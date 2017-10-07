Ashwin among wickets but Andhra wrest lead

Andhra 231 for 7 (Sumanth 72*, Hebbar 64, Ashwin 2-51) L Vignesh 2-36) lead Tamil Nadu 176 (B Aparajith 51, Bhatt 4-52) by 55 runs

R Ashwin, and Tamil Nadu pace-bowlers, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, took two wickets each to keep Andhra in check on the second day in Chennai. The three bowlers combined to leave Andhra at 64 for 5 in the 26th over before Bodapati Sumanth and Ashwin Hebbar punched their way to a century stand for the sixth wicket, to ensure Andhra took a 55-run lead by close of play.

L Vignesh struck in consecutive overs early in the day to remove Prasanth Kumar and Hanuma Vihari. Ashwin then accounted for senior batsmen Y Venugopal Rao and Srikar Bharat in successive overs to boost Tamil Nadu's hopes of a lead after they were bowled out for 176 on the opening day.

Hebbar and Sumanth, however, rallied. The pair added 116 runs for the sixth wicket before Sumanth retired hurt on 44. Hebbar contributed 64, more than half of those runs coming through boundaries - he hit eight fours and a six - and he fell after Andhra had secured the lead. Sumanth, playing his first match since October 2015, returned to bat after Andhra were seven down and stretched the lead past 50. He was unbeaten on 72 off 193 balls with four fours.

Baroda 31 for 2 (Devdhar 20*) trail Madhya Pradesh 551 for 8 dec (Shubham 196, Ankit 104, Swapnil 3-136) by 515 runs

Shubham Sharma's career-best 196 and his 197-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ankit Sharma (104 off 200 balls) powered Madhya Pradesh to 551 for 8 declared against Baroda in Indore.

Resuming from his overnight score of 88, Shubham raced to his 150 soon after lunch, taking Madhya Pradesh to 400, while Ankit worked his way to a maiden first-class century. Shubham's 196, his second first-class century, included 23 fours and he was denied the double-hundred by left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh. Swapnil also dismissed Ankit but by that time, MP had already moved past 500. Puneet Datey (33 off 55 balls) and Ishwar Pandey (24 off 12 balls) chipped in to further stretch the score.

Datey and Pandey then dismissed Aditya Waghmode and Dhiren Mistry respectively to leave Baroda at a wobbling 36 for 2 at stumps.

The second day of the match between Odisha and Tripura was washed out in Cuttack