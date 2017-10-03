Karn bags another five-for as India A win by an innings

India A 447 (Bawne 162*, Iyer 82, Parthiv 65, Sodhi 3-120) beat New Zealand A 211 (Munro 65, Thakur 3-34, Karn 3-49) and 210 (Nicholls 94, Karn 5-78, Nadeem 4-41) by an innings and 26 runs

Karn Sharma took his third five-wicket haul in four matches as India A wrapped up a 2-0 series win with an innings-and-26-run demolition of New Zealand A in Vijayawada. Since the start of the Duleep Trophy last month, the legspinner has taken 31 wickets in four first-class games at an average of 15.29.

New Zealand A began the fourth day at 104 for 1, needing a further 132 to make India bat again. Jeet Raval and Henry Nicholls were both well-established at the crease, having put on 85 for the second wicket. They had extended their partnership for a further 11.3 overs when Raval was lbw to the left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem for 47.

That wicket opened the floodgates, as Nadeem and Karn ran through the visitors, who lost their last nine wickets for 86 runs. Apart from Nicholls and Raval, no other batsman got to 15.

Nicholls was sixth out, ending an otherwise lean series - he had made 5, 1 and 0 in his three previous innings - with a 190-ball 94 containing 11 fours and a six.