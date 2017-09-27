BCCI general manager MV Sridhar resigns

MV Sridhar, BCCI general manager of cricket operations, has resigned from the post after failing to disclose conflict of interest. ESPNcricinfo understands Sridhar did not disclose to the BCCI that he operated a handful of clubs in Hyderabad and was reportedly getting paid by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) during his tenure with the BCCI.

The BCCI had, earlier this year, asked all employees to complete a disclosure form to root out possible conflicts of interest. In addition to running the clubs in Hyderabad, Sridhar had also not informed the BCCI that his name featured in a chargesheet filed by the anti-corruption bureau against HCA officials for alleged misappropriation of funds in 2014. The case is still pending in the Hyderabad High Court.

A former Hyderabad batsman, Sridhar was appointed general manager in 2013 by the N Srinivasan administration. Sridhar held an important role within the BCCI's professional wing and was the point of contact for cricket-related activities, including looking after the needs of the Indian teams (men, women and youth cricket), scheduling and finalising both domestic and international tournaments, overseeing operations and personnel at the National Cricket Academy and attending ICC workshops as a BCCI representative.

After Anil Kumble stepped down as India coach following the Champions Trophy in June, Sridhar was sent to the Caribbean to supervise the team management. ESPNcricinfo understands it is around this time the BCCI was made aware of Sridhar's conflict. According to the Times of India, Sridhar is the president of five clubs in Hyderabad: Vijaynagar CC, Safilguda CC, Consult Colts CC, Nataraj CC and Satyam Colts CC.

Rahul Johri, the BCCI chief executive officer, was asked by the Committee of Administrators to send a notice to Sridhar seeking an explanation on his role at the clubs. After not receiving a satisfactory explanation, Johri was asked to send another notice last month.

It is understood that Sridhar sent his resignation this week, which was accepted by the the CoA and Johri during a meeting on Wednesday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Sridhar was not present, and has not been to the Mumbai office for at least a week. Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI secretary, confirmed the development in a media release, stating Sridhar "has decided to move on with effect from Saturday, 30th September 2017."