          Ranji Trophy transfers - Who moved where ahead of the 2017-18 season

          Piyush Chawla finished with four wickets BCCI
          Oct 4, 2017
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Uthappa moves to Saurashtra

          Robin Uthappa has joined Saurashtra as a professional for the 2017-18 season, ending his 15-year association with Karnataka. Uthappa had earlier been on the verge of striking a deal with Kerala, but it did not materialise. He led Karnataka to the final of the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy, when Mumbai snatched a six-run win. Uthappa was also part of the Karnataka side that did the double-treble, winning the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

          Karn Sharma joins Vidarbha

          After representing Railways for almost a decade, Karn Sharma will play as a professional for Vidarbha in the upcoming season. Karn took 119 wickets and scored 1639 runs in 51 first-class games for Railways. Karn's recent form bodes well for Vidarbha: since the start of the Duleep Trophy last month, the legspinner has picked up 31 wickets in four first-class games at an average of 15.29. Vidarbha also have a new coach in Chandrakant Pandit, who coached Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title in 2015-16, and followed that up with a final appearance last year.

          Rayudu to lead Hyderabad

          Vidarbha, however, have lost the services of Ambati Rayudu, who will lead Hyderabad instead. He returns to the Hyderabad set-up after having started his first-class career with them in 2001-02 as a 16-year old. Rayudu's experience will help fill the gap left behind by S Badrinath, who has opted to take a year off from first-class cricket to spend time with his family. Hyderabad will also have a new coach in J Arunkumar, who takes over from B Arun, who had been appointed as India's bowling coach in July.

          Chawla signs with Gujarat

          Piyush Chawla will join his former Uttar Pradesh team-mate RP Singh in Gujarat for the 2017-18 season. The legspinner was earlier in talks with Vidarbha, who eventually signed Karn. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Chawla brushed aside murmurs of competition for places with Kuldeep Yadav being the reason for his move.

          Whatmore to coach Kerala

          Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to the 1996 World Cup title, has replaced former India seamer Tinu Yohannan as Kerala's head coach. Yohannan had taken charge of the side halfway through the 2016-17 season after P Balachandran was sacked by the association, citing "non-performance". Whatmore, who is also on a three-year deal as a consultant with the Chennai-based Sri Ramachandra University, has only signed a six-month deal with Kerala, but is likely to see out the entire 2017-18 domestic season.

          Other signings and transfers

          PV Shashikanth to coach Karnataka
          Amit Verma leaves Assam, returns to Karnataka
          Ajay Ratra appointed Punjab coach
          SS Das to coach Odisha
          Sameer Dighe appointed Mumbai coach
          Lalchand Rajput replaces Sunil Joshi as Assam coach
          B Anirudh moves from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu
          Arun Karthik moves from Assam to Kerala
          Jatin Saxena moves from Madhya Pradesh to Chhatisgarh
          Rahul Chahar moves from Rajasthan to Services
          Robin Bist leaves Himachal Pradesh, returns to Rajasthan
          GK Chiranjeevi moves from Andhra to Railways
          Vidhyadhar Kamath moves from Goa to Railways
          Abhishek Yadav moves from Odisha to Railways
          Deepak Punia moves from Saurashtra to Haryana
          Atul Bedade replaces Jacob Martin as Baroda coach

