose to bat v Australia

Virat Kohli, the India captain, chose to bat for the second time in the series, and for the third time in a row when he has won the toss. Until this recent sequence, he had only chosen to bat once in 15 matches.

Kohli felt the ball tended to move around more in the night at Eden Gardens, and noted that the pitch did not seem to have too much moisture, which could bring his two wristspinners into the game in the second innings. Steven Smith, the Australia captain, said he would have liked to bat first too, in his 100th ODI. The pitch wore a cracked look, with an even covering of grass.

Australia made two changes to the line-up that lost the first ODI in Chennai, bringing in Kane Richardson for James Faulkner and the left-arm spin of Ashton Agar for the legspin of Adam Zampa.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Hilton Cartwright, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Travis Head, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Ashton Agar, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Kane Richardson, 11 Nathan Coulter-Nile