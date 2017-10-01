Bawne ton extends India A domination

India A 360 for 4 (Bawne 116*, Iyer 82, Parthiv 56*) lead New Zealand A 211 (Munro 65, Seifert 44*, Shardul 3-34, Karn 3-49) by 149 runs

Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne walk off after their record-breaking partnership Prakash Parsekar

Ankit Bawne's 16th first-class century, an unbeaten 116, helped India A sustain their domination over New Zealand A on the second day of the second unofficial Test - a pink-ball day game - in Vijayawada. Bawne helped build the platform set by Shreyas Iyer's 79-ball 82 as India A ended on 360 for 4, a lead of 149, when bad light forced an early end to proceedings.

Bawne, who replaced Hanuma Vihari in the XI, and Parthiv Patel, coming in place of Rishabh Pant, added 154 unbroken runs for the fifth wicket. Parthiv, playing his first game for India A in nine years, was unbeaten on 56. Bawne, who has a first-class average of 51.17 over 72 matches, was the aggressor, hitting 13 fours and five sixes during his as yet unbeaten 166-ball stay.

Priyank Panchal and Karun Nair, the captain, failed to convert their starts and were out for 46 and 43 respectively. Iyer, who struck a counter-attacking century in India A's victory in the first Test last week, added 133 for the second wicket with Panchal, before New Zealand A struck twice in quick succession to have a sniff at 142 for 3. That would become 206 for 4 when Ish Sodhi had Nair caught and bowled. But the visitors were to be denied for the next 28 overs.