Shubman Gill ruled out of New Zealand A one-dayers

Check out what Amol Muzumdar and WV Raman have to say about Shubman Gill, the 18-year old who was the leading run scorer for India Under-19 in their tour of England (4:14)

Shubman Gill, the 18-year old Punjab batsman, who earned a maiden India A call-up on Sunday, has been ruled out of the one-day series against New Zealand A because of a side strain.

Gill, who was set to join the India A squad in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, injured himself at a training session in Mohali prior to joining Punjab's pre-season camp, ahead of their Ranji Trophy opener on October 6.

Ankit Bawne, who was initially named for the last two one-dayers, has been called in for the first three matches. Deepak Hooda will replace Bawne for the last two games.

"I've been advised bed rest for a week after which there will be a fitness assessment," Gill, for whom this was also a maiden call-up to Punjab's Ranji side, told ESPNcricinfo. "I'm trying to get fit soon."

Gill impressed for India Under-19s across formats during their tour of England in July. He was the top-scorer of the one-day series, making 278 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 100. He also struck a match-winning century in the second youth Test that preceded the one-dayers.

The England tour was preceded by a breakout home series against the same opposition earlier in the year, when Gill dominated the one-dayers with 351 runs at an average of 117, despite playing only four of the five games. That included back-to-back centuries in the third and fourth games in Mumbai.

Gill's injury leaves India A, led by Shreyas Iyer, with just 12 members for the first game on October 6. It is likely the selectors will include one member from the four-day squad that wrapped up the unofficial Tests 2-0 on Tuesday to the squad.

India A team for first three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Ankit Bawne

India A team for last two one-day games AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.