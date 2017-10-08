Saurashtra overpower Haryana in three-day finish

Saurashtra 278 (Mankad 68, Hooda 6-61) beat Haryana 107 (Sanandia 4-44, Kushang 3-21, Unadkat 3-35) and 140 (Bishnoi 56, Jani 2-12) by an innings and 31 runs

Jaydev Unadkat in his pre-delivery leap Hindustan Times

Haryana collapsed to 140 all out on the third day in Lahli as a Cheteshwar Pujara-led Saurashtra enjoyed the unusual feeling of winning by an innings despite making less than 300 when they'd batted. The traditionally seamer-friendly conditions were on show again as Jaydev Unadkat and Chirag Jani shared the four Haryana wickets left standing and sealed Saurashtra's victory before lunch.

Forced to follow on after being bundled out for 107 in their first innings, Haryana's batsmen struggled once again, except Chaitanya Bishnoi - who made 56. Deepak Punia's resistance was snipped at 34, leaving Haryana reeling at 136 for 9. Three balls later, they were all out.

Kerala 250 for 8 (Saxena 54, Sunny 6-94) and 34 for 1 (Arun Karthik 27*, Prem 2*) beat Jharkhand 202 (Kishan 45, Saxena 6-50) and 89 (Saxena 5-27) by nine wickets

Spinners Jalaj Saxena and Karaparambil Monish shared nine wickets on the third day to hand Kerala a thumping nine-wicket win over Jharkhand in Thiruvananthapuram. Saxena impressed with his all-round performance: he finished with 11 for 77 and a half-century in the first innings.

Starting their second innings with a 57-run deficit, Jharkhand collapsed from 37 for 2 to 89 all out within 42 overs, with Saurabh Tiwary top-scoring with an unbeaten 26.

Kerala needed only five overs to get to the target of 33, for the loss of Saxena, who was dismissed in the third over.

Jammu & Kashmir 432 for 6 (Bandy 102, Rasool 97) lead Rajasthan 330 (Bist 113, Mudhasir 5-81) by 102 runs

Jammu & Kashmir took a 102-run lead against Rajasthan on day three after their five top-order batsmen put up 50-plus scores. Ahmed Bandy converted his overnight score of 72, while captain Parvez Rasool fell three runs short in his pursuit of his ninth first-class century.

J&K's openers made a strong reply to Rajasthan's 330, before Shubham Khajuria was bowled by medium pacer Tanvir-ul-Haq for 53. The 83-run second-wicket stand between Bandy and Pranav Gupta was then broken by Mahipal Lomror, who dismissed the former shortly after he scored his maiden first-class century. Solid partnerships followed as J&K raced to 400 for 4 after tea. They lost Rasool (97 off 126 balls) and Aditya Singh (32 off 112 balls) before the close of play.

Puneet Bisht (2*) and Samiullah Beigh (1*) took J&K to 432 for 6 at stumps.