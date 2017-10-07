Chopra triple-ton helps Himachal amass 729

Punjab 110 for 1 (Pargat 64) trail Himachal Pradesh 729 for 8 (Chopra 338, Dogra 99, Bains 80, Sandeep 4-149) by 619 runs

Prashant Chopra's 338, the tenth-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy and the first triple-century by a Himachal Pradesh batsman, helped the side amass a record 729 for 8, their highest total in the tournament on the second day against Punjab in Dharamsala.

Chopra began the second day on 271 off 289 balls and barely let up his momentum, reaching 300 off 318 balls. A return catch to part-time offspinner Pargat Singh ended his 363-ball stay at the crease, by which time Chopra had hit 44 fours and two sixes. Himachal were on 602 at the time and the lower-middle order, led by Ankush Bains (80) and Rishi Dhawan (49) then helped them move past 700.

Opening the innings with Jiwanjot Singh, Pargat struck a quick 64 off 69 balls in a 106-run opening partnership. He fell to Gurvinder Singh four overs before close of play, with Punjab trailing by 619 runs.

Services 103 for 1 (Navneet 44*) trail Bengal 552 for 9 dec (Chatterjee 115, Tiwary 69, Dinda 55*, Pandey 4-108, Pathania 3-100) by 449 runs

Ashok Dinda smacked an unbeaten 25-ball 55 to extend Bengal's advantage over Services on the second day in Palam. His rapid fifty, and a 77-run tenth-wicket stand with Mohammed Shami that motored along at a rate of more than 10 per over propelled Bengal to 552 for 9. By close, Services had put up 103 on the board for the loss of one wicket.

Bengal's top order had done well to set up a strong base on the first day, reaching 341 for 3, and after quick wickets in the morning had left them at 378 for 6, their lower order stepped in. The last four wickets added 174 runs between them, with offspinner Aamir Gani chipping in with 51 off 84 balls to help the score past 450. The last-wicket pair of Shami and Dinda, however, laid into the Services attack. Dinda struck eight fours and two sixes, while Shami was unbeaten on 23 off 22 balls.

Goa 28 for 0 trail Chhattisgarh 458 (Manoj 125, Saxena 82, Kaif 61, Misal 5-79) by 430 runs

Wicketkeeper Manoj Singh's maiden first-class century led Chhattisgarh's rally on the second day against Goa in Porvorim as the lower-middle order helped the side amass 458 from an overnight score of 189 for 5.

Manoj, who resumed the day on 31 in the company of Mohammad Kaif, scored 125 off 322 balls, and was the common factor in two big partnerships on the second day. After adding 93 with Kaif for the sixth wicket, Manoj and Jatin Saxena put on 132 for the seventh to take the side close to 350. An eighth-wicket partnership with Sumit Ruikar (57) then helped the side cross 400. Eight of Chhattisgarh's dismissals fell to spin: left-arm spinner Darshan Misal, who had taken two wickets on the first day, completed his five-for and conceded 79 runs while offspinner Amit Yadav took a couple of lower order wickets to finish with 3 for 111.

Goa's openers managed to see the side through to close of play, adding 28 on the board.