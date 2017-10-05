Jadeja to miss Saurashtra's season opener

The latest news and updates from the Ranji Trophy circuit

Jadeja unavailable for Haryana game: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of Saurashtra's squad for their first match against Haryana from October 6, has opted out of it due to personal reasons: he has to attend a wedding. Left-arm spinner Jay Chauhan replaces him in the squad. Jadeja will be available to play from the second round, in which Saurashtra take on Jammu & Kashmir.

Bengal swap missing-in-action Ojha for Pramanik: The issues between Pragyan Ojha and Bengal have culminated in the left-arm spinner supposedly being unreachable to the state association, and the state association subsequently replacing him with 18-year-old left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik. In a news update posted on its website, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said: "Rookie spinner Pradipta Pramanik made it to the Bengal squad for the first two Ranji games against Services and Chhattisgarh. The spinner was selected after India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha remained incommunicable even after being kept in the 35-member Bengal team for the pre-season." Ojha, who is contracted with Bengal as a professional, wanted to be released this year to turn out for his home state Hyderabad, but was denied permission by the CAB.