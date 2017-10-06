Chopra's 271* helps Himachal soar to 459

Himachal Pradesh 459 for 2 (Chopra 271*, Dogra 99*, Sumeet 79) v Punjab

Prashant Chopra pummelled Punjab's attack on the opening day the Group D match in Dharamsala, ending the day unbeaten on 271 off 289 balls in Himachal Pradesh's 459 for 2.

Chopra's knock is second on the list of most runs scored by a batsman in a single day in the tournament's history, after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's tally of 277 (he went from 24 not out to 301 not out), in his famous knock of 443 not out. Chopra's double-hundred also equalled Himachal Pradesh's highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy, a record previously held by Rajeev Nayyar, against Jammu & Kashmir in 1999.

Chopra surpassed his previous first-class best of 237 on Friday, hitting 37 fours and one six in his innings. The Himachal opener was involved in two large stands: 187 for the second wicket with Sumeet Verma and an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 264 with Paras Dogra (99 not out). Sandeep Sharma, who took the first wicket for Punjab in the third over of the day after Himachal opted to bat, was the most economical bowler with returns of 1 for 76 in 18 overs.

Bengal 341 for 3 (114*, Tiwary 69, Easwaran 65) v Services

Bengal's top order, led by No. 3 Sudip Chatterjee, set up a strong base against Services in Delhi, ending the first day at 341 for 3. Chatterjee was unbeaten on 114 - his ninth first-class century - having helped Bengal capitalize on a solid start after being put in to bat.

The Bengal openers, Abhishek Raman and Abhimanyu Easwaran, put on a stand of 97, with Easwaran going on to make 65 before he became the second batsman to be dismissed. Chatterjee and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary then utilized that base and added 153 runs for the third wicket, before Tiwary fell for 69.

Wriddhiman Saha and Chatterjee saw the side until close of play with 63-run partnership. Chatterjee struck 11 fours in his 182-ball stay at the crease.

Chhattisgarh 189 for 5 (Kaif 49*, Tiwari 45, Misal 2-15) v Goa

Mohammad Kaif's unbeaten 49 helped Chhattisgarh arrest a minor slump and reach 189 for 5 against Goa in Porvorim. Chhattisgarh lost a wicket in the first over after choosing to bat first, but stabilized through a 72-run second-wicket partnership between Rishabh Tiwari and Abhimanyu Chauhan. However, the side then went on to lose four wickets for 51 runs, and were floundering at 123 for 5 before Kaif and wicketkeeper Manoj Singh took them closer to 200. The pair added 66 runs for the sixth wicket in a little over 28 overs before bad light forced an early end to the day. Goa left-arm spinner Darshan Misal took two wickets, and also ran out Chauhan for 37.