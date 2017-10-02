Shubman Gill gets India A call for NZ A one-dayers

Check out what Amol Muzumdar and WV Raman have to say about Shubman Gill, the 18-year old who was the leading run scorer for India Under-19 in their tour of England (4:14)

Shubman Gill, the 18-year old batsman from Punjab, has been rewarded for his good returns in Youth ODIs with a place in the India A squad for the five-match, one-day series against New Zealand A that starts from October 6. The captaincy of the team has been split, with Shreyas Iyer to lead in the first three games before Rishabh Pant takes over for the final two matches.

Gill was one of the standout performers for the India Under-19 team that swept the two Tests and five ODIs during their tour of England in July and August. He scored 174 runs in the two Tests, including a century in the second game in Worcester, and then made 278 runs at 92.66 and a strike rate of over 100 in the one-day series, comfortably finishing as the highest run-getter from either side.

The England tour was preceded by a breakout home series against the same opposition earlier in the year, when Gill dominated the one-dayers with 351 runs at an average of 117, despite playing only four of the five games. That included back-to-back centuries in the third and fourth games in Mumbai.

India A are currently playing a four-day game against New Zealand A in Vijayawada, after winning the first match by an innings and 31 runs. They then head to Visakhapatnam for the ODIs.

The BCCI also named a 12-man Board President's XI squad, also captained by Iyer, to play the New Zealand senior team in two warm-up matches in Mumbai ahead of their limited-overs series against India. New Zealand play three ODIs and three T20 internationals starting October 22.

Prithvi Shaw, Gill's team-mate on the England tour, was picked in the India A squad for the first three one-dayers and Board President's XI side. The 17-year-old became the youngest batsman to hit a century in a Duleep Trophy final last week, when he made 154 in the first innings.

India A team for first three one-day games Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India A team for last two one-day games AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Board President's XI team Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.