        <
        >

          Jadeja to miss Saurashtra's season opener

          10:10 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          The latest news and updates from the Ranji Trophy circuit

          Jadeja unavailable for Haryana game: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was part of Saurashtra's squad for their first match against Haryana from October 6, has opted out of it due to personal reasons: he has to attend a wedding. Left-arm spinner Jay Chauhan replaces him in the squad. Jadeja will be available to play from the second round, in which Saurashtra take on Jammu & Kashmir.

          Bengal swap missing-in-action Ojha for Pramanik: The issues between Pragyan Ojha and Bengal have culminated in the left-arm spinner supposedly being unreachable to the state association, and the state association subsequently replacing him with 18-year-old left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik. In a news update posted on its website, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said: "Rookie spinner Pradipta Pramanik made it to the Bengal squad for the first two Ranji games against Services and Chhattisgarh. The spinner was selected after India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha remained incommunicable even after being kept in the 35-member Bengal team for the pre-season." Ojha, who is contracted with Bengal as a professional, wanted to be released this year to turn out for his home state Hyderabad, but was denied permission by the CAB.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.