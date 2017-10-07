Saurashtra take 16 wickets, Haryana face prospect of innings defeat

Haryana 107 (Sanandia 4-44, Kushang 3-21, Unadkat 3-35) and 93 for 6 (Bishnoi 53*, Sanandia 2-15) trail Saurashtra 278 (Mankad 68, Hooda 6-61) by 78 runs

Saurashtra's bowlers took 16 wickets on the second day in Rohtak to take control against Haryana, who need another 78 runs to make Saurashtra bat again. Shaurya Sanandia took six wickets on the day - four in the first innings and two in the second - while Kushang Patel and Jaydev Unadkat took four wickets each on the day, as Haryana were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 107. In their second innings, Haryana's batsmen - barring Chaitanya Bishnoi (53*) - struggled once again, finishing the day on 93 for 6.

Resuming from 271 for 7, Saurashtra were all out in the eighth over after adding seven runs to their overnight score. Ashish Hooda took two more wickets for Haryana to finish with figures of 6 for 61. Unadkat delivery a fiery opening spell for Saurashtra after that, dismissing the top order to reduce Haryana to 28 for 3. Sanandia then took the next three wickets as Haryana slipped further to 41 for 6. Rahul Tewatia (23) and Deepak Punia (18) then added 34 runs for the seventh, but after that partnership was broken by Sanandia, offspinner Kushang cleaned up the tail.

Saurashtra asked Haryana to bat again, and the hosts' batting faltered once more. Sanandia and Unadkat together reduced Haryana to 14 for 3 in their opening spell, before Chaitanya Joshi took control with a 97-ball 53. Joshi hung on till stumps, but three more wickets fell along the way as Haryana ended the day staring at a probable innings defeat.

Jammu & Kashmir 150 for 1 (Bandy 72*, Khajuria 53) trail Rajasthan 330 (Bist 113, Mudhasir 5-81) by 180 runs

Mohammed Mudhasir's five-wicket haul helped Jammu & Kashmir wrap up Rajasthan's first innings in short time on the second day of their Group B clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Robin Bist, the overnight centurion was dismissed after adding just eight runs to his tally, for 113, while his partner Tanvir-ul-Haq was sent back without scoring. Rajesh Bishnoi resisted with 43 at No. 7 before becoming Mushadir's fifth and final victim as Rajasthan, who resumed on 249 for 4, folded for 330. Medium-pacer Samiullah Beigh and Parvez Rasool, the J&K captain, split the rest of the wickets between them.

J&K's openers made a strong reply thereafter, putting on 109 before Shubham Khajuria was bowled by the medium pace of Tanvir-ul-Haq. Ahmed Bandy, Khajuria's opening partner, remained unbeaten on 72 and took J&K to 150 for 1 at stumps in the company of Pranav Gupta.

Kerala 250 for 8 (Azharuddeen 51, Sunny 6-94) lead Jharkhand 202 (Kishan 45, Saxena 6-50) by 48 runs

Jharkhand offspinner Sunny Gupta ripped through Kerala's top order but a fifty from Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena's unbeaten 47 helped the hosts take a 48-run first-innings lead in Trivandrum,

Sunny had dismissed Kerala's top four batsmen with only 77 runs on the board but Azharuddeen and Sachin Baby led a brief recovery through a 43-run partnership. Once Azharuddeen was dismissed for 51 off 66 balls, Jalaj Saxena guided the lower order. Gupta went on to pick two more wickets to end the day with returns of 6 for 94.

The day began with Jharkhand nine down for 200. It took Kerala's bowlers just 14 deliveries to wrap up the innings for 202. Gupta was the last batsman dismissed, losing his stumps to seamer Sandeep Warrier