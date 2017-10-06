Ashwin, Vijay out cheaply as TN fold for 176

Andhra 8 for 0 trail Tamil Nadu 176 (B Aparajith 51, Bhatt 4-52) by 168 runs

Bhargav Bhatt's four-for dismantled Tamil Nadu Sivaraman Kitta

Baba Aparajith's half-century was the sole innings of prominence for Tamil Nadu as they were dismantled for 176 by Andhra's bowlers in Chennai. Bhargav Bhatt and Y Prithvi Raj shared seven wickets between them to run through TN's batting line-up, while Bandaru Ayyappa and Shoaib Md Khan picked the rest.

TN's India players, M Vijay and R Ashwin, were both dismissed for single-digit scores, making 4 and 9 respectively. Vijay was the first wicket to fall, in the seventh over, and in the next over, Prithvi Raj dismissed Abhinav Mukund to leave the score at 15 for 2. Kaushik Gandhi and B Indrajith attempted to steady the innings with a 26-run partnership for the third wicket, but Bhatt thwarted them by dismissing Indrajith. Aparajith, meanwhile, anchored one end to take TN to 140, after which the tenth-wicket pair of Rahil Shah and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh helped lift them to 176.

Andhra ended the day at 8 for no loss, with Prasanth Kumar (1*) and Srikar Bharat (7*) at the crease.

Madhya Pradesh 268 for 5 (Bundela 99, Shubham Sharma 88*, Sheth 2-51) v Baroda

A 199-run fifth-wicket partnership between Devendra Bundela and Shubham Sharma propelled Madhya Pradesh from 69 for 4 to a solid 268 for 5 against Baroda in Indore. Bundela was dismissed on 99 by seamer Atit Sheth off the last ball of the day.

Madhya Pradesh were in the midst of a wobble after losing openers Waseem Ahmed (4) and Rajat Patidar (4) within the first ten overs, and slipped further when Naman Ojha (24) and Harpreet Singh (32) were dismissed before lunch. A middle-order charge from Bundela and Shubham made Baroda's bowlers toil without reward until the end of the day, when 40-year old Bundela was caught by wicketkeeper Pinal Shah, thus missing out on his 27th first-class hundred.

The first day's play between Odisha and Tripura was washed out without a ball being bowled in Cuttack