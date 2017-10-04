Ranji Trophy transfers - Who moved where ahead of the 2017-18 season

Uthappa moves to Saurashtra

Robin Uthappa has joined Saurashtra as a professional for the 2017-18 season, ending his 15-year association with Karnataka. Uthappa had earlier been on the verge of striking a deal with Kerala, but it did not materialise. He led Karnataka to the final of the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy, when Mumbai snatched a six-run win. Uthappa was also part of the Karnataka side that did the double-treble, winning the Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Karn Sharma joins Vidarbha

After representing Railways for almost a decade, Karn Sharma will play as a professional for Vidarbha in the upcoming season. Karn took 119 wickets and scored 1639 runs in 51 first-class games for Railways. Karn's recent form bodes well for Vidarbha: since the start of the Duleep Trophy last month, the legspinner has picked up 31 wickets in four first-class games at an average of 15.29. Vidarbha also have a new coach in Chandrakant Pandit, who coached Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy title in 2015-16, and followed that up with a final appearance last year.

Rayudu to lead Hyderabad

Vidarbha, however, have lost the services of Ambati Rayudu, who will lead Hyderabad instead. He returns to the Hyderabad set-up after having started his first-class career with them in 2001-02 as a 16-year old. Rayudu's experience will help fill the gap left behind by S Badrinath, who has opted to take a year off from first-class cricket to spend time with his family. Hyderabad will also have a new coach in J Arunkumar, who takes over from B Arun, who had been appointed as India's bowling coach in July.

Chawla signs with Gujarat

Piyush Chawla will join his former Uttar Pradesh team-mate RP Singh in Gujarat for the 2017-18 season. The legspinner was earlier in talks with Vidarbha, who eventually signed Karn. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Chawla brushed aside murmurs of competition for places with Kuldeep Yadav being the reason for his move.

Whatmore to coach Kerala

Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to the 1996 World Cup title, has replaced former India seamer Tinu Yohannan as Kerala's head coach. Yohannan had taken charge of the side halfway through the 2016-17 season after P Balachandran was sacked by the association, citing "non-performance". Whatmore, who is also on a three-year deal as a consultant with the Chennai-based Sri Ramachandra University, has only signed a six-month deal with Kerala, but is likely to see out the entire 2017-18 domestic season.

Other signings and transfers

PV Shashikanth to coach Karnataka

Amit Verma leaves Assam, returns to Karnataka

Ajay Ratra appointed Punjab coach

SS Das to coach Odisha

Sameer Dighe appointed Mumbai coach

Lalchand Rajput replaces Sunil Joshi as Assam coach

B Anirudh moves from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu

Arun Karthik moves from Assam to Kerala

Jatin Saxena moves from Madhya Pradesh to Chhatisgarh

Rahul Chahar moves from Rajasthan to Services

Robin Bist leaves Himachal Pradesh, returns to Rajasthan

GK Chiranjeevi moves from Andhra to Railways

Vidhyadhar Kamath moves from Goa to Railways

Abhishek Yadav moves from Odisha to Railways

Deepak Punia moves from Saurashtra to Haryana

Atul Bedade replaces Jacob Martin as Baroda coach