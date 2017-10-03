England edge ahead of Australia to No. 1 in women's rankings

ODI world champions England have pipped Australia by 0.04 ranking points to take the top spot in the ICC women's team rankings. England, who travel to Australia for the Ashes this month, were the only team that changed position following the annual ranking update. India, who were ranked fourth, gained three ranking points to move to 116, only two behind third-placed New Zealand.

England began the year on 125 ranking points, three behind Australia's 128. But they drew level and went ahead on decimal points following the annual update, which considered results from the 2013-14 season and the 2014-15 season at 50% weightage, and the 2015-16 season at 100%.

Australia are ranked second now with 128.43 points, and it is the first time they've dropped from No. 1 since the combined rankings were introduced in October 2015.

"It's flattering to be named as the No.1 side in the world because it's a sign of how much progress we've made. It won't take anything away from the challenges ahead of us, though. We're a developing side and our journey isn't finished yet," England captain Heather Knight said.

"We have plenty more hard work to do, starting with the Ashes in Australia this winter but it has been a great 12 months for us. We'll never forget the feeling of winning the World Cup on home soil and we want to keep pushing forward as a side so we can experience more moments like that."